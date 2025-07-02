Duchess Meghan’s As Ever rosé sold out in less than an hour, people bought cases!

Well, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex’s wine drop was less chaotic than her Summer Solstice product drop. In June, people were really stressed out about honey and the apricot spread, and I’m still pretty stressed out about it, actually, especially since my order was canceled! So, I didn’t join the legion of Meghan-supporters on Wine Drop Day, aka July 1st. I don’t drink anymore, so I just watched from a distance, knowing there was a good chance that As Ever would completely sell out yet again in less than an hour. Guess what happened?
Meghan Markle’s first splash into alcohol from her As ever brand has sold out. On July 1, the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé from As ever sold out less than an hour after it went live to shop at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Wine.AsEver.com.
Meghan, 43, has yet to comment on her latest product selling out on its debut day.
In a press release shared with PEOPLE, As ever described the wine as “light, fresh and effortlessly celebratory” as well as “thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” The wine was priced at $30 a bottle and sold in sets of three bottles ($90), half cases ($159) and full cases ($300).
Judging from the social media posts, a shocking amount of people just went ahead and invested in the full case! I think it’s interesting that she wasn’t selling one bottle at a time, and I wonder if that was a shipping issue, like maybe it would be less complicated to ship if customers were forced into buying multiples.
Just ahead of the Napa Valley rosé drop, Meghan and As Ever confirmed that they would also release a “Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine” in the future, and probably other wine varieties. I hope she does – she seems to have a much clearer supply line with the wine, and no other celebrity side-gig is as profitable as a celebrity alcohol line. Meghan’s move to alcohol/spirits is very organic to her celebrity brand as well!
PS… The Daily Mail called the rosé prices “wild.” Again, in my drinking days, I was never much of a wine drinker, but I think $30 a bottle for a good-quality rosé is pretty reasonable, actually. Sure, there are less expensive bottles of rosé… but you’re not just paying for the quality, you’re paying for something hand-selected by Meghan, who knows her way around wine.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG and Netflix.
I was lucky enough to score half a case. 🙂
I bought 6 as well. I’m usually a red wine drinker. I might very occasionally have a rose if I’m out during the summer, having a nice seafood salad, or some light fare, but not often. So I thought 6 was a good number. If I like it, I’ll have enough till the next drop. If not, it’s a good gifting wine 😊
Either way, I’m all for supporting M&H.
Would be interested in your tasting notes if you’re going to open them. I once bought the rosé from the Jolie Pitt vineyard which near cost me $100 per bottle but I gave it away as a present.
I loved the Chateau Miraval rose (although I never saw it priced at anywhere close to $100!). I stopped buying it once Angelina Jolie sold her shares.
I don’t drink much anymore but was able to order 3 bottles of HRH Duchess Meghan’s wine and look forward to tasting it. My husband loves rose so I know he’ll finish the bottles.
@SussexWatcher how much did you pay for Chateau Miraval? I remember it was a nice looking bottle 😂 it may have been their first vintage after they had taken ownership so maybe the price decreased?
So glad it was a rosé and not a red. I’d have kept the red but rosé likes to be drunk young. And well, what a reminder of that marriage…
@Blogger, I first noticed their rose in the wine shop because of the bottle, as you say possibly one of the first things they put out together. Was looking for something to bring to a family get together and thought people would enjoy trying it because of the connection. I recall it being surprisingly good, and I’m not much of a wine/alcohol person. I’m sure I wouldn’t have paid more than $30 for it, tops, not for something to bring to a family event.
I don’t drink very much, but given the tariff situation, I think $30 is probably a good deal because my friends tell me they have switched from French to US wine because French is no longer cheaper.
In the UK Chateau Miraval rose retails between £15 and £20 per bottle if you buy in the supermarket – in a bar or restaurant you’ll pay double. Its a lovely wine but yeah I’m not sure I will buy again due to its ongoing association with him.
TBH some of the cheaper dupe’s are better than the og’s.
The Miraval rose is the only rose I drink! As in, I usually don’t like rose wine but really enjoy Miraval of the Jolie-Pitt fame. It doesn’t cost $100 though, so I’m not sure whether you had purchased some special edition.
Bookie, you scored half a case and with my fabulous timing and organizational skills I forgot about it and scored none. I just have to hope that in the future it is more readily available.
Good for her!! So according to the haters and daily failings does this make her a fake for selling out in less than an hour? A fake because she didn’t grow, stomp and process the grapes and then bottle them with her own two hands? Suck it haters and salty isle and also thank you for all the free publicity that you give her products!
Damn! Now I’m picturing Meg stomping around a vat, like the episode of “I Love Lucy”, scarf tied around her hair, and skirt tucked up into her belt, hopping around on the grapes. 😄
That is a brilliant marketing idea for the next wine or for WLM lolol.
I would watch this 150 times a day on youtube.
Also- i went to the site, i used to drink a whole lot, but only drink now at like an upscale dinner, i’ll have a glass of wine.
So i was going to buy one bottle. When i saw it was a 3 minimum- i was like- i do not, in fact, need to spend $100 on wine today.
But i’m thrilled for her that it sold out so quickly, and i hope she expands.
But mostly, i need her to restock the raspberry jam (my jar is getting low!!) It is the only thing on the as ever site listed as “coming soon”.
She and Harry should stomp around a baby pool of grapes with Archie and Lili (no faces shown!). It would be the cutest thing ever.
Do chickens like grapes? It would be hilarious to have a random chicken or two.
I need the raspberry spread back too, I am severely rationing.
I bought 3. I believe it’s a shipping issue on why single bottles were not sold. The price wasn’t an issue for me since we drink quite a bit of wine in our house– my husband has dabbled in a bit of wine making (we have a pear tree in our yard that has made a pretty tasty beverage). I was also one of the few buyers of the apricot spread who lost out, but I do appreciate that her team was on it. Rosé isn’t my first choice, I’m a red girl, but I’ll give this a shot for summer!
I bought it as a way to support Meghan. I am not a rosé person. If she gets into reds, I will buy multiple cases….go Queen Meghan and huge congrats on another successful drop!
I’m not a rose person either but I want to support her and ordered 3 bottles. I’m trying to expand my wine palate 🤣. I’m more of a moscato drinker but I really wanted to try so California wine.
If she releases a good red (like a syrah) that would be a collectible. A partnership with Tignanello is sooo the right fit but I suspect she wants to support local wine producers.
A Tig partnership would be AMAZING.
The Tig is at a MUCH higher price point though. I wanted to try it way back when Meg talked about it in her blog, but even then, it was about $100 a bottle! Can’t imagine what it is now, 11 yrs later!
Still, I don’t think M wants to get swallowed up by, or rely on, another brand’s rep. She deserves her own accolades, and to be fair, while there *are* some learning curves, and hiccups, “The Meghan Effect” is serving her well.
I reckon if Meghan can do a partnership with say Stag’s Leap/Chateau Montelena, she’d be reaching Mouton/ D’Yquem territory and her haters are going to explode 🤯 😂😂😂
Blogger, it’d be like Bottle Shock 2: As Ever Boogaloo – and I’m here for it.
The interesting backlash has been from some truly deranged folks who believe she’s making light of how Princess Diana died. Sigh.
LMAO, Cait!
YES PLEASE, can we remember that Goop charges astronomical stupid prices for her goods–Megan’s products are priced in the upper moderate range, which shows the consideration she has for her fans. Megan’s brand is “accessible luxury” and “treat yo’ self!” The price is perfect.
I’m so sick of As Ever being called to account for morals and integrity, with the standard different than other celebs starting a beauty line or liquor brand.
Meghan isn’t going to put her name on something that isn’t excellent. Trying to find a supplier that can deliver both quality and quantity is very hard. Mass production doesn’t lend itself to excellence and I’m pretty sure all the angry tabloids know that.
i will tell you that I can’t remember the last time I paid over 20 dollars for a bottle of wine, much less thirty. While I enjoy “good” wine and I can tell a difference between good wine and bad wine, I also know that you can’t always tell what is good wine by the price point alone and I feel like I’m not knowledgeable enough about wine to be able to tell from the label – the years, the regions, etc. I do like a good wine tasting for that reason though, bc I can taste there and buy the wine and know that its worth the money (I’m still not dropping hundreds on a bottle though lmao.)
Anyway, so if I saw this in a store and it wasn’t from Meghan, I would not have purchased it. But as it is….I bought the three bottle minimum. Fingers crossed it actually arrives! And the shipping costs did not bother me at all, that actually seemed pretty reasonable.
I’m not sure I’ll take a chance on the sparkling wine if its at the same – or higher – price point. but maybe if I really love the rose? I don’t know.
(although who are we kidding, I’ll try buy the damn sparkling wine, haha.)
Depends if you want a table wine or an occasion wine.
There’s a novelty in Meghan’s wine that it would be an occasion wine.
Aldi sells good table wines.
Drink what you like and you’ll soon find the terroir, varietal and all those other things fall into place. I drink Spanish Tempranillo as my table wine but have been drinking Sangiovese to go with some cheeses. Wine labels these days are more informative about what type of food goes with which wine.
I once spoke to a winemaker and he said he produced a specific white wine because he wanted to drink it with Thai food 😂
oh that kind of thing I know! I love riojas and sangiovese and generally prefer Spanish wines to other wines overall. But its the specifics about the years and regions and whether this region in this year had a good harvest or that the certain weather pattern this year produced an exceptional wine etc that my eyes start to glaze over 🤣🤣
So like I said that’s why I like wineries and wine tastings.
Whether it costs $5 or $500 a bottle, what matters is DO YOU *LIKE* IT? TJs has a great pinot, “Cherry Blossom”, costs $4.99. We love it. Beats out a LOT of more expensive wines we’ve tried. Costs are for bragging rights.
@2131 grocery stores cant sell wine in my state (with a few county exceptions.) Its so sad bc I want to buy my wine at TJ’s and Costco!!!!!! don’t make me go somewhere else!!!
@Becks1 I once went to Ribera Del Duero territory (La Rioja’s rival) and into a vinoteca to source some wine. They gave me a credit card size information of the micro-regions, the varietals, the different years and whether they were good harvest years or not.
I’ve never come across a similar credit card size information in any other wine region. It was a really good way to transmit information of which vintage was good or not.
I go to small, family-owned vineyards for my wine tastings now as some sort of pot luck and to encourage the local wine economy 😂. Sure, they’re not the best (I am still traumatised by this organic, preservative free wine produced by an enthusiastic but naive winemaker), but they do tell you the terroir of the region.
During the pandemic I had signed up to a wine service through a local restaurant and if you wanted to buy something you had to commit to a minimum of 12 bottles. Now in that case it was 12 different wines, but they were imported from Italy and you couldn’t buy individual bottles one at a time.
I suspect the multiples of 3 relate to shipping issues.
But the DM freaking out about the price is being ridiculous as usual.
Thirty bucks for a good bottle of wine isn’t bad at all.
I got distracted and missed the order window 🥺..
I knew it would sell out I just wasn’t sure how soon. I’m happy for Meghan and look forward to more of her delicious offerings.
Her fans don’t think it too expensive. So good of the press to give her so much publicity. Now what did Barnum say about publicity? “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.”
Her fans buy out a lot of her expensive stuff. Meghan’s a unicorn and she can sell both high-low stuff. Not surprised with her success. I suspect in marketing parlance she’s cornered the A-E market heavily skewed towards the working women demographic.
As a non-drinker, I am also happy for Meghan from a distance 😂😂 The real money is really in this. I assume it is also easier to produce than jams. Meghan is probably busy with issues of the second drop, so she didn’t want to make a post about this one selling out.
If you’re going to talk about being g environmentally friendly, I see why you had to buy 3 bottles. I don’t like Rose or I would have purchased.
Not a drinker, but i did buy the 3 bottles to give as gifts. I might actually be tempted to have my daughters make a frose so i can have one sip. As for the price point – weren’t chucky’s wines more expensive? Oh silly me, I forgot that those must be ordained from above. Or maybe the Windsor family actually had their feet in the vat to squash those grapes.
I’d never heard of frose so had to look it up and dang it sounds good! I’ll have to try that sometime. Thank you.
I’m not sure about the shipping issue, back when I still belonged to several wine clubs they always shipped three bottles at a time, so it may just be functionality as well?
I’d already planned to buy two bottles because I figured it was going to sell out and if I liked it I didn’t want to have to wait several months to get another bottle and if I didn’t know he was deal I’m pretty sure someone would enjoy a free bottle of Rose.
The price point wasn’t a huge deal to me though. I can totally see if you are used to buying your wine at Wegmans or Kroger, or Publix and aren’t like some huge snob about it, $30 a bottle is a lot. But like I said yesterday back when I was still getting wine quarterly from Round Pond and Grape Creek this was the price point. In fact my favorite wine from Round Pond is $51 a bottle, so this was actually cheaper than I was expecting.
Looking forward to enjoying this next weekend.
I feel the same about pricing. When I first looked at the page and it said $90, I thought that meant per bottle and I was like, gulp, okay, I’m gonna try one bottle. For Meghan! But then I realized it was the price for 3 bottles, which seemed completely fine IMO. I think I was going so fast, trying to make sure I got my order in before it ran out (like with the raspberry spread the first time) that I wasn’t reading clearly lol.
Anyway, I got my 3 bottles and can’t wait to try it. I’m so excited to see what products come next.
I thought the same thing, and had a “for Meghan!” moment. I am so glad to have found my people.
Alcohol is so smart. I feel for her re preserves as maintaining quality while scaling up must be a challenge. Wine seems easier as do dry mixes.
We buy all our wine online and by the case/s but not in the jurisdiction. I’m sure the fail will find untold wine experts who hate it but reordering will be the test! Go Meghan.
I bought the 3-bottle minimum and hope the order gets delivered LOL. I like a crisp rose in the summer, and I love Napa wines, so I’m optimistic.
I used to buy wines from “Wines ‘Til Sold Out,” and can attest that they ship in lots of three bottles. It’s pretty standard packaging.
I knew the wine was going to sell out but in less than an hour is amazing.
Congrats, Meghan!!
An update on my order from June 20 – yesterday, I received a lovely little box, beautifully packaged. In it were peppermint tea, flower sprinkles and a packing list that said;
Apricot spread (2)
Hibiscus tea
Sugar cookie mix
Flower sprinkles.
I knew I wasn’t getting the apricot spread, but what happened to the cookie mix, and why no hibiscus tea? I couldn’t stop laughing. I’m sure it will be sorted out, but what an adventure.
oh lordy lol. Did you email? I would email just to make sure they know the hibiscus and cookie mix were missing. Its weird to me bc when I worked retail, we used the packing slip as a way of indicating what was actually in the package, it wasn’t just the order form. If something was being shipped separately we indicated that on the slip.
You know the apricot is coming later but you need your hibiscus tea!!
Lol, yes I did email – we’ll see. I posted in jest yesterday that my box would probably arrive empty and there you go. But I’m sure the peppermint is delicious, too.
wait did you not order peppermint tea at all??? thats hilarious.
personally so far I prefer the peppermint to the hibiscus, but I think I let my hibiscus steep too long so it was just too sweet. I’m going to try it again with less steeping time.
I didn’t order. I’m not a wine drinker so $90 plus shipping was pricey for me, but I’m glad for everyone who got some!
The price points were fine with me, and I do like rosé. This will not be my drink of choice while I watch re-runs of Psych and New Girl in the evening (my Trader Joe’s wine does that job nicely). These bottles will sit for the right unwind time with my girlfriends!
About 25 years ago I went winery hopping in the mountains near Santa Barbara, and I remember bottles of wine being about $35. Meghan’‘s price point is very reasonable for a boutique wine in 2025.
I am wondering if the BM, DM, DE or Telegraph, dare to do a blind tasting comparing Charles and Meghan’s Roses with the risk of Charles loosing to Meghan. That would be fun.
They will cheat. That is what they do and it will.not be honest.
True. They’ll get a wine snob. Anyway, rosé is a “fun” wine.
If the rats are serious, they’d get Jancis Robinson to ask her assessment of it. Jancis is fair and really, if you’re a wine expert being asked to review a rosé now, you know whose it would be.
I don’t usually drink a lot of wine but my mom gets me to pick her up chardonnay and she gets the 9-14$ ones. So $30 was more than I’d normally spend on wine but I think it was probably pretty reasonable to most wine drinkers. I like bubbles so I’m actually more excited for the sparkling wine and hope it’s in the same price point. Happy for Meghan.
Wine seems like a natural extension of her brand so it makes sense to move into it. Not a rose or bubbles fan but if she produces a Cabernet Sauvignon then Meghan just take all of my money. It would be smart to have some varietals and then everyone can have their fave! The price point is fine for a nice wine. I also agree this is an item much easier to scale up than the preserves or honey. Looking forward to see what’s next for As ever. She’s come a long way in a short amount of time. There are challenges of course but it’s cool to see her building out her dream. I’m also hopeful that more non food items (not alcohol) might be coming in 2026. She has such great taste in home goods I’d buy it all!
I’d be interested in her reds given her Tignanello fave.
But agree, any bold red like a cab sav will do but am not familiar with the terroir around Montecito and she’s chosen Napa and not somewhere nearby.
Living in Montecito, I think a Pinot Noir would definitely be a perfect match for her since that region produces so much of it. I do like a good Cabernet Sav. Cabernet Franc would be good as well.
I love this for her – but not for me! 😏 No spread or wine for me yet! 🥺
Got 3. Not much of a drinker but I’ll try one and have two as gifts. Agree with commenters above that a vineyard partnership would be smart.
I’m holding out for apricot spread. (Drizzled over my warm bread pudding or French vanilla ice cream)
I don’t care what the rota says at all, but I look forward to an Insta post from Meghan. She’s always so gracious and thankful.
It makes sense to require a 3 bottle minimum, I think, due to the shipping costs and packaging involved. It’s just more environmentally friendly and practical than sending out one bottle at a time.
$30 seems perfectly reasonable to me. I’m usually happy with a $20 bottle of rose, which happens to be my wine of choice when I do drink it (which is not very much these days). But the pricier ones really are better, a lot of the time, at least to my palate. I’ve visited wineries in California and on the North Fork of Long Island and tasted their $45-and-up rose. It’s very nice!
Good for Meghan. I won’t be ordering any since my husband already belongs to a couple of wine clubs, but this seems promising.
I read that she has partnered with Fairwinds Estate in northern California.
Do they specialise in rosé? I read that the back of her wine label said it was bottled in Kenwood, Sonoma. Fairwinds is located in Calistoga.
Google tells me these are the Kenwood producers that have rosé: B. Wise and Deerfield 🤔
I hope the rats don’t harass the (wrong) wine producers. Oops. Too late I guess.
I also read (and should have added) that Fairwinds was bottling elsewhere because their winery (not grape vines, apparently) was destroyed by fire in 2020–but who knows? I would tend to believe the label.
We have a pretty good wine culture here in BC, Canada. My thoughts go to the farmers though, because weather has such a dramatic effect on the grapes. In drought years, the grapes are smaller so more sour. Grapes, like avocados, need a lot of water. So my first thought was how has she secured her grape supply so she can keep going. Then I LOL’d cause duh, of course she’s thought of that. If she didn’t, Netflix sure did, right? Wishing her all the best and looking forward to y’all telling us how it tastes.
Not necessarily more sour. The sugars would concentrate more in some varieties, leading to higher alcoholic content (perhaps that’s why her rosé has a higher alcohol content than expected bordering on a red?). Too much water isn’t good either.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10377248/
I bought three bottles of the rosé. Shop Pay had payment plans and As Ever was giving a 12% discount if you bought six.
Since I’m not a big wine drinker, I’m going to keep one bottle for myself and give the other two as gifts for friends who also like Meghan.
After everything she was forced to endure, I am so happy she is successful with her As Ever line. Couldn’t happen to a nicer person.
I love this Entrepreneurial Era Meghan is in. She is exuding such joy 🤩 it’s palpable. Chapter of Joy x Entrepreneurship = Success on her own terms. Hooray!!! 😃 No more Royal protocols to stifle, subdue, diminish her light. I’m so proud of her unshackling the chains of that toxic Royal mafia family/institution and being free to do things she loves and that bring her and others joy. 💕
King Charle’s High Grove Rose will cost you $40 a bottle so $30 is not wild.
That one is a “sparkling” rose, so slightly different. And it’s not like staff at Highgrove are out stomping the grapes for this either, it’s also produced by another winery, and is also a limited run. Meanwhile, their claret is produced in France. Surprisingly, Highgrove has several wines around $20, or less.
I was having issues with PayPal and Apple pay so I might have accidentally ordered more wine than intended. Like an extra case of 6. Until everything is confirmed, I’m not changing anything though. These will make great gifts. Plus AsEver will be giving me a free jar of jam.
I’m laughing so hard at this, sorry. “I ordered an extra 6 bottles of wine but its okay bc of the free jam!!!”
Not that I really fault your rationale, its just funny to me, because you’re right, great gifts.
I would have done a single bottle for $30 but after having my apricot spread canceled I didn’t feel confident enough to shell out $90 for three. I look forward to seeing what she adds next to her offerings!
I was up at 2:30 am and read my emails. I had an email from As Ever stating my order did not go through. I had issues with Apple Pay so quickly used PayPal. The email stated they were holding my bottles and awaiting payment. I paid through my As Ever account. I have not received a email confirmation yet, but I am hopeful I will still get the wine. I checked my credit card and I had been charged, credited and then charged again.
I had a similar issue. Woke up this morning to an email informing me that my Paypal payment didn’t go through. It was weird, when I tried today with two other credit cards, both were declined. Finally a third credit card went through.
Called my bank and they claimed they didn’t decline the charge on their end. And of course, it’s virtually impossible to speak with anyone live at Paypal. 🤷🏾♀️
I do love a celebrity wine – thou they are ALL doing rose. My fave celebrity wine is Kylie Minogue’s rose prosecco (£11 a bottle in my local Sainsbury’s LOL).
Am more of a red and rose wine drinker thou have been getting into orange (aka Amber) wine recently, its quite nice but depends if you like your wine sweet. It’s in between white and rose.
It’s hard to find a good rose. I hope someone can give an honest review in due course as I wouldn’t mind buying a case for the hot summer days.
This is the only good news on the planet right now. And I’m not kidding.