Prince William wore velvet & appeared awkward at the Centrepoint Awards

One of my favorite Gen Z words is “rizz,” slang for charisma. I think Prince Harry has an abundance of rizz. He is the Rizzler. His brother might have anti-rizz. Prince William might be where rizz goes to die. I was thinking about this as I went through photos of William at last night’s Centrepoint Awards, which was held at the British Museum. Princess Kate did not join him at the ceremony, because she is still taking it easy after all of her health issues this year. That being said, Kate has historically never attended events for Centrepoint. It’s one of William’s things alone, like the Tusk Trust. No Kate allowed!
Kensington Palace did a decent job staging William’s entrance at the museum – you could tell that Huevo thought he looked like a hairy-egg version of James Bond. Things quickly fell apart inside the venue though, as William took pains to avoid touching Black people and he couldn’t help but make some odd faces. It reminded me of his awkwardness at this year’s BAFTAs. William presented some of the awards and he reminded everyone of his keenness, saying: “While homelessness is of course a complex societal issue, I passionately believe that it can, and should, be ended.” He’s like six months away from saying he’s bored of homelessness.
Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of tabloid churning lately over stories which were already reported months, sometimes years ago. Last year, William was apparently obsessed with the fact that the Duchess of Sussex didn’t wear her engagement ring for several months (she did wear her wedding band though). They’ve dusted off that story and claimed that William still wants to know what happened to Meghan’s ring. Which is weird because William’s wife hasn’t been wearing her famously cursed engagement ring throughout the year. It’s also weird because now they’re talking about how odd it is that William has never worn a wedding band either. Everything is always projection with the left-behinds, that’s all I’ll say. If there are stories about Meghan’s jewelry, that means something’s up with Kate’s jewelry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain's Prince William, Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the British Museum and Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint arrive at the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William and Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint arrive at the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William talks with young people next to Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint at the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William talks with young people next to Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint at the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William talks with donors next to Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint at the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William attends the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William speaks during the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Britain's Prince William poses with some of the award winners during the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint applauds next to Britain's Prince William during the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.
No Kate, and yet three of his Spencer cousins apparently attended. Guess he’s still salty over the Spencer support Harry got at the Invictus church event.
Yes, I saw a photo of Amelia, Kitty and Eliza Spencer at Centrepoint — and a photo too of the one loyal Black friend of Harry’s brother, Seyi Obakin.
I noticed the attendance of the Spencer cousins and immediately laughed, it’s all so predictable.
Lady Kitty is a patron of the charity (as per Hello). I guess their presence is to support the charity, not willie.
Kitty Spencer is an ambassador for the charity so it makes sense she’d be there. Diana was their patron too so the Spencer connection makes sense.
William’s been patron for nearly 20 years but I don’t think he’s done that much for them. Apart from telling them where they’re going wrong, it would seem, given that he thinks homelessness can be solved.
His beard makes it look like he hasn’t washed the bottom half of his face.
Someone once pointed out that the beard made him look like Homer Simpson and now I just can’t unsee it
OMG yes!
That description is perfect! Soooo right on.
He looks like he is exceptionally bad at drinking chocolate milk.
At least Will showed up in person.
I do not like the velvet tux trend, even Daniel Craig did not look good in it.
I really want to know where Kate/ Diana’s engagement ring is now
He’s not aging well. Over exaggerated facial expressions. Those hand are all over the place. But heh he’s going to completely solve homelessness
If the royals stopped siphoning off undeserved money from the government and turned over even 1/2 of their vast property holdings, it could make a dent. There is no actual will to do something good, though.
The stubble makes his mouth look larger. He is very awkward.
I like the side eye the man on the right is giving huevo in the second photograph
Huevo no way will you end homelessness.
He has got to lose the beard..he looks like a HOBO
Ah the velvet tux. Surprised he didn’t have embroidered slippers this time. Awkward is his middle name along with lazy, incandescent and slow. You know those royals with all those middle names.
Este huevo no es bueno.
Having to cover William must be agony for the Royal rota but this is what they deserve.
The velvet tux needs to be retired it was weird to begin with but he keeps wearing them and it’s becoming creepy.. (full disclosure I can’t stand the feel of velvet 🥴)