“Oprah opened up her private road in Hawaii for the evacuations” links
  • July 31, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Oprah did NOT close her private road on her Maui estate during the tsunami warnings. Oprah immediately contacted the authorities to ensure that the road was open to help with first-responders and evacuations. [Buzzfeed]
Jason Momoa shaved his beard for the first time in years. [Seriously OMG]
For those of us who don’t watch or follow Love Island, here’s a good explainer for the big Love Island story this week. [LaineyGossip]
Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors have been talking for years, why aren’t their stories being platformed right now, in this moment? [Jezebel]
Justice for Sarita Choudhury! [Pajiba]
Sean Combs’ lawyers file to overturn his convictions. [JustJared]
Focus on model Joshua Lord. [Socialite Life]
Pamela Anderson in Gucci.[RCFA]
Netflix’s new animated show is about a dog who is about to get neutered. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Oprah opened up her private road in Hawaii for the evacuations” links”

  1. Jaded says:
    July 31, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    “Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors have been talking for years, why aren’t their stories being platformed right now, in this moment?”

    Because big legacy media is all controlled by filthy rich, right-wing Trumpsters.

    Reply
  2. Khate's Mourning Wig says:
    July 31, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    I was on the Big Island when we got the tsunami warnings. Luckily we were above the evacuation zone and of course there was no damage. But people did have to evacuate. I wanted to say there was Oprah hate on several Reddit forums with the same message about road closures on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii. I’m assuming the people who had to evacuate knew better, but I found the misinformation to be opportunistic, which is disgusting. I’m sure people have plenty of valid reasons for hating Oprah, but this was unfortunate IMO.

    Reply
    • KC says:
      July 31, 2025 at 1:35 pm

      Glad you’re safe and glad there was as much noise and notification about the tsunami. It’s reassuring to see something done correctly.

      And, yes, tons of comments on Twitter as well saying Oprah had not opened the road.

      Reply
      • Khate's Mourning Wig says:
        July 31, 2025 at 1:45 pm

        Thank you KC. The state and or county did an excellent job keeping people informed well in advance.

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 31, 2025 at 2:41 pm

      The coconut telegraph frequently gets things wrong. It’s very frustrating.

      Reply
  3. one of the marys says:
    July 31, 2025 at 2:19 pm

    It’s the age of misinformation and anyone not white and male is a target.

    Reply
  4. Paintergal says:
    July 31, 2025 at 3:37 pm

    Pamela Anderson is entering her most beautiful stage. She looks so comfortable and confident.

    Reply
  5. FYI says:
    July 31, 2025 at 5:48 pm

    Am I crazy or does Jason Momoa still have a beard at that link?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment