Page Six: Duchess Meghan will do an As Ever holiday line & more seasons of WLM

The Daily Mail had an exclusive this week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract and Meghan’s As Ever business. Basically, the Mail has been walking back the doom-and-gloom for the Sussexes’ business ventures, and now their “sources” are telling them that Harry and Meghan will get a different kind of deal from Netflix, and Netflix will remain all up in As Ever’s business. Well, now Page Six is saying the same, but with some new details. Their sources also bizarrely claim that Netflix isn’t going to make any big announcements either way. Hm…

Meghan Markle will remain shackled to Netflix as they are in business together through her lifestyle range, As ever, sources told Page Six. Although the Sussexes’ exclusive deal with the streamer — at one time reported to be worth $100M — will end later this year, as we revealed, they are poised to sign a ‘first look’ deal on future projects. However, the new deal has so far attracted little fanfare. “When the Obamas moved from an exclusive deal to a ‘first look’ deal, Netflix issued press releases and made a huge fuss about it. It’s not the same with Meghan and Harry. They’ve barely even acknowledged it,” a TV insider told The Post. Netflix has ploughed a significant amount into Markle’s As ever line, sources noted, so they’re unlikely to abandon it. A source revealed there is no expiration date on the As ever, deal, adding, “They’re NOT done, they have plenty coming up together. I cannot imagine that Meghan and Netflix went into business together just for a year or two.” The revenue Markle makes from As ever is separate to the couple’s TV deal and she shares the cash with Netflix, we’re told. We’re told there will be an As ever holiday range and at some point, more wine. ‘With Love, Meghan’ returns for a second season in September, although it was filmed concurrently with the first season. Although it it appeared on Netflix’s Top 10 list briefly, the show did not crack the streamer’s top 300 most-watched titles in the first half of 2025.

Despite this, sources pointed out it still made the top five percent of shows. “I would not be surprised if it returns for a third season,” an industry insider mooted.

[From Page Six]

“When the Obamas moved from an exclusive deal to a ‘first look’ deal, Netflix issued press releases and made a huge fuss about it. It’s not the same with Meghan and Harry. They’ve barely even acknowledged it….” My evolving prediction for how the rest of the year will play out for the Sussexes is that there will be a flurry of announcements and confirmations (likely to trade papers) about whatever new deal the Sussexes are doing with Netflix, and that this activity will be timed around the release of WLM Season 2. I also believe that part of the new contract will be specifically for additional WLM seasons and holiday specials, and it will all be tied to As Ever as well. Oh, and an As Ever holiday range! I told y’all that we’re getting As Evernog.