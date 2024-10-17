“Amy Adams wore Prada to the BFI London premiere of ‘Nightbitch'” links

Amy Adams looked lovely in Prada at the BFI London festival premiere of Nightbitch. Sigh… I hate that she’s the star of Nightbitch. [RCFA]

The first trailer for Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime documentary. [JustJared]

Kind of think we, as a society, have moved past the need for Victoria’s Secret runway shows. The state of those angel wings was sad. [LaineyGossip]

Is Texas going to tell Ted Cruz to pack it up and go? [Jezebel]

Julianne Moore & Tilda Swinton are such an attractive couple. [Socialite Life]

What industry is more sinister than people realize? [Pajiba]

What are some fun loopholes to exploit? [Buzzfeed]

A little skit about “gay twins.” [OMG Blog]

Happy birthday to Libra king Eminem. [Hollywood Life]

Jensen Ackles cares about his skin. [Seriously OMG]