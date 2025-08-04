Donald Trump fired the head of Bureau of Labor Statistics because of the job numbers

Donald Trump keeps destroying everything, including my ability to even describe how much I despise him. There’s a whole long list of BS, so let’s get into it. First off, The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced on Friday that they will shut down. At first I thought this meant that it was curtains for NPR and PBS, but the end of CPB just means that public broadcasting will no longer receive $1.1 billion in federal funding. PBS and NPR will still exist, and they will be entirely reliant on grants and donations. Republicans have been trying to destroy public broadcasting for decades, and this is the biggest move they’ve managed to achieve. They have always despised public broadcasting, they’ve always despised the very idea of providing publicly-owned and operated news, analysis and programming for all people, regardless of party affiliation, income level, race, religion.
Meanwhile, the jobs report came out on Friday. In “no sh-t, Sherlock” news, job growth has slowed down severely, with only 73,000 jobs added in July. America is now seeing the worst job market and economy since 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Yet another indicator of the looming recession, which will probably hit a crisis point later this year. Instead of acknowledging that his idiotic economic policies are blowing up in his face, Donald Trump decided to… publicly fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the firing of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hours after a stunning government report showed that hiring had slowed down significantly over the past three months.
Taking to Truth Social, he attacked Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the BLS. He claimed that the country’s jobs reports “are being produced by Biden appointee” and ordered his administration to terminate her.
“We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.”
He intensified his attack in a later post, writing: “In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad.” He didn’t cite any evidence for his claim.
The BLS on Friday morning reported that the U.S. economy added just 73,000 jobs in July, well below estimates. It also said it had revised the May and June numbers and they turned out to be lower than previously announced by more than 200,000 jobs.
An administration official told NBC News that McEntarfer had indeed been fired.
Weeks ago, someone said that “we’re already twenty dead canaries into this coalmine” and it’s been ringing around my head ever since. But holy sh-t, a president firing a statistician because he doesn’t like the job numbers? It’s like firing a doctor because you don’t like your medical diagnosis. So… as of this moment, we can no longer trust any numbers coming out of Trump’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Speaking of Trump destroying America’s institutions, check out what the White House rose garden looks like now.
My God. This is the White House Rose Garden after Trump’s “overhaul.” Stripped, paved, lifeless.
Donald Trump is a thing of rot and death.
Amen!! Trump,Vance, The whole MAGA CULT and the heritage foundation need to go to a deserted island miles AWAY from any country and take there BORING existence with them– people that look the same,talk the SAME, think the same and leave us normal Americans alone!!! I am so SICK of seeing Don OLD on TV and hearing his voice telling lie after lie!! Good riddance!! VOTE BLUE Always!! XO💙💙☮️🏳️🌈✝️🗽🙏💙
He’s made us a joke. What foreign investment would want to come here? On top of everything else this does to put in doubt the state of our economy, the cost of living adjustment numbers for Social Security recipients will be in doubt for next year.
This will be worse than a recession. It will be stagflation, a recession with high inflation. That’s what happened in the seventies and it was brutal. As for firing the BLS person so that no one will notice, trust me, everyone will notice. It will just make it impossible to plan and fix the sick economy which will make it even worse. And, eventually, he will fire the chair of the Federal Reserve which will be catastrophic. Other than all of this, everything is going so well!
A paved over garden and an ostentatious gilded ballroom to come to host balls for his demons at the White House. OUR White House, not his.
The dismal jobs report and the elusive Epstein files are a testament to his incompetence, stupidity, and depravity. Where do I begin to elaborate on how much I despise this man?
The ballroom, as envisioned, is massive and overwhelms the rest of the WH. It also eats up a large part of the south lawn. I know most of what he does should be stopped, though no one can figure out how. But the ballroom is a monstrosity of epic proportions even for the Mad King. It’s like Congress needs to cut off his credit card. Of course, Republicans never will so the destruction of all things we once treasured will continue till there’s nothing left to annihilate. America July 4, 1776-November 5, 2024. RIP.
I’m right there with you … I’ve NEVER hated people as much as I hate him and magats in general. Unadulterated hate.
To quote Felix Fischoeder, “Does putting a Band-Aid on a fart make it go away?”
But we should expect nothing less from the creature who insisted that he had the biggest inauguration crowd ever, and that COVID would disappear if we just stopped testing for it, and demanded that states stop counting votes when he started losing.
I think it’s worth noting that the number of jobs added in June was just 14,000. I thought it was a typo. All of this makes me sick.
Plus, I’m not sure how they do the numbers. Does this number reflect the jobs that people also lost? And the jobs that are either unavailable or unfilled because of the employers concerns about the strength of the economy long term? I’m asking, because it’s possible that even low numbers like 73,00 or even 14,000 don’t reflect how bad things really are already. Sure, maybe we only added X numbers of jobs — but how many thousands upon thousands of jobs did we also lose in addition to that?
I saw pictures of the Rose Garden travesty last night, and someone helpfully pointed out that the drains around the perimeter of the patio thingy are in a Stars and Stripes pattern. So, yes, Trump has, quite literally, driven the Presidency and the symbol of the United States into the gutter.
He’s turning the People’s House into a tackier version of his Mar-a-lago dump. Mango’s going to hold dinner parties in the Rose Garden, with his table roped off in red velvet. If someone wants to sit inside the red rope, they’re going to have to pay for that “privilege”.
I don’t have words anymore to express my disgust at these grifters and their supporters.
I feel like it’s only a matter of time before he slaps “TRUMP” above the portico in tacky gold letters and renting it out for up-jumped white trash weddings.
In lieu of that he wants to slap ‘trump’ on the Kennedy Center.
I try not to click on stories of him anymore. I obviously failed today. But my goodness in that header pic he looks like death. He is literally decaying, and held together by hate, contouring, and duck tape.
Some days I can’t believe what’s happening in America. It’s soul crushing. I see what happened to the Rose Garden, the erasure of history and the excellence that preceded him, the paving over the care the First Ladies and staff exercised to make this space more beautiful, as symbolic of what’s going on in the entire country. Beauty being erased. History being rewritten. Nature being trashed. It’s heartbreaking.
I remember reading stories about how desperate Trump was to be accepted by the Older Money NYC Society crowd —way before his Apprentice days. Even as the machinations to rename the Kennedy Center progress, I’m guessing that paving over Jackie Kennedy and Bunny Mellon’s “paradise “ to put up a “parking lot” attempts to satisfy some vengeful score at being slighted. If ever anyone deserves to be haunted by those that preceded him in such historic spaces — it’s Trump.
So much of what is being destroyed now in our country can never really be repaired.
You nailed it Blithe. Just like his beef with Harvard. He didn’t get in (but Obama did! DEI! (sarcasm)). His son didn’t get in. Obama’s kid got in. He feels personally slighted. Mediocrity always vilifies excellence instead of confronting their own basic bitch-ness. It’s exhausting.
Revenge is part of the narcissist’s playbook. It is in a very real way (aside from all the other reasons like grift and oligarch-envy) the primary driver behind his desire to destroy all that’s good in the U.S. this time around. We rejected him in 2020 which caused a huge narcissistic injury, so now he wants to destroy us.
This approach worked super well for Soviet Russia so he’s clearly learning from the best.
Imagine what he does to his dementia doctors….
Everyone ends up massaging stats for the dictator eventually, if they want to keep their job.
The stripes on the American flags bordering the paved over rose garden being drains is so fitting and indicative of how he views the American people.
Of course the employment numbers dropped … common sense tells you that when the DOGE bros fire thousands of government workers and they are now unemployed, the employment numbers will DROP. Unbelievable.
During covid the government did not give us statistics on covid. John Hopkins and the New York Times gave us statistics. Trump didn’t have the nerve to fire Fauci. But Fauci endured right wing death threats encouraged by Trump.
Why would this latest example of Trump’s idiocy surprise anyone? And why, before the election did all the billionaires double down on him?
I have to think they do not wish most of us well. They want wide spread unemployment, pandemics and death and destruction. Why else are they all buying property in Hawaii?
While we blame Trump, let’s not forget the real culprits in the destruction of America: MAGAs. I’m tired of trying to be civil. Any MAGAs you might know are racist misogynists, and should be treated accordingly. They will willingly support a Hitler-like president simply because they enjoy seeing people they hate being targeted (whether it’s Hispanics, or women, or lgbtq, etc). People who voted for Trump deserve to have their lives ruined, but the rest of us do not. We are all being punished because of MAGAs fear and hatred of certain demographics.
When is this asshat going to drop freaking dead???