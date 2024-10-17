Prince William wore velvet & appeared awkward at the Centrepoint Awards

One of my favorite Gen Z words is “rizz,” slang for charisma. I think Prince Harry has an abundance of rizz. He is the Rizzler. His brother might have anti-rizz. Prince William might be where rizz goes to die. I was thinking about this as I went through photos of William at last night’s Centrepoint Awards, which was held at the British Museum. Princess Kate did not join him at the ceremony, because she is still taking it easy after all of her health issues this year. That being said, Kate has historically never attended events for Centrepoint. It’s one of William’s things alone, like the Tusk Trust. No Kate allowed!

Kensington Palace did a decent job staging William’s entrance at the museum – you could tell that Huevo thought he looked like a hairy-egg version of James Bond. Things quickly fell apart inside the venue though, as William took pains to avoid touching Black people and he couldn’t help but make some odd faces. It reminded me of his awkwardness at this year’s BAFTAs. William presented some of the awards and he reminded everyone of his keenness, saying: “While homelessness is of course a complex societal issue, I passionately believe that it can, and should, be ended.” He’s like six months away from saying he’s bored of homelessness.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of tabloid churning lately over stories which were already reported months, sometimes years ago. Last year, William was apparently obsessed with the fact that the Duchess of Sussex didn’t wear her engagement ring for several months (she did wear her wedding band though). They’ve dusted off that story and claimed that William still wants to know what happened to Meghan’s ring. Which is weird because William’s wife hasn’t been wearing her famously cursed engagement ring throughout the year. It’s also weird because now they’re talking about how odd it is that William has never worn a wedding band either. Everything is always projection with the left-behinds, that’s all I’ll say. If there are stories about Meghan’s jewelry, that means something’s up with Kate’s jewelry.