Princess Kate had a surprise event today, her first since skipping Royal Ascot

Wimbledon began on Monday, and people were keeping an eye out to see if the Princess of Wales would come out for one of the early rounds. Kate decided to go in a different direction for her first public appearance since she suddenly withdrew from appearing at Royal Ascot two weeks ago. In the past fortnight, I feel like Kate and Kensington Palace would have been better served by simply providing one digestible “reason” for her withdrawal. The squirreliness around it led to reports as varied as “Kate didn’t feel like going out on a hot day” to “Kate is lucky to be alive, did you ever think about that!!” In any case, Kate stepped out today in Essex and visited Colchester Hospital’s garden.
Kate Middleton returned to public duties with a meaningful visit to a hospital garden, where she spoke candidly about the challenges of her cancer journey, even after treatment ended. The Princess of Wales, 43, traveled to Colchester Hospital in Essex on July 2 to spend time in a specially designed well-being garden that offers a restorative space for patients, NHS staff and visitors.
She said, “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, “I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult. You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” the Princess of Wales continued. “And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”
Princess Kate called it “life-changing” for both the patient and their families.
“You have to find your new normal and that takes time…and it’s a rollercoaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be,” she said. “But the reality is you go through hard times.”
Sure. This is Kate’s new normal, as royal sources have been insisting for some time. Anyway, I’m glad that she was well enough to go to a work event, her first in sixteen days. I honestly kind of wonder if someone thought it would be a bad idea for Kate’s “first event back” to be “going to Wimbledon,” and that’s why this was arranged. The thing is, people already accepted the idea that Kate would perk up for Wimbledon and that she would be ready to attend some matches. Still, the optics matter and this was a good call by her staff. They even let her wear Big Blue!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh dear, Meghan’s rosé brought her out.
Agree – what’s her new normal? Less work, more pay?
“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment.”
Lazy, you ain’t stoic. But keep telling yourself that. Missing Ascot because of XYZ (THE HEAT!) is definitely not stoicism…which, let’s face it, you never had in the first place.
I wish Lazy would return to her nightclub days. She was more authentic that way. Dumb girls get the dumb boys.
Poor Kitty. We know she was forced to make this appearance so she can go to Wimbledon. You can tell she’s even had her forehead refreshed for it.
IDK, I’m starting to think she’s been sick for a long time. The move to Windsor was so weird I now wonder if her health was the impetus. Carole is the one person they can trust to prevent unwanted leaks. Having her as the nurse/child care provider may have been and still be necessary. Her constant presence at Kensington would have been noticed by the paps.
I can kind of see this – especially if it was mental health related, the royal family may have thought it worth it to have her closer to her mother.
but then why was there that weird back and forth in the press over where they were going to live? First they wanted a private estate in Berkshire, then there was all that nonsense about Windsor Castle itself, then Frogmore House (never a real option) then some sources floated Frogmore Cottage, etc. and then finally Adelaide. And it was over the course of a year.
Was it because the royal family didn’t think her health situation was that dire? Or is something else entirely going on?
“ I’m starting to think she’s been sick for a long time.”
Yes, I suspect so too, but sick with WHAT?
Kate was looking ill, manic and unkempt in the run up to Christmas before all that rigmarole of her ‘going missing’. She had her hand over her stomach repeatedly, her fingers were in a splint, her wigs were plunked on her head in a comically haphazard manner and she practically did the Radio City Rockette’s high kick getting out of the car for the South Korean state visit. A great deal was ‘not right’ with her but what actually happened?
Yep. Looking back, Kate had some rough outings in 2023. Things haven’t been right for her since Meghan entered the family, but whatever is happening with this situation started to really go downhill after the 2022 Caribbean tour, right?
I don’t think it was cancer. I think it was largely mental health related that lead to physical issues. Like an eating disorder. It would be ironic if she’s suffering from the same issues Diana did when she was married to Charles. Wouldn’t surprise me at all. Except The Firm would be even more determined to cover it up because they’ve been pushing the fakakta perfect marriage storyline for so long.
@ SueBarbri33 – that was 2022?!
Unrelated to the fact that I cannot believe that much time has passed: I am of the opinion that the Incandescent Heir did something to her. The alleged scar that runs along her left temple would be a huge piece of evidence for that. (And either it or a vein is visible in these pictures). I do not think this marriage is happy, if we’re going with understatement, but I think many people have unhappy marriages without abuse. I believe the rumors that this is an unhappy marriage with it. Now I have no evidence for this, but we’re always being told how full of rage William is, how their fights have escalated to throwing things. How nervous and ill at ease the children look (could be not wanting to be in public, could be hyper vigilance).
I suspect, as was vaguely reported in the pre Meghan days, that Kate has never adjusted to the “royal lifestyle” (other than spending money) and never intended to. It was reported by US Weekly in 2018 that the Cambridges went to Bucklebury far more than people thought. It was reported back in 13/14 the Queen thought Kate ran home to her family too much and she still hadn’t adjusted. The courtiers and Charles and the Queen probably saw the demand to move to Berkshire as a continuation of that. And were probably concerned about a PR nightmare given KP briefed the press that the need to redo and overdo the KP apartment was because it was their permanent family home and base.
I agree with@Blujfly
Something serious has happened but I doubt it is cancer.That is a cover up.
It looks to me that the umbilical cord between Kate and Carole has never ben cut.
I do not think she can cope independently with a normal life, never mind a royal one.
That is a heinous outfit. Stripes on stripes? And in brown? And the jacket sleeves folded? And the pants fit funny…
I agree… someone got dressed with the lights off.
She certainly isn’t dressing for the weather. The UK is in the midst of a heatwave and she’s dressing for spring. It’s all very bizarre.
I quite like it, but the trousers are too short and those cuffs rolled back spoil it.
Sleeves of a blazer should be *pushed* up, not rolled. Pants hit awkwardly at that length; her legs are short. If they’d reach her actual ankle it’d look better (she needs to buy for length, and take in the waist/seat/hip whatever, or just buy longer pants to begin with!). A ballet flat or a pair of Birdies would’ve elevated the outfit to make it more professional (that, and tying back that mess of “bronde” hair she’s adopted).
These colors just wash her out. Combined with that peachy pale lip, she’s almost monotone. Just like her personality.
The jacket sleeves are not rolled up, those are the cuffs of the blouse.
Sunnyside – agree 100%. I really like the blouse & jacket together. Also agree either your notes ..
I actually like the jacket and shirt combo but I think the pants and shoes are horrible with it.
Agreed! I was impressed by the shirt/jacket combo. But man the whole look is a no.
The shoes are what women who need to commute to work wear before they change into a pair of something more professional at the office.
I don’t mind the stripes together but something about the two fabrics (shirt and blazer) don’t go together, for me. One looks casual and the other like officewear. And, I guess, all the different shades brown is just overload or just doesn’t help at all. No creativity or style.
@nic919 she’s cosplaying again…or maybe she’s off to play tennis afterwards. 🎾
Don’t know about the blazer or pants but the striped button-up is Ralph Lauren and the shoes are Vejas so yeah. At least there were no bracelets stacked with the watch she was wearing.
The top half is her attempt to cosplay Meghan, but she misses by rolling up the jacket sleeves and not picking a different material for the jacket. The bottom is pure Kate, that’s why the whole thing is so jarring.
The shirt is Meghan’s. It’s the same as the one she wore to Wimbledon but in the brown colour
Meghan also has a different shirt in this colour way which she wore in 23 x
I think this is one of her worst looks and that is saying something. At least its not the matchy-matchy flight attendant look but still.
That was my first thought: “I see someone updated their Meghan Pinterest board.” I can just imagine her scouring the web for “beige linen jacket+stripes.” If that had been a full linen pantsuit, it would have been a full Meghan outfit cosplay, but she had to add her “special flair” of unflattering pants plus sneakers. I LOVE wearing sneakers with anything and everything, but this outfit was not it.
I like the outfit, it’s very me. But I also don’t know how to dress myself so…
I’m sure that your clothes flatter the look you are aiming for and your body.
I really do wonder about Kate. I’m not going to nitpick apart her outfit as I tend to think that she unhealthily obsesses over her appearance and hrs making her unhappy.
What I would love for her is if she went to a genuine stylist. Someone who can take a persons tastes – not what they think they should like, the things that automatically make them
go OHHHHHH – and pair that with shapes that suit both her frame and her taste.
I’m not saying she needs a uniform. But wide legged pants of a variety of materials paired with simple tee shirts to feminine blouses and blazers. To light weight sweaters to cable sweaters. Things that are approachable and authentic and honest. Pencil skirts that hit at a certain length paired with light weight sweaters. Not her trying out a new personality and new color pallet with every single outfit.
A “nude” lip in the sense that it’s her lip color but slightly darker. Eye Makeup that’s light and opens her eyes to make them appear bigger. Like. Girl. It’s been decades. Please get some professional help in here.
She needs of continuity to her look as well as authenticity. So you can see something and go –
Oh! That’s a Kate outfit. And it not just an a coat dress or something military or flag cosplay. There not Kate. That’s Kate thinking she needs to do that.
I actually really like this outfit. I do think it’s kind of a crazy choice for what was the literal hottest day in London, but she looks nice.
She also looks very masculine in this gear.
I actually liked the combination of striped top and blazer. It looked more edgy than the usual Kate, dare I say fresh, and appropriate for a working event. But then I saw the rest of it! Now I’m thinking “Business on top, wine mom party on the bottom.”
🤷♀️ I like it. Not particularly fond of the brown pants, because I live in jeans, but overall I think she looks fine. Good choice on the sneakers, too, for a change.
Brown because she’s going to a garden, and dirt is brown? We all know how she loves to theme dress.
I suppose now any time she appears will be a surprise, but this is a nice serious event to place before Wimbledon. I think I’m liking her double stripes, but not sure…maybe the pants are out of proportion? Maybe if they were longer with wider legs? Anyway, I like both the jacket and shirt – maybe not together? I don’t know.
I’m okay with everything but the pants. The fit is not great and the pants ruin what could have been an overall good look. The other parts are cute though. And look, it’s her choice, the hair. And she chooses a length and styling that is doll-like. The press treats her like a fragile china-doll so sure I guess it fits.
Agreed, this reeks of, “Hark! One must appear to giveth a shit before one plops their royal ass in the royal box.”
She really is a simpleton, from start to finish.
😂😂😂 can’t wait for the Wimbledon crowd to applaud her 😬
Definitely the pants need to be longer. They’re totally wrong and making this look fail.
Well well well. Meg sells out wine and SURPRISE Can’t steps out. As for her phase after “cancer “ being very difficult I call bullshit. Having had cancer and catching it very early on my life didn’t change very much. Yes during chemo I couldn’t share a toilet with anyone or drink alcohol and needed to use condoms for sex (yes probably tmi but it’s what happens). I still shopped and did my day to day things. I know there are people on this site who have cancer and it is worse than what I went through and they can probably tell you what is difficult for them. Back to Can’t and her cancer. We were first told she didn’t have it. Then a few months later it was pre cancerous cells and from my understanding of that it’s not too much of a big deal to treat. I don’t believe that she had that. Now Meg sells out of wine and we get a surprise visit and a woe is me I had cancer story.
I agree BS too. If you re-read KM’s quoted words at top of the article this isn’t the speech of someone who’s actually endured all this……. it’s what KM is remembering from reading about post-treatment feelings and effects. It’s inauthentic, something doesn’t ring true with it.
Like others on here, I’ve been through cancer and its treatment and its after-effects and KM’s not for real here. I’m not wrong.
Exactly this.
Since none of are dead, or living with ongoing chemo treatment, perhaps you don’t know what everyone with cancer goes through. I watched metastatic cancer ravish my best friend and my brother in law. Now I am watching my other BIL live with ongoing treatment. Everyday is an effing struggle. It’s so obnoxious to denigrate the experience of others with cancer because you got lucky.
Can’t is a proven liar. Yes there are people who have very bad effects and experiences with cancer. What you must remember is that we were told it was a few pre cancerous cells and the treatment for that is not going to make her life difficult. Every time I tell of my experience you seem to want to come at me. I was very clear that others have different and difficult times. I do not denigrate others who really have cancer. Sorry that you have people in your family who are suffering. I wish them the best and that they can be cured.
@Meghan I’m sorry for the people you know who are going through this. and there ARE people on this site who are living through ongoing chemo treatment (Jaded is one of them but not the only one).
but we heard from William that it was “precancerous cells” and we heard from Kate herself that she finished preventative chemo last summer, and that she was in remission as of January (an announcement timed to coincide with Meghan’s show debuting, but who am I to make that connection.)
We’ve also heard that Kate has gone on multiple vacations, including two skiing vacations, and that she is working out rigorously. So it seems fair to question her inability to work.
There is clearly an obvious and concerted effort to play down how sick Charles and Kate are, even though we can see plainly they both look terrible. Kate has gone from thin to gaunt and Charles has aged about twenty years in two. Both BP and KP have either released or let paps release photos of them doing normal things. Are these staged? Charles and Camilla are so unpopular and if it’s just William without Kate, are people finally going to call it quits on the monarchy?
I am 99% positive she never had cancer. Whatever went on in her life just prior to all this — a nervous breakdown, breakup/DV with William, surgery to her face, EDs, it’s like all roads lead to Rome, Rome being a total coverup, and a badly handled one at that. The fake photos/videos? William appearing at an investiture looking drunk as a skunk, his disappearance along with Kate’s (school runs, looking after wifey!), all smacks of a hasty, stupidly thought out coverup. Kate says the “sun is good for healing” (if she’d been on chemo she would have been told to assiduously avoid it because you’ll burn). Kate says she had a port in her arm — not visible in short sleeves. Even if they’d taken it out she would have had a scar. As @Becks1 says, I am one of the unlucky ones going into my 12th month of chemo/radiation treatment. It’s no picnic and there have been times when I was bedridden for days but I’ve managed to get my ass up to shop, cook, do laundry, housework, socialize with friends, etc. The only thing I avoid is indoor crowds and travel. It angers me to no end that she’s STILL relying on the cancer falsehoods to keep on being Lazy Katie in order to excuse her indolence. But it’s more about keeping some mighty big secrets about what’s really going on in her marriage, what happened to trigger almost a whole year’s disappearance and her dedicated lack of work. I think there are a lot of journos and Rota folks who know exactly what happened and what continues to go on but are forbidden to expose it all, and so the lies continue.
So I do think they are downplaying Charles’ ill health. But a week ago Becky English was writing that Kate is just lucky to be alive! That is not by any means downplaying her sickness. In fact, one might argue that was opportunistically emphasizing her illness from last year as a reason for cancelling on Ascot. Do I think they’re lying about Kate or not being honest about her health? Of course. It’s what they do. I just disagree that they are downplaying her being sick. They are happy to reference it as needed.
I absolutely think they lied to us about Kate’s health and are still lying to us. But I’m not sure on what end of the spectrum they’re lying – like I’m not sure if she was a lot sicker than they let on and is still sick, or if she never even had cancer and its all a coverup for something else. She definitely has not looked healthy in a long time so whatever is going on, its something the palace wants hidden. But then why put it out there that she was done chemo and in remission and doing things that brought her joy?
I wont give her a pass on the vacations but I’ll admit KP didn’t put the vacations out there – the press did, very deliberately.
No one is trying to minimize the experiences of cancer patients, several, if not most here have experienced it personally or inadvertently through loved ones or work. We are making our judgments based on her being a known liar about something that could have ended in another woman taking her own life and others threatening to do it for her. We are talking about someone who is no longer going through those treatments for almost a year and has told us six months ago that she no longer has it and is in remission. This is the woman who has never worn a mask during any of her public outings with large groups of people, remained in the sun repeatedly and has managed to go on more than half a dozen vacations since she said she was in remission. One of those vacations being a ski trip where she herself was skiing, but somehow she can’t sit in a horse drawn carriage driven by someone else. No one here is saying that cancer doesn’t suck and it isn’t horrible but we aren’t going to pretend like her actions and behaviors don’t deserve to be questioned considering her past and present behaviors.
And let’s not forget Kate’s cancer story is identical to Katie Nicholl’s cancer journey, even the part about being in nature. That’s not a coincidence, IMO.
I read Katie Nichols’s cancer story and immediately thought it was fishy for how identical it is to Kate’s, and Katie had it a year earlier. Katie has been very open about her difficult battle with a very scary type of cancer. I really do wonder if Kate heard about it and copied it for her own reasons.
@Jais – sterling proposal:- your first post here with the final sentences suggesting KM must acknowledge the amount of rest she’s been given (taken) and to wish that others be given the same.
She looked tan (check out her chest area in the photos). She was doing the “sunbathing” therapy.
Can she just be lazy because she wants to be lazy, and stop using the “cancer card” to insult the real cancer patients & their love ones?
Also, stop the double standards toward Meghan, and the kid gloves treatment & excuses giving to KancerKopyKate.
Dear jaysus, that outfit is horrendous. And her posture is worse.
Massive eye roll over the obvious optics, that’s all I’ve got. Oh and I see that Kate’s Meghan-fashion board is still being used.
Hopefully she’ll have “recovered” enough to present the prizes to other finalists this year! A friend of mine attended the Ladies final last year and it didn’t go down well that the patron wasn’t there to present the trophy. In fact people were saying if Kate wasn’t well enough to do it then one of the York sisters should have.
Has she ever attended a ladies final? She doesn’t like to be seen with women who are more accomplished than her. I remember how she snubbed Federer’s wife while she flirted with Roger.
I think she attended the last one Serena played in because Meghan went.
She has attended a few and sometimes now with Charlotte. But she didn’t start until Meghan went to see Serena.
She has attended a few times but, she rarely stays the whole day. I remember the final where she wore a bright yellow dress which made her stand out in the royal box. Which made it all the more noticeable that she didn’t bother staying for the men’s double final. I know it’s a lot of work for anyone but, as patron she really should be making more of an effort to hand out the trophies to as many finalists as possible and not just the winners of the men’s and sometimes the women’s singles. Wimbledon must lament the day she replaced the Duke of Kent as the patron.
@LauraD The late Jana Novotna (who died of cancer) crying on the Duchess of Kent’s shoulder would forever be the iconic Wimbledon ladies final photo for me.
That would be too messy for Lazy and well, she sees Wimbledon as “work” and finals tend to last longer than an hour and she can barely stay at an event for more than 10 minutes. So not surprised she likes to dip out as soon as she can. What a joke. She should handover the patronage back to the Kents because, you know, “new normal.” 😂
She presented the Ladies final trophy in 2023. The press made a big thing about her hugging the runner up Ons Jabeur who was in tears. But she only did it when prompted.
The headlines still say it was unprecedented completely forgetting the Duchess of Kent had hugged the tearful runner up in 1992 (a lovely player who has sadly since died of cancer)
Not gonna ever live down the “mumbles” nickname
She said all of that? That’s quite a lot coming from Kate. I’m inclined to believe that those were words provided in a WhatsApp text and attributed to Kate. Kate is not known to clearly articulate her thoughts so my initial thought was that she mumbled something to the group she met with and the palace communication team then provided the quotes to the propaganda media via WhatsApp.
Now she can go every day to Wimbledon if she wants. 🤷🏽♀️ Mission accomplished…Ascot snafu clean up complete. 😂
I am always curious to see the colonizers execute their propaganda playbook. Somewhat entertaining, mostly disgusting.
She had 16 days to practice! 😂
I do hate how she and Willy always use the second person when speaking. It doesn’t make you empathetic. It makes you look out of touch and unrelatable and never accountable for your actions.
@Blogger
It’s something I’ve come to expect from them. It leaves the door open for plausible deniability so they can push back if caught out. All part of the propaganda management.
Specifically where the cancer story is concerned. The way sentences in the statements have been phrased and continue to be phrased is peak obfuscation on a political level. It’s to deliberately leave room for speculation and confusion and faux victimhood when challenged for not being clear and transparent.
Now that many people are apathetic about the Windsors, the playbook is not as effective. After QEII died, the veil was lifted. An increasing number of the population is aware of the Royal lies 🤥 and is just indifferent 😐 about the royals do they ignore them altogether but the reverence has diminished. The Windsor brand still has some cachet in Britain but globally it has been surpassed by the Sussex brand. Conversations about the continued negative impact of colonization are at the forefront of young people in the Commonwealth, former colonies, are struggling to survive and build a future that is economically viable for them and their descendants. Talks of reparations will again be elevated in more and more former colonies. So while Kate gallivants at Wimbledon, Mustique, Norfolk countryside, etc., the monarchy will continue to weaken around the world and I like that for them. 🤷🏽♀️
A work colleague of mine has a son who plays a lot of sport and he’s a beautiful young man but he’s very shy and quiet, not a guy for talking himself up at all. So the local paper did a piece about him as he’d been called up to play for Ireland at amateur level football/soccer. And I read the piece and asked his dad, “How did they get all those words out of him?”. And yep, the questions were sent to him on WhatsApp and he answered by text! I’m guessing that’s the same plan of action for getting any quotes from Mumbles McButtons 🤣🤣
😜 🙃 WhatsApp to the rescue….
I think this visit is for two reasons:
1) she couldn’t go to Wimbledon without doing a “regular” event first.
2) Notice how she is using this visit to justify her low engagement count and missing ascot – talking about not being able to function normally, “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, “I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.” She’s basically saying “you can’t expect me to do anything I don’t want to do because I finished chemotherapy treatments a year ago.”
they sent her as damage control here.
I loathe KFC but I have more sympathy for him given that while he is still receiving treatment he has maintained an impressive schedule of “bread and butter” engagements.
Very much agree.
And the press should be saluting him for so doing.
I hope she does come for Wimbledon. I want to see what she wears. I really miss the pre-Meghan cosplay. I hope it’s not self-portrait again or Green. I hope she does bold prints this time
@Becks💯💯💯. Damage control for her sudden withdrawal from Ascot… she can’t function properly one year after the treatment (nevermind her works out or her skiing) because:cancer… I don’t underestimate the cancer or it’s treatment effects but Kate and her team seem to remember them whenever they need an excuse for their laziness..
Yes, since the trooping last year, her recovery has been very conveniently timed. Good days for Wimbledon, bad days for most everything else.
If she’s not sick, she must be stressed, because she doesn’t look well at all.
There is something seriously wrong and I’m astounded that the rota are complicit in not talking about it.
I don’t know if she had cancer or a breakdown, but whatever is going on, it’s not worth it. I feel like if she were dying, she’d announce it, and she would spend her remaining days in nature with her kids. I think this is a broken woman. I know I shouldn’t, but I feel sorry for her.
Remember that these are the same royal rota members who KNEW that M was “struggling” as they called it – they knew how serious her situation was and BOASTED that they knew about it, but still escalated their abuse and wrote articles planting words like “tantrums” and “tears” and then called her a liar when she said, quite simply and elegantly, “No”, in response to the question “Are you okay?” If KP tells the rota to ignore Kate’s “issues”, they will. That’s why they are stenographers, despite their attempts to inflate their importance and their insistence that they are “journalists who report without fear or favour”.
All I can see is the bones sticking out of her chest in that last photo
There is something seriously odd about the bottom half of her face in the first photo…as if it doesn’t match the top half and was sewn together. And those HONKING veneers, they can’t be comfortable for her!
Look, I genuinely hope anyone recovering from cancer can get as much empathy and understanding and rest and the ability to take massive amounts of time off. For years. Just like Kate. And not be told by their job or their government to get back to their 9-5 asap. Kate’s work numbers are so low. She is one of the rare few who is able to get so much time to recover after no longer having cancer. So tbh she should be sounding thankful and ireful as hell that she does get that. While advocating for others to have that. It just comes across as a reminder to the public that its really really hard for her and that’s why she’s not doing more. It doesn’t feel like she’s advocating for others to get time off too.
edit- So tbh she should be sounding thankful and grateful as hell that she does get that.
😉 I was wondering about the ‘ireful’. Seems we’re the ones full of ire about her!
She really needs to acknowledge her privilege instead of trying to act like this is normal. The UK maybe be much better about allowing time off for illness but everyday people still don’t get as much grace as Kate is given
@ lady digby commented yesterday about a big push uk from certain segments of the uk govt that people with disabilities be back at work. That they should not be getting some kind of a free pass. So genuinely I wish for anyone struggling to have the amount of space, rest, time and consideration that Kate gets. And for the message from her or KP or whoever to be one of gratitude rather than scolding the public as to why she needs rest. Don’t you know she’s lucky to be alive and she was only able to do two ski vacations this year!
Lordy. My typos y’all. They are all over the place today. Apologies.
A big push by certain segments of the uk govt…
She was lazy before the cancer and will definitely be lazy after. Her FIL who is living with cancer seems to be managing just fine. She may be too lazy to work but she has time to splice images and incite hatred against her SIL.
She’s just lazy, no need to qualify before or after cancer, since she never had it in the first place. It was just a great excuse to cover up what really happened. I believe she had to go to the hospital for something, but I don’t believe it was ever anything to do with cancer.
She took Meghan-esque neutrals and created a mess. Those brown pants are terrible. The shirt and the blazer are too much. And her hair is beyond salvation.
Wide-legged linen trousers and a white shirt would have been so much better. Meghan’s looks are easy-breezy elegance. Kate’s are sad try-hards.
No surprises there. She is the queen of cosplaying.
As a veteran of Comic Cons and the like, she is the queen of nothing.
She is the court jester of cosplay. She never gets it right.
” I honestly kind of wonder if someone thought it would be a bad idea for Kate’s “first event back” to be “going to Wimbledon,” and that’s why this was arranged.”
I think so too. I also think this engagement was scheduled to pacify the press who is starting to grumble about Kate’s absences. Her comments at this engagement were also made to get that message out to the public.
Spot on! After Wimbledon, it’s a 2 month holiday then time for her kafaka Christmas sing along before another long break.
What stood out for me in Kate’s woe is me statement is that she never used the word cancer which makes sense as I’m one of those who don’t believe she ever had it.
I think Rhiannon Mills’ article that K had precancerous cells is probably closer to the truth as the source of that information was said to be W.
As for her surprise visits, I think the reason for that has to do with K having IBS or Crohn’s as others have speculated. WanK would never want the public to know that K withdrew from a publicised engagement because she had…..you know what. WanK would be mortified of the plebs associating K with….you know what. If WanK didn’t think M was a close enough family member to refer to K’s “baby brain” then they certainly wouldn’t want the general public gossiping about K’s…..you know what.
She also didn’t use first person, but maybe that wasn’t intentional. I’m not familiar with how she usually talks (because seemingly her speech is so little captured). I also wonder if she purposefully looked washed out, but maybe she would never do that, even for credibility toward her story.
Same, ArtFossil. She never uses the c word. So she could be talking about any type of treatment for any sort of disorder. A lot of people didn’t fault her last year for saying what was going on citing a need for privacy. But this year she’s telling the world she’s fine and in remission but her body says otherwise. She might appeal to people if she was honest. Instead we get a mixed message. Whatever she has, she’s embarrassed by it or the RF is.
I agree that this engagement around cancer patients was put together to counter the criticism about Ascot. For once it was the right move by KP PR. It would have looked really bad if she showed up at Wimbledon carefree.
Her explanation of the after effects of chemo sounds mental health related rather than the physical side effects of treatment. This rings true to me. She was wrong to announce herself in remission or cancer free because the cancer treatment time line doesn’t work like that. Once the first round of chemo is over, you get tested and body scanned to see if it worked. Then you are checked every three months the first year. You cannot call yourself cancer free before 5 years of regular tests. I imagine her scheduled tests was coming up and she found it difficult to go through it which totally makes sense to me. But KP has been so obtuse with the timeline of her illness that she lost credibility.
Fashion wise, this is so dated oh my god. The oversize/slouchy look on especially thin women is the look of our times (whether we like it or not ) and everything is intentionally a size too small on her making her look juvenile. I wonder if TandL will have a melt down over beige or will they be beige apologists for Kate?
I like the jacket and the shirt, but not together. Shouldn’t one be solid and the other striped, or at least have the stripes be contrasting vertical and horizontal? The pants are wrong for the outfit, too. I’m not a fashion plate by any stretch but I worked with a stylist for a couple of events recently, and I learned a few things. Kate has had years with stylists at hand to learn and she still doesn’t get it. I would say maybe she doesn’t care, but I don’t believe that for a second.
She should have been doing these types of visits to cancer centers a long time ago. She’s got this whole new OUTDOORS! thing going on now too, and planting rose bushes in hospital gardens complements that. Her PR team made a rare publicity hit. That outfit, though – ugh.
It does sound like a very worthwhile project, from what I could gather from the article, which is really all about Kate. But a small, quiet garden at a hospital would be a great reflective place–if any patients are capable of accessing it (depends on what you’re in the hospital for).
Somebody was told to go out if she wanted to go to Wimbledon. Wearing Big Blue says the palace have her marching orders. And that atrocious outfit says how she really feels about it.
Wearing big blue while gardening is not the brightest idea. All their explanations when she’s not wearing it do not make sense.
While this event is a good one it’s also a “I want to go to Wimbledon” too.
From the state of that tan I would suggest she has no problems with ‘hot days’. And as for bringing out the cancer card again…🤦♀️
They say this like we hadn’t seen her on the ski slopes recently.
KP is doubling down on their BS story by window dressing medical facilities and even a terminally ill patient around her to imprint ‘CANCER PATIENT’ over Kate from a proximity to others, not supplying clear explanations or information of what is meant to be her own story. The story never made sense. Why do that filmed victory lap saying she’s cancer free and then retreat back to reminding everyone stridently that she deserves a pity party, particularly after it’s been clear she’s had multiple vacations? Is the BM going to investigate all the discrepancies in ‘Kate’s Cancer Journey’ with the same zeal as cold calling jam suppliers in an entirely different country?
Why was Kate sitting out in full sun with her face looking like a Blythe doll at Wimbledon last year but we’re supposed to accept her normal face is back as if that hadn’t happened?
If she could just pop in on oncology units once a week I’d have a different opinion of her. Not that she cares what I think but it would be her first act of service that felt like an area she genuinely cares about and connects with.
People going through cancer are being dragged through hell by their ankles and some of those people in the UK are huge fans of hers. It would be a boon for them to meet her.
Free advice to Kate and KP: Forget the other stuff for the next five years. Raise money or whatever to build nature spaces or parks and playgrounds near cancer hospitals for patients and the families of patients. Dedicate your life’s work to this. It’s noble and authentic and enough.
So yeah, I do agree if this was the type of thing she did regularly and weekly and stayed on message, it could be somewhat meaningful. But as of now, she’s done two events specifically related to cancer. First, she intentionally visited a hospital just as Meghan’s show was about to drop, or when she thought it would drip as it was delayed due to the wildfires. And now she’s doing something related to the topic after she got heat for bailing on ascot while she had been seen on two separate ski vacations. It does not feel sincere. It feels calculated. And like I said, they need to preface whatever she says about recovery with a huge wallop of gratitude for the amount of rest she has been given. And a desire for others to have the same.
She planned this once she knew about Meghan’s July 1 drop.
Ha! Didn’t even think about that. I can’t even remember the day Meghan let us know she was dropping wine. Was it before or after ascot? I’m just waiting until we get photos of the royals randomly sipping rose’, not Meghan’s but their own, lol. I’m still wondering if anyone ever got that plum jam recipe.
@Jais – admirable proposal in your first post here with the final sentences suggesting KM must acknowledge the amount of rest she’s been given (taken) and to wish that others be given the same.
I so hope this is picked up by the press!
That styling on Kate today is a failed Meghan cosplay. I agree with other posters that wide-legged trousers would balance the look more. The chinos look too casual for the shirt and jacket. I think the stripes together are okay because they are going the same way. I think horizontal and vertical together would just have a dizzying effect. I’m amazed at how Kate always stands or walks with the front of her hands facing forward when her hands are at her side so that she can show off the ring. It’s not natural, so I think one has to consciously practice doing that. She is wearing the watch that used to appear frequently in the past, but seems to have stopped short of adding a bracelet or two to recreate Meghan’s stacked look.
So this was obviously in response to two things, her absence from Ascot with all of the different excuses they gave for that absence as well as to save face for when he predictably goes to Wimbledon after avoiding “work” for two weeks. She needed a buffer between skipping light “work” which was basically in her neighborhood where all she had to do was sit in a carriage and wave to now going to Wimbledon where all she does is sit and wave for hours to watch the men work up a sweat playing tennis. This PR statement that they are attributing to her doesn’t explain why she couldn’t go to an event where all she had to do was sit in a carriage and not have to interact with anyone besides her family members just a carriage ride away from her home but was able to go all the way to this hospital in another town and have to interact with actual people who she doesn’t know? As someone else said the statement seems to imply a more mental issue than it does a physical issue, so why is it easier for her to be amongst strangers an hour away instead of her family members in her own backyard?
She only went so that she can go to Wimbledon.
How come William and Kate are always doing “surprise” events? Can they not be counted on to appear on actually scheduled events? The BM are always blaring about Harry’s “surprise” events, but that”s because they have no access to Harry’s schedule.
I like her outfit. It’s not overdone and she looks comfy in it.
I am noticing a trend where Kate does a hospital visit right before and event she really, really wants to do. It giving “if you don’t eat your meat, how can you have any pudding” vibes.
Personally, I think they are punishing her. Especially if she is exaggerating and milking her health issues. Imagine pretending to have a long term illness, to get extra PTO, and being surrounded by people who are terminally ill, who are weeping with joy at the sight of you, and telling you they pray for you to get better every night. That would break me, but I would never stoop that low.
“if you don’t eat your meat, how can you have any pudding” vibes.
😂😂😂
“Especially if she is exaggerating and milking her health issues. Imagine pretending to have a long term illness, to get extra PTO, and being surrounded by people who are terminally ill, who are weeping with joy at the sight of you, and telling you they pray for you to get better every night. That would break me, but I would never stoop that low.”
K8 has no empathy & sympathy for others, so it’s easy for her to get lower & lower.
She looks VERY thin
Yes. She’s got the angular face typical of anorexia. I thought she looked her best on the hospital steps after Charlotte’s birth. If only Kate could realize it.
She’s so transparent. The Duchess of Sussex has a success, Kate goes out to an event to get patted on the back for being “so brave” and to remind us that she was really sick okay??? Then she does an event where she can preen and not have to talk to normies, goes on a vacation or two, then rinse and repeat. It’s predictable. I bet she hasn’t seen her husband since the Garter Service.
Also, why is she dressed down when other people are in suits? Total disrespect.
I like the shirt and blazer combo. The pants needed to be full length. If she’d worn flats or low heels in the same dark brown, the outfit would be more cohesive, with only the top half competing for the eye. The attempt is at least more modern than her usual geriatric style.
Kate is so egocentric, just talks about herself. She had energy to go skiing which takes a lot of effort.
Khate thinks that if she references her cancer treatment a million times that we will break down and believe her. This a look at me Meghan sells her wine but remember I had cancer. Also what is she wearing? She used to be a accessory buyer and she does not know how to put clothes together. If her blouses was the same colour as her pants she would look more presentable
The more she draws attention to it with this word salad, the more people realise how ridiculous it all sounds. She’s honestly best to just not say anything at all.
Her next stop must be the gym – hence the odd choice of shoe.
Girlfriend is getting in a visit like this ahead of several trips to the tennis at the weekend and during the week – she tends to show up more during the 2nd week for the semi’s and finals rather than the initial heats. My money is on her turning up with the family in tow and with then Charlotte (possibly Pippa or Ma) for the men’s final.
The cancer claim and roll out were all very suspicious (although not saying she doesn’t have it). I have absolutely no sympathy for her. They all treated Meghan horribly and she could’ve died. Thank God she got out of there. If this was Meghan going through struggles, the British media would have no sympathy for her. Kate gets no sympathy from me, she’s as evil as the rest of them.
What keeps me scratching my head is how the theme for many years now (even before her cancer diagnosis) is just how TOUGH life is for poor Kate. So many articles about how no one knows what it’s like to be a Princess, to be in such demand. I get the public aspect can be a lot, but she doesn’t even live in a golden cage. She shows up when she wants and then lives an entirely private life. Everything about Kate is whining about how tough she’s had it, and I can’t imagine that endears her to anyone. They want to see a princess who is reliable and duty driven, and dare I say neither of those words describes Kate at all.
Her outfit is very Meghan-coded if Meghan didn’t have any fashion sense.
Nice tan though.
I just keep coming back to, But she’s been to the Caribbean, other vacations, and skiing twice this year—Switzerland in January and Courcheval in March. Physical issues is a hard sell, at least to me.
She might well have mental issues, ranging from severe anxiety or social anxiety to marital troubles, DV or (it seems likely to me) an ED. If it’s a mental issues, I can see why neither she nor the palace would want to get out there with the story.
She’s still a mean girl who stood by while her SIL was tormented, including with lies involving her, the point of not wanting to be alive.