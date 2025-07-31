Mail: The Sussexes are getting a new Netflix deal & they’ll make more money in 2026

Even though As Ever still hasn’t sent me a free apricot spread (?!!?!), I’m still getting As Ever’s promotional emails. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex and her team made a big new announcement: MOAR WINE! Their first-ever wine drop happened on July 1st, and they sold out of the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé within a few hours. Everyone thought that Meghan would wait several months before doing another wine line. We were wrong! Those unnamed sources were wrong. Next week, As Ever’s 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is going on sale. My first thought was… Meg and her team ran the numbers and they were like, holy sh-t, we need to go all-in on the wine, because we’re minting money. You know what a new wine line means, right? Those royal reporters are going to have to organize another round of blind taste-tests.
Speaking of Meghan minting money, it’s looking more and more likely that Archewell’s team did make some calls in the past week, because there’s been a steady reeling in of the “Harry and Meghan are going to be broke-ass because Netflix hates them” narrative. Even the Daily Mail’s columnists have begun walking back some of their crazier claims. On Wednesday, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff wrote a piece about how Harry and Meghan are going to get a different deal from Netflix and they’re still going to be rich as hell. Boshoff still throws in a million other insults, but the broad strokes are positive. Some highlights:
The Netflix deal: “Many have reported that [the Netflix contract] will be allowed to run out in September because Netflix has ‘lost interest’ in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… but that isn’t right. At all! As reported, the current deal will come to an end in September. But the couple are still firmly attached to the Netflix money hose. Netflix boss Ted Sarandos remains a huge fan, of Meghan’s in particular, and his support is a powerful secret weapon. There will be a third series of the Duchess’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, if she wants to make one. And I hear she does. Multiple sources say the couple are getting a new ‘first look’ deal with the streamer, which will be in line with the $65million deal Barack and Michelle Obama now have – and it doesn’t get bigger than that.
We might get holiday specials: “I also hear there are options on the table for other lifestyle shows from the Duchess, tied to hosting gatherings at Thanksgiving or Christmas. The idea is to announce those in September when the second series (already shot) of With Love, Meghan drops.
More money in 2026: “In fact…. one well-placed source believes the Sussexes are going to make MORE money next year from Netflix and Meghan’s Netflix–backed brand, As Ever, than they did this year.”
Some Archewell projects are being put on ice: “But it’s bad news for their own large team at Archewell Productions, which has been funded up to now by the Netflix exclusive deal. Insiders suggest that running the team and the office costs around $3million (£2.25m) a year. Although their team won’t comment, some belt–tightening on the production side looks inevitable. The fate of projects in development – including a rom–com film based on the book Meet Me At The Lake and a retelling of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations – is not known. Many believe they will just go on ice – forever – as the Sussex team has not yet come up with a script which appeals enough to Netflix bosses Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria to get the green light. However, sources close to the couple themselves say we can expect more projects from them BOTH for Netflix.
Harry’s got more projects in the pipeline: “Despite truly poor ratings for his documentaries Polo and Heart of Invictus, Harry will also be a part of the first–look deal. He is said to be intending to make more documentary shows for Netflix, most likely in the areas of mental health and the environment – which are twin passions.
Meghan’s focused on growing As Ever: “Meanwhile, Meghan is busy focusing on the best ways to grow her lifestyle brand, As Ever. That was launched in partnership with Netflix this spring, with Meghan registering the trademark and Netflix managing it and providing some staff. I’m told she is mulling the best ways to ‘evolve’ her brand, which she wants to keep affordable. She also wants to make sure that it maintains quality as it grows.
I also think they’ll put some projects on ice, but it’s nice to hear that Harry is interested in doing more documentaries or docu-series. For me, the problem with Harry’s solo(ish) Netflix projects has never been the projects themselves, but the lack of promotion and the lack of energy he seems to have for “selling” what he’s doing. Maybe if he’s planning on doing more personal projects involving mental health (akin to The Me You Can’t See, which is an excellent series), he’ll actually go outside and promote the stuff and really talk about it.
Anyway, I’m excited for everything Meghan has in the pipeline. I hope the situation is like this, that it’s a first-look contract and that Netflix is super-committed to With Love, Meghan and As Ever. A holiday special! If she does a Christmas special, y’all know Harry will make an appearance to decorate a massive Christmas tree. He’ll probably stop by to spike the ‘nog as well. As Ever Eggnog? As Evernog? Meghan should do cutesy sh-t like that too.
The British press is just very confused,they really don’t know what is going on .
Hilarious .
Well done Meghan ,hope your next lot of wine is even better than the first .
I’ve always been a red wine drinker, *maybe* a rosé or crisp chardonnay during a summer lunch out, but I have to say, I’m LOVING M’s rosé. I only ordered 6 bottles (drat!) and I’ve been “Scrooging” my last two bottles to make them last! However, after yesterday’s email announcement, I got the opener out, and poured myself a lovely glass to enjoy the SoCal sunset with.
If I was a puppy, my entire backside would be wagging my body at the thought of snagging a full case this time! #LetsGoMeg!
Like you, Kaiser, I’m also waiting for my free/replacement apricot spread! (thinking of it on a piece of toasted baguette, spread over a bit of burrata, with a hint of M’s honey drizzled on… yummmm!)
I love the rose because its not too sweet. I love rose in general and i joked with my husband that this is my “summer of rose” because its basically all I’m drinking so i’m trying a LOT lol. (last night I had an alcohol free sparkling rose that wasn’t even that bad lmao.) I like Meghan’s because some roses can be too sweet (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing but just makes them work with different foods) and I think its perfect for a cheese board in the summer.
I’m not sure about the second rose because we’re going away for 10 days and it might be during the delivery window…..hm
I’ve been hoarding my bottle of wine. The other two I gave as gifts to my friends for their birthdays. (They also adore Meghan). When I got the email from As Ever about the new new rosé, I squeeled with joy. I plan on cracking my OG rosé open this weekend as I will order more next week!
The British gutter rats problem is that they always believe what they write and then have to walk it back. Never underestimate the Sussexes because they will prove the gutter press wrong every chance they get.
People usually read the initial stories reported about non renewal, they don’t read the corrections. The fail and other gutter media know exactly what they’re doing
Eventually though,@AI, Netflix and Meghan will make some sort of a statement about their new deal, whatever it may or may not end up being, and that will be covered. Possibly not with the same glee but it will make news. And if it’s anything less than what the Sun reported, that is a walk-back.
Cracks me up, every time. They’re growing broke! Netflix hates them! As Ever is a failure! Then it’s As Ever wine is bigger than ever! More WLM series! And specials! New deal! 😆. Yet somehow, this will be followed by M&H are going broke & need to return to the UK where they can stay in a royal residence of their choice!
@beaniebean and the thing is, even *if* everything went belly up, they’d still not need to return to the uk. Harry has a job, Meghan has skills and contacts, they could sell their house (and still buy a mansion in a gated community) and shut down Archewell. They could live like *gasp* regular people and be happy and flourishing personally. They are not ever returning to the uk to live and work let alone begging for royal scraps. The uk press acts like being multimillionaires or returning in defeat are the only options. And I still think the queen and Philip set up trusts and whatnot for their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
I was waiting for this too . It’s all been column drop space fillers because M and H still make people and haters want to hear about them. Thought it was the usual bile and wet dream about them going cap in hand.
These people have nothing better in their lives than to hate.
I’d regard my life as a failure if hatred and egging idiots on was all I’d had to give. Bitter.
Love you Meghan and Harry. They are not The Fails and will never be. They will always succeed and the old miserable public Royalist gits who are waiting for them to fail are dying off.
The leftovers are such a drain of my and everyone’s tax money . Hardly anyone reads their news, or cares about them, and Britain is becoming more aware if what a waste of money they are
This is clearly a pilot project for Netflix to move into the retail space. If As Ever continues to be successful, we’ll see merch spin-offs from other shows.
What a shocker! The press doesn’t know shit about Meghan and Harry’s business. All the blustering, big talk and pointing at their failures at a couple who have done nothing but get their bag.
I’m looking forward to the New Deal – Sussex style.
I think the press put the storylines out there hoping to get a briefing from Netflix slating the Sussexes. They were probably hoping for a Spotify briefing where an executive goes on the record and throws H&M under the bus. When that didn’t happen they started to roll their crazy stories back. They may have even got some off the record calls telling them that Netflix is still very much working with H&M and involved in AsEver.
@Julia, they also do that to get a reaction from Meghan, refuting the story. Then, it is another hundred articles about it, since W&K can’t work during school holidays (as well as school times 😭😭).
Except the Daily Feil didn’t get any “off the record” briefing – they simply loitered and read Celebitchy comments from people with experience of such deals which scoffed at the lying, hysterical reports from the UK media and outlined how things are done. Not to mention the similar comments on social media. They knew they were looking like idiots – and yes, it was a blatant attempt to get a briefing from Netflix or the Sussexes to correct their lies – in the absence of any acknowledgement or any official comment they had no choice but to backtrack in order NOT to have even more egg on their faces when the truth is eventually unveiled.
The news that the new As Ever 2024 Rosé will be available this week would have pushed them to course correct.
I do think someone at Netflix picked up a phone somewhere. Reading the CB comments isn’t what prompted the DM to go from “the Sussexes are failing!” to “a first look contract like the Obamas is pretty good actually.” The DM isn’t trying to appeal to CB readers lol.
I doubt it. Any of us could have written the same article about a first look deal just based on articles on Obamas deal & fact that all recently announced director/talent etc production contracts with studios from JJ Abrams to Phoebe Waller Bridge to Ryan Reynolds etc have all been first look deals as part of consistent industry trend. The industry seems to have moved on from the big exclusive output deals that Obamas & Sussexes had.
It was also pretty easy to guess that Netflix being a partner of as ever would likely mean they’d want further seasons of with love Meghan to promote the brand which Meghan described as being part of the series’ universe. I’ve also seen fans say on sm that WLM would be great for Christmas & thanksgiving specials so another thing I could see tabloids picking up from fans on sm.
That’s why I said the tabloid press & people mag didn’t know about status of deal except the deal in its current form is due to expire in September and those articles were agitating for information. Most of the articles that claimed the deal was over were still hedging bets that Netflix would continue working with H&M which was giving that they didn’t want to be totally embarrassed whenever official news comes out.
The British press seems to know everything, but had no idea a 2024 Rose’ was dropping next week 🥱🥱
Yep, they continue yelling how they know this and that until they show their behinds and end up with a lot of egg on their faces. That obese man Jobbo needs to stop blowing his testicular elephantiasis till it bleats. “The Sussexes will be broke and asking for royal handouts” my arzz.
This entire article could have been data mined from comments here last week. The fact that the British media stories got more and more outlandish, but was never really picked up in the US let me know that the comms team was doing their job behind the scenes. Everything isn’t going to be for our public consumption. Especially if deals are still being negotiated.
I’m not shocked by anything here, this all sounds in line with how most of the streaming deals from 2020 have transitioned over the past year. I suppose the only thing that really surprises me is the semi-positive tone that it is reported in. How do the Daily Mail readers take this article after last week’s articles? At which point do you acknowledge that the people writing the articles don’t really know anything
Yes, I only really saw the story in tabloids, blogs and gossip magazines. It wasn’t picked up by serious news outlets in the UK either.
Finding vineyards in Napa Valley to help supply grapes or produce wine is likely not a problem. I hope that a lot of those small vineyards are making big money with Meghan’s help. I think Polo would have been more successful if Harry had been in it more, but that wasn’t what he was going for with it. It was likely a test run to see how well the stars in it would do if it were a long-term type show and they didn’t draw enough to make it worth while to continue.
This–Harry is actually very charismatic on camera.
100%
Harry doesn’t need to be the center of attention, but his absence shouldn’t be so notable it becomes a theme in its own right. Sharing his presence a bit more would make a huge difference.
I think Harry was edited out of Polo because the vibe was rich elititism and that’s not the brand he’s trying to cultivate.
I will believe this nonsense once I read it formally from the Sussexes Communication team. It can be exhausting reading and following the drivel from the gutter UK press. Never made sense to me for Netflix to be a sponsor of her AsEver brand but not supporting them. I continue to wish them well in all their endeavors. Got my notification re the Rośe and will be ordering more.
Same vibe. I like a lot of what this story is saying for the Sussexes and can believe it’s closer to the truth. But it’s still the DM so ima sip my rose and wait and see.
This is more in line with what we all predicted last week – just because one deal was coming to its scheduled end doesn’t mean the partnership is ending.
Also, bahahaha 🤣 I hope all the rota rats and Daily Fail obsessed creeps can choke down those salty tears this morning. Meghan is getting MORE money from Netflix. I can’t stop laughing.
Meghan and Harry “Together at Christmas”??? LOLOL
I am screaming 😭 This would be the most epic burn.
I think that would definitely end up in the top 10. I can see the meltdown now about Meghan stealing Kates Christmas thunder.
Seeing that Meghan was the OG “Together” in #ThatFamily with the cookbook she published with the women of Grenfell — why not.
As everyone said when the Wicked Waity of Wails “came up” with “Together at…”, we all knew that she lifted it from Meghan.
A Together at Christmas episode would be an excellent tie-in to a new (California-centric) Together cookbook. It would be a wonderful reminder of how truly diverse California really is.
I’m excited about the new wine drop! I liked the 2023 very much and nursed the first of my three bottles for maybe four days. If I’m lucky to get to it in time, I’ll snag a case this time.
Re Netflix, it does sound like they’ve gotten SOME info, even though it’s the Fail. I hope the Sussexes continue to rake it in, and I hope they keep on putting huge distance between their freedom and the Left Behinds.
I’m excited about the rose too although slightly confused. Is it going to be similar to the first rose, exactly the same, or different? But I’m excited. They must’ve been like yes, more wine! Now do the jam, lol.
It’ll be another Rose but from the 2024 harvest, not the 2023 which was just released. As harvest can vary from year to year it could taste different, but it probably won’t be that much of a departure since they’re releasing it as another Rose. The main difference is you may notice is that some of the flavor profiles may be heightened or muted. I thought that the 2023 was very cherry forward, which is fantastic because that’s my favorite fruit. But this batch may have more of a peach, or pear undertone.
Oooh okay thank you. It’ll actually be interesting to compare. I wonder if the alcohol content will be as high. I kind of hope so. But other’s might disagree on that. One more question. I know the sparkling wine is coming up and I’m v excited for that. Would it be in the same price point do you think or are sparkling wines sometimes more expensive?
The description As Ever put out for the 2024 basically says “much the same, but with some new notes.” I’m up for it! Re sparkling wine price point — I’d expect it to be higher. Good sparkling wines usually are, even when they come from a winery that produces a fuller line of varieties.
Alas, I’m not a wine drinker. Now, if Meghan were to develop a line of fancy-schmancy chocolates, I’m in! 🍫
This reads like more cut and paste from CB threads. But I love how the DM continues to pretend that they weren’t part of “the many” who got things wrong.
I love the image of Harry pulling a flask out of his pocket, dumping the contents in the punch bowl, and winking at the camera.
Loving this concept already. It would be priceless to see Harry doing his part for As Ever
Love this .. especially for the haters that are out there. When the first articles started I figured this was going to be the outcome no matter how much they wish it wasn’t.
I saw the headline saying that even though they are failing at everything, they are gonna make more money from Netflix 😂😂 It is almost always projection from that family who is bad at everything they do, but still get millions of taxpayer money each year. If Netflix wasn’t making money on H&M, they would stop working with them. It is that simple.
I also wasn’t surprised about the rosé, which is the real money maker and I am assuming much easier to produce. So happy for her.
My only disappointment with this article is the so say “poor” ratings for Heart of Invictus. Full disclosure I enjoyed HoI more than WLM. I did enjoy WLM and will definitely watch a second and third series along with any specials as there are some great tips in the programmes but, imho it’s more of a dip in and out of series. A bit like Queer Eye. If I need something light and fluffy then WLM or QE are my go to’s on Netflix.
I hope this is the Fail just spouting off their BS as with the next games coming up I would love to see a follow-up series of HoI. It would be interesting to see how the competitors are getting on once they’re no longer concentrating on their athletics.
Either way WTG Meghan after what “they” put you through you deserve this success. <3
LMAO “Many have reported”, including your own paper. They are pretending that they knew all along. The BM do not know anything about Harry and Meghan. They throw everything on the wall and see what sticks.
😂😂 Daily Mail / Sun makes up a story and publishes it. Other media like People copies the story word for word. Then, the same tabloid acts like the story wasn’t made up by them and reported by other media totally independently. The sad part, it works on some people every time.
I want a Meghan Christmas special and I want it to air the night Kate’s christmas carol concert is filmed at Westminster Abbey (since that’s what gets the most attention with the arrival pics etc.) But i’m a petty B like that.
the part of this that made me laugh was the line about Ted Sarandos’ support being a secret weapon. first off, the man could not be more open about his support for Meghan. There’s nothing “secret” about it. Second, having the CEO of a multi billion dollar company support you as you negotiate a contract with that company is helpful?? Who would have thought??
I hope Harry makes more docuseries/documentaries. I am sure Polo and HoI were right in line with what Netflix expected.
Omg, what a brilliant idea – “You wanna see overshadowing? We’ll show you overshadowing.”
Netflix is petty like us so they might do it! Remember when they dropped the first trailer for Harry and Meghan when W&K were in boston lolol. They knew what they were doing.
I know that that list came out of the 7,000 shows viewed in 2025 and that WLM was in the top 400, which puts them in the top 5-6%, which would be amazing numbers for anyone. And I feel like I saw someone say Polo got hundreds of thousands of views, which seems pretty good to me for a niche subject.
I don’t expect rationality from the British media but were other lifestyle shows/documentaries in like the top hundred or the top 50 to the extent that they keep pointing out that these documentaries performed so terribly?
I still don’t think that these numbers would show anything close to a bad performance, but were similar documentaries littering the top 100 shows, because otherwise I don’t even understand the comparison?
My impression is no (no, other similar documentaries werent littering the top 100 shows) but I’m not 100% sure on that. Someone here said that WLM was the most watched lifestyle show. I wonder how it compared to something like Great British Baking Show.
so I think overall HoI and Polo were about what Netflix expected and probably WLM as well. I feel like HoI may have been expensive to produce because of all the international locations but I can’t imagine Polo was that expensive overall and I can’t imagine WLM was that expensive. so i have to figure Netflix is happy with their viewership for those.
I took a look through Netflix’s excel spreadsheet of 7,000+ shows and WLM was the only cooking/lifestyle show in the the top 400. There isn’t another cooking-related show until 700, which is a Korean cooking competition. After that there are a couple of seasons of “Is It Cake” around the 1,100-1,200 area – and then I stopped looking.
Also worth remembering that the report looks at viewing numbers in first 6 months of 2025 & WLM came out in March.
Polo had 600k views after its debut in November in the 2024 6 month report that came out in December 2024 which the tabloids are omitting when reporting on the June 2025 report figures. They will try this trick when the next report comes out in December & be like WLM 1 only got X number of views even though it will be months after it debuted & people will move on to newer content & they won’t include the previous viewing figures
Either way, it would be a Christmas special coming out in the month of december so that would probably be enough to get the royals crying about their schedule being overshadowed, lol. All I’m gonna say is that Meghan better have that December shopping list out and ready right after thanksgiving or early December.
Christmas belongs to the royals, Meghan!!!!
(said like William insisting to Harry that Africa is HIS!)
Right? The royals have their very own Christmas walk! Listen, the funniest thing would be if we found out that Meghan can actually play the piano really really well. Or Archie.
The Middletons will scream! How dare this woman who we made cry do something on my piano day?
kate only did that filmed thing with piano once. If she was truly a pianist should could sit down with a choir and play Christmas carols with them without issue. Christmas music is pretty easy to play and it’s not at the level of a concerto.
Apart from Netflix, Harry has many 10s of millions and he’s now more into investing and being a VC. he’s a brilliant man. Meghan is solid gold. No one’s ditching her 🤣. She can print money with every drop.
BTW to the whiners who say she’s hopeless or something (we know they’ll turn up) supplying food products isn’t the same as say, plates from china. It requires fresh food supply and also appropriate factories. None of that’s easy.
I would imagine that all companies using fresh fruit will have problems, thanks to ICE hunting and detaining workers. Same for the people working in factories, and shipping companies. You will never know if your workers will show up the next day, safe and sound.
Producing wine is easier, the grapes were harvested in the last years and it is just a matter of blending existing wines into a new one. Vinyards will run into problems, too, which will affect next years wine.
Right? Exactly. Locally sourced food products of a high quality made with a certain recipe.. None of that’s easy best of times, let alone during this political climate
Hmmmm—it’s a very labor-intensive process, at that.
Looking forward to the apocalyptic fallout when Meghan’s Xmas special coincides with Kate’s very special Westminster Abbey caroling show 😆
But seriously, why does it take so long to write these movie scripts? How hard can it be when they are based on books that already exist? I mean all of the content is right there, you just have to adapt it for two hours run time. I’ve read several movie scripts, and they are not exactly rocket science.
Not all books are easy to adapt to video version and not all can be without losing something in the story. Not my preferred genre so haven’t read the book to know what it’s like. This isn’t Netflix saying this so there could be many reasons for the non-development and the writing issue not be the truth.
It takes a long time even to decide to produce the movie. Netflix bought the rights of the book, but I am sure, they also bought the rights of a lot of books. Who knows if it is even gonna be made? At least, the author got paid, so good for her. If H&M worked with a smaller production company, the process would be quicker and cleaner. Even for an established production like Bridgerton, it is more than 1 year wait between seasons, so crazy 😑😑
Netflix is getting into the rom com business for sure – they’re adapting one of Ali Hazelwood’s with Lili Reinhart starring and they’re adapting another Carley Fortune book (I forget which one.) these have announced casts and such. I think Netflix has figured out what movie studios figured out ages ago – rom coms are cheap to produce and people love them if they’re even halfway decent.
My guess is they have a lot lined up and are working through the list to determine practicality, scripts, etc.
Oh! Good news on both those author’s adaptations, something to look forward to. Love both!
It’s the Love Hypothesis which I love. I love Ali H’s books (just started reading them last month) – they’re a little formulaic but whatever, so is Nora Roberts and shes sold billions, lol. I think it will be super cute.
Years ago I was at a Q and A at Tiff for one of Clooney’s movies (it wasn’t great) and he said at minimum it takes 2 years to get a script to film. His answer was in relation to when movies would start coming about dealing with the Trump mess (first term).
It’s not just a matter of writing the script. With big prod. companies/ studios, a lot of people have to sign off on it. That means everyone has to approve, and getting there is often like herding cats.
My apricot spread order got cancelled and I didn’t really like the rose — it just tasted too “alcohol forward” to me and to the husband. Not sure I’ll order the new vintage.
So far the raspberry spread has been the best item she’s offered (others were good but not amazing like the jam) and they never restocked that. 😢
Re Polo, I think the failure to promote the show is on Netflix, not on Harry and Meghan. It would’ ve required some promotion budget but they failed to see what they had. Extremely attractive people, reality show like drama, life styles of rich and famous type aspiration, a sexy sport. Think about the red carpet appeal of a premiere. Think about the fashion. Netflix did bad there. Polo wasn’t a humanitarian documentary so it wouldn’t look cringe to promote it. HoI might have benefited from a proper premiere event too. Think of the energy the Invictus athletes bring to opening and closing ceremonies. Even half of that energy would have helped with a red carpet event. Again think of the opportunities for inclusivity in fashion to be showcased.
Re Netflix deal, I still think the WLM shows (hopefully franchise) are part of a separate brand new deal which includes As Ever. Their previous deal with Archewell Productions is going to be renewed with a first look deal which is standard and profitable for both parties. I am really looking forward to scripted films/shows from Archewell so I hope the lack of information on progress on those projects doesn’t mean they are put on ice.
There was also the Sentebale issue in n the background with the narcissistic psychopath Chair wanting airtime. So, because of Sophie’s ego she shot down Polo.
Didn’t Polo come out before the whole Sophie thing? I watched Polo again the other day and it was interesting to see Sophie in the Sentebale match episode. I don’t know how she could say Meghan decided to attend last minute, when you can see the whole thing is being filmed with Archewell as producers.
The focus on growing As Ever products and business is so right for Meghan and I hope Harry find a role within As Ever too besides his charity and other work.
So clearly this all sounds better for the sussexes than what the Sun said last week. Has People lifted and reported on this information, yet? Bc obviously if People reports on it then it must be true/S. But it’s still the DM though so I’m going to wait and see.
People had a follow-up article talking about Harry and Meghan getting a deal similar as the Obama almost immediately after they cut and paste that Sun article.
It’s all about the spin right? Bc some will still say that means the sussexes are flops. While others would say it means the sussexes are doing well. To me, the way someone views it really depends on their own latent feelings towards Meghan. Like if someone jumped to believe the Sun story or see them getting a deal similar to the Obamas as a negative, well then they are likely working with some confirmation bias and primed to see it as a negative. Again, no one truly knows the terms of the deal. It may be just okay for the sussexes or it may be really great.
It is all spin which is why I think someone at Netflix (or even just an actual industry insider) made a phone call to someone. The DM didn’t change its own spin because of comments on here or whatever. It went from “harry and meghan will be DROPPED, forced to take a ‘first look’ deal!!!” to “harry and meghan will have a deal like the obamas which is as good as it gets.” Its not even really new information, the spin is just completely different.
@Becks1, I tend to agree. Very likely someone from Netflix also follows CB. Not only is it an established group of (thoughtful) Sussex supporters, but supporters eager to watch their Netflix shows and buy As ever products. There were quite a few comments here the last couple of weeks about allowing the tabs to set such an unchallenged negative narrative around H&M’s Netflix status, including remarks from Kaiser. Netflix has an interest in what’s being dished about their brand and practices, so a little BTS push to set a more positive tone makes sense.
Overall this makes more sense. I still don’t trust the DM so some parts of this may be incorrect
I hope WLM Xmas special runs the same time Kate’s Xmas concert.
Harry strikes me as a documentary type of person – Bear Grylls/David Attenborough type.
I hope he does one eventually on the Angola mines, elephant poachers and his Antarctic trip. Those are the stuff I can see him doing even if it doesn’t draw a crowd.
I’d watch the hell out of all the docs you suggest.
Same here. 🙂
I would also love docs of this type from Harry, but what I really want is for him to do a documentary about the British media and how they are linked to the royal family. He could add his and Meghan’s story amongst the abundance of horrible things those tabloids and, supposedly, higher level media have perpetrated against celebs and royals alike, including his mom. I would watch that take down while sipping my As Ever rosé over and over again.
I bought 3 bottles and am hoarding my last two, I’ll get 3 more of the 2024 Rosé. I’d really love M to sell a nice red. A Syrah would be poifect.
They have no idea what is going on and are covering all their bases. What I don’t understand is how people who were believing and celebrating them being dropped(contract ended) explain this new take. Royalist were over the moon and believed they finally got what was coming to them and Netflix hates Meghan. I don’t believe either story, because I don’t believe they have sources. Taking a guess they might get something right, and what they don’t will just be turned into it’s because they hate Meghan,or Harry isn’t included so he’s just her spare.
Someone has been talking off the record because Page Six, the Mail, Town and Country and ITV all have similar stories about contract negotiations and the partnership with AsEver.
Or… as these publications are all so incestuous, they are continuing their tradition of lifting “stories” from one tabloid and adding their own spins before putting them before their own audiences. Then people who don’t follow this habit as much as we do simply look at all of the reports and think it MUST be true because it’s in so many publications. Just like the way people immediately think that something is true because “it was reported by the BBC” – even when it’s clear that the BBC is repeating tabloid narratives and lies.
The Sussexes do not speak to the Mail and neither does Netflix- at least regarding anything to do with the Sussexes. So either the Daily Mail lifted snippets from other organisations’ reports or they’ve cobbled something together from their own fantasies. But as others have said – every single thing they wrote could have come directly from CBs comment sections and from social media.
I choose to see it as these reporters have been “talking off the record” to and amongst themselves. It’s clear that they have no idea what is really going on and have been speculating for clicks and in the hopes of getting official responses, nothing more.
We kinda do have to wait and see but yeah the fact that more and more are reporting on it in this way could be a sign that people are talking bts.
Really glad to hear this. Time to dust off the credit card! now hurry up with our apricot spread it would go so nicely!
The BM and BP are like miles and miles away from Hollywood studios and the streamers where actual Decisions are made. Like that island would know Netflix’s or Disney’s next moves 🙄. They need to worry about their own local film and tv industry which looks to be struggling.
The DM is good for a laugh. A week ago they were quoting various sources saying that Netflix won’t be renewing their deal with H&M. Now they are quoting sources, in fact a well placed source, stating that H&M have a new deal with Netflix. Are these the same sources or different ones or which castle in the sky do they live? Note that Boscoff doesn’t give any indication where her “well placed source’ is.
Meghan’s wine could be a huuuge source of income and a game-changer for the Sussexes. Just look at George Clooney and his pals, who sold their Casamigos tequila for $1b. Meghan’s wine could remove any doubt about whether the Sussexes can be self-financing or would ever come crawling back to Charles.
I got this idea from Newsweek’s new royals podcast, which kinda parrots the royalist line re the Waleses and the Sussexes. But this week the guy made a good point about how much money Meghan can make, and drew the comparison to Clooney.
Looks like the Sussex’s are pulling ahead significantly ($$$$) despite the British Media’s crazy reporting claiming otherwise. Thanks to H & M’s nimble due diligence and great strategic planning something the Windsors have never had.
Let’s be honest, the Netflix contract controversy was supposed to be a distraction from Lurch & Sicknote’s 100th holiday of the year. But the Greeks weren’t in on their game plan and outed them. Netflix is a partner in As Ever so anyone with common sense would know that there is a long there commitment with Harry & Meghan or just Meghan but the BM and the leftovers don’t have common sense. Their “Say Anything to Make Harry and Meghan Look Bad” antics just spotlight their antiquated beliefs of their grandeur and outdated stunts for attention. People are tired of their false narratives about Meghan & Harry.
“As reported, the Royal Family’s current totally tax-payer funded sweetheart deal where they live tax-free like literal kings and queens while the rest of us lose our homes, our quality healthcare, and starve to death was recently sweetened by Parliment despite there being less royals working now than ever before, and the royals who claim to be working are doing less and less observable “work” that benefits the public in any tangible way. But this family is still firmly attached to the tax-payer money hose FOR ONLY GOD KNOWS WHY!”
There. Fixed it.