QEII’s cousin said terrible things before she died about Duchess Meghan

Well, they dug up another dead person to attack the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s a whole genre of royal reporting – deceased royals and royal-adjacents speaking from beyond the grave about how much they hate Harry and Meghan. For years, they’ve been using Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to attack H&M, and over the weekend, they had yet another dumb article about how Prince Philip was absolutely convinced that Meghan was the second coming of Wallis Simpson. Well, now they’re using the late Lady Elizabeth Anson to attack the Sussexes. This comes via a Substack piece written by Sally Bedell Smith, who spoke to Lady Elizabeth (who went by Liza) at length in the final years of Liza’s life. Liza died in November 2020. Via the Daily Mail, because I’m not subscribing to Bedell Smith’s Substack.

Journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith has revealed her discussions with Liza after Meghan moved to the UK in her Substack ‘Royal Extras’. Ms Bedell Smith has revealed what Liza claimed Queen Elizabeth II herself thought of the Sussexes and their behaviour.

Meghan was apparently ‘full of charm’ and appeared ‘natural, intelligent, and thoughtful’ after she became engaged to Harry in 2017. But as the wedding approached, Meghan allegedly became increasingly ‘bossy’ and Liza said the Queen was privately ‘very worried’.

Ms Bedell Smith wrote: ‘When we spoke two weeks before the May 19 wedding, Liza had just heard from the Queen. “The Number One Lady—I call her Jemima—says the jury is out on whether she likes Meghan. My Jemima is very worried.” In Liza’s view, “Harry is besotted and weak about women. We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all.”

Liza apparently said: ‘It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both’.

The cracks apparently appeared in February 2018. Liza claimed Harry wrote to her and said that his grandmother was ‘content’ with the way the wedding plans were coming along. But Sally Bedell Smith wrote that Liza had said: ‘When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content’.

Ms Bedell Smith wrote: ‘According to Liza, the Queen was dismayed that Harry had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to perform the wedding service in St. George’s Chapel without first requesting permission from the Dean of Windsor. Harry seems to think the Queen can do what she wants, but she can’t,” said Liza. “On the religious side, it is the Dean of Windsor’s jurisdiction.” As a result, Liza said that “Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes. They had tea with her the day before yesterday. She was trying to find out about the wedding dress, and Meghan wouldn’t tell her.”.’

Liza at this point predicted that Meghan could ‘turn into nothing but trouble’, remarking that the Suits actress ‘sees things in a different way’.

Following these February rows, towards the end of April, Liza claimed that “the Queen and Harry have patched things up’. Harry apparently visited her alone to smooth things over and later wrote to with more wedding details.

Sally Bedell Smith wrote: ‘Liza also said that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was “frightened of coming to the wedding.” I asked her if Meghan was being bossy. “So I gather,” Liza replied, “Very much so.”

‘My Jemima is very worried’, Liza apparently added. She also said ominously: ‘The wedge between the brothers is really too bad’.

Thomas Markle did not attend the wedding due to health problems. Harry’s father walked her down the aisle. Meghan threw herself into royal duties with her husband and then fell pregnant. Sally Bedell Smith wrote on her Substack: ‘By late February 2019 when Liza and I spoke on the phone, she said “I don’t trust Meghan an inch. To begin with, she was not bad—a straightforward starlet, used to public speaking and charity work. The wedge between the brothers is really too bad.”.’