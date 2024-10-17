Prince Harry went surfing with Raimana Van Bastolaer at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch

It’s always funny when we get a glimpse of Prince Harry’s California life in the middle of a particularly toxic newscycle over in Isla de Saltines. They’ve been screaming about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “going their separate ways professionally” for weeks now, and then…Harry turns up at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch with some friends. Harry was filmed catching waves and perfecting his surfing form by his good friend Raimana Van Bastolaer. Raimana wrote: “In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,. It was an honor to have you surf with me.” He also tagged Kelly Slater and Michael Anders. Harry is such a natural athlete, I have no idea how quickly he picked up surfing but his form honestly looks excellent:

Prince Harry is fitting right in and catching waves in California. 🌊#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/L7AdiD1WYo — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) October 17, 2024

The Daily Express: “Prince Harry fans convinced new video proves ‘he’s never coming back to the UK’.” The Daily Mail: “Moment Prince Harry launches into the waves to show off impressive surfing skills at California surf ranch four years after Meghan bought him lessons.” I actually forgot that Meghan bought him surfing lessons, or at least that’s what the tabloids reported back in 2020. Harry has been hanging out with several of these surfers for a while – Harry spent time with Kelly Slater and Raimana at the F1 race last year. Anyway, Harry looks free and happy. Surf’s up!

Prince Harry out there living his best in California pic.twitter.com/PQcedWWcks — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) October 17, 2024