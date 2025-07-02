Duchess Meghan’s As Ever rosé sold out in less than an hour, people bought cases!

Well, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex’s wine drop was less chaotic than her Summer Solstice product drop. In June, people were really stressed out about honey and the apricot spread, and I’m still pretty stressed out about it, actually, especially since my order was canceled! So, I didn’t join the legion of Meghan-supporters on Wine Drop Day, aka July 1st. I don’t drink anymore, so I just watched from a distance, knowing there was a good chance that As Ever would completely sell out yet again in less than an hour. Guess what happened?

Meghan Markle’s first splash into alcohol from her As ever brand has sold out. On July 1, the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé from As ever sold out less than an hour after it went live to shop at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Wine.AsEver.com. Meghan, 43, has yet to comment on her latest product selling out on its debut day. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, As ever described the wine as “light, fresh and effortlessly celebratory” as well as “thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” The wine was priced at $30 a bottle and sold in sets of three bottles ($90), half cases ($159) and full cases ($300).

[From People]

Judging from the social media posts, a shocking amount of people just went ahead and invested in the full case! I think it’s interesting that she wasn’t selling one bottle at a time, and I wonder if that was a shipping issue, like maybe it would be less complicated to ship if customers were forced into buying multiples.

Just ahead of the Napa Valley rosé drop, Meghan and As Ever confirmed that they would also release a “Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine” in the future, and probably other wine varieties. I hope she does – she seems to have a much clearer supply line with the wine, and no other celebrity side-gig is as profitable as a celebrity alcohol line. Meghan’s move to alcohol/spirits is very organic to her celebrity brand as well!

PS… The Daily Mail called the rosé prices “wild.” Again, in my drinking days, I was never much of a wine drinker, but I think $30 a bottle for a good-quality rosé is pretty reasonable, actually. Sure, there are less expensive bottles of rosé… but you’re not just paying for the quality, you’re paying for something hand-selected by Meghan, who knows her way around wine.





