Mail: But will Prince Harry be invited to Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling’s wedding?

Peter Phillips announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling on Friday, and the British media immediately commenced wildly speculating about what the wedding would entail and who would be invited. This will be the second marriage for both Peter and Harriet, and both have children from their previous relationships. Which I like – I think it’s nice that we’re seeing a blended family and an age-appropriate pairing of two divorced 40-somethings. Anyway, as I said, the Windsors are going to make a really big deal about this wedding because they’ve been in desperate need of big, happy royal events. They also need an excuse to demand that Prince Harry “come back to England” to attend some event. Peter’s wedding will be that excuse by the sound of it:
With Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling set to tie the knot, the first major British royal wedding in years is now on the horizon. The couple, who have been dating for a little over a year, officially announced their engagement on Friday – and it’s likely royal fans will be in for a treat when their wedding rolls around. Princess Anne’s son and NHS nurse Harriet have both been married before – Peter to Autumn Kelly, and Harriet to a fitness instructor – leading some to question whether their nuptials may look slightly different to what the nation is accustomed to when it comes to royalty.
However, former royal butler, Grant Harrold, believes that the couple won’t be held back by royal protocol like King Charles and Queen Camilla once were because it is ‘very different times’ now. Grant told Femail: ‘Historically, yes, royal weddings, if you’re divorced and you got married again, it was always a much more low key affair. I still think [Peter’s] will be an all-white wedding. I think he’ll still want to do things even though he’s the divorcee. I still think it will be a full blown white wedding affair. I think it’s very different times, so they can either go for a low key or a high profile. It’ll be entirely up to them at the time.’
Marrying as a divorced person is still a relatively new concept for the royals – only happening in the last 20 years – meaning there’s no clear and established path. The couple is yet to confirm any details of the wedding – but they could opt for a style similar to King Charles and Queen Camilla when they married in 2005. Unlike Charles’ first wedding, the couple’s civil ceremony was kept private, and Buckingham Palace announced that there would be no music or readings featured in the order of service.
But royal expert Phil Dampier told Femail that it is likely Harriet and Peter won’t be held back by royal protocols like Camilla and Charles were. He said: ‘I think Peter Phillips’ wedding will be fairly low key but not because he is divorced. After all the first marriages of the King, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew all ended in divorce as well, so the stigma that there was in the 50s is no longer there. Peter Phillips is not a working royal so he can pretty much do what he wants. I’m sure senior royals will be invited and will attend but we probably won’t see any big parade or carriage procession. He is well down the pecking order in the line of succession and so it will be very much done as he and his fiancée want.’
‘In that sense, it won’t be very different from his first wedding. Ironically, his first wife switched from being a Catholic to the Church of England so that he wouldn’t lose his place in the line of succession, but the rules have now been changed and he is so far down to be irrelevant now.’
While a guest list and a date have not officially been set for the wedding, many royal fans may wonder whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get an invite to Harriet and Peter’s royal nuptials. Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, also believes that Harry will be in attendance. He said: ‘One thing I do know is obviously the King and Queen and his cousin Prince William, and possibly Prince Harry, who’s also very close to him, would be there.’
The Duke of Sussex, along with his brother William, were raised in Gloucestershire, just a few miles from where Peter Phillips and his sister, Zara Tindall, grew up and the foursome appeared to share a close bond.
This piece was crazy long, but you get the broad strokes. They even suggested that Peter and Harriet should do a Sussex-style wedding, hahahaha. And the Mail mentioned the fact that Prince William skipped Peter’s first wedding – William was in Kenya at the time, with Jecca Craig’s family. *cough* I imagine William will make it to Peter’s second wedding though, if only to use his presence to argue that Peter needs to choose. Meaning, if William goes to the wedding, ten bucks says he’ll try to force Peter into NOT inviting Harry. Anyway, they’re absolutely going to try to turn this into another major social event. And with that, the main storyline will be “Are Harry and Meghan going to the wedding?”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
But will she wear *gasp* white, as Meghan did?
It’ll be interesting. It could be really low-key. Or kind of a big deal. And she should def wear white if she wants to. And a tiara? Autumn wore one so shouldn’t the second wife also be allowed to. If that’s what they wanted. Maybe they don’t? I have no idea how all that works.
Well, Harriet is a white woman, so I’m sure it will be deemed perfectly acceptable.
The predictability is part of the insanity.
Here we go again. One would think that after all this time, they’d have found a new song to sing.
Unfortunately, they’re still stuck on the Sussex soundtrack, though by now the CD is warped and off-key…
As I said before this wedding will not be about the happy couple it will be about whatever bullshit the press wants to make up!!
And predictably this will “he, won’t he attend” nonsense that gets appended to every royal adjacent wedding is partly why he frequently sends his regrets.
This is the press on some senior royal’s orders stirring the pot, to ensure H won’t cross the pond for these weddings. Duke of Westminster, case in point. They’re trying to keep H isolated.
I hope the wedding gets planned fairly quick with invitations sent out and then Harry can confirm whether he is going or not and let the speculation end. Same as with the Grosvenor wedding. It’s not like he would likely be granted security to go even if he wanted to. Which I don’t know of he does one way or another.
I’m glad you brought up the Kenya thing Kaiser. The press is going to make this all about whether or not Harry attends, but William couldn’t even bother to attend Peter’s first wedding. And that was when Kate met QEII for the first time – by herself, without William.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they do a smaller wedding or even a destination wedding but sell the pics to Hello or something (like he did for his first wedding.)
Maybe Harry will go, maybe he won’t. I’m sure he’ll be invited.
Omg so many questions! So William was not even dating Jecca, he was with Kate? So what was so much more important than your first cousins wedding and/or your actual girlfriend meeting granny?
Kate has no self respect i would have not attended the wedding at all.
HA! I’m not sure you could say William was ever “with” Kate.
Married to her, sure, but that’s just a technicality.
Willy can be best man this time, and Lazy can skip this wedding because she dislikes not being the centre of attention. And Harriet might be the rats’ saving grace for clicks.
Question should be does Prince Harry want to come to this wedding.
I feel for people that are related to or close friends with other super famous people. It must be annoying regardless of intention, for all of your major accomplishments and milestones to be related to how that person feels or if they will show up to celebrate with you.
That being said it is quite hilarious to me that their question is maybe Harry will be there instead of maybe the Future King will be there. Let you know exactly who the draw is doesn’t it?
I doubt they come because of security issues, legitimate issues of overshadowing on someone else’s big day, and the stress of it all. They’ll probably send their regrets and a nice gift, but the BM can’t eat off of that.
Close bond? Pegs skipped out on going to Peter’s wedding to attend Jecca’s brother’s wedding.
The worst part is how Meghan will be trashed by derangers for “not being welcome.” So sickening
Will Charlotte be an attendant so Keen can fuss over her outfit.
I would expect Harriet wouldn’t even contact Kate for fear of having her take over Harriet’s own wedding!
I wish with all my heart that the British media would leave Harry and Meghan to enjoy their peace in California and stop involving them in everything to do with that family
Let Peter and his fiancé plan their wedding and enjoy their time. This is going to be a repeat of how the media made the queen funeral about Harry and Meghan and Charles hat day also about Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile Meghan doesn’t talk about any of that family. She is minding her business and getting on with growing her as ever brand and loving her babies and her husband.
I’m laughing almost constantly now because the Windsor clan has become so irrelevant that the only way they can garner any type of press coverage is due to their proximity to Meghan and Harry. The entire BRF machine is utterly dependent on 2 people who live half-way across the world! Bwahahahaha!!!
The heir (at the time) Charles had a very low-key second wedding. Princess Anne’s second wedding was low-key. Why would anyone think Peter’s second wedding would be a big deal? And “major” royal? Outside royalists, is he that well-known or followed? Did Bea’s wedding get that big an audience that they will think Peter’s will?
Bea’s wedding happened during COVID and no-one knew it had happened until after the fact. I could see Peter doing the same and I doubt Anne would push him into having a bigger wedding, like Andrew did to his daughters.
I lean towards it being low-key and mostly private but still fairly expensive bc most weddings are. The press will make it into a big deal though. Second weddings can be kind of interesting bc they can eschew some of the more traditional first wedding things.
But, but, but does FK get to be usher like he was one of ten for the Grosvenor wedding last year?!!
I have no doubt that the press has already requested that they be allowed for photograph the guests entering and leaving the church. This will determine where they will be married.
If they chose to get married on a private estate, could they avoid the church pictures? Not saying the press would want that but they could do it that way?
All white wedding? Is this not against royal tradition or protocol? The late Queen will turn in her grave. She might have to say something about divorcees and white weddings beyond her grave.
Right?
Call me old and stuffy, but the whole giant white gown/veil thing for a mother in her 40s seems silly and undignified. Meghan gets a pass because she was much younger and didn’t have kids. TBH I got married when I was 24 and I thought the whole thing with veils was overwrought. I just had a flower crown.
I think wearing something extremely pretty and festive is great, and white if she wants it. I hate to admit it, but I thought Camilla’s outfit to marry Chuck was in good taste. Then again, she was way older than Harriet.
So I think if she wants to wear white and even a tiara then good for her and she absolutely should. But with the way the BM has demonized Meghan for wearing white I kind of wonder if she won’t. I did think Camilla looked good on that day. Second weddings can be kind of fun and funky.
sarcasm aside- my point is again the double standard. The late Queen was used by the BM to criticize Meghan for wearing a white dress as a divorcee in her thirties seven years ago and here we are again a divorcee in her forties and people are fine with her having an all white wedding. I know at this point the BM love to use the late Queen to criticize Meghan for everything. Meghan could invent a cure for cancer and the BM would find something the late Queen said to criticize Meghan for that.
The bride should wear what she wants. Somehow I doubt it will be a full white bridal dress with veil. I hope she finds a modern dress that suits her and reflects her personality.
I agree about Camilla’s wedding dress at her wedding to Charles. This dress is one of the few I really liked on Camilla.
Camilla s wedding ceremony outfit was white Dress and matching hat. The church blessing was the gown. I liked the white suit better
I didn’t realize Princess Anne’s second marriage had happened within the past 20 years. I thought it was a little earlier than that.
If I were them I’d get just do a low-key small destination wedding and try to keep the photographers away. What a nightmare to have to worry about that.
I caught that too. Anne remarried in 1992. But she did it in Scotland because I think the rules about remarriage hadn’t yet changed in the Church of England?
“…it is ‘very different times’ now“
— I thought these things were God-ordained?
How soon before the tabloids name Harriet the new Secret Weapon and/or Peacemaker?