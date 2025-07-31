Justin Trudeau ‘likes Katy Perry’s personality,’ they ‘click’ & plan to go on more dates

Of all of the couple announcements/updates we got this week, I’m still the most surprised by the Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau thing. Katy and the former Canadian prime minister were seen dining in Montreal, and TMZ had some exclusive photos. Trudeau has been separated from his wife Sophie for years, and Katy never married Orlando Bloom, but their split is more recent. There are two technically single people, but I just feel like… what in the world do they have in common? What do they talk about? Well, according to the Sun’s insiders, Justin is enamored. Really? Her?
Justin Trudeau is looking forward to spending more time with Katy Perry after ‘really clicking’ during a Montreal dinner date, two sources close to the former Canadian Prime Minister have told The U.S. Sun. The Sun has been told by two of Trudeau’s close associates that he wants to see the singer, who has been described as a “breath of fresh air,” again.
Trudeau separated from Sophie, his wife of 18 years, in 2023 and, according to our insiders, loved talking about a variety of topics with the 40 year-old star. The U.S. Sun understands the pair have been in contact for weeks after meeting at an event, and both share a common interest in trying to make the world a better place. Trudeau had hoped a quiet night in Montreal would have helped make the night more private. But with pics of the pair appearing on TMZ, their secret is out.
“Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention,” the first source who worked with Trudeau while he was in office, told The U.S. Sun. “Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon.”
Trudeau reportedly picked up the tab, which included lobster and cocktails, before showing their gratitude to the kitchen staff. The source says that although any hopes of keeping the dinner date under wraps were dashed, the 53-year-old politician doesn’t regret anything.
There are plans in the works for the pair to connect again in the United States, where he will be spending large amounts of time in the coming months.
“Whatever happens, happens. He is a single man, so is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife,” continued the well-placed source. “He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life. He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation with Orlando Bloom. He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot. It’s a gentlemanly way to behave.”
[From The Sun]
I can understand this coupling more from Katy’s perspective – Justin must seem worldly, intelligent, respectful and much more mature than her exes. But from Justin’s perspective? Why attach himself to Katy Perry of all people? Like, Katy has been a celebrity for what? Fifteen years or more. We know who she is and all of the sh-t she’s said and done. Her last album flopped largely because the culture has moved past Katy. Still, I just don’t understand how this even happened, how it started and why there’s even a conversation about a future together? Do they not understand how weird this is??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Vancouver, CANADA – Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry are seen at Indoor Rowing in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada.
Pictured: Justin Trudeau, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – American singer-songwriter Katy Perry wearing Gaurav Gupta SS24 Couture arrives at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Las Vegas, NV – Pop superstar Katy Perry headlines a spectacular show in Las Vegas, Nevada, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and dazzling stage presence.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Las Vegas, NV – Pop superstar Katy Perry headlines a spectacular show in Las Vegas, Nevada, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and dazzling stage presence.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Celebrities and influencers gather for the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Haute Couture Collection show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Celebrities and influencers gather for the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Haute Couture Collection show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Guests made their entrance outside the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in Paris. The fashion house drew a high-profile crowd, with cameras capturing every arrival. A standout moment as attendees embraced avant-garde elegance on the pavements.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: REGINA VORONINA / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Closing Ceremony in Rogers Arena during Invictus Games
Featuring: Justin Trudeau
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Closing Ceremony in Rogers Arena during Invictus Games
Featuring: Justin Trudeau
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Please, let this year finally end…
I second this!
She seems to like brunettes.
Well this made me cringe… I would have thought JT would have better taste.
Dating pool must have scared him so he’s gone for who’s available.
Katy might also be on the rebound from Legolas so…
Maybe it will be just a fun fling. I think she’s very talented & pretty and she’s probably alot of fun.
He’s prettier than she is.
She’s as dumb as a box of rocks and talented? Hardly. He’s really punching down if this is the type of woman who interests him.
@Sharon … I totally agree. I just don’t understand the apparent damage people seem to have with celebrities like Katy Perry and Anne Hathaway, who both seem like decent, talented people just living their lives and following their Bliss.
This is so weird to me. Is JT so done with politics that he doesn’t care what this looks like? Or is he so insulated that no one’s told him how weird this looks?
I think this is classic former Prime Minister behaviour. He spent 10 years being at the centre of international conferences and world affairs and staying at great hotels and being treated like a king. Now he’s just another divorced Dad in Montreal. The world is large and Canada is small in comparison. My guess is he misses the celebrity and wants to meet Leo and go on Bezos’ shitty yacht. This same impulse is what Brian Mulrony to the Airbus affair and caused his Dad to date Barbra and go to the Geminis with a very young Kim Catrall, and is sending Stephen Harper onto all the far right podcasts and Fox News. Sucks to realise it is the office- not you – that’s special.
I think he’d still be able to hang out with other celebrities regardless. He met Princess Diana when he was a kid. Meeting other famous people hasn’t been unusual for him.
He’s worth a ton of money (at least $100 million) , and he’s been famous his whole life through his dad so being in that kind of world likely isn’t strange for him.
I don’t really think he needs Katy Perry to see the world. I think he might just have weird taste, if this story is supposed to be true.
One of JT’a biggest flaws has always been that he doesn’t understand how normal people operate. I used to joke that he needed a Common Sense Advisor. That said, I don’t think he cares at this point. He hasn’t indicate that he plans to stay super involved in politics.
IIRC, Justin’s father, Pierre Trudeau had a much publicized fling with Barbra Streisand.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Katy is Temu’s version of Barbara. His father either had better taste, or was luckier, or was a more interesting/attractive man. Justin just made a fool of himself. He must be really desperate. I heard he was seeing some lawyer recently. Apparently, it didn’t generate enough interest from the press/people.
The elder Trudeau wasn’t an attractive man, but he was incredibly smart and charismatic. I’ve never been on the JT hate train, but he is kind of a himbo.
He is his mother’s son.
My mother met Trudeau the elder when she did some volunteering for the Liberal party and she was blown away. She said his charisma was off the charts.
When a man like Trudeau says a woman is refreshing and a breath of fresh air, it means he doesn’t have to think too hard when he talks to her.
Harsh but true.
Had this same thought – when men say that, it’s never a good sign. It’s giving, “she’s not like other girls.” You know, the ones who could see past my BS and hold me accountable. The ones who know me too well to buy my “charm.”
It also reminds me of those movies with the “quirky, free-spirited” woman who upends the life of the stuffy businessman. She’s usually a total air-head and chaos agent who would be certifiable in real life, but she’s a breath of fresh air.
So she’s his Manic Pixie Dream Girl and he’s her glow-up/up yours Legolas? It’s not the strangest summer romance in the world. Pam Anderson and Liam “Schindler’s List But Now Over It And Doing Things For Shits And Giggles” Neeson are thick as thieves.No doubt that huge grin plastered on her face is due to Neeson’s legendary dong.
And why not? Grown adults having some summer fun.
What I don’t get is the immediate need to make it so serious. Like, have a fling, have your fun! No need to label it or in the immortal words of Taylor Swift “you don’t owe anyone an explanation.”
Why would Justin Trudeau be planning on spending a lot more time in the US? That makes no sense. His family is in Canada and his social circle is there. There is nothing in the US that he needs. This whole story is made up except for the verified dinner date.
The fact that they had ONE date (presumably) and the article is implying that he’s basically in it for the long haul is weird.
Ugh, she’s so tacky, I’m sorry…and I know he’s single and can do what he wants and I’m being petty, but the fact that he “will be spending large amounts of time in the coming months” in the US grosses me out.
Why JT? Why KP and her awful personality, infamous for having her way of acquiring property criticized by politics?
The Scum lost me with “in the United States, where he will be spending large amounts of time in the coming months.”
When Trudeau retired, he said he was looking forward to being a dad. Ella will graduate HS *in Ottawa* next year, so I thought he’d wait until taking up another job. And, seeing he was so involved with supporting Ukraine, I imagined him working for a non-profit or something eventually, maybe based out of Europe, according to various remarks he made at (tech) summits, e.g. in Paris, earlier this year.
Yea, no Canadian is planning on spending large amounts of time in the US in the coming months; a Canadian that had to repeat multiple times to the POTUS that, no, Canada will not become the 51st state, especially, won’t spend time there.
Slightly off topic- but why does she wear outfits and costumes that are so unflattering.
She is a beautiful woman.
And yet, nothing is working.
Could not agree more. Her costumer/stylist really does her dirty
I believe it is an air of desperation – that last album and the most recent appearances show a performer whose time has passed and she can’t find a relevant way forward. I don’t get this gleeful pile on regarding JT, but her career choices have been quite flat lately and it shows.
The story sounds fake. It doesn’t make sense for him to be spending time in the USA at this point in time, considering that Canadians are being advised to support the Canadian economy.
Katy Perry ‘s publicist didn’t think out the writing of this story properly.
And I don’t think he’s ever had an interest in living the USA.
I’m noping out on this…
Oh, JT.
For non-Canadians wondering why why why her, my perspective is that he’s got such spectacular faith in his own judgment, he has difficulty reading the room, he’s not thinking three steps ahead about the damage this can do to his brand (which needs recovering not more damage from association with Katy Perry’s Katy Perryness). Yes she is probably fun to be around and his talented and energetic but…
A lot of the political brand damage is because he didn’t read the room and had to be pushed out of leadership–but that also related to his good faith, thinking he didn’t have to push back on Maple Maga because the Canadian public would still love his policies and his Trudeau-ness (if not his great f-ing hair).
As for thinking three steps ahead, he bid us adieu with Vive le Canada–at least he could have found a Mitsou, or a Sarah Harmer type if he was looking for a musician. He deserves to blow off some steam but he’s way too hot for Katy Perry. And sorry guys, she’s American. This is post-political career suicide for JT.
Lol! It’s true that Mitsou is single…
I can’t recall such a random political/ celebrity pairing since Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni. 🤔
Zooey Deschanel and whichever property brokers she’s engaged to is my only comp.
I honestly don’t get this for either one of them – they seem so unmatched. I wonder if he has accepted some job or posting requiring him to be in the US going forward. After so long tied to politics he probably is floundering a bit trying to figure out his next phase. I don’t expect this to last longer than a couple weeks
Oh this makes total sense for Katy. She’s been desperate to be taken seriously since her Witness days and be seen as more than a goofy hot chick who shoots whipped cream from her boobs and dances with giant turds on stage. Given how many reasonable Americans are rooting for Canada in the Trump vs. Carney tariff war, I’m sure Katy thinks that dating a handsome, very Canadian former politician will make her look smart and classy and allow her to rehabilitate her image.
Justin Trudeau’s family lives in Montreal. He has 3 school age children. There is no way he is accepting a position in the US. He is taking time to regroup and spending it with his children.
For Katy I suspect as always that it’s about her …. How she can advance herself. As for Justin – he needs therapy.
He’s well known for having an “open marriage” and for being quite the ladies man in his Ottawa social circles. Think parties where phones are left in baskets at the door so nothing can be documented. This is just another notch on his belt and now he doesn’t have to keep it hush hush that he’s a philanderer