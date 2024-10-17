“Amy Adams wore Prada to the BFI London premiere of ‘Nightbitch'” links

Amy Adams looked lovely in Prada at the BFI London festival premiere of Nightbitch. Sigh… I hate that she’s the star of Nightbitch. [RCFA]
Please read Nightbitch before you criticize it because of the name. The book was incredible, amazing, moving, a must-read feminist embrace of motherhood and women. I love that Amy Adams wanted to be a part of the movie.
Trailer looked very weird, in a good way. I can’t wait to watch it.
I’ve been looking forward to it as well
The name is amazing and the premise sounds fascinating. Don’t know which will come first, but I will both read AND watch.
I just watched the clip with Travis Kelce hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. This seems like a great fit for him. I think he’s using his hustle well. Yay Trav!
I miss Jensen Ackles’s Dean Winchester hair cut. God he is a beautiful man. Let’s admit it, his face kept that show going for its last 8 seasons.
ngl, I wasn’t even the slightest bit surprised to see the tv & film industry there. For every cast member that says they worked 16 hours a day. We were there 2 hours before them and 2 hours after the day wrapped. Esp in wardrobe where we still have to clean, wash, steam and prep before and after. Ditto grips, locations & catering.
Heartbreaking to read about aquariums and care homes
Former theatrical stage manager AND wardrobe here. Stage managers like to think they’re “first in, last out,”…naw…it’s wardrobe. always wardrobe.
Sinister industries you wouldn’t expect:
Dunkin Donuts franchising. Multi store deep-pocket franchisees colluding with DD HQ to control local supply chains, locations to starve out other franchisees so they could carve up the territories among themselves, like mobsters divvying up and controlling Jersey.
Eg someone with just a single DD in a good location would struggle to get HQ approved suppliers to deliver cream or even coffee … for weeks, and then get fined, flagged if they sourced it themselves.
And all those weird Baskin Robbins ice cream counters, freezers suddenly jammed into even the tiniest DDs years back? The franchisees were required to put them in, sourced and financed through HQ, even if it made no sense for that shop, took away seats and counter space and drove them into the red. Driving those little folks to fail was a feature, not a bug, because failed locations became available for a favored big fish franchisee to gobble up.
Allied Domecq was the company responsible for that madness. When I first graduated high school, I worked on some dumb audit project for them at their HQ in Canton, MA.
Free bagels every morning, at least.
Interesting!
Here’s a Boston Globe Magazine article from a while back that stuck with me profiling some of franchise kingpins. I guess, as the saying goes ‘if you’ve got money, you can travel’
https://www.bostonglobe.com/magazine/2014/09/17/the-secret-world-dunkin-donuts-franchise-kings/pb2UmxauJrZv08wcBig6CO/story.html
But you have a site called Celebitchy? I’m confused. I thought we were appropriating that one right on back.
Sinister industries:
IT. I don’t mean the people that work at the top of the big companies, I mean the people that work for them, or the small providers. They get s**t on all day, every day. IT is relentless and demoralizing. Imagine going to work everyday and society believes it is OK to yell at you, call you useless, demand that you fix something that is beyond hope, fix a problem that is not of your making and taking the crap for one of the big companies that refuses to fix that problem.
Everyone knows how frustrated they get with computers and I can tell you from personal experience, 99% of people have no problem spewing that onto the people who are just trying to help. Yeah, I’ve heard that the IT guy is an a$$hole. Remember that by the time you talk to them, they have spoken to numerous people who have been screaming at them, you are just the next one they expect to be rude to them. Are some di*ks? Yes, but they are actually the minority.
Why do I know this? We own an IT company. I love when the emergency phone calls come at 5:30 am and someone is screaming that their not able to do something, you ask them to reboot, they say they did, you look at your tools and say no, you have not, please reboot, they swear at you and then slam the phone down when that fixes the problem. Then they scream at you when they get the bill because they called the afterhours number which is twice as expensive for a problem that they have had before and that they have been told numerous times can be fixed by rebooting. If this was a one off, I wouldn’t say anything, but it is constant.
IT is brutal, it is a 24/7 job and everyone thinks it is there right to sh*t on the IT guys.
I was surprised Victoria’s Secret still does their fashion show given the controversy but I just read that it had been gone for five years because of that. Anyway, I recently was delighted to discover the song “Victoria’s Secret” by Jax. The chorus is:
I know Victoria’s secret
And, girl, you wouldn’t believe
She’s an old man who lives in Ohio
Making money off of girls like me
Cashin’ in on body issues
Sellin’ skin and bones with big boobs
I know Victoria’s secret
She was made up by a dude
Excellent work, Jax.
I worked there off and on in my career as their headquarters are here and all of in corporate retail in my area have done probably at least one stint there (or A&F, also vile)
…and that song made me CACKLE!! It makes me picture him shuffling around the offices and grounds by all these mannequins with like no realistic body features whatsoever with lace floss on.
Victoria’s Secret runway shows are for men. They started going out of business because they sell lingerie that appeals to men, not women. How is bringing back the runway show going to help with that? They need to change the whole business model.