Liam Neeson says his proudest moment is working with Pamela Anderson

About a week or so ago, we heard that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were dating. They make sense together and have been hamming it up on the red carpet. They even showed up to the Naked Gun premiere with all of their sons! (They have two adult sons each.) Liam is doing his part, too. During a press junket, MTV UK asked Liam what his proudest moment was. His response? Working with Pamela!
Liam Neeson appears quite taken with Pamela Anderson. The two costars of this year’s remake of “The Naked Gun” continued to fuel romance rumors during an interview with MTV UK, posted Thursday on TikTok. The video clip involved a reporter asking the pair questions about one another. The interviewer asked Anderson, “What is Liam’s proudest career moment to date?”
The “Baywatch” star wasn’t sure, noting that Neeson has done “over 100 movies” along with plenty of theater roles.
“I don’t know, what is your proudest moment?” she asked, turning to the “Schindler’s List” star.
Neeson replied in a quiet voice, his expression serious, “Working with you.”
“Working with me? Aw,” Anderson replied. “Taking me under his wing.”
Looking at the camera, Neeson repeated, this time with a smile, “Yeah, working with Pamela.”
Speculation began to swirl last month around Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73. The Hollywood duo made flirtatious appearances on the red carpet and then the “Today” show, and an anonymous source told “People” that the duo is “smitten” with each other.
Meanwhile, Anderson said in a New York Times profile of the Northern Irish actor that he has “so much charm and so much charisma that you just kind of fall into it,” a quality she said she has “never experienced” before.
”[My proudest moment is] working with you.” LMAO, what a line.That’s very sweet and all, but it’s also super cringe. For the record, I do not think Liam’s response was planned ahead of time. I think Pamela was trying to feed him a real answer, and that’s where his brain took him because, for better or for worse, it was programmed for “Don’t forget to remind people that you’re together” mode. Poor Liam. He tried! I bet the Neeson boys are giving their dad a lot of sh-t for that answer. FWIW, I like this coupling and hope it’s real. Natasha Richardson’s (RIP) family approves. Pam has looked beautiful and happy during this entire tour. She deserves it.
I think it’s sweet. He’s a guy who goes all-in with his lady. I dig it. Loyal and adoring.
Hopefully the growing hair means she is moving away from the Mia Farrow direction. Still I’d love to see a more flattering hairstyle on her. No make up and no hairdye is great, but this style is like she wants to remind us constantly that she is not trying.
I love her hair style. I find it very flattering.
Do you live on Insta and lost all sense how women look in the real world?
No, I’m not on SM. I just think her hairstyle is unflattering and that I have the impression that she is doing that on purpose. Not manipulating on purpose, but she liked how she reignited a conversation that Andi McDowell (and others before her) had started about aging in the entertainment industry. And she ran with it and is overdoing it in my view. Andi and Meryl Streep opted for natural face with light make up and flattering hair and I like that better. I didn’t mean to say that Pam should cake on the make up and pile on the fake hair or get a facelift.
@S&M (chortle!)
I think I see what you’re saying and I agree. I don’t have an issue with the hairstyle itself, is just that I find it incongruous with her no makeup look. The hairstyle seems like a coifed 1960s hair salon do, while she’s otherwise going natural. I feel like longer or less style hair would match her vibe more.
Thank you – I think going too hard for the look. She has beautiful features that are aging well. Thicker brows and even tinted moisturizer would be good. But hey , just be happy – but she is naturally very pretty
PS. I still reserve a side disrespect for her support or Julian Assange – that should not be a slate wiped clean .
She actually still dyes her hair, she does it herself — in her documentary it shows her buying box dye at a local Shoppers Drug Mart.
These two make me happy. Sweet.
He also has said working with his late wife Natasha on Broadway was his best moment. He said this to the ny times.
That smile on her face…Janice Dickinson compared his anatomy to an Evian bottle, so… enjoy, Pammy, you deserve it!
remember she was with Tommy Lee, another legendarily h*ng man.
I love them together. I love the woman Pamela has become. Such an inspiration. Happy for them.
I hope all the gushing is authentic and not just PR for their new film. If real, I’m happy for them. Life is short. Enjoy.
Look at her, that adoring smile she is giving him. Yeah, it’s ON. Get IT!!!
I watched a clip from the movie the other day with Pamela playing a jazzy lounge singer, totally tongue in cheek, and she was hilarious!! I didn’t know she had such comedic talent!
While I respect her choice about makeup, I think a bit of mascara would not be terrible.
She does look happy though with her 50s style hair and face and styles.