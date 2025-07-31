Jessica & Ben Mulroney have separated after 16 years of marriage

Five years ago, Jessica Mulroney’s life fell apart in spectacular fashion. In June 2020, at the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement, Jessica got into a beef with influencer Sasha Exeter. Mulroney threatened Sasha’s livelihood and basically came across as a racist brat. Sasha went public and Jessica’s fall from grace was immediate: she was dropped from all of her TV gigs, charity gigs and she became persona non grata in many elite social circles. Instead of just going away and reflecting quietly for six months and then offering a full-throated apology, Jessica spent much of the next year blaming Sasha Exeter and playing the victim. I haven’t written anything about Jessica since 2021, but there have been tabloid stories here and there, mostly about whether Jessica still has any kind of friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. No one knows. But now something is happening: Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney have separated and they’re probably headed for divorce.

Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney has split with her husband Ben after 16 years of marriage, Page Six can reveal. The Canadian stylist and her husband are divorcing after a fraught few years, in which Mulroney was dumped by the Duchess of Sussex after being caught up in a racism scandal that left her “toxic” on the Toronto social scene. The Mulroneys share three children, and a source in Toronto told us Mulroney is not exactly keeping it a secret. She is no longer wearing her wedding ring and apparently broke the news of the split to friends when she attended the glitzy wedding of producer and entrepreneur Vinay Virmani to Sara Koonar at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto last month. The wedding was attended by A-listers including Drake and LeBron James, however, Mulroney turned heads in a red gown – and by the conspicuous absence of her husband. “They’re split,” a Canadian source told us, “Jessica seemed “sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.” Another insider in the know confirmed they have separated “some time ago”. One of the last times that Mulroney mentioned Ben on her Instagram was back in March 2024 when she joked about them both forgetting their wedding anniversary. Mulroney, 45, was at the top of the Toronto social scene alongside her husband, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister, the late Brian Mulroney, who died in February 2024. Things went downhill [for the Canadian power couple] when Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of racism back in 2020. Indeed, a well-placed insider added, “Ben’s family did an intervention because she was damaging the Mulroney brand. The family is still hoping that (Ben’s sister) Caroline [who is a Minister of Provincial Parliament for Ontario and the province’s minister of Francophone Affairs and president of the Treasury Board] can run for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party. She is the next hope for the Progressive Conservatives and wants to be Prime Minister.” After this, Mulroney’s friendship with Markle waned and they are no longer believed to speak. Mulroney also lost her job as a stylist on ‘Good Morning America’, and her show “I Do, Redo” was axed by Canadian network CTV. She also had to step down from her roles with charities. However, the well-placed insider said, “She was upset that she couldn’t get a job after Meghan dumped her. She’s become a toxic socialite.” More recently, Ben has recently transformed himself into a podcaster with a right-wing tilt. “They presented a united front at the time,” another source said,”It was them against the world, and they were so angry for a while that the anger possibly fueled them. For a while. But in many ways, the incident also exposed cracks in their marriage.”

[From Page Six]

I can totally see how Jessica’s “fall from social grace” revealed the cracks in their marriage. I’m kind of surprised it took this long for the marriage to fall apart, but Jessica said in interviews in 2020 and 2021 that she was at her lowest point back then and leaning heavily on Ben. So, it sounds like he stayed long enough for Jessica to get back on her feet and feel like herself again, then he left. The part about the Mulroney family telling Jessica to take it down a notch because of their own political ambitions is interesting too. Maybe Jessica was a political liability for the whole family. None of it had to be this way at all – what Jessica did to Sasha Exeter was horrible, but many people have “come back” from worse. Jessica completely mishandled her situation, and apparently no one around her gave her some simple advice: go away for a while, stop digging, stop trying to justify your bullsh-t, stop being racist. Maybe they did give her that advice and she was like “I’ll do what I want!!”