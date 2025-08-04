Brooklyn Beckham& Nicola Peltz renewed their vows amid family estrangement

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. May and June were full of Beckham family drama, timed around David’s 50th birthday and what looked like a significant rift between the Peltz-Beckhams and the wider Beckham family. The gossip slowed down after David finally got his knighthood in June, and that knighthood came alongside the news that Brooklyn told his family that he doesn’t want any contact from them. All of which means that the Beckhams are still fighting, but they’re doing it through social media posts and briefings to People Mag and TMZ. Well, Brooklyn and Nicola just made a big symbolic move: they renewed their wedding vows on Saturday.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham said “I do” all over again! The couple renewed their wedding vows on Saturday, Aug. 2, PEOPLE confirms. “The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. The Cloud23 CEO, 26, and the Bates Motel actress, 30, first began dating in October 2019 and then made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Seven months later, Brooklyn popped the question, and the couple shared the happy news that they were engaged. Two years after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Brooklyn and Nicola married on April 9, 2022. They tied the knot at an elegant black-tie wedding held on Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Do we still believe that vow renewals are a last-ditch effort to save a troubled marriage? That’s how it used to be – first came the vow renewal, and within a year, divorce lawyers were being called. I don’t think that will be the case here. I think this is Brooklyn continuing to choose Nicola over his parents, and he’s reemphasizing that choice publicly.

As for all of the social media drama and Beckham-family-briefing drama, well, I’ll try to recap. In July, Cruz Beckham repeatedly slammed Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram. Brooklyn and Nicola then briefed TMZ to say that they had reached out to the Beckhams and asked them to simply stop leaking negative stories, and/or keep Brooklyn and Nicola’s names out of their mouths. Victoria has also been playing social media games – she purposefully “liked” all of Brooklyn’s IG posts which did not include Nicola. This is a family of children, and I’m honestly starting to believe that Brooklyn is doing the right thing.