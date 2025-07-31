Jessica & Ben Mulroney have separated after 16 years of marriage

Five years ago, Jessica Mulroney’s life fell apart in spectacular fashion. In June 2020, at the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement, Jessica got into a beef with influencer Sasha Exeter. Mulroney threatened Sasha’s livelihood and basically came across as a racist brat. Sasha went public and Jessica’s fall from grace was immediate: she was dropped from all of her TV gigs, charity gigs and she became persona non grata in many elite social circles. Instead of just going away and reflecting quietly for six months and then offering a full-throated apology, Jessica spent much of the next year blaming Sasha Exeter and playing the victim. I haven’t written anything about Jessica since 2021, but there have been tabloid stories here and there, mostly about whether Jessica still has any kind of friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. No one knows. But now something is happening: Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney have separated and they’re probably headed for divorce.
Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney has split with her husband Ben after 16 years of marriage, Page Six can reveal. The Canadian stylist and her husband are divorcing after a fraught few years, in which Mulroney was dumped by the Duchess of Sussex after being caught up in a racism scandal that left her “toxic” on the Toronto social scene.
The Mulroneys share three children, and a source in Toronto told us Mulroney is not exactly keeping it a secret. She is no longer wearing her wedding ring and apparently broke the news of the split to friends when she attended the glitzy wedding of producer and entrepreneur Vinay Virmani to Sara Koonar at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto last month. The wedding was attended by A-listers including Drake and LeBron James, however, Mulroney turned heads in a red gown – and by the conspicuous absence of her husband.
“They’re split,” a Canadian source told us, “Jessica seemed “sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.” Another insider in the know confirmed they have separated “some time ago”.
One of the last times that Mulroney mentioned Ben on her Instagram was back in March 2024 when she joked about them both forgetting their wedding anniversary. Mulroney, 45, was at the top of the Toronto social scene alongside her husband, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister, the late Brian Mulroney, who died in February 2024.
Things went downhill [for the Canadian power couple] when Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of racism back in 2020. Indeed, a well-placed insider added, “Ben’s family did an intervention because she was damaging the Mulroney brand. The family is still hoping that (Ben’s sister) Caroline [who is a Minister of Provincial Parliament for Ontario and the province’s minister of Francophone Affairs and president of the Treasury Board] can run for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party. She is the next hope for the Progressive Conservatives and wants to be Prime Minister.”
After this, Mulroney’s friendship with Markle waned and they are no longer believed to speak. Mulroney also lost her job as a stylist on ‘Good Morning America’, and her show “I Do, Redo” was axed by Canadian network CTV. She also had to step down from her roles with charities.
However, the well-placed insider said, “She was upset that she couldn’t get a job after Meghan dumped her. She’s become a toxic socialite.”
More recently, Ben has recently transformed himself into a podcaster with a right-wing tilt.
“They presented a united front at the time,” another source said,”It was them against the world, and they were so angry for a while that the anger possibly fueled them. For a while. But in many ways, the incident also exposed cracks in their marriage.”
I can totally see how Jessica’s “fall from social grace” revealed the cracks in their marriage. I’m kind of surprised it took this long for the marriage to fall apart, but Jessica said in interviews in 2020 and 2021 that she was at her lowest point back then and leaning heavily on Ben. So, it sounds like he stayed long enough for Jessica to get back on her feet and feel like herself again, then he left. The part about the Mulroney family telling Jessica to take it down a notch because of their own political ambitions is interesting too. Maybe Jessica was a political liability for the whole family. None of it had to be this way at all – what Jessica did to Sasha Exeter was horrible, but many people have “come back” from worse. Jessica completely mishandled her situation, and apparently no one around her gave her some simple advice: go away for a while, stop digging, stop trying to justify your bullsh-t, stop being racist. Maybe they did give her that advice and she was like “I’ll do what I want!!”
I’m amazed that is the same woman in every photo. That’s Kardashian level work.
Her face…I hate what she’s done. It’s so bad. Between that and the very bland style…sigh.
Source says what now? The Progressive Conservative party hasn’t existed since the early 2000s.
Maybe it’s the provincial party they mean? They’re still PCs.
They do in Ontario, where Caroline Mulrony is an MPP in Doug Ford’s government. Which tells you everything you need to know.
Also, Brian Mulrony created the Housing crisis by taking the feds out of building affordable housing and leaving it to an unregulated private sector in the 80s so I hope all these b-tches fail.
Oh the PCs are alive and well in Ontario and several other provinces — mostly in the Maritimes (the United Conservative Party under Danielle Smith in Alberta is Trumpy, there’s even a proposed referendum underway to separate from the rest of the country [insert eye roll here]).
They aren’t actually progressive. It’s just still in the name. The federal party is different because the original PCs merged with the reform party to unite the right wing. But the western more evangelical part of the party is running the show. See Pierre Poilievre and his dalliance with anti vax idiots.
The Ontario version isn’t as obvious with the religious stuff because it wouldn’t sell the same way. But there are still some connections. And it’s mostly a corruption fest right now with Ford.
I wish their kids all the best. Also, I’m not entirely surprised by this news. They were together for a very long time and people change.
I will never like Jessica all that much, due to the Sasha Exeter mess but Ben’s recent transition to courting the hard right in Canada has been disturbing. It also has been very noticeable in certain Canadian circles. The Mulroney’s have been Conservatives for generations(though Canadian conservative is different than what that means in an American context). I know one the other family members a little in a professional context, and Ben seems to me moving more right than his family.
A friend of mine who is a human rights lawyer made an offhand comment about it just last month, noticing the kind of voices Ben was choosing to platform.
That is disappointing to hear. Maybe it’s a good thing she’s left him or they’ve mutually split up as their values have changed. She’s Jewish and his right wing tilt is not pretty.
“More recently, Ben has recently transformed himself into a podcaster with a right-wing tilt.”
Sounds like Newsom. These middle aged white men wanting to turn everything into Gilead.
Hope the kids can deal with this. She posted so many family photos of them. It’s almost like oversharing. But that Insta and SM for you – only the bright side, not the ugly side of fights etc.
Newsom did a pod with some right wing voices. Ben is openly supporting the anti vax clown convoy people himself. He was already a bush style conservative but moved to the right for profit. Newsom hasn’t stopped being a progressive or democrat.
This would be like if Jeb Bush went MAGA.
Important distinction Nic919. Ben Mulroney has become a perfect example of Maple MAGA.
When Carney first became PM, Ben was screaming on his podcast and on Twitter about how he was unelected – he was not. He was elected party leader despite not yet being an MP…just like Ben’s own father was. And he knows that. He’s just another failed nepo baby going on the right wing grift who knows he can NEVER be Justin.
He has also said pretty terrible stuff regarding the situation in Gaza, basically being very much pro-genocide and calling for letting Netanyahu to do whatever he wants. Absolutely disgusting. He’s also pretty close with the Shopify broligarchs… There are no redeeming qualities
He looks like his dickhead father, that is all
Cosign.
I never fully understood the whole Sasha mess. But I had instinctively felt as though Jessica Mulroney was using her \friendship with Meghan to further her career. Hate to see marriages end when children are involved. I hope they both find what they are looking for or need.
There was a Lainey post after this incident where she basically confirmed that Jessica used her friendship with Meghan as leverage, especially in Toronto entertainment circles.
Jessica has been quiet for a while but Ben turning maple MAGA and doing right wing radio is not a great trend at all. Mulroney the father was a Reagan / Bush type conservative and he’s now moving toward the reform party religious right route. Likely because it is the profitable angle to take.
Among the many, many reasons I’d hate to be famous is the friends who suddenly start to leverage your relationship for their own gain. That’s got to be so heartbreaking to discover how much people were using you like that.
“She was upset that she couldn’t get a job after Meghan dumped her.” So this is Meghan’s fault now? And not the result of her own behavior?
Yeah, that was strange.
Considering Meghan never said one word, publicly, about Jess’s racist mess or the end of their friendship, it’s hard to justify that statement.
We don’t even know if their friendship has ended. The rats like to make shit up. Even Ben waded in. Meghan is protective of her friends and even if they had a fallout, having their kids play a big role at their wedding meant something.
Americans don’t know the Mulroney’s but the shift to the right is justification enough for meghan to have severed that relationship.
Squaddies need to accept that it is better for Meghan to cut ties with that family regardless of the past. Jessica was using Meghan for clout anyway and her husband is turning into maple MAGA for profit.
@blogger the kids are who I feel bad for *if* there was a Sussex fallout. They were obviously very important to Meghan given their participation in the wedding. A loss of relationship, especially suddenly, could be very traumatic. And while Meghan wouldn’t cute ties with the kids I doubt Jessica would be so sanguine.
Caroline ran for leader of the provincial PCs in 2018 and nobody cared. She hasn’t really done anything to improve her profile since then, just diligently working in less than glam government portfolios.
I wonder if the Mulroneys think more people care about them because of their dad than actually do? Maybe Ben’s slide to the right is a family strategy to garner wider support while keeping Caroline’s hands clean?
Regardless, there are many people ahead of her in line.
Jessica was SO CUTE and it’s super sad when people become addicted to cosmetic work and fake tans. She used to be a pretty standard rich brat (her family is $$$$$$) but then she morphed into thinking people cared about her as a famous person.
Sad for their kids, unless their home life was shit, maybe this is better for them. Hope they are well loved!
That picture of the two of them in toques shows how pretty she was. Sadly, now she’s not. And it has nothing to do with aging. She’s morphed into a parody of herself.
I really had to look hard at the pictures to see if it was the same woman and I’m still not convinced.
So, Jessica’s being exposed as racist was getting in the way of hubby’s rightward tilt??
I thought the same thing! I’m surprised she hasn’t taken the American route and turned into a right wing influencer.
The whole thing was interesting to watch because while Jessica was definitely wrong in terms of the Sasha situation, it also felt like it blew up in a weird way – like people in Toronto were just waiting for an opportunity to take down jessica AND her husband – IIRC he lost his TV spot around that time as well. So it made some of the situation feel a little disingenuous to me – like I didn’t believe that all these networks and such cared that much about Jessica Mulroney being a racist B on IG, it was more like “okay now we can dump her and her husband.” Which says a lot about them in general I think.
And then like Kaiser said – people have come back from worse so either Jessica wasn’t taking advice about how to “come back” or she was getting bad advice. We have no idea if she and Meghan stopped being friends around this time or if it was related to this incident at all though.
Anyway, i’m not surprised at this news. 🤷♀️
We have no idea whether they are still friends or not. M was said to be Iris’s godmother, and I can’t see M cutting off connection if this is the case. In fact, when the Archetypes episode with Sophie Trudeau aired, I genuinely believed that Jessica had been a guest at the Montecito house, alongside Sophie, at the same time (sipping wine and giggling as the podcast said) – she just was not mentioned.
After the flack Meghan got because of what Jessica did, I’m not surprised they’d both keep their friendship quiet.
Bold of the rats to assume of their ex-BF status. It’s not high school.
Right, exactly. We have no idea if they stopped being friends around that time – maybe I should have added “if they stopped at all.”
This is exactly what it felt like to me. Jessica was racist, but a lot of people in her/her husband’s circle seemed to also enjoy the opportunity to jump on her because they already couldn’t stand her.
I remember specifically Lainey’s posts about it, giving the “inside Toronto media” pov, and Shasha was connected to somebody else who was, or had been, coworkers with Ben Mulroney. The impression that I got was that the whole situation had a lot more backstory that people on the outside missed.
If memory serves me correctly Sasha’s aunt is Marcia Ien who did the morning show on the same network that Ben did the evening entertainment show (can’t recall the name haven’t watched network tv in years). Marcia was then a copanelist with Lainey on The Social. Toronto tv/entertainment/influencer world is very small and connected. I agree there was a bigger backstory to all of this.
Lainey was Ben’s coworker and my opinion she was happy to help take him down. At the time she kept going on about the Meghan /Jessica connections, how she never got scoops or access, and we saw how snarky she was, and is, towards “Royal Meghan “ as she called her then. There was definitely a lot more to this than Jessica being caught being an assh*le using her privilege.
Ok we need to stop acting like Jessica was a nice person. She was a nepo baby married to another nepo baby and exposed herself as a racist. This is usually the kind of people most people here would be fine with exposing.
Of course the Toronto people had no issue covering this when she revealed her snotty entitled attitude and racism.
And Ben got his job because his dad was a former PM. He also kept his position for years while the female co hosts who were often non white, got replaced for getting too old for tv.
Trying to make the people reporting on this sound like they are the issue is really the wrong take here. The Mulroney’s are the trumps but in the Canadian entertainment industry.
Meghan likely didn’t know all this when they were friends, but once the racism was public, there is no way she should remain friends with her. Especially considered what she endures with Harry’s family.
@Nic919 no one is saying that JM is a nice person (at least not as I’m reading these comments). We’re saying the anti-Mulroney backlash in 2020/2021 was not because of Sasha Exeter, that was just a jumping off point for people like Lainey to bash the Mulroneys (even if it was justified.) It always made feel a bit like Lainey was using a legitimate issue (JM’s treatment of SE) to further her own anti-Mulroney agenda. Lainey didn’t really care about what JM did or did not say to Sasha on social media.
After Lainey’s post about the story, Lainey got attacked through social media when the Mulroney’s used Navigator, a Canadian crisis management firm and the old posts that were on her blog suddenly got brought up by various social media accounts trying to say she was racist herself. (She ended up acknowledging and apologizing for the old stuff, which is more than Jessica ever did)
So the Canadian media people have reasons to go after rich entitled nepo kids who have no qualms wielding their influence and power.
Jessica is the daughter of a rich family in Montreal behind the Browns shoes stores and she married the son of a PM. She had social power and being friends with Meghan gave her a lot of clout. She also used it a lot wielded it like a weapon and so when Jessica exposed herself the locals were fine with reporting it.
Meghan is better off without people like this in her life.
During the whole Sasha Exeter mess, didn’t Jessica mention (without naming names) that she had a close *black* friend (meaning Meghan) and tried to leverage that as some sort of justification/proof that she wasn’t racist. I think that may have thrown a spanner into their friendship, at least for a while. Meghan had/has enough to deal with without being dragged into a public spat or forced to take sides.
@Jaded that seems like so long ago but I *think* Sasha brought up Meghan first. as in, “you have a famous black friend but you’re being silent about BLM” and then Jessica reacted with her threats etc. Maybe? no doubt JM had used Meghan before – either directly or indirectly for clout but I can’t remember the specifics of that incident. Maybe JM did bring her up first in a “I can’t be racist bc of my BFF” kind of way. I honestly can’t remember. It feels like an eternity between now and then. i don’t think I paid attention to it until it blew up and then it was just messy.
Sasha brought it up after Jessica left her wild messages and made the threats about her contracts with products. The original message about supporting BLM didn’t name anyone. Jessica made it about herself.
Gosh, two awful people being awful together are now being awful apart. So sad. Violins.
In the last four pictures …
He’s wearing the same outfit. Did they go somewhere together, but only SHE did a costume change for a pap walk to the car? This is weird.
When are they going to blame the Duchess of Sussex??
Oh they want to so badly so watch out for them in the coming days and Ben being pressured to discuss their friendship.
This was discussed in a twitter space by some Canadians and they were way more sympathetic towards her. They think it’s because he’s gone full on Canadian MAGA and very far right, anti-immigrant. Was even mentioned he’s ruining the Mulroney legacy and his sister’s chances in politics. The Sasha angle is old news and definitely was a major stressor but we’ve all heard how so many families have conflicts/breakups because of political differences and the whole MAGA thing. Anyway these things happen unfortunately.
Jessica is a rich girl who acted racist. The Canadians sympathetic to her likely are conservative, white and racist themselves.
The media is dragging Meghan in this story because they do that but outside of Jessica using Meghan’s name for clout, she really has nothing to do with this.
They weren’t white conservatives, no one is saying her husband going MAGA excuses her rancid behavior, but the framing of the article seems to be putting all of this on her and the fallout from that. They were just mentioning what they thought his role was in the breakdown of the marriage.
I have to admit that I wasn’t that invested into what happened around the whole thing between her and Sasha because I never really got where what she did or said was racist. Yeah, she did and said some shitty things but I didn’t see where it was racist. I just assumed there was some part where I missed a racist text or a racist comment directed at Sasha and I was sort of hoping to finally read what it was that was racist here. Is there something more that was said or done that hasn’t been mentioned here? Is it being labeled as racist because she said and did something to a black woman during an important movement in the black culture at the time? What is it that I’m missing here?
Beyond that, I hope that their children are okay and that this separation and possible eventual divorce remains amicable and it doesn’t affect the children in any way.
Do you really want to know? I hesitate to respond because you never know if people actually want to know how it’s racist. I’ll assume that you do. At the heart of a lot of white people’s confusion during the BLM movement was a fundamental misunderstanding of the definition of racism and what it actually means to be racist. Too many of us believed that racism
meant you were a member of the KKK or were a skinhead or a nazi or something. That it was this extreme thing that only a minority of white people were actually racist. Very few of us were able to open our eyes to the fact that our entire system is designed to both benefit white people and harm Black people. Specifically the “police” historically were created to catch slaves and systems were created to intentionally suppress and surveil Black people and Black communities, to this day. Benefitting, as a white person from any system that seeks to harm “others” and elevate one race is inherently racist. So all white people have white privilege and having white privilege is racist. So if we have white privilege, we are racist. And it is our job as white people to use that privilege to work to dismantle systems that seek to privilege one group over another. In BLM’s movement, one major aspect was to dismantle and restructure the concept of “policing”. This made a lot of white people feel bad and they wanted Black people to be “nicer” and “gentler” in their approach towards educating us on what racism really is and what actions needed to take place to dismantle their white privilege. Jessica was one of these people. She posted loud that Black people need to be kinder and gentler and nicer while these poor white people were just learning. Sasha Exeter posted, in and around the same time, that white people asking for Black people to be nicer and more understanding about how hard this all is for white people is a clear example of white privilege and white fragility. Jessica assumed that Sasha, like many influencers who are Black, posting this point, was a direct attack on her. She took it personally. Then, she DM’d Sasha and threatened to destroy her career and sue her for libel. Jessica, a white privileged person, and when I say privileged, people outside of Canada don’t understand, she is a Brownstien. That is like being a Hilton. She is married to a Mulroney, that is like being a Bush. Sasha is a Black woman trying to independently make influencer money. So she tried to use all of that to destroy a person and was completely ignorant to how her white privilege was a significant factor in her ability to take down Sasha, a Black woman. So was she KKK, skinhead racist? No. Was she aware to her own privilege and own her mistake and do better? Also, no. And that lack of accountability makes her dangerous because she can’t do the bare minimum the BLM movement was asking of white people: to acknowledge our privilege; acknowledge having white privilege is racist; and to help dismantle systems designed to oppress. If none of that seems racist to you, then I can’t help today.
Ben Mulroney, on the other hand, is increasingly frightening and courting the whole maple MAGA crowd and it’s gross.
Overall, they are both extremely privileged rich white people who use their privilege to harm and suppress others. Jessica had a public fall from grace, but make no mistake, Ben is just as bad, if not much much worse. This is about to get even uglier than it already is.
Slippers gave a great breakdown.
Let’s not support the racist Karen who threatened to have sponsors pull contracts from a black Canadian influencer for making a vague comment about true support of BLM not referencing anyone by name.
Also Sasha faced a lot of harassment and threats when she exposed Jessica. And by that I mean posting the threats Jessica made.
This!
@Nerd — here’s a good article explaining all that went down and how Jessica fumbled the ball so badly. Hope the admins let me post it: https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a32850294/jessica-mulroney-sasha-exeter-drama-explained/
@slippers4life — great post.
She can style Kate middleton now that tash is gone.
That might not be a bad thing, Kitty needs all the help she can get.
Oh gosh, Jessica’s style is atrocious. Her hair, her over filled face, and her “look at me and my tiny figure” trashy outfits are over the top. She has a great figure but dresses like she’s trying to be 16 instead of a grown woman and mother of 3. There has got to be a middle point between Tash’s sister wife dresses and Jessica’s “looker me” outfits.
I think Meghan would be forgiving of Jessica; they’ve been friends for a long time. I don’t think anyone outside “the circle” would know for sure if Meghan ended the friendship. I’m sure, Meghan being the kind of person that she is, would have a lot of sympathy for Jessica.
I want to thank everyone who responded to my genuine inquiry into why what JM did and said was racist. As I said in my comment up above, I wasn’t entirely aware of everything done and said by her so I wasn’t sure that this wasn’t anything more than a white woman being oblivious to the white privileges that benefit her in every facet of her life, including work. As a person of color, I still wasn’t sure that this wasn’t anything more than her ignorance about her privilege and I will say that Sasha at one point even questioning if it was racist made me feel better in not seeing it fully for what it was. It was the ELLE article that took it over the top for me and helped me to see how JM’s words and actions continued to reveal more of who she is the longer this ordeal went on. I must say that I am happy and proud that Sasha was able to get past the initial fear as a POC about how SHE would be seen and treated to let the entire story be heard so that people could see and hopefully understand how racism works, even the less obvious and blatant racism.
I don’t think Meghan and Jessica are in contact. They used to be very public on each other’s Instagrams and public with their friendship. Jessica name checked Meghan as “my closest friend” in her apology to Sasha Exeter after that whole thing blew up. A fake apology considering Jessica still threatened to sue Sasha AFTER she posted her apology on Sasha’s Instagram. I could see Meghan not being thrilled to be dragged into that mess and maybe a wake up call to her that Jessica was only using her for clout. She tried to use Meghan as a shield to cover up her racist behavior and I’m not a black woman so I don’t know how I’d react but… I don’t think I’d be very forgiving.
I could see Meghan maybe reaching out privately to check on her to see how she’s doing after learning about the separation. She is that kind of person. But I don’t think they are BFFs and their friendship has been over for awhile.
I don’t really feel sorry for Jessica, she’s always bugged me for a reason I can’t put my finger on (even before the whole Sasha Exeter thing). But I do feel sorry for the cute kids.
I feel like this entire thread is debating which one of these two is worse. It sounds like they deserve each other, honestly, but that isn’t always the right foundation for a marriage.