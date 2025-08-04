Catholic Neal McDonough ‘lost everything’ because he refused to kiss women onscreen

I would call Neal McDonough a successful character actor. He’s worked steadily for decades in primarily supporting/featured roles, in high profile projects like Justified and Yellowstone. Even if you don’t recognize his name or face, chances are you’ve seen him in something. Again, I consider that a successful acting career. But McDonough says Hollywood blacklisted him for an agonizing two years in which he “lost everything.” Why? Because as part of being a devout Catholic and married man (to wife Ruvé since 2003), McDonough refuses to kiss women onscreen. To me, the translation of that statement is, “McDonough refuses… to do his job.” But McDonough claims it’s in his contract, so it was grossly unfair that he was fired from the 2010 ABC show Scoundrels for not stepping up to smooch, which in turn led to a couple very dry years for his career. McDonough has discussed all this before, but the conversation was resurrected (Catholic pun!) on a recent episode of the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast:
“For two years, I couldn’t get a job, and I lost everything you could possibly imagine,” McDonough said. “Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity — everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. And once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin.”
Although McDonough struggled professionally and personally after the alleged firing, including a bout with alcoholism, “The Last Rodeo” star said he doesn’t regret taking a moral stance in his career. He credited his spouse Ruvé and his renewed faith with helping him overcome the ordeal.
“When I stopped drinking, everything just kind of changed. Literally, the clouds parted,” McDonough said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t need this crutch. Oh, people are calling me. Oh, I am successful. Oh, I do like myself again. OK, I am God’s child, and I have a job to do. Stop wallowing in self-pity. Dust yourself off and go hit it hard.”
He added: “At 59 years old, I’m more busy than I’ve ever been in my whole because I have this clarity, I have a goal and I have a vision. I have one boss, and it’s God, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make my boss happy.”
McDonough has also found a healthy middle ground for navigating intimate scenes onscreen. The actor, who plays retired rodeo star Joe Wainwright in “The Last Rodeo,” said he convinced his wife — who is not an actress — to play his love interest in the film.
“She was so great in the movie, and to kiss my wife, my real-life wife, in a movie that I wrote and produced and gave glory to (God) in,” McDonough said. “I can’t imagine anything really better than that in my life when it comes to my career because it’s finally one of those things where I made it, and I did it our way.”
You guys, he lost his swagger! There’s so much here. Obviously McDonough is entitled to his own convictions. That being said, I think if you’re refusing to do intimate scenes with costars, you can’t also be surprised that certain work is lost to you, particularly at the the level of production that McDonough has been frankly blessed (Catholic pun) to work in all these years. Also, once he started talking about the heavy drinking, I couldn’t help but wonder if that had more to do with his losing work during those years, than his kissing ban.
As for McDonough roping his wife in to play his love interest, I cry Nepo Spouse! Actually, Ruvé plays his wife in only a couple flashback scenes in his latest movie, The Last Rodeo, which McDonough cowrote and stars in and came out earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Ruvé clearly realized the optics weren’t looking good on her husband’s comments, because she and Neal jointly made “clarifying comments” after the podcast came out, in which they repeatedly exclaim, “Thank you, Hollywood!” As one great American prophet said, “Well, it may be the Devil or it may be the Lord/But you’re gonna have to serve somebody.”
He’s been telling the same story for over a decade ever since he lost the job at Scoundrels. I respect his beliefs, but he also has to realize that productions don’t have to change entire story lines and character plans because of them.
He is a good character actor that I’ve seen in a lot of things but he does not hold the industry sway to get things changed like that for him in a way that other people could. What I didn’t understand when the whole scoundrels thing popped up and what I really don’t understand now is, is he saying that he reads for different characters and they flip the switch once they hire him and ask him to do things that push up against his boundaries?
Because if he’s reading the script and reading that he has to kiss people, and have sex scenes, and do other stuff that he has a problem with why is he going out for these roles? Roles exist where he doesn’t have to do those things, and where he doesn’t have to bring in his wife to be a stunt mouth.
This story comes up every few years with him. I think the correction made was important because he’s been working steady for many, many years.
There is not even a 1-year gap on his imdb page. Maybe he wasn’t getting the roles he wanted, but he was working. Not sure why he needs to keep telling this story over and over again. He seems a little fragile and needy. He wants to make himself a victim somehow when there are plenty of real victims in Hollywood.
He’s a mediocre actor who’s been working consistently for many years. He didn’t lose everything. He breaks this story out every few years for attention, please stop.
THIS! He is not a great actor. He is lucky to be getting roles. And there is no such thing as a “bout of alcoholism.” You’re either alcoholic, or you’re not. It’s not a temporary thing.
Yes, a bout of alcoholism aka a relapse!
Not for religious reasons, but I can see having a problem kissing just anybody on screen. It could be gross to kiss some. Why is it necessary? So many things could just be left to the imagination.
He’s entitled to his beliefs and all, but it’s pretty damn rich for a man to get all melodramatic and claim that he “lost everything”, when he works in an industry where numerous actresses over the years genuinely HAVE had their careers wrecked for trying to hold to their own moral standards, rejecting the likes of Harvey Weinstein or the countless other powerful, predatory men before him who have been harassing and assaulting actresses since the earliest days of Hollywood.
He has 5 kids and lived in Malibu for a long time. So he hasn’t been hurting financially to even have that many kids and live in such a posh place. Also my kids went to school w his and they were considered a bit weird and extreme due to their religious views. They eventually sent the kids to a religious school. To each his own but I think he uses this story for publicity and it’s tired. He seemed like a decent guy when we spoke
When you want to work in a profession where you are going to refuse to do what everyone else has to do, what does that say about you?
Couldn’t he ask for an on-set confessional booth in his contract so he could cleanse his soul after an intimate scene? I mean people have demanded weirder things in Hollywood.
I’m cracking up at these comments. Y’all are “b**ch* please. We’ve already head you whine about this.” 😂
I’ve seen him in some things and he was an effective character actor but he always gave me the ick or the creeps, sorry. He reminds me of Matt Damon here for some reason, not in a good way, and then the religious stuff – no thanks. But there’s always a need for someone who can play those icky characters, so my guess is he’ll stay busy!
I think it’s his eyes, super light-colored, like a husky’s. Meg Foster has eyes like that. The camera makes them look like aliens.
It’s his teeth for me. They look too big for his mouth.
@Eurydice – he does look alien! Someone should cast him as a robot or martian, no makeup needed! 👽
@ QuiteContrary – Lol, yes, those teeth! I think his teeth & downturned smile resemble Matt Damon’s, maybe that adds to the ICK factor for me.
You can be a religious zealot, but you don’t get to whine about it when it impacts your career.
Particularly when it hasn’t. I’m with Kismet, I think his ’bout of alcoholism’ had more to do with his brief acting blip (which apparently never happened? per IMDB).
He works all the time, he’s complaining because he’s not a lead or something? Sir, you are a basic actor who has been lucky enough to keep working even though you removed yourself from a lot of roles because of your beliefs. You get to be the villain. Enjoy.
So he stopped drinking and THEN he suddenly found work again.
Hmmmm.
Methinks the no-kissing was only part of the issue, and that an attitude that manifested during alcoholism was the main focus.
Lovely to work with and doesn’t want to do a kiss? Heck let’s work something out.
But difficult to work with and refusing to do the kiss? Why don’t you head on home.
Yeah, bless his heart and all, but it’s interesting to me that drinking to excess was acceptable, but kissing another woman was not. There are so many “Catholic jokes” we could throw at that…
I’m sure many of us would like to “lose everything” the way he did, vs the way many of us have…? We’re all allowed to have our convictions, and the world is allowed not to particularly care – that doesn’t make it a tragedy, it’s just a choice one made.
Oof. I had a mildly positive sense of him before I read this. Shutting up is free, dude.
Also, my grandmother was an actress who refused to kiss a man she wasn’t married to, She was cast in one film (never released) and ended up leaving acting to get married because she couldn’t get work with her strict no kissing standard. This guy is lucky to have a career even though he refuses to do a very basic part of the job.
This freakin guy. He refuses to kiss other women on screen, but he has no problem playing the most evil and despicable characters ever. How is that not a problem for his religion?
100%
He’s been going on about stuff like this since he was on Desperate Housewives.
He’s had a pretty active career in the decades since. I am wondering whether his drinking had more to do with losing his job than anything else, though TBH it isn’t unusual for characters to be written out or shows to go in a different direction.
Also IIRC many of the roles he’s played have been quite violent; it’s very interesting that kissing someone in the course of a plot line (ie acting out being involved with someone he’s not married to IRL ) is his line in the sand but acting out being a cruel murderous person is NBD.
It’s a bit ironic to me to claim you lost your swagger due to your beliefs… he should know they are not tied to each other… he probably needs to pray harder
I’ve seen him play the bad guy before. It took a minute to recognize him because his “smile” looks more like a pained grimace.
Baloney. If his career arc hasn’t reached his aspirations, it’s not because he won’t kiss. Also there’s a difference between kissing and simulated sex. Many very successful actors have made movies that don’t require kissing women; choose to audition for roles based on content & don’t flog the “against my religion” horse.
Whining about “nearly losing everything” doesn’t inspire admiration or respect for his supposed values.
Also, devout Catholicism has teachings about modesty, including in clothing, so wifey’s dress showing lots of saggy side-boob isn’t consistent.
I was rather surprised at her clothing choices, but then again, no. The pious can be so hypocritical sometimes.
As a Roman Catholic, I don’t understand any of this.
Acting is make-believe, it’s not real. He’s backing himself into playing one type of character. Like, if he had to play a serial killer, would he? The Church looks down on killers.
Oh, his characters have killed tons of people. Some in very unpleasant ways.
Love the on set confessional idea!
Usually a stack of cash will get you any number of Godly workarounds from Holy Mom but under this new/old American Pope who knows?
When did Catholics go Sunni-Shia? My grandfather’s drinking, golf and card playing buddies were all priests and Monsignors.
“My dear boy, why don’t you just try acting?”- Laurence Olivier. This stinks of Mike Pence refusing to dine with anybody but Mother Pence- is the idea that I won’t be able to keep my hands off of you or that you won’t be able to keep your hands off me?? Either way, get over yourself.
It reminded me, too, of Pence.
As for Neal, I feel more for the actresses who had to kiss HIM.
I remember him from Desperate Housewives.
Lapsed RC here…that seems a very strict interpretation of his religion. It’s his job. It’s like a Catholic doctor not becoming a breast surgeon on the grounds they don’t want to touch strange women’s chests (doesn’t happen). It’s professional not personal.