Prince Harry went surfing with Raimana Van Bastolaer at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch

It’s always funny when we get a glimpse of Prince Harry’s California life in the middle of a particularly toxic newscycle over in Isla de Saltines. They’ve been screaming about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “going their separate ways professionally” for weeks now, and then…Harry turns up at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch with some friends. Harry was filmed catching waves and perfecting his surfing form by his good friend Raimana Van Bastolaer. Raimana wrote: “In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,. It was an honor to have you surf with me.” He also tagged Kelly Slater and Michael Anders. Harry is such a natural athlete, I have no idea how quickly he picked up surfing but his form honestly looks excellent:

The Daily Express: “Prince Harry fans convinced new video proves ‘he’s never coming back to the UK’.” The Daily Mail: “Moment Prince Harry launches into the waves to show off impressive surfing skills at California surf ranch four years after Meghan bought him lessons.” I actually forgot that Meghan bought him surfing lessons, or at least that’s what the tabloids reported back in 2020. Harry has been hanging out with several of these surfers for a while – Harry spent time with Kelly Slater and Raimana at the F1 race last year. Anyway, Harry looks free and happy. Surf’s up!

11 Responses to “Prince Harry went surfing with Raimana Van Bastolaer at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch”

  1. Fastgran50 says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:05 am

    Harry living his best life. Everyone who spends time with him love him. Oh expect his own blood family. That tells you a lot about them.

  2. Josephine says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:07 am

    This is going to send egg into a rage. I have to think calling Harry brother was a calculated dig, as in, you are not needed, egg head, he has real brothers here.

  3. Skyblue says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:09 am

    One…two…three…cut to Prince William keenly kite surfing.

  4. sevenblue says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    OMG, that looked amazing. Can you learn that in such a short time? I guess, it helps he has been sportive most of his life. I foresee we are gonna get some shots of Will in water soon. He can’t let Harry have all the water activities. 😂😂😭

  5. Lady Esther says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Harry with a surfboard vs William with an American football….(giggles)

  6. Susan Collins says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    I think we are going to need another video of this time Harry slaying waves with some great tunes and a split screen of Peg with a football with some kazoo music.

  7. Tessa says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Or a video of action man William doing water sports with background music

  8. girl_ninja says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:13 am

    But where is Meghannnn! She’s from California! Why isn’t she surfing too?!?!? The British tabloids probably.

  9. Steph says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Can I become their sister? I want to be able to spend time on the water like that. He looks like he is having a blast. Good for him!

  10. Inge says:
    October 17, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Freedom looks great on him!

