Page Six: Duchess Meghan will do an As Ever holiday line & more seasons of WLM

The Daily Mail had an exclusive this week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract and Meghan’s As Ever business. Basically, the Mail has been walking back the doom-and-gloom for the Sussexes’ business ventures, and now their “sources” are telling them that Harry and Meghan will get a different kind of deal from Netflix, and Netflix will remain all up in As Ever’s business. Well, now Page Six is saying the same, but with some new details. Their sources also bizarrely claim that Netflix isn’t going to make any big announcements either way. Hm…
Meghan Markle will remain shackled to Netflix as they are in business together through her lifestyle range, As ever, sources told Page Six. Although the Sussexes’ exclusive deal with the streamer — at one time reported to be worth $100M — will end later this year, as we revealed, they are poised to sign a ‘first look’ deal on future projects. However, the new deal has so far attracted little fanfare.
“When the Obamas moved from an exclusive deal to a ‘first look’ deal, Netflix issued press releases and made a huge fuss about it. It’s not the same with Meghan and Harry. They’ve barely even acknowledged it,” a TV insider told The Post.
Netflix has ploughed a significant amount into Markle’s As ever line, sources noted, so they’re unlikely to abandon it. A source revealed there is no expiration date on the As ever, deal, adding, “They’re NOT done, they have plenty coming up together. I cannot imagine that Meghan and Netflix went into business together just for a year or two.”
The revenue Markle makes from As ever is separate to the couple’s TV deal and she shares the cash with Netflix, we’re told. We’re told there will be an As ever holiday range and at some point, more wine.
‘With Love, Meghan’ returns for a second season in September, although it was filmed concurrently with the first season. Although it it appeared on Netflix’s Top 10 list briefly, the show did not crack the streamer’s top 300 most-watched titles in the first half of 2025.
Despite this, sources pointed out it still made the top five percent of shows. “I would not be surprised if it returns for a third season,” an industry insider mooted.
“When the Obamas moved from an exclusive deal to a ‘first look’ deal, Netflix issued press releases and made a huge fuss about it. It’s not the same with Meghan and Harry. They’ve barely even acknowledged it….” My evolving prediction for how the rest of the year will play out for the Sussexes is that there will be a flurry of announcements and confirmations (likely to trade papers) about whatever new deal the Sussexes are doing with Netflix, and that this activity will be timed around the release of WLM Season 2. I also believe that part of the new contract will be specifically for additional WLM seasons and holiday specials, and it will all be tied to As Ever as well. Oh, and an As Ever holiday range! I told y’all that we’re getting As Evernog.
That’s great now where’s my Apricot Jam?? ☹️
I mean we might be waiting on that jam. But it would be pretty bad if a business sent out a lovely letter saying that they were refunding our jam order AND gifting us with a free jam when it was back in production and then didn’t follow thru. Which is why I feel pretty safe in knowing that we will eventually get that jam. Might it be next year though? Maybe, lol. But there’s no way Meghan would allow her business to say that and then just randomly leave people jamless.
I don’t think they’ll be sending us apricot jam specifically, I think they will be sending us whatever jam they have next.
I’m traveling now through the fall so I have a temporary address change in place. I’m not sure a package would be forwarded so if it’s not I will not be getting my free jam either. I’m sad because apricot is one of my favorites and I don’t eat much jam.
Apricot season is May to July in California. You’re getting your FREE jam in August or September (maybe October). Now hush! Those of us who couldn’t order it were already jealous. We won’t stand for this complaining! 😉
Ahh yes holiday specials!! I’m here for those.
Me too!
Me three!
It would be hilarious if she had special guest Harry learning about American Thanksgiving traditions.
My gut tells me H&M are inclined to NOT push for big announcements about their NF work and delight in the British tabs desperately flopping around in the dark and getting everything wrong. Over time the tabs will have punched themselves out and H&M will have driven another nail in the Rita’s coffin. Good for them!
After all that screeching last week everyone has to walk it back 😂
Now when is the jam coming back in stock??
“Meghan Markle will remain shackled to Netflix as they are in business together ….”
That wording is gross.
But hurray, a holiday line for As Ever!!
The word is beyond gross it’s racist.
It’s meant to be gross but like all of her haters they suck at it. They were attempting to be mean to her but it sounds more like a slap in the face of Netflix.
Absolutely disgusting how they worded that, it was a deliberate choice.
They were so gleefully celebrating the fact that Netflix was done with the Sussexes, everyone there hates them, and they were about to be broke and have to go crawling back to beg Chuck and TOB for pennies to live on. But as usual the rats end up with more egg on their faces, hence the snark.
Meghan and Harry always wins!!!
And as to the no fanfare comment, no one knows if their deal(s) are even yet finalized
Let’s use shackled when referring to the Fails aka The Wails
As ever, Happy Holidays and a very Merry upcoming Christmas, celebitches! I hope we’re talking this Christmas and not next year’s Christmas, lol.
Well. Well. Well. Look at that. Meghan and Harry keep their bag secure and filling it UP. I do need that apricot spread ASAP. Now watch the rota rags and the racist, jealous derangers pull their hair out in a fury.
What was that shade at the Obamas all about? The Obamas have been nothing but successful in their Netflix partnership. Haters.
Interesting that now they can’t crow about the Sussexes bring “dumped”, they using words like shackled and little fanfare. We haven’t heard from any of the players involved. I hope they don’t make a big announcement, just keep it moving. They sort of did that already when the show was launched and the As Ever name revealed, so what would there be to announce now? Anyway a new rosé drop is coming and hopefully more food products.
“shackled” is an interesting term in that article 🙄
If no deal has been officially signed yet then there’s nothing for Netflix to announce. My guess is that there may even be two separate contracts – one between As Ever/WLM and netfix and one between the Sussexes/Archewell and netflix (the first look agreement.)
Regardless its clear that Netflix is all in with As Ever and WLM. I am really excited for the holiday line lol.
Oh yeah they “plowed” money into it so they’re not stopping now. The language is so derogatory. Oh how they hate her Jesus an entire industry trying to destroy this woman and the KING won’t do anything about it.
I would love to see a Meghan inspired Christmas line. I would buy it all. I think the initial customers are Sussex fans who then share their goods with regular people, who like them just because the quality is good and that’s how her customer base expands. Like the old commercial, “And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on…”
Let’s face it, Meghan has the Midas touch, and great taste.. That’s the perfect combination for financial success and Netflix knows this. They’re not severing ties anytime soon. So the British press can go cry in their Dutchy tea…
My raspberry jam is almost empty, and i’m going to need As Ever to restock that. It is my favorite! Next time i’m getting 2.
The apricot is okay, but i prefer the raspberry.
All about a Christmas entertaining special.
I do not cook, decorate, or host, but i will still watch it.
And i bet the music is great, all the WLM music has been fantastic.
Bitch, I want a Halloween, Thanksgiving and an all encompassing Winter holiday special! And I want As Ever products to go along with them!
And lets not forget some special As Ever Easter products for the greedy entitled siblings in our lives 😹
Halloween is actually my favorite. Last year, I got the kids to help me make a spooky trail and it actually turned out pretty good. It was a spooky trail for littles so it wasn’t that bad. We’re already in planing mode for this year.
I hope the holiday special has the roasted sausage stuffed pumpkin recipe that was on The Tig, it’s so hard to find now since Pintrest takes it down so fast and The Wayback Machine can be a chore to navigate.
As Ever cranberry sauce.
Same!
A holiday show would be fantastic, you know it would be the right amount of cheesy music and helpful hints. I’m looking forward to it. As for the Daily Mail and their walk back, this is to be expected. Their histrionics last week were clearly to get a response out of either Netflix, the Sussexes or both because Meghan isn’t giving him anything on Instagram right now.
So they did old faithful, made it seem like everyone hated them, they were failures, until the American Media picked it up and some sort of response on the record was required.
That’s why they are still acting like Netflix is some sort of unwilling partner, (shackled, really?!!) instead of an enthusiastic participant in negotiations.
They probably thought that that meeting with Meredith in London meant that they were going to start getting details fed to them again, and that clearly isn’t / hasn’t been the case. And the cherry on top of that is confirmation that, no Harry and Meghan are not coming back, their finances are just fine. The bitterness exudes.
Meghan will absolutely be playing the old retro Christmas songs. Meghan is actually a pretty good combo of cheesy and yet classic.
I love the old retro Christmas songs. Nat King Cole “chestnuts roasting on the open fire”. Bing Crosby (yes I know he was a problem) White Christmas. All the old ones.
Yes! I have a playlist I made of all those old songs. Nat king Cole. Bing Crosby. But Perry Como also did quite a few that I love. Mariah’s is my favorite of newer Christmas songs. Dolly has some good ones. But mostly I fall back on the oldies.
something I think Meghan will do really well in a holiday show is demonstrate how to make things special and personal without sacrificing your entire day or night. So if you have family over for Christmas Eve or Christmas dinner or a night during Hanukkah, here are some things you can prep beforehand or easy things to do that elevate the table without keeping you in the kitchen the whole night.
Unpopular opinion – the apricot jam was my favorite! A little goes a long way – I would put a spoonful in my plain yogurt and the whole thing was delightful. I did like the raspberry as well – but the apricot was smooth and seedless and just…perfect! LOL I am hanging on to that last little bit for dear life because I don’t want it to be gone – since who knows when I’ll be able to snag another one.
Oh, I am so jealous. Apricot is my favorite fruit and I’ve been pining for the 2 jars that should be coming in the future.
I love the idea of the holidays a lot more than the reality of the season. I want to decorate my house and give beautifully wrapped gifts, but somehow it always ends up with me just plugging in my perpetually decorated mini-tree and stuffing things into gift bags. But I would watch every moment of Meghan’s holiday show and order all her products.
“Shackled”
“Meghan Markle will remain shackled to Netflix as they are in business together through her lifestyle range,…”
Good lord that wording is a CHOICE. Disgusting
It’s deliberately offensive, right up there with a “ niggling feeling “. The Daily Fail, always there with the racism and micro aggressions.
Fruit spreads depend on crops, so maybe they’re waiting on Mother Nature? I notice that the description of the next rose vintage is not as specific as the first one. Very curious as to the difference between the two vintages. I was under the impression that the bubbly was going to come out later in the summer, but perhaps not. Perhaps for the holiday season instead.
Excuse me, SHACKLED?!? Like a slave, you mean?!? *head exploding*
Huh, I guess it turns out that Netflix DOES want to keep making oodles of money from a successful venture that they invested in, what a shocker.
I don’t remember there being a big announcement for the Obama’s first look deal. It was just mentioned in the trades.
Shackled? Shackled? Well, we know that good old white supremacy is alive and well in the UK. Since they continue to treat Meghan as a runaway slave, I shouldn’t have been so surprised. They always show us who they are.
I suspect that when negotiations are done and the ink is dry, Netflix will announce what the arrangement will be going forward. That’s how they operate.
I wish the people in the UK would realize that the disinformation they are fed is the same disinformation that was done here in the US in order to get the Country divided and get white supremacy at the forefront by getting Trump and his hood wearing cabinet in place. If they don’t, they’ll be dealing with the same stuff we are. Brexit was the result of hate against immigrants. What’s next?
I believe theres a reason why these shitrags and royal talking poopyheads seem to be backtracking on their knee-jerk badmouthing of the BUSINESS deal between Netflix and As Ever/(Meghan)………with the operative word: BUSINESS.
Its one thing for those nasty bullies masquerading as media to carry out their palace-sanctioned vendetta against H&M – especially M. But its a whole other ball of beeswax for them to attack/disparage business/commercial activity, especially when it involves a giant like Netflix with its almost bottomless pockets.
While every tom and dick love to tout the American Constitution’s 1st Amendment about free speech and free speech rights, there are State and civil laws under which business can sue your arse for playing in their faces by diseminating lies/misinformation that harm business. One such is “Trade Libel / Business Disparagement” which is described as: “a type of defamation specifically about business products or services”……and which “provide remedies for businesses against false and harmful statements.”
So Imma go out on a limb and say these f*ckers all got a strongly-worded legal letter from Netflix/As Ever.
…BM needs them shackled to something. Interesting choice of words “shackled” in relation the a lucrative business venture trying to equate it with being truly shackled to the monarchy’s abuse??? What a twist…no more abuse, just $$$ in the bank and freedom from Salt Island. Shackled indeed!