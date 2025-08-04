Liam Neeson says his proudest moment is working with Pamela Anderson



About a week or so ago, we heard that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were dating. They make sense together and have been hamming it up on the red carpet. They even showed up to the Naked Gun premiere with all of their sons! (They have two adult sons each.) Liam is doing his part, too. During a press junket, MTV UK asked Liam what his proudest moment was. His response? Working with Pamela!

Liam Neeson appears quite taken with Pamela Anderson. The two costars of this year’s remake of “The Naked Gun” continued to fuel romance rumors during an interview with MTV UK, posted Thursday on TikTok. The video clip involved a reporter asking the pair questions about one another. The interviewer asked Anderson, “What is Liam’s proudest career moment to date?”

The “Baywatch” star wasn’t sure, noting that Neeson has done “over 100 movies” along with plenty of theater roles.

“I don’t know, what is your proudest moment?” she asked, turning to the “Schindler’s List” star.

Neeson replied in a quiet voice, his expression serious, “Working with you.”

“Working with me? Aw,” Anderson replied. “Taking me under his wing.”

Looking at the camera, Neeson repeated, this time with a smile, “Yeah, working with Pamela.”

Speculation began to swirl last month around Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73. The Hollywood duo made flirtatious appearances on the red carpet and then the “Today” show, and an anonymous source told “People” that the duo is “smitten” with each other.

Meanwhile, Anderson said in a New York Times profile of the Northern Irish actor that he has “so much charm and so much charisma that you just kind of fall into it,” a quality she said she has “never experienced” before.