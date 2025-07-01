Jobson: QEII was furious, hurt & confused by… Duchess Meghan’s wedding dress

Sally Bedell Smith is a “royal historian,” in that she writes whatever the highest-ranking courtier tells her to write. Bedell Smith has a Substack and her latest column was a doozy, full of stale tea straight from Lady Elizabeth Anson, also known as Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and confidante. Anson – who went by Liza – passed away in November 2020. It’s taken nearly five years for Liza to speak from the grave. This whole thing reminds me so much of when we finally got a glimpse of what Lady Susan Hussey was really like – remember, Hussey interrogated Ngozi Fulani at a palace reception in 2022 and Hussey was soon fired (but not really). We put it together that Hussey was one of several old racists around QEII who loved to call up royal reporters and bitch about the Duchess of Sussex. Well, Liza was another one. We know because not only did Liza have Sally Bedell Smith on speed-dial, but she also kept Robert Jobson in the loop as well. Jobson added more to Bedell Smith’s coverage of the late Lady Elizabeth Anson’s bitching and moaning about Harry and Meghan:
The quote is one of the most revealing I’ve come across about the emotional cost to the late Queen Elizabeth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life. ‘She was really upset,’ Lady Elizabeth Anson confided to the biographer Sally Bedell Smith. ‘I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened.’
For years, there has been speculation and spin about how the late Queen felt about ‘Megxit’. But now, thanks to Bedell Smith’s quietly explosive new disclosures on her Royals Extra Substack blog, it is part of the public record. This isn’t embellished tittle tattle. Bedell Smith is a rigorous royal biographer with decades of access to top sources, a biographer who exercises considerable restraint about what she publishes.
And Lady Elizabeth? She was the late Queen’s cousin – born at Windsor Castle in 1941 and the granddaughter of the late Queen Mother’s brother. She was also King George VI’s goddaughter. She moved easily through Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle. She was part of her private world, a trusted aide and sounding board. The late Queen affectionately called her ‘Number One Lady’. Lady Elizabeth, in turn, called her ‘Jemima’ for reasons she never explained. Lady Elizabeth died in November 2020, aged 79. But in her final years, she documented the private conversations she’d had with the Queen. Her notes now reveal a deeply personal portrait of a monarch shaken and quietly wounded. Her telling observations shed an extraordinary new light on the late Queen’s views on Harry and Meghan.
‘She said she was not at all content,’ wrote Anson at one point. ‘Harry was rude to her for ten minutes,’ at another.
‘Meghan wouldn’t tell her about the wedding dress,’ Lady Elizabeth revealed.
‘The jury is out on whether she likes Meghan,’ she declared. And perhaps most tellingly: ‘My Jemima is very worried.’
These were the words of a grandmother hurt, confused and heartbroken rather than those of a sovereign. As a monarch she knew exactly what to do, as a grandmother she found it all very painful. Having reported on the royals for well over three decades, I can say with confidence that Lady Elizabeth notes mirrored what many in the palace were saying at the time. While the couple’s departure was wrapped in carefully managed press statements, behind the scenes the late Queen felt isolated, excluded. She didn’t understand Meghan’s obsession with fame, or Harry’s rash choices – especially when they lacked the ballast of service and duty. And she worried that Harry, once so cheerful and grounded, had ‘lost his way’.
‘She has blown his relationship with his grandmother,’ Lady Elizabeth wrote about Meghan. A line that still cuts like a shard of glass. Spot on. The late Queen found the chaos around the wedding baffling. Tantrums about tiaras, the insistence of having a veil when she had already been divorced. She had hoped that Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018 would be a moment of family unity. Instead, there were rumblings of discord from the start. Protocol was sidestepped, staff were distressed, and the Queen’s efforts at connecting with the bride-to-be, particularly around the choice of wedding dress, were apparently rebuffed.
‘She was trying to find out about the wedding dress,’ Lady Elizabeth noted, ‘and Meghan wouldn’t tell her.’
It wasn’t just about the dress. It was about inclusion. It was about tradition. In the Queen’s eyes, it was about respect. Lady Elizabeth was blunt in her assessment of Meghan. ‘We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all.’ And of Harry: ‘The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both.’
This wasn’t idle family gossip. It was an unvarnished view from someone who had known the late Queen since girlhood and knew the dynamics of the Royal family better than most. What makes these revelations so powerful is their intimacy. There was no palace PR behind them. No agenda. Just the quiet grief of a monarch who had spent her life serving others suddenly being rejected by a grandson she had always cherished.
In early 2019, not long after the wedding, a senior courtier shared something that has stayed with me ever since. ‘The Boss is not happy,’ he said. ‘She doesn’t get all the celebrity stuff. She thinks Harry is throwing it all away, for what?’
“There has been speculation and spin about how the late Queen felt about ‘Megxit’. But now, thanks to Bedell Smith’s quietly explosive new disclosures on her Royals Extra Substack blog, it is part of the public record.” Robert Jobson has literally written multiple books where he made explicit claims about QEII’s state of mind, her feelings on Harry and Meghan, her incandescent rage at her great-granddaughter’s name and more. Were all of those disclosures not a part of the public record? Is Jobson admitting that it was all just gossip, force-fed to him by King Charles’s people?
As for the earth-shattering disclosures made by Liza… Meghan wouldn’t tell Harry’s grandmother about her wedding gown which led to a months-long beef? What are we doing here? “It wasn’t just about the dress. It was about inclusion. It was about tradition. In the Queen’s eyes, it was about respect.” We’re hearing a third-hand account from a dead woman via royal reporters about QEII throwing a tantrum because Meghan wouldn’t give her details about her wedding gown? This is probably the root of all of that BS about “QEII was mad that Meghan wore white” and the new wrinkle of “QEII was mad about Meghan’s veil.” At some point, some of these people need to acknowledge that they were going to have big, loud nervous breakdowns over every single choice Meghan made for her own wedding.
Lazy is still not working so must rehash another QE2 hates Meghan article 🥱
Imo, Jobson’s piece is just more of the same filled out a bit. And he even got the quote wrong (or deliberately changed it) – should be ‘HE has blown his relationship with his grandmother’, not ‘she’. As for the wedding dress, if true, Meghan may have wanted to surprise and delight QEII with all the commonwealth detail on her veil. Only for it to be claimed since QEII passed that she thought the white dress and veil were inappropriate and too flamboyant for a divorcee. Cruelty on steroids wherever this has come from.
The missing link is that Anson was a party planner/events organiser and H&M had told her they didn’t want her organising their wedding. That’s why Harry wrote to her. Think about it. Hmmm … 🤔
Why should Meghan give details about a dress SHE PAID FOR! And notice they won’t give it back to her. It’s still in their possession, if I’m not mistaken!
Yep, the palace still has it, along with her veil. Waity probably goes and rage-stares at it at least once a month.
Their dead Queen has spoken more in death than when she was alive. My goodness the Duchess left a huge shadow in that family. Her thriving has left those folks with nothing but coulda, woulda and shoulda.
She sure is complaining and explaining a lot in death! Jobbo the Hutt must be seancing again.
I was wondering.
Does she release interview via ouja boards? She appears here and there? She has a trusted psychic?
I know it’s like the “never complain, never explain” expired in her after life and now she and her dead family members never shut up and seem to complain constantly about Meghan.. roaming charges from hell must be what that SG money is for lol
😁
Bingo. People at that level, especially with QEII’s experience and discipline, say aloud what they want to say (and have associated with them) and keep to themselves what they want to keep private. They understand the implications of what they say, understand who among them will leak and who among them won’t (both concurrently and after they’re gone) and they are VERY careful. Anyone can put words in someone’s mouth, and many love to take something they only got a whisper of, without full context, and load it up with their own biases and interpretations to share their own take as if they were a dear principal’s “confidante.” They weren’t.
So you’re so right. If you hear Elizabeth II speaking in death, no you didn’t.
Sally Bedell Smith is extremely biased. She painted Diana as “mentally ill” in the book she wrote after Diana died. She is not accurate. She is not rigorous, she wants a title,perhaps. Jobson is in the same category as Sally.
I was about to say. Didn’t Bedell Smith write some doozies about Diana.
The Queen saw Kate’s dress at an exhibit and publicly made a negative comment about it. That of course is left out. I never read that the Queen had to inspect Diana’s wedding dress.
Actually, I think the negative comment was about the display, not the dress itself. (The mannequin looked headless.)
QE2 avoided Lazy. Still remember that massive snub she delivered to Lazy’s curtsey after their COVID train trip…but hey, the rats keep focusing on the wrong princess deliberately! 😂
That’s the weird part, that QEII wanted to know about the dress. I’ve never heard of her wanting details about any of the dresses worn by her daughters-in-law, female grandchildren, or grandchildren-in-law. It’s well known that what Diana’s dress looked like was a huge secret.
So either QEII was either probing about Meghan’s dress and Meghan’s dress only, OR the whole thing is a lie. I’m going with lie (or, it was the courtiers who wanted to know about Meghan’s dress and she told them to kick rocks, and they’re telling tales now as though they were somehow speaking for Liz when they pushed for details).
Ah, another article about what a bit*h Meghan is, on the day when a major new product hits the market. Who could have predicted this?
Since TQ didn’t invite Meghan into the jewel closet to pick what tiara she wanted, but instead curated a small selection for her to choose from (once AK-47 let go of the key), I suspect TQ had any information she needed from Meghan so she would know what would suit her dress. And the tiara Meghan wore was perfect.
Those Windsors sure are a chatty bunch, especially the dead ones.
And the kerfuffle about the Greville emerald tiara makes sense if Eugenie as a child asked her grandmother if she could wear it to her wedding. Meghan obviously loves green, so she probably asked about it and was told it was earmarked for Eugenie.
Betsy the royals only suggested loaning a tiara to Meghan once they learned that the Spencer’s offered her to wear the Spencer tiara. Meghna wouldn’t have known what tiaras were available of all the tiaras the royals have and Harry already confirmed that there were four or five tiaras that were brought out for Meghan to try on in the Queen’s dressing room, which Harry had never been in until that day. So the lie that Meghan wanted Eugenie’s tiara was debunked ages ago. Besides the tiara Meghan chose matched perfectly with the timelessness of her wedding dress. Notice that Meghan rarely wears stones that aren’t white diamonds. Colored stones aren’t something she would have chosen for her wedding ceremony. The only colored stones she’s known to wear since marrying Harry and even before has been from Diana’s aquamarine set and she rarely wears those. She wore the ring for their reception but other than that she isn’t known for colored jewelry.
“I’m going with lie (or, it was the courtiers who wanted to know about Meghan’s dress and she told them to kick rocks, and they’re telling tales now as though they were somehow speaking for Liz when they pushed for details).”
Ding ding ding! I think we’ve got a winner here. This is exactly what I think happened. Those courtiers have form for conflating themselves with the monarch. They were trying to get details for their media friends and M saw right through them.
I’m pretty certain that the Queen knew everything there was to know about the dress and probably even saw it before the wedding. And since she made that last-minute offer of a tiara, she had to know that the veil had been designed with the Commonwealth in mind and what it would look like.
Although I don’t believe them; all these stories make the queen sound petty and lame.
They use QE2 as some talisman to give cover over their pettiness. But it ain’t working.
This isn’t even believable. We are supposed to believe that effervescent Meghan wasn’t gushing about her wedding dress to QEII?
I can believe Harry was in the room, and Meghan wanted him to leave before she would talk about it. That is all I believe. What a cow, hope she’s enjoying hell.
@Janet, 100%.
They think they are trashing Meghan, but they are really trashing (and disrespecting)QEII.
If the monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth of Nations was so concerned about a grandchild (not even in the direct line to be monarch himself)’s future spouse’s wedding gown details, to the point of holding a grudge about it for months or even years, apparently,
then these dead-for-half-a-decade courtiers are not only telling us how petty, small-minded and ridiculous QEII was, but also that she had way too much time on her hands if she’s out here micromanaging wedding details for grandkids.
Surely as monarch she had more important matters to give her energy to, and if not, you’re showing us more reasons the monarchy is utterly pointless and a waste of taxpayer money.
I agree. The people who don’t come out well from this story are QEII, her cousin and the woman writing the substack, whoever she is.
yeah, these stories make QEII look bad, not Harry and Meghan. i don’t think they’re true (or there’s a kernel of something there, where the Queen maybe said something about M’s dress in front of Harry and she didn’t want to answer bc she didnt want Harry to know).
to me the reason why I doubt them is that this woman died two years before QEII – so she’s calling up a journalist and spilling QEII’s true feelings well before the queen passed? I just doubt that. And Smith has sat on these stories for another 2.5 years? something here doesn’t pass the smell test.
Exactly. We know none of this is true, but IF it was . . . then the public is being shown what a jackass Elizabeth was. Why would these people try to sh!t all over Elizabeth?
Maybe because her son, the currently monarch, is a spineless, hateful, petty little man who doesn’t care about others speaking for; and putting words into the mouth, of his mother?
I’d add that they make the entire BRF, as an institution, look petty and lame. When you’re mad about “the insistence of having a veil when she had already been divorced” you are in the pettiest, most judgmental territory imaginable. The repetition in this column that “this isn’t tittle-tattle” or “this isn’t gossip” also has the effect of underlining that virtually everything published about the BRF is nothing BUT that.
Like I said before the dead are sure busy speaking for the Windsors and they have a whole ton of negative shit to get off their deteriorating shoulder bones. Now it’s the queen hated and was hurt by choice of wedding dress? GTFO with this horse shit. They mad Meg is doing so well and not giving two f**ks what salt isle thinks. So dead people will be talking. I bet they bring Diana (God rest her soul ) into the conversations next.
If Sally invokes Diana as someone who would not like Meghan she is hypocritical because Sally trashed Diana for years now.
Diana would have preferred Meghan to Kate.
Diana would have thrown up roadblocks in front of Waity. I think she would have had some serious convos with Willy-boy about his choice of bridal material.
Margaret Thatcher when she became PM approached the Queen’s office to discuss the fashion co ordination at any future joint appearances and was robustly told, that the Queen never notices what other people wear!! I very much doubt that The Queen would be bothered about knowing every detail of the bride’s dress.
Sally and Jobson are the same type. To say the least.
Are they having an affair?
Let me get t his straight, the wedding dress is supposed to be a “surprise” when the royal bride enters the Cathedral. So Diana’s husband to be did not see it yet his mother did first? Or Fergie’s gown was known by Andrew’s mother before Andrew saw it? This makes no sense. Would the Queen disapprove about a gown enough so Meghan would have had to get another one. There was nothing “scandalous” about Meghan’s wedding gown. So what is the big deal?
Like QE2 had a passion for fashion in general and bridal fashion in particular. Only the bridal white on a divorcee rings true to me, as QE2 was elderly and starchy by training and maybe personality.
I would agree that in normal circumstances an elderly queen having an issue with the white wedding dress of a divorcee being believable, but this elderly queen had several other divorcees marry into the family wearing white, like her own daughter, Anne. Then when we consider that the reason a divorcee wearing white was considered taboo was because a divorcee wouldn’t have been a virgin at her second wedding, then the elderly queen would have also had an issue with Kate wearing white to her wedding because even though she wasn’t a divorcee, she definitely wasn’t a virgin after ten plus years of waiting. The same could be said about Sophie who was much older and definitely wasn’t a virgin either during her wedding to Edward. Actually if they want to say the queen had any issues regarding Meghan’s dress color, the same could be said about all of the royal wives, with exception of Diana who was the only virgin at her wedding.
These racists will NEVER stop using QEII as their ammunition for why everything about Meghan is heinous. We will never know what she actually thought because her staffers will for sure never speak any truths they know, but I think she wouldn’t have told them all her thoughts anyway. Vast swathes of the media and their so-called ‘journalists’ here make me so disgusted, honestly. Their reporting (read: wailing) has always been so insidious and cruel.
They can’t keep their stories straight, I thought the Queen had to approve Meghan’s dress.
She was a grown ass woman, why should she need someone to tell her what to wear.
Respect is earned, maybe Meghan knew she could not tell the Queen about her dress, because it would be on the front page of the Tabloids before she wore it.
I sure Anne wore a veil at her second wedding.
The tabloids had no idea about her dress, or who was making it, one had her in a Lacey monstrosity.
Good gracious, almost 6 years later and it’s still Meghan, this and that.
I do not believe the story about Harry being rude to his grandmother for ten minutes, who was timing it?
I am positive that I read that Meghan brought the first sketches of the dress to the Queen, and she approved, so Meghan gave the designer the OK to proceed. Anyone else recall this?
Kate probably didn’t need hers approved; it was Margaret’s dress done up with a lace bodice.
The queen should not have made Kate an exception. Considering kates choice of see through outfit at university fashion show.
*Sighs*…….katie and willie must be on their way to divorce court because this deflection is glaringly rachet.
If not divorces, Lazy probably had another tantrum/breakdown which requires an extended holiday in Mustique.
Lazy wants to be lauded like Queen Victoria but acts like Princess Margaret.
@blogger
Mystique must be happy knowing Kate could be coming for a visit soon. She might even bring it’s very own Royal Warrant? 😉
This is total garbage. Why would a woman of ninety and her even older husband host, much less attend, a wedding of a woman she doesn’t approve of, if she had this many objections. She didn’t give Camilla a fancy church wedding, and she was a future Queen. And yet we are supposed to believe she fretted over a veil on a divorced woman? No way.
QE2 showed a lot to convey her approval of Meghan. She invited her to a royal event just for two of them, which I don’t think Kate ever got that early in her marriage? After Oprah, H&M got their own walk inside the church, gave them her own security. She met both of H&M’s children and spent time with them. Charles is the one who didn’t approve of the marriage and he is showing it with his very actions. But, the royal reporters know his disapproval means sh*t to the public.
QEII driving Guy around Windsor.
Inviting Meghan on a joint engagement with her that involved an overnight on the royal train – something Kate never got with the queen, EVER.
Philip attending the wedding despite health issues.
the picture of Phillip and QEII with Harry, Meghan and Archie, where their happiness was obvious.
The protection at the Jubilee.
Their entrance at the jubilee service, that the queen didnt even attend.
Security in August/September when they were in the UK (I’m assuming.)
Facetiming them, sending christmas gifts.
“much loved members of the family.”
IMO I don’t think the Queen’s approval of them could have been clearer. I know some on here (me among them) wish she had come out stronger against some of the press treatment, but I’m genuinely not sure how much she knew as she was aging and on death’s doorstep, literally.
Becks1 there have been so many instances where we saw how the Queen was very kind and respectful towards Meghan. One of my favorite parts of their wedding, there’s a ridiculously long list, but one of them was when Prince Phillip walked into the church behind the Queen and the sweet little look he gave Harry that made Harry laugh and have to compose himself. It was obvious that he really wanted to be there for Harry and Harry really appreciated it. I thought it was a sweet coincidence that PP would eventually be the first Royal to see Archie after he was born because they ran into him in the corridors at Windsor castle before they introduced Archie to the world. The Queen allowing Doria to be included in that photo was another sign to me that the Queen actually liked Meghan. There was even a video of the Queen sharing her blanket with Meghan during their solo engagement together.
Is all this nonsense meant to deflect from the Sovereign Grant story? Because I’d think people would care more about what the RF is spending now rather than what a dead queen said 7 years ago.
I remember some tabloid writing about how Liz had to “approve” Meg’s dress and made a comment about how the neckline had to stop before “dipping off the shoulder”. Uhm, yeah, *BOATNECK* tops usually DO stop at the outer edge of the collarbone. This clearly was NOT a strapless dress.
Meghan’s dress makes Kate’s look like something a hooker would wear, which, to be clear, is also a very demure dress!
Definite uptick in off the wall, hateful Meghan stories coming from the British press the last few weeks. Wonder what Knauf is trying to divert attention from? What is he hiding for his bosses now?
Utter nonsense. If Queen Elizabeth’s was easily shocked at Meghan’s white wedding dress and veil, can you imagine the horror she must have felt and how much she must have suffered over her own children and inlaws behaviour eg Kate topless photo published by Closer, toe sucking Fergie , Charles wanting to be Camilla’s tampon, Prince Andrew with underage girls etc
No ballast of service or duty? Harry a 10 year military vet? Gmafb. Also, in 2019 qe2 ‘said’ she didn’t understand Meghan’s obsession with fame? What exactly had she been doing – by being 50% of herself? – for qe2 to conclude she was obsessed with fame? That’s the strangest thing.
This is an old bird not saying what qe2 said but what SHE (old bird) THOUGHT.
Proof that at least this part CAN’T be true. Anson died in 2020, during the 12 month transition period and before Harry lost his military titles. It was during Covid, too, and we now know that Meghan had a miscarriage that summer – she was keeping a pretty low profile. Hardly ‘obsessed with fame’ either then or back in early 2019.
Jeez Louise. What a lot of stuff and bother about what was a pretty simple, classic and modest white wedding gown. I guess if I were Meghan I would just let Harrys’ grandmother know some of the details of the dress (which she might not have even objected to doing, since I don’t trust what this lady is saying at all). Why not? But I find it hard to believe the late Queen was really in a fuss about any of it. She let Harry have beard! Why would she object to that dress?
Exactly 💯.
This all makes more sense if she’s quoting Angela Kelly rather than the Queen.
The real Queen kept in contact with her grandson and wife and met their children. She spoke to them via zoom and invited them to attend her last Jubilee and made arrangements for them to attend because she wanted them there. Harry and Meghan are happily married and have two beautiful children and that is the only thing that matters!
Ain’t nobody got time for them to be dragging dead folks into their deluded nonsense. The Apricot spread is back up if someone wants some.
This reads as comedy to me because it’s all so UNTRUE. They didn’t think Meghan was in love? She engineered it all, for fame? Harry’s not that bright? Harry isn’t devoted to service?
H&M’s lived reality refutes ALL of this nonsense. ALL of it. The queen showed how she felt about the Sussexes after the wedding. So all of this garbage is just them trying to distract from some other bad story that’s about to drop about that other (workshy) couple. It’s a bit late for these old stories anyway.
Even if the queen was really this upset about all of these things, what difference does it make now? The queen is dead and the Sussexes are FREE!!!!
Sooo this Liza person said that she didn’t think Meghan was really in love with Harry. That was seriously her assessment? Bc that pretty much invalidates her overall judgment. Meghan loves that man for real. So it makes everything Liza says about Meghan being bossy or wanting fame just as skewed. If she couldn’t see that Meghan loved that man, then how are we to believe her assessment that Meghan is bossy or fame-hungry? Her judgments are not sound. Oh, this is a bad look for Liza and it’s making the queen look bad for associating with such incompetent people. It’s a wonder that the queen had any good opinions about Meghan with all these people whispering in her ear, jeez. And yet she still zoomed the Sussexes and sent Meghan a waffle-maker and arranged for their special entrance at her jubilee.
And side note-in the last article I was confused and thought Liz called the queen her Jemima but no the queen called Liz her Jemima. Huh.
@Jais Agreed clearly this couple really love each other that has never been in doubt.
It just makes this Liza’s filtering of events completely biased. After barely knowing her, she thought Meghan was a bossy fame-wore who didn’t even love Harry from the get-go. Sounds like there was no convincing her otherwise and everything was seen through confirmation bias.
And I just re-read and I was wrong again, this Liza did call the queen her Jemima. The queen seemed to have quite a few nicknames of her own.
Jobson has a lot to say. Bottom line is that the palace wanted to control every little detail of Harry and Meghan and Harry and Meghan did not play ball. There were probably courtiers, thinking that they are well-meaning, telling Harry and Meghan directly or indirectly what they could do or not. I believe at one time Harry and Meghan probably put their foot down, Meghan in her quiet and soft way, making clear that this is their wedding. It was Meghan’s decision to make to wear a white dress or not or a veil or not. Meghan displayed a lot of respect to the significance and history of this event by embroidering her wedding gowns with symbols of the Commonwealth countries.
The late Queen seems to have difficulties to communicate her wishes clearly and effectively. If she chooses not to be clear or direct out of politeness or because she does not wish to hurt anybody’s feelings that is her decision. She cannot blame Harry and Meghan for not respecting her if they do not know what her wishes are. Anyway this was Harry and Meghan’s wedding and it should be them to decide how to celebrate.
“It wasn’t just about the dress. It was about inclusion. It was about tradition.”
It was about INCLUSION??? What about the inclusion of a biracial duchess in a family of racist colonizers? Did the dead lady have any thoughts on that from the grave??
This old biddy would call the Queen jemima which she didn’t explain and was likely some racist thing. So we can assume all the negative stuff comes from her.
The queen is not stupid and would not be disclosing these thighs to a distant cousin that we never heard of when she was alive.
And when the Queen wanted a message conveyed, it got out. Hence the multiple stories about Kate being lazy and asking “but what does she do?”
Jobbo is looking for fodder but he knows this is nonsense not even directly coming from the cousin because she’s been dead for five years.
Not to defend Anson because I have no doubt her irrational hatred of Meghan was rooted in racism, but the name Jemima doesn’t have the same racist connotations in the UK. In the US we associate it with an American brand of syrup that used a racist stereotype in its branding. In the UK, the name was common in the 18th-19th centuries. The British children’s book author Beatrix Potter, of Peter Rabbit fame, wrote a story with a character called Jemima Puddle Duck. It is likely that the queen and her cousin would have grown up on those stories. I still think it’s ridiculous the number of nicknames the queen had though.
Don’t they realize that some of their lies are past their due date? Harry travelled all over the world representing the Queen. I doubt she believed her grandson was a dim bulb. Obviously the government of the day trusted Harry as well. Obviously only the BM is the only entity that writes about Harry being dim, because they created the myth, but obviously the world doesn’t believe it or Harry would never be able to do all the things he’s done or even take his phone calls. They really do exist in a vacuum under a rock.
All they do with these stories (most of them I am positive completely untrue) is make Queen Elizabeth look bad. Do they not realize that? Or do they not care?
I bet the real Queen was very worried about how lazy both W and K were and their frequent holidays. Philip wanted to retire and was desperate for Will to man up and do more than 130 engagements a year.She was upset when W went on a lads holiday and missed the Commonwealth Day service.
This is absolute nonsense. If QEII had a problem with anything it was the fact Meghan was going to wear the Spencer tiara and had her veil designed to show it off. It was only when “someone” got wind of it Meghan suddenly had access to the royal collection. Now that’s the real story here but, funnily enough it’s the story which never gets re-hashed. Go figure!
Being petty, two-faced, and racist are now championed as royal virtues apparently. If these rota rats have committed to destroying QE2’s reputation, they’re off to a good start.
Every week for months now they have attacking Meghan and wedding. It happened almost 10 years ago. Go away 😭
This all sounds crazy to me. The Queen sounds like a busy body and very needy. So is it because Meghan wanted to be involved in the planning of her own wedding that the Queen was upset? Is this why she chose not to invite Meghan to pick out a tiara until the last minute and only did so because it got back to the Palace that Meghan was going to wear the Spencer tiara? Whatever it is we’re not getting the true story. The Royal Family seems extremely suffocating and I can only imagine what Meghan went through.
There are too many wholes in these stories about the Queen not liking Meghan, her dress, her veil or so many of the other things this deceased woman has told her since her death. For one thing the stories about what the Queen didn’t like about Meghan’s dress seem to change like Kate’s lie that Meghan made her cry. Whether it was the color, style or her wearing a veil, all of those same things could have been said about other women who married into the family or were divorcées. Kate’s dress was a white lace front with a deep cut yet there was no concern about it being too much for the elderly Queen that a woman who obviously was not a virgin wore white to that wedding. Camilla, a divorcée, wore white during one of her wedding ceremonies and Anne as a divorcée wore white and short dress for her second wedding. Yet the elderly Queen didn’t have an issue with any of them wearing white and not so discreet dresses to their weddings. The media told us throughout the lead up and during the wedding that the Queen had to see the wedding dresses and approve them before the wedding. They also told us that the Queen had to give Harry the approval for him to wear his beard with his military uniform prior to the wedding. So how is it that this woman who approved of Harry keeping his beard, William not keeping his beard and other women who were obviously not virgins wearing what they wore to their weddings, but had an issue with Meghan’s dress which was very discreet, simple and timeless along with a veil that was an homage to all of the Queen’s commonwealth countries as well as California? And when exactly did the Queen who spoke privately with Meghan about her wanting to have a family and giving her advice as to help induce labor during their first solo trip together on the train, Meghan’s numerous royal tours during her pregnancy and them taking the infamous family photo of the Queen, Phillip, Harry, Meghan, Doria and Archie find anything Meghan did during that time as her being obsessed with fame? Time and time again the only people who have made the Queen look bad are the other royals, the royal staff and the media who want us to believe this woman who kept a close relationship with Harry, Meghan and their children even to her death was this petty and hateful person when she has shown herself to be better than the left behinds.
I don’t believe a word of Jobson’s article or Elizabeth Anson’s account.
Ignore.
I guess these miserable morons want
Meghan’s wine to flop. They’re not reporters or journalists. They’re bullies who will harass you for the rest of your life because you refuse to shut up and kiss ass. 🇬🇧is such a miserable country. So glad my parents came to 🇺🇸 from the WI. I don’t see how I could survive in that dreadful country. That “Caste System” is applied to everyone in that country. Even the RF applies it by birth how pathetic is that! You encourage those close to the throne and ridicule those who are considered less. Has any minor royal ever left that family in pursuit of a career and be independently free from their BS?
If so are they treated like 💩because they want to create their own life to live? I hope Meghan and the children stay away from Charles BS funeral. Why not see them now when you’re alive and spreeing toxicity about Meghan and her children. I wouldn’t let that asshole of a fathers in law throw my wife and children to the 🇬🇧VULTURES. I remember the look on Meghan n Harry’s face on the final day of QE funeral. These people are gutter rats. They’re so intimidated by Harry and Meghan. Let KC get his own international coverage. KC is a piece of💩. His last gift to the 🇬🇧press is getting the Sussex to cesspool 🇬🇧to be bullied and harassed for 7 days. I’m sure he isn’t going to heaven.
All of this. The man is garbage human being, in every way I’m afraid. His wife is about the same.
Next week there will be stories about how the family wants Harry back (even though he’s apparently stupid) and how Charles is “desperate” to see his two youngest grandchildren (who he will not give security to unless it suits his fancy). I cannot even imagine what it must be like to deal with these psychopaths. Although here in the US we have a psychopath in chief so….
Harry has proven himself to not be stupid and for any family or people close to a family to refer to him as such, the entire family is trash. Harry as the spare has ran circles around William who was supposedly the smart one with all the advantages, so what explains all of William’s failures and inability to accomplish anything while Harry has accomplished so much that his list would
They’re going to just break out the Ouija board, soon.
It’s disgusting how they lie about Harry—an obviously intelligent man—to throw him under their bus… and it goes downhill from there. Truly, the British monarchy—along with the tabloid press—deserves to go up in flames.
What are we supposed to do with this? Some of this was already debunked. No one ever heard of this cousin, there were tons of articles at the time about the Queen not thinking Meghan should wear white or a veil or a tiara, etc., etc. If that was really the case then they should have had a small private wedding instead of the UK using it as a big spotlight for both the nation and the monarchy. They were riding high when the Sussexes were there, sucking the life out of them while benefiting from it. They’re still mad at Meghan and she still ghosts them. The crown has lost its luster and we all see that, even the sycophants.
Jobson and Smith need to write something worth reading, not this garbage. How about getting into the very real problems QEll had with Camilla? It was leaked that Elizabeth referred to her as “that wicked woman” who she wouldn’t forgive, that Camilla should’ve left Charles alone to recover his marriage. Camilla was a big liability for the monarchy and QEll refused to allow Camilla to be anywhere near her – we saw this in real time when it was happening and it’s a much bigger story.
I think jobson and Smith are lost causes.
So sick of these people reprinting pics of QEII “glaring” at Meg. QEII knew she had resting bitch face.
Well if Betty and company want to rise from the dead and tell a woman who paid for her own dress who she should or shouldn’t show it to before the big day, then by all means . Where was this woman voice when chucky said they wasn’t money to Pay for Meghan or when all the hate , bigotry and racism was coming Meghan way? Funny how none of this was upsetting the dear old queen in her later years and no one seems to care maybe that behavior contributed to why Harry wasn’t as carefree as before because he was a grown ass man worried about his wife and child safety, but let’s not let that get in the way of attacking Meghan at all cost . These people are just beyond stupid and racist as f
What utter bull pucky. When they say QEII thought this or QEII thought that, it’s really those little hangers on who thought this or that, the various cousins & ladies in waiting & parlor maids & etc. THEY wanted to know about Meghan’s gown & she wouldn’t tell them, THEY didn’t like white for her, THEY didn’t like…I dunno, I never saw Meghan as seeking fame or celebrity other than whatever one needs to do for their career as an actor. This is all the old fogey thinking by the old white racists surround QEII.
Say what you will about The Royalist, and there’s a lot to say, he does drop a lot of breadcrumbs about Anson.
“Lady Elizabeth, also known as Liza, was born in Windsor Castle to the queen mother’s sister and was a high-society party planner who organised events large and small for the queen throughout her life.
Liza was not hired to organize Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and she said that a meeting with Meghan was “pointless” and that Meghan had fobbed her off when she made suggestions.
Eventually, Harry wrote to Liza to say “they were going another way.”