Prince Harry & Meghan were seen on a Carpinteria beach, watching Archie surf

Last year, we got a glimpse of Prince Harry’s lovely California life. Pro surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer posted some photos and videos of Harry surfing at Kelly Slater’s surf ranch, and Harry looked like he knew what he was doing. Harry is such a natural athlete – reportedly, he’s always been an excellent polo player too, and that video of Harry completing the obstacle course with James Corden lives rent-free in my head (not to mention Peg’s head). Well, back in January, we also learned that Harry brings Archie along for surf sessions. Now TMZ got their hands on photos of Harry and Meghan watching Archie’s surf lesson in Carpinteria on Friday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at it again — riding high on life, grinning through it all, and living their best royal rebellion. TMZ got the pics — Harry and Megs hit up Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, just outside Santa Barbara on Friday, soaking up the sun and teaching Archie how to catch some waves. 6-year-old Archie is already a little adventurer in the making. He’s still in the early stages of surfing — taking after dad, who’s also taken up surfing in California. While little Archie was busy catching waves, Harry and Meghan kept it chill, watching from a distance, chatting with folks on the beach. While the UK’s summer fades into its usual rainy misery, Harry’s clearly loving every bit of the Cali sun, proving the move to the States was the best decision ever!

[From TMZ]

TMZ has several photos, none of which have a clear shot of Archie’s face. Which is nice – I have no idea if that was purposeful or it just happened that way. The photos are low-quality as well. My point is that either the paparazzo didn’t know what he was doing or a non-pap took the photos and sold them to an agency or TMZ. It also means that the family is back from their vacation. They were being so quiet in July, I kind of assumed that they were in Botswana for a bit. Maybe they were and they came back last week. I really don’t know!

