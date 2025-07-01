QEII’s cousin said terrible things before she died about Duchess Meghan

Well, they dug up another dead person to attack the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s a whole genre of royal reporting – deceased royals and royal-adjacents speaking from beyond the grave about how much they hate Harry and Meghan. For years, they’ve been using Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to attack H&M, and over the weekend, they had yet another dumb article about how Prince Philip was absolutely convinced that Meghan was the second coming of Wallis Simpson. Well, now they’re using the late Lady Elizabeth Anson to attack the Sussexes. This comes via a Substack piece written by Sally Bedell Smith, who spoke to Lady Elizabeth (who went by Liza) at length in the final years of Liza’s life. Liza died in November 2020. Via the Daily Mail, because I’m not subscribing to Bedell Smith’s Substack.
Journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith has revealed her discussions with Liza after Meghan moved to the UK in her Substack ‘Royal Extras’. Ms Bedell Smith has revealed what Liza claimed Queen Elizabeth II herself thought of the Sussexes and their behaviour.
Meghan was apparently ‘full of charm’ and appeared ‘natural, intelligent, and thoughtful’ after she became engaged to Harry in 2017. But as the wedding approached, Meghan allegedly became increasingly ‘bossy’ and Liza said the Queen was privately ‘very worried’.
Ms Bedell Smith wrote: ‘When we spoke two weeks before the May 19 wedding, Liza had just heard from the Queen. “The Number One Lady—I call her Jemima—says the jury is out on whether she likes Meghan. My Jemima is very worried.” In Liza’s view, “Harry is besotted and weak about women. We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all.”
Liza apparently said: ‘It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both’.
The cracks apparently appeared in February 2018. Liza claimed Harry wrote to her and said that his grandmother was ‘content’ with the way the wedding plans were coming along. But Sally Bedell Smith wrote that Liza had said: ‘When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content’.
Ms Bedell Smith wrote: ‘According to Liza, the Queen was dismayed that Harry had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to perform the wedding service in St. George’s Chapel without first requesting permission from the Dean of Windsor. Harry seems to think the Queen can do what she wants, but she can’t,” said Liza. “On the religious side, it is the Dean of Windsor’s jurisdiction.” As a result, Liza said that “Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes. They had tea with her the day before yesterday. She was trying to find out about the wedding dress, and Meghan wouldn’t tell her.”.’
Liza at this point predicted that Meghan could ‘turn into nothing but trouble’, remarking that the Suits actress ‘sees things in a different way’.
Following these February rows, towards the end of April, Liza claimed that “the Queen and Harry have patched things up’. Harry apparently visited her alone to smooth things over and later wrote to with more wedding details.
Sally Bedell Smith wrote: ‘Liza also said that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was “frightened of coming to the wedding.” I asked her if Meghan was being bossy. “So I gather,” Liza replied, “Very much so.”
‘My Jemima is very worried’, Liza apparently added. She also said ominously: ‘The wedge between the brothers is really too bad’.
Thomas Markle did not attend the wedding due to health problems. Harry’s father walked her down the aisle. Meghan threw herself into royal duties with her husband and then fell pregnant. Sally Bedell Smith wrote on her Substack: ‘By late February 2019 when Liza and I spoke on the phone, she said “I don’t trust Meghan an inch. To begin with, she was not bad—a straightforward starlet, used to public speaking and charity work. The wedge between the brothers is really too bad.”.’
[From The Daily Mail]
From what I can gather from this dizzying, years-old game of British pearl-clutching and bum-clenching is that QEII was mad that Harry contacted the Archbishop of Canterbury directly instead of going through the Dean of Windsor, and QEII was so furious, she and Harry barely spoke for two months until he told her more details about the wedding? Jesus, these people. All of the stuff about Meghan is so…uncomfortably racist. They were simply convincing themselves that she was a conniving strumpet who barked orders at everyone 24-7, and they were all gossiping about Meghan behind her back. But remember, they welcomed her with open arms!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Racist to the end and now she’s dead.
And very conveniently she can’t deny she said it because she is dead.
What this article carefully avoids is the fact that Harry wrote to Anson because he and Meghan didn’t want her to organise their wedding (she was a party planner/events organiser). As far as I know, only The Telegraph got this. Kind of puts a different light on it all, doesn’t it? Btw, where’s Bedell Smith been for the last 5 years – why this, why now? Highly suspicious all round 🤔
Ohhh. Interesting. That makes sense.
The value of the left behinds continue to diminish every single week. Let’s throw more dead people in the mix!
If the highlight of these people was the wedding, they really peaked then in their rabid gossip over the American. Now, they discuss the ashes of that glorious period where the Windsors seemed modern and relevant again. Now, they are not.
She’s 77 so perhaps her pension isn’t index linked. This story is a sad reflection on the late Queen and Anson. The late Queen wasn’t the sort to complain publicly and Anson has betrayed the Late Queen, if there is any truth in this story.
Hard to have any sympathy for dead people who were racists and hateful until the end.. the BRF should learn the dead should remain silent because this reflects poorly on them not Meghan or Harry.
That wedding photo always cracks me up. Khate is leaning as far as possible to her left to avoid proximity to Doria. This, after she was quoted as saying she was dying to meet Doria. LOL. The racism will out.
That’s why Lazy was obsessed with Archie’s skin colour: “I was sat next to his grandmother! She had a nose stud and her was so wild and curly!”
My goodness the dead are just full of things to say! All of it negative of course. This is where the Windsors are now having dead people do their talking.
They buried them all with mobile phones so they could keep texting – they have a group thread called From Beyond The Grave. 🤣
Thomas markle was seen eating fast food day after alleged heart attack. Markle was not afraid to bluster about Meghan on television and openly talked about getting money for it. Also offensive is the talk of Meghan falling pregnant as if it did not take two people to conceive a baby. Harry got meghan pregnant.Sally Smith is the worst she trashed Diana and said she was mentally ill and blamed her for Charles keep ing a mistress. The queen had concerns about kates laziness
@Tessa … “I don’t trust Meghan an inch. To begin with, she was not bad—a straightforward starlet, used to public speaking and charity work. The wedge between the brothers is really too bad.”.’
I agree with you on the ‘Meghan falling pregnant’ bit, as if she did it deliberately to trap Harry and make it harder for them to drive her away.
And it seems to me that Harry nailed it in the Oprah interview when he said the royals were mainly mad at Meghan because she was so good at royal work. I’m sure this was Kate’s main damage with Meghan, that she was so good at the job and had so much charisma doing it. Well, that and the fact that Meghan is a beautiful woman and Kate’s husband liked watching her act in one of his favorite TV shows.
Every time they attempt to convince us that Queen Elizabeth II didn’t like the Sussexes I think about the picture of her late majesty driving herself down to Frogmore Cottage to greet Harry when he arrived for Diana’s statue unveiling, and the smile on her face as she did so.
tommy sure wasn’t frightened about betraying his own daughter.
Meghan is so right when she refers to this horrible family as her husband’s family. None of these people aside from the Eugene deserve to be called her family. I am glad she has perfected the art of giving them dust. Dust is more than they deserve and simultaneously driving them crazy.
This narrative does the late queen no favors. She sounds like she should have been the season premiere episode for a show like Bridezillas. As an American I can’t understand why a grandmother would be so invested in the aesthetics of this wedding. Or why a head of state would try to insert herself into the nitty gritty details of a non heir, then get all salty and bitter when she was rebuffed?
It’s been 5 years since they left and 7 years since they got married. Give it up people. Even the derangers must be getting bored at this point.
Exactly. This makes Dead Betty look awful. Keeping the dress under wraps? Wedding clergy chosen by the actual engaged couple? Oh the horror.
These people are doing a lot to convince us that Meghan was met with snobbery, hostility and racism from the Royal Family.
Yup! the last sentence from Kaiser sums it up. We’ve heard for years that the Windsors “welcomed her with open arms” but it turns out, to everyone’s shock, that wasn’t actually true because they were all gossiping about her and saying really mean things about her behind her back from the start.
What this article carefully avoids is the fact that Harry wrote to Anson because he and Meghan didn’t want her to organise their wedding (she was a party planner/events organiser). As far as I know, only The Telegraph got this. Kind of puts a different light on it all, doesn’t it? Btw, where’s Bedell Smith been for the last 5 years – why this, why now? Highly suspicious all round 🤔
The combat veteran with multiple highly successful philanthropic ventures, and one of the best-selling memoirs of all time to his name, is “neither bright nor strong”, you guys. 🙄🙄🙄
It’s so disgusting. Harry is the strongest and brightest out of that horrible family. William is the definition of weak and dumb. What they want to say about the others they always say it about H&M.
It’s like they decided when he was born that he would be neither bright nor smart and just kept repeating it and believing it whether it was true or not.
Who took on the British media and the family. So weak and dumb.
Did she even know Harry? Undoubtedly. Probably met on those odd formal occasions.
If Harry is so dim and weak, then why is William so upset that he won’t be his “right hand man” to help him with being king?
Weak about women applies to William. Kate changed universities to get near William and after 10 years and breakups with kate and her mother clung on. William then settled. He broke up with Kate and said I’m free but Kate had those media games going on. Harry and Meghan love each other and wanted to marry.
.
Exactly. Kate stalked willy, her mother engineered it but MEGHAN is disengenuous? What?
Who is this “Jemima” that is mentioned. I am not versed in British tabloid-speak. Is this supposed to be a reference to QE II or some other “source”.
I had to keep re-reading but I think this Liz lady actually called the queen Jemima and referenced her as “my Jemima”, which…wtf?
So they gave the queen a racist nickname? “My girl, Jemima”? It’s not at all clear who they are referring to, but calling someone Jemima is racist AF.
Calling the queen “My Jemima” is bizarre. What the hell? Where did THAT come from?!
Jemima is not a racist name in the UK.
It’s probably from the Beatrix Potter book “Jemima Puddleduck”. Brits wouldn’t know Aunt Jemima. Therefore not a racist nickname except against ducks.
I didn’t even think of Beatrix Potter. So is this another nickname that was the only thing in her life that the queen truly had of her own? Lol
My mum called me Jemima when I was little. Neither of us knew anything of aunt jemima, she just thought Jemima puddleduck was a funny name.
From what I saw and what Harry and Meghan said the only ones not being assholes were QE2 and Phillip. She’s riding around with Meghan’s dog, she got a burner phone just to talk to them without interference. This is Bull, putting words in the mouths of dead people is tacky.
1000% agree. But we ARE talking about the British tabloids, Rota Rats, et al.
Exactly. Philip attended despite a nasty fall days before just weeks after hip replacement surgery (a perfect out if he didn’t want to go), they were the ones to meet Archie within days, they were the ones to keep in contact after the departure, they were the ones the Sussexes quickly pointed out were *not* the ones who questioned Archie’s skin color, the Queen was the one to personally invite tomand treat well at the jubilee.
I’ve always thought Philip likely sympathetic even if he didn’t totally understand leaving and the mental health aspect. Meghan was the first to really follow in his footsteps. Like him, she gave up her name, religion, country, profession to marry into the family. He had awful xenophobic attacks, despite mostly being raised in the uk and being a decorated British officer, both publicly privately. David Bowes Lyons was especially hateful. And he faced snobbery as well because of his financially dependent status. Plus he certainly loved being around a pretty face and a smart woman. Had he not been in his 90s, retired and in frail health he may have been able to be more of a support.
My goodness !!. What is the proper manners here?. Should you not let dead people Rest IN Peace or do you share her private conversations with the rest of the world. Did this person asked the permission from her now deceased friend to make these conversations public, assuming these conversations really happened or is it made up and using a dead person to thrash Meghan.
They kept repeating that Meghan was bossy but I still didn’t even see any evidence in this whole confusing exchange. At most, Meghan didn’t go into detail about her dress, which a lot of brides want it to be a surprise. But somehow that’s bossy? Sounds to me if Meghan wasn’t saying “yes of course I will do exactly as you say” she was labeled bossy. She just had to breathe too loud and she’d be called bossy, jeez.
If true, she may have wanted to surprise and delight QEII with all the commonwealth detail on her veil. Only for it to be claimed since QEII passed that she thought the white dress and veil were inappropriate and too flamboyant for a divorcee. Cruelty on steroids.
Meghan had the weird notion that since it was her wedding, she could plan it as she wished. Apparently, no one warned her that all of Salt Isle would have a say.
That sums it up nicely.
These are such bad lies they should try make it believable. For years the press spin was always H&M were rude to various staff pre wedding leading to the queen telling Harry/meghan off & guess that’s not getting the reaction anymore so now the lie is Harry was rude to the queen herself. Sure Jan.
The way Harry speaks about Elizabeth is so reverential the idea he was rude to her over the wedding doesn’t ring true at all nor that it would only have emerged years later. I am not sure Harry would be going over anyone’s head as to which priest would be leading on a royal wedding. The story has always been that Charles was heavily involved in the wedding planning & that it was archbishops Justin’s suggestion for the African American bishop who did the main sermon so that side of things seemed like it would have been led by senior palace officials, senior royals & the church officials. So the story isn’t realistic
Meghan also seemed like she was a people pleaser (she said it herself) when it came to Harry’s family during her time there & was very deferential to Elizabeth too- writing to her father at her suggestion etc. so no I don’t buy that she was being difficult over her wedding dress. Grifters like Sally forget that we’ve seen Meghan’s correspondence with palace staff due to the mail case & how pleasant & deferential she was to someone like Jason but also the efforts her & Harry made to help Thomas get to the wedding. His embarrassment over his greedy pap scheme was why he pulled out of attending the wedding & then he felt bitter at missing out & seeing Doria with the royals so then lashed out at Meghan
How come these grifting biographers only seem to have details of Elizabeth& Philip’s thoughts on Harry & Meghan but not you know their own son?!!
Tom had an airline ticket to go to London. He never used it. He may have been “bitter” but it did not mean that he had to monetize things and get money to complain to the media about his daughter. He showed no embarrassment or shame in slamming Meghan to the media. No sympathy from me.
I seem to remember some stories at the time, that it was actually Willy that upset the Queen by demanding that Harry should have to shave his beard off for the wedding since HE was not allowed to wear a beard for HIS wedding. Willy was also upset that Harry got to wear the uniform of his choice for his wedding to M, whereas HE was forced to wear a Red uniform he disliked to wed Khate. It sounded like Willy was throwing a major tantrum about Harry getting to have the wedding he wanted while HE, the heir, didn’t get his wishes. Does anyone else remember these stories?
Let them RIP, the late Queen and this Lady Liza. This is so disrespectful, digging them out of their resting place to bash Harry and especially Meghan from the grave. Do this people have any self-awarenes?
This is not even a second hand account. This is a third hand account about what they alleged happened.
And as Kaiser said they all saying that Meghan was welcomed with open arms. This paints a different picture.
Really am fed up with dead people being used to trash Meg and Harry. They have a happy marriage and Meg isn’t and never was a gold digger. The Fail are exhausting the way they mine everything about Meg to denigrate her simply for existing. It is positively unhinged. The pendulum between painting Meg as the lowest of the low and then swinging to the other extreme of having all working royals as saintly types is insane hatred versus sycophancy!
Many of those half dead white women hate the one who got away. Their hatred for the duchess is purely based on her walking away from that nonsense. She lived a life of service before meeting her Prince and was stunned by what was behind the curtains in that family and knew it was not for her.
The only interesting thing out of all this is the suggestion that the break in William and Harry’s relationship was already significant by the time of the wedding
The Waleses jealousy was on show after the engagement. The rats wrote about Meghan all that time, and they were overshadowed. No surprise the break had become a gulf by then.
The only time the Queen appeared to be involved with choice of wedding dress was when she lent one of her gowns to Beatrice. Due to COVID the wedding party was just a handful of people and there was no elaborate wedding or new gown for Beatrice.
“the Queen was dismayed that Harry had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to perform the wedding service in St. George’s Chapel without first requesting permission from the Dean of Windsor.… Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset … she was so saddened … he was rude to her for ten minutes”
Okay, this is a really stupid story. Makes Thomas Markle look stable and mature by comparison
Yeah, that was my reaction too. This is the big story of how Harry was “rude”? LOL. This only makes the queen look bad.
Yeah, that sounds crazy too. So Harry was on the phone calling people and making arrangements for his own wedding? Was there no staff who would have been aware of protocol? And Harry was the grandson of the monarch and the son of the next king, why wouldn’t the Archbishop of Canterbury perform the wedding? But yeah lets all be mad at Harry for this, is obviously egregious. /s
There’s probably a tiny brain of truth. She maybe was irritated over protocol with the clergy. Imagine! Protocol involving royalty and weddings. But it “blew up” her relationship with Harry? The grandchild she appeared in a jokey Invictus promo with? Highly unlikely.
It just hit me that they’re really insulting Harry too. People keep calling him some version of dumb or naive, then claiming because she’s smart she must be manipulating and engineering their whole relationship. (Maybe I’m late to this party.) Yes, I still believe the core of this is because she’s Black, but my goodness, they keep calling him dumb. His entire family just thought he was dumb and expected to treat him like a developmentally disabled child for whom they care for the rest of his life. Gracious these people are odious.
He’s the smartest out of all of them but sure they keep repeating the dumb narrative.
If anyone is dumb, it is Willy to be allowed to be stalked by the Middletons until he finally proposed.
If anyone is easily manipulated, it is both Willy and Chuck by the rats and their wives.
Trapped was Harry’s astute observation for both of them. Trapped.
Harry is so dumb but he was able to start a successful long term project and is a respected international speaker. And the Queen should have spent more time worrying about her two oldest sons and her oldest grandson than Harry, considering how things turned out with them. These people are a bunch of f*ck ups who have no business criticizing the successful couple who live 5,000 miles away.
They use so many words to describe Meghan when what they really want to call her is “uppity.”
It’s disgusting and racist
And sure, the prince who took on the British rota is weak.
Ha! I doubt the Queen was in the dark about M’s dress. If she didn’t divulge details then and there then it was because there were people in the room (Angela Kelly?) who would have leaked that information to the UK media immediately, and the powers that be would have used that as yet another cudgel with which to beat her AND the designer.
The reason they keep pushing all these stories is that they know that Queen Elizabeth (and Prince Philip) *genuinely* liked – and dare one say – were fond of Meghan, and especially loved how happy she made Harry. And even after all these years, this STILL rankles with some people in the palaces (chiefly Kate, William, Camilla and Charles). So they are doing what they have failed to do with all their other narratives. Attempting to turn night into day to tarnish whatever positive impression the Queen’s public interactions with Meghan (and her private ones – see the waffle iron gift to Prince Archie *after* they left for California) may have left with the public.
They’re angry that Meghan treated Elizabeth and Philip simply as her husband’s grandparents and was still embraced by them, while they bowed and scraped and were still kept at arm’s length or outright rejected.
I have a sneaky suspicion that the Queen may have made personal gifts to Meghan which were taken away from her on the pretext of “protocol” or “safe keeping”, but never returned to her before/after she left that island. Or that she has a few and they fear that with her public profile, she may begin to use/wear them.
Bingo to pretty much everything.
This story sounds like something Carol(E) would commandeer. The Kate embiggining never ends, especially since she eschewed Ascot and is now officially on vacation from being on vacation. You’ll see her at Wimbledon, then nothing until another Summer’s Eve commercial. So let’s dump on Meghan instead by concocting another *interview* with a dead person by some American racist hag.
“Liza apparently said: ‘It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both’.”
So….Harry should have married someone weak and stupid? Wow, I wonder if Kate’s and Sophie’s ears are burning, lol? They really hate that Harry married someone who told him that he could stand up for himself and be the person he was meant to be. This is really a commentary on who the Unroyals truly are.
Every time they print one of these articles about what the royals thought (think) about Meghan, they (the rotas and so-called royal experts) make the royals seem racist, petty and stupid. If they intended to make Meghan look bad, they actually made the Queen Elizabeth look petty and racist towards Meghan. Also, it’s amazing to me that they have no regards for Harry. Harry is smart and more successful than William, yet, they literally call him stupid, to please lazy William. They’re always pleading for Harry to go back, but why would he ever want to go back to a bunch of people who think so very little of him?
She said horrible things, made the Queen look two-faced and now she’s dead.