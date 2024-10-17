Mail: The Sussexes bought a home in Portugal & might have EU ‘golden visas’

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has got a scoop! He has an exclusive and he’s blaring it as loudly as he can. No, this is not some exclusive reporting on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Australian flop tour. It’s also not about the Princess of Wales’s missing engagement ring, or Prince William’s mysterious weight loss. It’s not about poor Duchess Sophie and why royal reporters forget to cover her and her tours. No, Eden’s critical, journalistic eye will never deign to cover any of the left-behind Windsors. Instead, his big scoop is about some real estate purchased by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were evicted from their cottage at Windsor by King Charles, they were left without a home in this country. The California-based couple have, however, ensured that they retain a foothold on this side of the Atlantic.
The Daily Mail understands that Prince Harry and Meghan have bought a home in Portugal.
They are not the only royals who have a Portuguese property, with Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, owning a home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a luxury development of 300 properties by the sea in Melides, south of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. Mr Brooksbank, 38, works in marketing and sales for CostaTerra. He, Eugenie, 34, and their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, 16 months, split their time between Portugal and London.
The purchase of the home in Portugal may have allowed the Sussexes to acquire a so-called Golden Visa, under which they would have visa-free access to the European Union’s Schengen area. This could have been a major attraction to Meghan, who is a US citizen. When the couple got engaged in November 2017, Kensington Palace said Meghan would apply for British citizenship in due course, with a spokesman confirming that ‘she will go through the process [which] takes a number of years’.
Last year, it was reported that the Sussexes enjoyed a ‘romantic three-night break’ in Portugal after attending the Invictus Games in Germany. The couple are said to have flown from Dusseldorf to Lisbon before travelling an hour south to Melides in a ‘mega-secret’ operation. A source close to the Sussexes confirmed that they had been to Portugal. At the time, it was thought that they stayed with Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who have visited them at their home in Montecito, California.
[From The Daily Mail]
You can get an EU visa just by buying property in Portugal? I thought that was only for Monaco – as in, if you can afford an apartment in Monte Carlo, bam, you get citizenship in Monaco and an EU passport. I just looked it up though… Portugal’s Golden Visa program was phased out last year. So… I don’t know. When did H&M buy property in Europe? The “Schengen area” is basically all of continental EU countries. Which… doesn’t mean anything for the UK, because of Brexit. It would be hilarious if Harry and Meghan intentionally bought real estate in Portugal just so they could acquire EU passports and they would still not bother visiting England whatsoever.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
But, the british media reported that they were divorcing. Was that a lie? 😂😂 Eugenie also lives there, right?
That the visa program ended last year shows how sloppy Richard is with his journalism. He’s the equivalent of Dan Wootten. A gossip blogger who is trying to become a journalist with “scoops” about the Sussexes.
Yeah i am not sure i believe any of this.
And for those wondering: the only way for harry and meghan to get an “EU passport” is for them to become Portuguese citizens. I don’t see them applying for a citizenship there.
People can have multiple passports so it’s absolutely feasible. Dual-citizenship is not new
Maureen has been a gossip writer all his life for The Fail. He never had any meaningful promotions. When D. Wooton and A. Andrews were sacked, he started filling in more column inches with gossip and royal trash for that tabloid, but still his position didn’t change, he’s not been promoted to like an editorial position. He is still a cheep, not so smart gosiping bully, who is stalking H&M obsessively for his stories.
Yay! A house in portugal close to eugenie so they & their kids can be together. I hope jack was the real estate agent for this. This sounds great. Hope Meg films there!!!
Also, the reporting quality is fishy when it starts with “it is understood”. He might understand nothing also 😂
Might be true or not but I suspect since it’s so close to the UK, the Sussexes can come in and out in under a day without worrying about accommodation in the UK
Portugal is said to have great surfing spots, and Harry has been very much into surfing since they relocated to California.
Have the Sussex’s confirmed this? Or is Maureen screaming into the void as usual? I’m not really believing this, Portugal would be a long way to fly from California on any kind of regular basis, regular enough to make buying a home a fiscally responsible investment.
It’s Eden and the fail, so of course nothing has been confirmed and it’s probably a distraction story from WanK.
No it’s not confirmed and I doubt they will due to security concerns. Maureen is always crying that Harry and Meghan’s team don’t respond to his emails so you can be sure that he didn’t get a response from them.
The key phrase here is “the Daily Mail understands”. That means Richard Eden has no clue if what he’s written is true. The whole thing about visas make no sense as both Harry and Meghan don’t need visas to travel to Europe. Plus the article online is just a rehash about Frogmore Cottage with absolutely no information about the alleged house in Portugal.
I’m highly skeptical of this royal exclusive by Maureen, and the story of the golden visa.
Even if investing the minimum sum that is required would pose no problem for H&M, they’d have to regularly stay in Portugal each year.
Mr Will Work for Kibbles just made sure they’d have to ramp up their security even further than usual because people like that obsessed Matt Wilkinson from the Scum will venture out to Portugal equipped with a fine-tooth comb, looking for clues.
I have three friends who have purchased property in Portugal around the time of the pandemic just for citizenship.. they are all married and gay but with Trump being elected back then started researching options and the home is a safety net for them. I really hope the Sussex’s did purchase another property somewhere safe, but this shouldn’t be some breaking storyline in Britain because it isn’t being paid for by them. Truthfully if people have the money with today’s political climate and extremism they would be foolish to not have a safe property in a different country.
But, but the Sussexes are broke.
And supposed to be on the verge of a divorce.
Since when can you get a passport without citizenship? This makes no sense to me. Plus, they probably already have Global Entry. The property purchase could be real but wouldn’t that be a matter of public record? This seems like it should be fairly easy to confirm.
I don’t know how that would work in Portugal, but a lot of people here in the US by property in a land trust so that they can keep the sales price private as well as keeping the sale anonymous. You see this a lot with athletes especially, so that people in the cities that they’re playing in aren’t showing up at their houses or outside of condo buildings trying to stalk them. I don’t know if this story is true but I wouldn’t be shocked if Harry and Meghan do own property elsewhere in the United States under a Land trust.
They purchased a home in Portugal? They are definitely separating. **wink**
I mean if they did, good for them. Grain of salt though cuz it’s DM and Eden.