Lady Liza Anson wanted to organize the Sussexes’ wedding & Harry turned her down

This week, royal reporters have not been able to shut up about Sally Bedell Smith’s Substack, in which she revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s deceased cousin, Lady Elizabeth “Liza” Anson regularly gossiped to Bedell Smith about QEII circa 2016-2020 (Liza died in 2020). Royal reporters are taking these third-hand accounts of QEII’s words like the gospel, as they weaponize two dead women against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You see, according to Liza and Bedell Smith, QEII was mad about every single thing about the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding – QEII was mad about the wedding gown, mad about the Archbishop of Canterbury, mad about how Harry and Meghan were planning the wedding without running every detail by QEII. This whole time, I’ve refused to subscribe to Bedell Smith’s Substack, but as luck would have it, the Times of London published the whole sorry thing. Guess what the root of all of Liza’s bullsh-t was? Liza wanted to plan the Sussex wedding. And Harry told her no.
Liza had originally been positive about William’s younger brother, once telling me, “When the Queen delegates, the star is Harry.” After Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017, I happened to be having tea with Liza at her home on Ladbroke Grove in London. Together we watched their televised interview. Liza thought Meghan, an experienced American actress, was “poised, very natural, intelligent, and thoughtful. You can feel a very loving connection. Meghan is clearly brighter than Harry, but she has to be careful not to overshadow him.”
Early the following February, Liza reported that she had recently met Meghan, who was “full of charm. But it was pointless to have a meeting.” Whenever Liza raised ideas for their wedding, Meghan said she couldn’t make any decisions because Harry was in Africa. (At the end of January, Harry had travelled to Botswana for briefings on wildlife conservation.) “He will write from Africa,” said Meghan.
“Harry wrote to me and said they were going another way,” recalled Liza. “He said, ‘I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this.’ When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content.” Liza was not upset, but she added, “Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way.”
According to Liza, the Queen was dismayed that Harry had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to perform the wedding service in St George’s Chapel without first requesting permission from the Dean of Windsor. “Harry seems to think the Queen can do what she wants, but she can’t,” said Liza. “On the religious side, it is the Dean of Windsor’s jurisdiction.” As a result, Liza said that “Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes. They had tea with her the day before yesterday. She was trying to find out about the wedding dress, and Meghan wouldn’t tell her.”
[From The Times]
So… Liza met separately with Meghan in early February 2018, and Liza was desperately trying to insert herself into the wedding planning and work over Meghan without Harry there. Meghan and Harry had already been planning their wedding for two months at that point when Liza-Come-Lately had this meeting. Harry did that thing which he kept doing with his family and everyone adjacent to his family – he tried to take the hit and allow Meghan to stay out of it. Harry told Liza that her services were not needed. And Liza immediately blamed Meghan: “‘Harry wrote to me and said they were going another way.’ recalled Liza….Liza was not upset, but she added, ‘Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way.’” How many times did this happen? Harry tells someone no, Harry makes his opinions known, Harry organizes something, and every single person in that family was like “well, obviously this is Meghan’s fault!!”
By the way, having read the whole Substack column now, it’s particularly damning about QEII’s mental acuity and her loneliness in her final years, and it’s pretty clear that QEII was a very frail senior who was being taken advantage of by courtiers and hangers-on.
Such a cliche opening with a deranger saying he or she liked harry until…he married Meghan. Wrote spare . Etc. The thing is if they wrote bad things about harry. They never liked him
Some of us has the misfortune of dealing with that lady. You are not supposed to speak ill of the dead but she was notorious for not paying vendors. Even the Qatari royal family refused to have dealings with her due to her trying to play them. Won’t say too much but mommy dearest was not a nice woman. Cash for access had nothing on her.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3076140/SEBASTIAN-SHAKESPEARE-Ascot-s-royal-fixer-sidelined-Qatar-row.html
https://www.arabianbusiness.com/gcc/qataris-sacked-uk-publicist-for-failing-answer-mobile-phone-claims-report-597007
So, another one selling access to the royal family, Her Majesty in particular. Credibility flies out the window.
If we learned anything from Harry’s book, SPARE, it is that everybody in Harry’s life before Meghan – from his father, brother, to their domiciliary service, to maintenance personnel, to the neighbours – took advantage of Harry’s good nature. Remember Harry’s neighbour who kept wafting hair out of the window and the said hair go into their cottage? Harry would not even complain out and would not involve the queen as I THINK he said the queen might take their side? Something like that, anyway. Nobody in Harry’s life saw Harry as a person worthy of notice or respect – they all knew how Harry’s own father, brother see Harry and they all treated him accordingly. Harry escaped abuse and neglect.
If we learned anything from Harry’s book, SPARE, it is that everybody in Harry’s life before Meghan – from his father, brother, to their domiciliary service, to maintenance personnel, to the neighbours – took advantage of Harry’s good nature. Remember Harry’s neighbour who kept wafting hair out of the window and the said hair go into their cottage? Harry would not even complain out and would not involve the queen as I THINK he said the queen might take their side? Something like that, anyway. Nobody in Harry’s life saw Harry as a person worthy of notice or respect – they all knew how Harry’s own father, brother see Harry and they all treated him accordingly. Harry escaped abuse and neglect. Good riddance to the bad rubbish.
Meghan and Harry’s wedding was beautiful!! I’m so glad that they were able to plan it together, exactly as they wanted it.
Follow the money. I bet she was upset at the potential loss of commission and skimming.
So she didn’t like being told NO and that set in motion for her to hate Meg. Man these dead people carry their grudges to the grave and then the Windsors use said dead people for their nefarious purposes. Let the dead rest.
The Sussexes told a COURTIER “No” and she got huffy-puffy over it.
All these courtiers being told “NO” and like kindergarten kids they have grudges and tantrums. Unlike kindergarten kids, they never let go of these grudges and they complain to the rats to feed their industrial hate machine.
What an immature joke these Palace WORKERS are. Yes, they are workers and servants – volunteers if they’re not paid. The inmates are really running the asylum at the Palaces.
But they ARE paid — by the British Royal Media Establishment.
The big thing I learned from this whole Meghan derangement mess was how much the “royal experts” expected to be paid by the media. Apparently it’s Standard Operating Procedure in the UK, but there were several stories of those “experts” coming to the US, talking on the news, and then expecting payment and getting huffy when payment was denied.
Imagine all the money that Lady Nonsense could have made with all the intimate details of the biggest wedding of the year!
(insert The Simpsons “Stop! He’s already dead!” gif here)
All these idiots wanting to have a say in SOMEONE else’s wedding.
FFS. Do they think this is proper etiquette to interfere in someone else’s wedding preparations?
If true, Anson had a hide. Who organised her wedding? She’s coming across like Lazy “I want tights for the flower girls!!!” And Willy “shave your beard off!”
All these fuckers being told NO, this is “our” wedding not yours. Serious lack of boundaries and they continue with it.
Any married couple-to-be would feel very pissed off over these absolute idiots wanting to control their wedding plans. The more they publish their behaviour over SOMEONE ELSE’S wedding, the more they look awful.
You know what’s a serious exercise in boundary keeping? When the now Dowager Duchess of Westminster told Chucky that no, the Rottweiler isn’t accorded the same status as him at her daughter’s wedding.
Seriously, the Windsors and these courtiers need DeBrett’s to update them on wedding etiquette. What a fucking bubble.
How many more behind-the-scenes wedding articles are there left to write? I thought QEII would be revered in death, instead she’s just a mouthpiece for gossip.
Off the top of my head:
Cake – the Cakemaker was overwhelmed at one stage.
Flowers – nearly killed Charlotte.
Food – too American.
Music – too loud.
Seating – awful arrangements that the Lazies had to swap seats.
Venue – too restrictive (no phones allowed)
Etc etc
@Blogger they tried to make the cakemaker a thing. She recently either retired or stopped doing weddings, because of as she described it “difficult brides”. And they tried to make it seem like she was referencing Meghan even though this just happened either earlier this year or late last year and Meghan’s been married for 7 years.
@Dee2 why am I not surprised? The poor cakemaker. The rats turned something beautiful for her (innovative royal wedding cake!) into a nightmare.
And the embroiderers too. 🙄
Yup, all Meghan’s fault that she chose local craftspeople and the Meghan effect propelled them to attention.
All of those topics have been covered. And besides, don’t give them any ideas!!
Keen also was arranging a party for out of town bridal attendants (children). And interfering in the wedding.
I am sorry but i honestly cannot imagine the queen, who was already over 90 years old, wanted to be troubled by every single minor detail of a wedding. It was Meghan’s to plan, with her, or more likely her royal aides, preceding over the larger details to make sure certain protocol was followed.
This story is once again a load of nonsense pulled out from someone’s arse.
Lady Liza didn’t get to plan William’s wedding, either. Interesting how Meghan was “charming” until Liza found she couldn’t be bullied.
And as soon as she couldn’t be bullied she was labeled trouble. Imagine saying Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble all bc she didn’t let you plan her wedding. Jeez.
That woman was a grifter and although she didn’t plan the wails’ wedding, she planned the dinner the night before. It was not pretty behind the scenes.
Ooooh, do tell, if you can.
Of course, it would be on Harry to talk to her. It is his side of the family. I don’t remember Harry talking to the weirdos on Meghan’s side. She dealt with them herself. They are writing about how Harry was always dumb, not good at anything, then act like it was Meghan who hurt their relationship. What a bunch of weirdos.
“They are writing about how Harry was always dumb, not good at anything”
These people and their selective perceptions of events, and amnesia when it comes to irrefutable facts.
Harry always got sent to Commonwealth-related events because he was the only royal who was somewhat relatable and very likeable. He charmed everyone. Even if he isn’t book-smart (which is debatable), he is street-smart and able to connect with the people he meets. He inherited his mother’s emotional intelligence.
So I really don’t get why these rota 🐀🐀🐀 and self-styled royal experts keep harping on about Harry’s being “dumb”.
@Nanea, I meant the people on Harry’s side of family. They are also calling Harry dumb. It is obvious that they never liked him, then blame Meghan for their non-existent relationship with Harry.
When you combine these “from beyond the grave” stories with the fact that Charles and Andrew forced out the Queen’s best advisor who controlled her family including them, Geidt, back in 2018, and it was claimed at the time Charles would take over more and more, it truly gives the impression it was over for the Queen in 17 the absolute latest. All of these stories are post his departure. And who was he replaced with? Edward Young. The most insidiously damaging part of Spare is Charles whining to his sons that it’s okay stories are planted about Charles in press that paint his sons badly because “Mummy has Angela why can’t I have someone.” And now William has Jason.
Good point. They all have their shitkickers doing their dirty work for them.
Chuck and Willy would not have survived during the Tudor era. They are so pathetic.
And what I read what Geidt wanted to do is what I would call modernizing. One administration for all palaces. No more infighting. Why the heck should the taxpayer pay for that?
Yes, he did. And he kept the family’s internal dirty laundry out of the press. Supposedly the idea of Harry and Meghan going to South Africa or moving to Africa as trustees etc of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was partly his idea, after she brought him back in part in 2019. Then “someone” leaked it to the press and smashed it. He understand that the “lesser” royals still needed to be taken care of and kept onside.
I believe more and more Harry is glad he got out of there, He is close with his grandmother and she was fine with it. But this old Biddy wasnt happy had just had to go to Betty, what do you think she was going to say if she didn’t want to hurt your feelings ( could be away to look at it ) i wonder what other things this smith lady wants to Hock in relation to H&M everyone is piling in on the blame game
I never heard of this l I z a until sally brought her up
Sally’s an idiot. Why bring a dead person to revive a dead and buried story?
Karma will get Sally. I hope Anson is haunting her.
In Spare, Harry credits Charles with helping with various aspects of their wedding, recommending the choir, some of the music, & I suspect he was involved with sourcing the Episcopalian Minister.
Harry also said he did not want any of the Press invited. I suspect not being involved deprived “Liza” of any currency she might have with the Press.
“It’s pretty clear that QEII was a very frail senior who was being taken advantage of by courtiers and hangers-on.”
Exactly what Harry said. So sad that her children didn’t step up and protect her and took a Grandson to try to do something. And instead of lauding his devotion to duty, they mock it!
With that institution it’s about power, not family. Charles took control and the rest wouldn’t cross him.
You can see a similar dynamic in the US – Trump’s in power, people won’t cross him, random hangers-on scheme and shuffle to get their own bits of power and riches.
What’s that saying? “the love of money is the root of all evil”.
I’d add power to that.
I know it’s kind of a silly question but I always wonder where was William and where was Kate? Didn’t they visit with the queen? Sophie probably was her favorite bc she visited. Maybe the York sisters too idk. But you just never hear stories of Charles or William or Kate spending much time with her. Maybe they did idk. Or maybe she didn’t want them to. Technically, it’s not like the heir has to be that kind or attentive as he’s getting the throne either way.
There were all those stories about W & K wanting to move to Windsor to be “closer to the Queen”, yet they didn’t take the opportunity to move into places available when she was alive and healthy because it was never about spending time with her. It was about getting Royal Lodge or some other huge mansion gifted to them.
Chucky went mushroom hunting as his mother was dying.
Can’t remember any photos of QE2 with Willy and Lazy outside of Trooping and the train trip. Doubt they were close. The Lazies were too busy ensuring KP fed the rats with tales of the Sussex horror. The poor dears got exhausted gossiping about the other couple.
So it sounds like all of these people were just trying to get in with Meghan so that they could do exactly what they were doing. Run to these Royal reporters and commentators and gossip. And she was prevented from being able to do that.
And of course it was all Meghan’s fault. To this day they blame her for stuff Harry has said numerous times was his decision and attribute things said in interviews to her when he’s the one that said it.
They saw that Harry was willing to stand up for her and himself in a way he hadn’t before, and it worried them. She wasn’t a pushover ( even though she let them get away with way more than she should initially), and they knew it wasn’t going to be the typical petty one upmanship and games as it was with all the others.
I’m not surprised at this at all. I have no doubt that the courtiers were upset that Harry and Meghan had their own ideas for planning the wedding. I also think this is why Kate behaved the way she did towards Meghan regarding the bridesmaids dresses. Kate had no say in her own wedding as everything was done by the courtiers and Lady Anson.
Actually, I just googled a People article from back in the day, about how Will and Kate “went their own way” and did the wedding planning through their office and staff. So, I don’t think Lady Liza got a piece of that action.
That’s what they wanted the public to believe. I have no doubt that William and Kate’s wedding was organized by BP and Lady Anson.
@Amy Bee – Maybe, but this wasn’t the usual article with passive voice and unnamed people. They were very specific about naming the people who were planning the wedding and what their specific jobs were within KP. It reads like a KP pushback against BP.
And we know that QEII told william to “rip up the guest list” and start with their friends. I think its been said the one thing that she put her foot down about was what uniform he wore.
that said I don’t believe that the courtiers weren’t running pretty much everything and I don’t think Kate especially cared.
Here we are! Now we know why Lady Liza was bitching about Meghan to Bedell Smith. However we know Bedell Smith version. I find it horrible this elderly ladies being used to bash Meghan and Harry after their death. The late Queen says more in her death as when she was still alive.
Bedell Smith is a royalist all the way. She trashed Diana through her book Diana in Search of Herself and a generation later is at it again with Harry and Meghan. Diana, Meghan, and Harry were all too good for that family.
Sally Bedell Smith seems to think that the late Queen was a bad tempered old …. Unfortunately the Late Queen cannot challenge the comments about her. I expect the late Queen knew it was up to the Bride and Groom to decide what they wanted, not the Bridegroom’s grandmother. BTW Princess Anne wore a white outfit for her second wedding. And Kate wore an outfit that looked white for Meghan’s wedding, Why were they not criticised?
Camilla wore the brightest white (dress and hat) to her registry wedding.
Another problem they had with Meghan was that she wasn’t deferential and grateful to palace staff. She had her own ideas and wasn’t afraid to speak up for herself.
The media has done everything but hit on the head with a hammer, Elizabeth II was a bigot. We know this from her lobbying the government to be excluded from Equality laws, and I guess we like Harry too much not to believe what the media and evidence continue to drum into us. Also, I guess Britain and her media don’t care that this narrative alienates the Black commonwealth.
This strongly smell bs where two dead persons cannot confirm nor denied.
1. Why would the Dean of Windsor have a problem with the then head of the Anglican church?
2. Why would the queen have any problem with how Harry and Meghan organized their wedding and complain to her cousin?
3. If half this story is true, methink the lady saw an opportunity to sell stories to the toxic press and lost.
The Dean actually led the wedding sevice, with the Archbishop solemnising. So something’s ‘off’ with this story.
So just to point out, that picture where the Queen is in the dark pink dress and has that huge smile for Harry – that’s from Gabriella Windsor’s wedding, which was in May 2019, a whole year after Harry and Meghan’s. If she hated harry and was angry at him, you sure can’t tell from that picture. She looks delighted with him.
So yesterday I said that we had no idea if these quotes from Lady Liza were true or not. but now I’m inclined to think they are (not that what she’s saying QEII said is true, but that she DID tell Bedell Smith these things) – it explains the switch in her attitude as we see in this article. she went from praising Meghan to thinking she was problematic once she wasn’t planning their wedding.
And honestly why would she plan their wedding? The article yesterday said she was born in 1941. So that made her in her late 70s around this time. Sit back and relax Liza. Meghan doesn’t want or need your help.
(But that said, I do think its very clear that Meghan and Harry took advice and input from the palace for their wedding. We know Charles recommended that choir, someone had to reach out to the Episcopalian minister from the US and I’m sure that was done with approval from Charles and/or QEII, etc. I think Meghan is assertive and has opinions (gasp!) but she always seemed very aware of the fact that she was marrying into an ancient institution and was respectful of that.)
Such gossipy and ugly pettiness does not benefit the late Queen ‘s reputation or her dead cousin’s.
Sally is stirring the pot and blackening the reputation of the Queen and her cousin. Should not the family members concerned ask her to stop these babblings on what the the Queen and her cousin purported sayings
My MIL used to do this when my husband gave an opinion. It was always “You’re just doing what she tells you to do!” instead of respecting that…he had his own opinion.
It’s infantilizing and gross.
The gall and audacity to think that you have the right to plan a wedding for two people you really don’t know. Then getting in your feelings when told no.
Oh, right away with “she has to be careful not to overshadow Harry.” God forbid. And honestly, I think Meghan WAS careful about that. They always seemed like a team and she was clearly his biggest cheerleader. Even when she appeared alone and made an impact, she never seemed to be show-boating the way Kate does. She can’t help being pulled together, intelligent, thoughtful and charismatic.
Also, read the room, lady! They didn’t want your input on their wedding! If I could accept that about by OWN kid, how could you not accept it about someone else’s, even if you were close with his grandmother?
I am so happy that Meghan brought Harry to California and began showing him the joy of not having a family sitting over his head and very publicly slagging him, showing up in his life to upset him, and taking over his business as if it was theirs…
America might be kind of crappy right now due to various reasons, but at least Meghan saved him from the stupid people. Bless her!
Hell hath no fury like a wedding planner scorned.
This is all so silly.
Oh gracious! Harry and Meghan upset QEII by not inserting Tab A into Slot B says some royal nobody in an old diary.
(yawn)
We knew during the wedding planning that Anson was not going to be the wedding planner. This had been reported. And for anyone trying to give the Queen the benefit of the doubt on these statements coming out, think again.
On the Wednesday before the wedding an interview with Anson was printed where she bashed the wedding preparations down to how the foods were going to be served (how did she know this?). She NEVER would have given that interview and complained about the wedding preparations publicly, prior to the wedding, unless the Queen approved.
I think Angela Kelly wasn’t the only person close to the Queen that spread gossip about the Sussexes to the Press on behalf of the Queen. She was not the frail, nice old lady that some people think.
I mean, if you’re not being asked about organizing the wedding in the first place why would you feel the need to insert yourself in the planning ? That lady was so full of herself.
The royal reporters need to get a proper job, such as reporting the news rather than what is supposed to be the malicious gossip of a woman who is dead about another woman who is also dead claiming that she gossiped about another woman.