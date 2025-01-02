Prince Harry & Archie went surfing with Raimana Van Bastolaer last year

This past fall, Prince Harry was seen surfing at Kelly Slater’s surf ranch with Raimana Van Bastolaer. We’ve known that Meghan encouraged Harry to take up surfing and she even gave him surf lessons as a gift when they moved to California. It looks like Harry has really taken to surfing and it’s become one of his favorite hobbies. Here’s something we didn’t know about Harry’s surf trip: he brought his son, Prince Archie. We know this because Raimana Van Bastolaer posted a never-before-seen photo of Harry and Archie:

OMG!!!! Prince Harry & little Archie went surfing!🏄‍♂️ 🏄 This is the best father & son outing!🎉🥳 Bring on 2025!🍾💃🏻#RamainaWorld #PrinceArchie #PeoplesPrince pic.twitter.com/QM5wybbIid — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 1, 2025

Raimana ended up deleting the photo from his Instagram, probably at the Sussexes’ request, or maybe he just realized, whoops, I shouldn’t post pics of the kids. I’m only posting it because it was widely circulated online and you really can’t make out much of Archie’s face anyway. The boy really has some dark auburn hair though! He really does look like Harry. Anyway, it’s great to see Harry look so happy, and it’s great to see Archie included too. I wonder if Archie is learning how to surf too?