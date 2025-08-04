Brooklyn Beckham& Nicola Peltz renewed their vows amid family estrangement

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. May and June were full of Beckham family drama, timed around David’s 50th birthday and what looked like a significant rift between the Peltz-Beckhams and the wider Beckham family. The gossip slowed down after David finally got his knighthood in June, and that knighthood came alongside the news that Brooklyn told his family that he doesn’t want any contact from them. All of which means that the Beckhams are still fighting, but they’re doing it through social media posts and briefings to People Mag and TMZ. Well, Brooklyn and Nicola just made a big symbolic move: they renewed their wedding vows on Saturday.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham said “I do” all over again! The couple renewed their wedding vows on Saturday, Aug. 2, PEOPLE confirms.
“The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.
The Cloud23 CEO, 26, and the Bates Motel actress, 30, first began dating in October 2019 and then made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Seven months later, Brooklyn popped the question, and the couple shared the happy news that they were engaged.
Two years after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Brooklyn and Nicola married on April 9, 2022. They tied the knot at an elegant black-tie wedding held on Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Do we still believe that vow renewals are a last-ditch effort to save a troubled marriage? That’s how it used to be – first came the vow renewal, and within a year, divorce lawyers were being called. I don’t think that will be the case here. I think this is Brooklyn continuing to choose Nicola over his parents, and he’s reemphasizing that choice publicly.
As for all of the social media drama and Beckham-family-briefing drama, well, I’ll try to recap. In July, Cruz Beckham repeatedly slammed Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram. Brooklyn and Nicola then briefed TMZ to say that they had reached out to the Beckhams and asked them to simply stop leaking negative stories, and/or keep Brooklyn and Nicola’s names out of their mouths. Victoria has also been playing social media games – she purposefully “liked” all of Brooklyn’s IG posts which did not include Nicola. This is a family of children, and I’m honestly starting to believe that Brooklyn is doing the right thing.
A grown adult woman publicly liking every picture of her son except for the one’s his wife are in. That’s trashy behavior. Having a new title of Lady does not take the trashiness out of that messy SM behavior. How juvenile, my god.
Brooklyn and Nicola are adults. How they live their lives is their business. Victoria trying to assert control is so inappropriate.
It’s bizarre. Like all the pictures or don’t like any. But I’m guessing she wants the whole world to know that she won’t like any pics with Nicola in them. Jeez. It’s like the kind of basic petty fighting families get into on Facebook or something. Except it’s insta and w famous people. I’m baffled at why VB would lean into the monster MIL trope so publicly.
This is a family that’s trying desperately to be interesting.
No, it’s a middle aged woman refusing to age gracefully, refusing to accept her place, believing all the lanes are hers and trying to be the number one woman in her son’s life instead of supporting and celebrating his marriage and happiness. It’s so refreshing to see him choose Nicola though. Those types of moms are the original homewreckers and many sons don’t chose their wives or put them first.
If they were not involved in this family feud, would they be in the headlines? Genuinely asking.
Tbf I can see Brooklyn being a bit suffocated by his family, they are very tightknit but it’s not been good for him. He has not developed or matured as a person so I think an estrangement from his family might allow him to grow up a bit and figure out what he wants to do, who he wants to be. As is, he is a bit useless and pointless and I feel that he knows this about himself. It’s why he goes on about wanting kids and just being a dad.
It really is too bad that she chooses to be a toxic M-I-L. I had one of those, and it was truly awful. It’s so psychologically unhealthy, for everyone involved.
Surely we’re not going to choose which spoiled billionaire to root for. #teameveryonesucksandcanaffordtherapy
My first thought was- i guess that marriage is coming to an end.
Vow renewals, especially this early on in a marriage, are definitely a choice.
There are generally more sides and versions of family feuds than there are actual family members.
Family stuff is complicated, people have their own memories of being treated a certain way, or how events happened. It does seem like he needs space from his family of origin.
Usually I agree about vow renewals, but like… what else are these two doing? This is as good an excuse as any to waste money celebrating themselves for no reason other than they can.
That Marc Anthony story is not as cherished a memory for them as it is for me, I guess.
As a woman who married in to a family with a higher opinion of themselves than they had any right to have, who treated me exactly like this, mainly at the MIL’s bidding and example, I feel deeply for Nicola and I’m glad to see Brooklyn putting his foot down and setting those boundaries. Most of us want to get along with our in laws and those of us unlucky enough to be labeled the problem still struggle daily with that burden. I hope they are in therapy because as simple as the solution is, the complexity of emotions are not. I have been married to my husband for 17 years and he has been no contact with his mom for more than half that time, he and his siblings are low contact and when we do see them I choose to not be around unless he is also there. They know nothing about me including my birthdate because they’ve made that choice to not know. They don’t even know how old our children are. They don’t CARE, and I decided to match that energy. One of my husband’s best friends who he has known since preschool and was his neighbor growing up put it plainly recently: his mother was never going to like whomever he married. That’s just the way she has always been. That made me feel so seen. It doesn’t change the situation but it did help to know that from an outsider’s perspective, I am not the problem. We can’t know all the details here and I know these two are pretty insufferable nepo babies but all the same I support the way they’re just trying to live in their love for each other.
Nicola’s first mention in the press was from when she was an early teen, for how horrible she treated staff people, and the bizarre conflicts with her wedding planners that spilled into the public suggests no changes. I think he’s walked from narcissistic/codependent system to a different one, and both are toxic.
I am sorry to hear about your experience with your in laws, and glad that you and your husband built a family life and have minimized how much damage they can do.
Thank you, @Lucy, because I feel like everyone here keeps conveniently forgetting the endless accounts of how terribly Nicola has treated people for years, especially those who work for her.
But I don’t think anyone is debating over who is the worst human being. For all I know, Nicola is maybe a Republican, truthfully I have no idea, and VB is a royalist who is happy to have a title through her husband who now has a knighthood. No one is out here saying that Nicola or VB is the bee’s knees. But at the end of the day, VB is being purposely messy and petty on SM. As is her choice. So people are acknowledging that, as I assume she wants us to since it’s very public, and saying yeah that’s kinda messy. Which honestly, if asked, I’d imagine David to be the pettier one. I really enjoyed DB’s Netflix doc and look forward to watching the upcoming one on VB. I just naively thought she’d be cooler than this. My expectation for her maturity was higher for her than that of her kids. Family stuff gets messy I guess.
That sucks. That’s pretty much how my mom treated my SIL who was worth ten of my mother. My brother, who is much older than me, distanced himself from the family. I got the chance to connect with my brother and SIL when I was older, and found out that mom’s rude behavior was the tip of the iceberg.
Early on in our marriage , my MIL called a family meeting and told me to go sit out on the patio as the gathering was family only. No one disagreed with her. That hurt lasted a long time.
Ugh. Mean girl vibe and Narcissist alert. It took a long time to realize that I could love my mom but not like her. We would never have been friends.
You’d think fabulous wealth would be enough.
My issue with this whole shebang is: who does it benefit? Does this make the Beckhams look like caring parents or does this make poor Nicola look like someone who’s beset upon and is the only port in a storm for her loving husband? Now that we’ve identified the ‘victim’, we can point our finger at the ‘villain’, and that should tell us all we need to know about who has created this narrative. The only people who win are the tabloids and Nicola.
Look, I don’t know everything that is going on but Lady Victoria Beckham is well aware that as a celebrity her SM will be analyzed, especially after a public rift with her son and his wife. So liking all his pictures except for the ones his wife are in is a CHOICE. A deliberate one that is calling out for people to notice and write stories about. It would be naive to think otherwise. It’s a juvenile one that paints her as an unpleasant MIL so it’s def a weird one to make. Does renewing vows create a narrative? Sure. But so does acting like a middle schooler on SM for the whole world to see? She’s not exactly making it hard for Nicola to paint herself as a victim with or without the vows. Just saying VB could play it a lot cooler and it’s actually what I would have expected from her. But guess not? Genuinely, I would expect the younger ones to be messier on SM and maybe they are also but VB is being messy here. Maybe we shouldn’t expect the elders to be wiser in terms of SM anymore.
@miss me
im so surprised so many people are on nicola’s side. She has played tabloid games since before the wedding. Unless its her pr or family. N has been making it clear that her family is the most important and everyone needs to fall inline. N had to know Victoria would eventually explode. Who would win in a fight? If Victoria wasnt so thin i would give her the win.
Unless Nicola hacked VB’s account and liked certain pictures, VB is to blame for her toxic actions. Nicola is only to blame for her own game-playing.
Do people really renew their vows after 3 years of marriage?
Anyway, this whole family is exhausting.
Ya honestly his family. Loves the royals too she probably wised him up to how garbage they are. Good luck to them
I once knew a couple who did vow renewals every five years, and they managed to make it to thirty before one party sadly passed. They honestly just wanted an excuse to throw a party and it turned into a whole shebang. I suppose that every five years is an arbitrary a number as three years, and that this couple definitely went against the grain for a long-lasting marriage, so it isn’t a *complete* indicator that their marriage is in trouble. If I was rich, young, and hot, I’d take every excuse to throw a party.
The thing I find amusing is that Brooklyn is simply repeating how David behave at the same age when Man United Manager Alex Ferguson tried to keep him away from Posh, and DB and VB don’t see it. See DB’s documentary on Netflix for context. History, always repeating.
When my daughter got married, her MIL had the hardest time letting her oldest son go & be an adult and start his own family. The control issues were crazy & they even accused my daughter initially of being a gold digger even though they aren’t even wealthy. His parents also put me & my hubby down too. It was so silly. Things are better now but I’m totally on Nicola’s side. Luckily her family is wealthy or they would have accused her of being a social climber/gold digger.
Just a way to fill up their empty days and get some attention – yes?