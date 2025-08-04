Mail: Jessica Mulroney ‘somewhat regrets becoming friends with Meghan’

Before 2017, Jessica Mulroney was famous or well-known in Toronto, perhaps even wider throughout Canada, but she wasn’t really known anywhere else. How much attention do you pay to the woman who married the son of another country’s former prime minister, you know? Jessica was a Canadian-only socialite/celebrity. Then Jessica’s best friend started dating Prince Harry, and suddenly Jessica made a name for herself. She was booking gigs on American television to give her style tips, her name was all over the British tabloids, and the future Duchess of Sussex asked Jessica’s kids to be part of the royal wedding in 2018. If Jessica had played it correctly, she would have been booked and busy for years to come. Alas, Jessica’s life blew up in 2020 because she was racist to an influencer, and now we’re hearing that Jessica and Ben Mulroney are getting a divorce. Well, the Mail’s sources claim that Jessica has some regrets… she regrets taking part in Meghan and Harry’s wedding??
If ever there’s a time when one needs a best friend for a shoulder to cry on, it’s when a previously happy marriage collapses. That moment came for Canadian socialite and fashionista Jessica Mulroney this week, when it was reported that the 45-year-old had split from her husband, Ben, news that has been circulating for some time in select circles. Gossips in Toronto say Ben walked away from his beautiful wife, and she is deeply upset about how things have worked out.
Jessica, meanwhile, apparently broke the news of the marriage ending to friends when she attended a wedding in Toronto last month, alongside sports icon LeBron James and the singer Drake – alone. Lawyers are apparently already involved.
Jessica, of course, is best known here for being chief bridesmaid to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, when she married Prince Harry. Indeed, so close were the two women that Jessica and her family took on prominent roles at the Royal wedding. Her twin sons, Brian and John, were pageboys – with cheeky, gappy smiles and outfits which were an adorable echo in miniature of Harry’s Blues and Royals frock coat – while daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte.
Today, though, the women are best friends no more. Jessica is unlikely to receive any comfort at this difficult time from Montecito. Meghan seemingly dropped Jessica after she became entangled in a distressing and highly publicised online race row with a blogger in 2020, more of which later. In contrast, at the time Jessica’s husband, son of the late Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, appeared to back his wife to the hilt. He even left his job as a television presenter at the height of the row in support of her. Despite those efforts, now the marriage is over. A source said this week: ‘That whole incident later caused tensions, even in her marriage.’
Yet surprisingly, at root, one well-placed source says that Jessica herself traces her current unhappiness back not to her bruising online scandal – but to that glorious day in 2018 when she watched her then best friend walk down the aisle of St George’s Chapel in Windsor. So much so that now, rather than looking back on her brush with history with pride, a perfectly placed source reveals: ‘Jessica says now that she somewhat regrets becoming friends with Meghan. While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up in the way it did and led to the end of her friendship with Meghan and her marriage.’
The source adds: ‘If she could go back, a part of her wishes she was never part of that wedding. She really did consider Meghan family. But now she sees that whole time as a “dark cloud”’.
[From The Daily Mail]
I have mixed feelings about this – on one side, this statement is correct: “While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up in the way it did and led to the end of her friendship with Meghan and her marriage.” That’s absolutely true – without her friendship with Meghan, the situation with Sasha Exeter would have been a local scandal, Canadian-only, and it wouldn’t have had such huge repercussions. On the other hand, if Jessica is going to regret anything, surely it’s the Sasha Exeter situation entirely, right? Like, Jessica could have just… not done or said or written any of that. She could have ignored Exeter or just said “No, you’re right, I totally agree with everything you’re saying.” Also: I have no idea if Meghan actually ended her friendship with Jessica entirely, but I suspect that if Meghan did end things, it was because Meghan felt used, and like Jessica was using Meghan’s name way too freely.
I mean……the reason we are talking about her on this site is because she was part of that wedding and friends with Meghan. She did get a ton of exposure and name recognition from that. and exposure can be a good thing and a bad thing – good when things are going well for you, not so good when your marriage falling apart gets headlines.
As Kaiser pointed, its an interesting take – “the Sasha exeter thing wouldn’t have blown up the way it did if JM wasn’t friends with Meghan so she regrets the friendship” – rather than “she regrets the comments and threats she made to sasha exeter.” Like it’s not Meghan’s fault that situation played out the way it did.
I don’t know if it’s a great look for her to blame Meghan for a marriage breakup years later. Especially with her history of going after women of colour without a rational basis.
Articles like this suggest they aren’t friends anymore.
Jessica made a lot of money based on her friendship with Meghan. She is the one who blew up her own career.
The feeling is almost certainly mutual.
If this is true it sounds like she’s upset she got caught being racist, not that she was racist. So passing on the blame to the existence of your friendship with a black woman is extra gross.
She didn’t have to do any of the things that she did around that situation. She didn’t have to reach out to Sasha Exeter in the first place, she didn’t have to double down, and she definitely doesn’t need to let media sources shift the blame from her decisions and actions to no one would have noticed how terrible I was being if my friend wasn’t so famous.
I don’t know if they are still friends, or if they are” friends” in the way that I am with a lot of people from high school and college that I’ve outgrown but there was no huge blow up or break up.
@Dee2 .. she wasn’t angry to get caught out doing something racist and not taking responsibility that her actions could be racist. Given the soon to be ex-husband turn right wing conservative or adjacent, it’s not hard to believe JM is more comfortable with the ideology etc.
Agreeing with something doesn’t mean you want to ruin your bag by being overt. You can skate your right thinking beliefs on a podcast, she couldn’t skate what she was saying to that woman in her DMs. And it’s verifiable that she lost jobs because of it. So while I don’t know how right-wing she actually is, she absolutely has a problem with the fact that people didn’t want to hire her because of it ( or as other people have mentioned in previous articles, use that as an excuse to get rid of her because they already didn’t like her).
@ Dee(2) – that’s my take on it too. Regretting the friendship because it put on a spotlight on her sh*tty behavior — ?!! – what a racist mindset. It’s never her fault, it’s always the fault of the person of color she’s harmed or used. I feel sorry only for Meghan and the blogger in this situation. Jessica ruined her own reputation, all by herself.
I think she is mad because Meghan didn’t defend her when she was being a racist a-hole.
So much for self-reflection. All she had to do was behave with decency and kindness. If she’s not capable of that, it has nothing to do with Meghan. Instead of putting out there that she regrets getting caught globally being nasty, work on being a better person and publicizing that.
She should have apologized profusely for her racist comments but thats not the route she took. Now she has regrets but not about her comments but that she was in Meg’s wedding? Showing her true colors.
She loved every minute of that wedding and only regrets not being able to milk it for the rest of her life.
Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winning comment here!!!!
She only regrets not being the one marrying into the BRF. Talk was that she was rubbing her hands with glee thinking she could get a bunch of aristo clients for her “fashionista” work. Doubt it, her fashion sense is execrable. She flew too close to the sun, crashed and burned. I’ve always thought she used Meghan for attention and Meghan seems to have wised up.
So how did this increased celebrity lead to the breakup of her marriage 7 years later?
Maybe the blinders slowly fell off of Ben’s eyes, that he was married to an attention-craving, nakedly ambitious clout-seeker with pretentions of grandeur?
What a hurtful thing to say– that you regret being part of the happiest day of a someone’s life? They may not be friends anymore, but Meghan did nothing to deserve this kind of statement. This woman is radioactively horrible.
Meghan said that their private backyard ceremony was the important one to her and Harry, so hopefully this statement won’t bother her.
“Jessica, of course, is best known here for being chief bridesmaid to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, when she married Prince Harry”
Was she chief bridesmaid? She’ was mother to the page boys but didn’t occur to me the mothers were the bridesmaids.
When Meghan was new to Toronto, she benefited from her friendship with Jessica. Likewise, when the tables turned and Meghan became popular, Jessica benefited too.
I do wonder if this is shit-stirring by the Fail. They have no idea what’s going on in the Mulroney marriage or their split would not have been a shock, and they’re trying to get Meghan to enrich them again.
Yeah, the “somewhat regrets” being in the wedding is a weird way to put it.
Jessica has access to media to shut this story down or provide a correction. If this stays as is, then she is fine with it.
If this is true, she still hasn’t learned.
Since it’s the DM, who knows if Jessica even said this. Sounds like her soon to be ex husband is getting super right-wing conservative and that seems like a bigger deal to me.
Is he really? Ugh. I guess it shouldn’t surprise me. No fan of Brian Mulroney and if his son is ever more right wing? Again. Ugh.
I only know that from comments made here from some of our Canadian friends. I guess he has a podcast now and that’s the vibe.
He does a radio show now in Toronto and he has moved to the right of where his father was on issues.
Did Meghan actually have a bridesmaid? Obviously I remember William being prominent in the wedding but Meghan didnt seem to have the female equivalent!?
There was no adult woman as bridesmaids. It was the daughters of her friends plus Charlotte. So even saying Jessica was the chief bridesmaid is made up because she was the parent of some of the boys in the wedding party. They could have easily given that title to Kate who was also mother to a bridesmaid.
Meghan had another friend in the wedding with her kids who is barely spoken about.
This is wild to blame Meghan for her misery. This is what the media does the dissect everything and scrutinize everybody connected with Meghan. This is what Meghan experience every day. Jessica Mulroney said what she said in regards to Sasha Exeter because she is who she is. This had nothing to do with Meghan and her career would have tumbled anyway because of this incident.
The DM not even say her name, referring to her as the blogger. Her name is Sasha Exeter.
I can’t with this article. It’s just beyond weird. Meghan is not responsible for every problem that affects people she knows.
Right! Extremely privileged woman still can’t take accountability for her own actions. Even now, she can’t own her own part in all this? Like, at least blame the press, but no, she blames a Black woman
Seems like they both used each other at different stages.
Meghan way back when she was in Toronto getting into those circles and Jessica when Meghan blew up cause she started dating Prince Harry.
I haven’t followed what happened to Meghan and Jessica all that closely. And I do figure the racism scandal probably played a part. But I’ve always wondered if the much bigger reason was the People magazine article which was organized by Meghan’s friends, without her knowledge or approval. It ended up causing a lot of trouble for Meghan and while the names remained anonymous, I’ve always wondered if Jessica spearheaded it, causing the break.
Abigail Spencer was pretty clear in the Netflix doc that she was part of that article so I don’t know that Jessica was involved. She might’ve been but I don’t recall and didn’t it come out in the DM court case and I just can’t remember.
I don’t think Jessica was one of the five. Abigail Spencer was and she would have the contacts at People to arrange the story. Jessica is not well known or connected enough in the U.S. compared to Abigail.
I’m under the impression that there was genuine friendship between Meghan and Jessica and she and Harry socialized with the Mulroney’s as a couple when Meghan lived in Toronto. The Mulroney house was a safe place for them. Meghan was very fond of Ivy too. I don’t pay attention to Ben, so I’m puzzled about his hard right turn. I mean, I find it surprising. I always thought that he was a bit averse to getting into politics, unlike his sister.
I think his hard right-turn is putting a toe in the conservative water now that that 2-faced Trump sychophant Pierre Poilievre is now resigned to not being a big fish anymore, and it’s doubtful he’ll win back any seat, even one in the small ponds. Maybe Mulroney sees himself as his successor.
Do we even know if this friendship is over? And if Jessica ever said anything at all to this “well placed source”?
Exactly. She could have been fed leading questions such as “do you now regret being friends with Meghan” . “Do you wish you were ever in the wedding?” . “Is this all a dark cloud over you?” Just a head nod would be considered an answer and the writer went with it.
LOLOL It’s Meghan’s fault she’s racist and getting divorced! 😂😂😂😂😂