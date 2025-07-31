“Oprah opened up her private road in Hawaii for the evacuations” links

Oprah did NOT close her private road on her Maui estate during the tsunami warnings. Oprah immediately contacted the authorities to ensure that the road was open to help with first-responders and evacuations. [Buzzfeed]
Jason Momoa shaved his beard for the first time in years. [Seriously OMG]
For those of us who don’t watch or follow Love Island, here’s a good explainer for the big Love Island story this week. [LaineyGossip]
Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors have been talking for years, why aren’t their stories being platformed right now, in this moment? [Jezebel]
Justice for Sarita Choudhury! [Pajiba]
Sean Combs’ lawyers file to overturn his convictions. [JustJared]
Focus on model Joshua Lord. [Socialite Life]
Pamela Anderson in Gucci.[RCFA]
Netflix’s new animated show is about a dog who is about to get neutered. [OMG Blog]
“Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors have been talking for years, why aren’t their stories being platformed right now, in this moment?”
Because big legacy media is all controlled by filthy rich, right-wing Trumpsters.
I was on the Big Island when we got the tsunami warnings. Luckily we were above the evacuation zone and of course there was no damage. But people did have to evacuate. I wanted to say there was Oprah hate on several Reddit forums with the same message about road closures on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii. I’m assuming the people who had to evacuate knew better, but I found the misinformation to be opportunistic, which is disgusting. I’m sure people have plenty of valid reasons for hating Oprah, but this was unfortunate IMO.
Glad you’re safe and glad there was as much noise and notification about the tsunami. It’s reassuring to see something done correctly.
And, yes, tons of comments on Twitter as well saying Oprah had not opened the road.
Thank you KC. The state and or county did an excellent job keeping people informed well in advance.
The coconut telegraph frequently gets things wrong. It’s very frustrating.
It’s the age of misinformation and anyone not white and male is a target.
Pamela Anderson is entering her most beautiful stage. She looks so comfortable and confident.
Am I crazy or does Jason Momoa still have a beard at that link?