Justin Trudeau ‘likes Katy Perry’s personality,’ they ‘click’ & plan to go on more dates

Of all of the couple announcements/updates we got this week, I’m still the most surprised by the Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau thing. Katy and the former Canadian prime minister were seen dining in Montreal, and TMZ had some exclusive photos. Trudeau has been separated from his wife Sophie for years, and Katy never married Orlando Bloom, but their split is more recent. There are two technically single people, but I just feel like… what in the world do they have in common? What do they talk about? Well, according to the Sun’s insiders, Justin is enamored. Really? Her?

Justin Trudeau is looking forward to spending more time with Katy Perry after ‘really clicking’ during a Montreal dinner date, two sources close to the former Canadian Prime Minister have told The U.S. Sun. The Sun has been told by two of Trudeau’s close associates that he wants to see the singer, who has been described as a “breath of fresh air,” again.

Trudeau separated from Sophie, his wife of 18 years, in 2023 and, according to our insiders, loved talking about a variety of topics with the 40 year-old star. The U.S. Sun understands the pair have been in contact for weeks after meeting at an event, and both share a common interest in trying to make the world a better place. Trudeau had hoped a quiet night in Montreal would have helped make the night more private. But with pics of the pair appearing on TMZ, their secret is out.

“Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention,” the first source who worked with Trudeau while he was in office, told The U.S. Sun. “Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon.”

Trudeau reportedly picked up the tab, which included lobster and cocktails, before showing their gratitude to the kitchen staff. The source says that although any hopes of keeping the dinner date under wraps were dashed, the 53-year-old politician doesn’t regret anything.

There are plans in the works for the pair to connect again in the United States, where he will be spending large amounts of time in the coming months.

“Whatever happens, happens. He is a single man, so is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife,” continued the well-placed source. “He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life. He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation with Orlando Bloom. He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot. It’s a gentlemanly way to behave.”