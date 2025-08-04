Donald Trump fired the head of Bureau of Labor Statistics because of the job numbers

Donald Trump keeps destroying everything, including my ability to even describe how much I despise him. There’s a whole long list of BS, so let’s get into it. First off, The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced on Friday that they will shut down. At first I thought this meant that it was curtains for NPR and PBS, but the end of CPB just means that public broadcasting will no longer receive $1.1 billion in federal funding. PBS and NPR will still exist, and they will be entirely reliant on grants and donations. Republicans have been trying to destroy public broadcasting for decades, and this is the biggest move they’ve managed to achieve. They have always despised public broadcasting, they’ve always despised the very idea of providing publicly-owned and operated news, analysis and programming for all people, regardless of party affiliation, income level, race, religion.

Meanwhile, the jobs report came out on Friday. In “no sh-t, Sherlock” news, job growth has slowed down severely, with only 73,000 jobs added in July. America is now seeing the worst job market and economy since 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Yet another indicator of the looming recession, which will probably hit a crisis point later this year. Instead of acknowledging that his idiotic economic policies are blowing up in his face, Donald Trump decided to… publicly fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the firing of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hours after a stunning government report showed that hiring had slowed down significantly over the past three months. Taking to Truth Social, he attacked Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the BLS. He claimed that the country’s jobs reports “are being produced by Biden appointee” and ordered his administration to terminate her. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.” He intensified his attack in a later post, writing: “In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad.” He didn’t cite any evidence for his claim. The BLS on Friday morning reported that the U.S. economy added just 73,000 jobs in July, well below estimates. It also said it had revised the May and June numbers and they turned out to be lower than previously announced by more than 200,000 jobs. An administration official told NBC News that McEntarfer had indeed been fired.

[From NBC]

Weeks ago, someone said that “we’re already twenty dead canaries into this coalmine” and it’s been ringing around my head ever since. But holy sh-t, a president firing a statistician because he doesn’t like the job numbers? It’s like firing a doctor because you don’t like your medical diagnosis. So… as of this moment, we can no longer trust any numbers coming out of Trump’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Speaking of Trump destroying America’s institutions, check out what the White House rose garden looks like now.

My God. This is the White House Rose Garden after Trump’s “overhaul.” Stripped, paved, lifeless. Everything Trump touches dies pic.twitter.com/ahe8q6nB4Y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025