Prince Harry & Archie went surfing with Raimana Van Bastolaer last year

This past fall, Prince Harry was seen surfing at Kelly Slater’s surf ranch with Raimana Van Bastolaer. We’ve known that Meghan encouraged Harry to take up surfing and she even gave him surf lessons as a gift when they moved to California. It looks like Harry has really taken to surfing and it’s become one of his favorite hobbies. Here’s something we didn’t know about Harry’s surf trip: he brought his son, Prince Archie. We know this because Raimana Van Bastolaer posted a never-before-seen photo of Harry and Archie:
OMG!!!! Prince Harry & little Archie went surfing!🏄♂️ 🏄 This is the best father & son outing!🎉🥳 Bring on 2025!🍾💃🏻#RamainaWorld #PrinceArchie #PeoplesPrince pic.twitter.com/QM5wybbIid
— Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 1, 2025
Raimana ended up deleting the photo from his Instagram, probably at the Sussexes’ request, or maybe he just realized, whoops, I shouldn’t post pics of the kids. I’m only posting it because it was widely circulated online and you really can’t make out much of Archie’s face anyway. The boy really has some dark auburn hair though! He really does look like Harry. Anyway, it’s great to see Harry look so happy, and it’s great to see Archie included too. I wonder if Archie is learning how to surf too?
If you go back and look at Harry’s pics from that age, just from the hair (combed/styled) and eyes, he’s the image of Harry at that age. I hope his hair stays that color as well, such a gorgeous shade of red 😊
Gotta say, I *still* get such a kick out of how the Sussexes manage to move through their best lives with such stealth: NO ONE KNOWS ANYTHING unless THEY CHOOSE to let it be known. This has to give them a great deal of satisfaction and relief!
I can’t tell who Archie looks like (and that’s how it should be), but his hair color in the photo is beautiful.
I’ll always get mushy when I see the header photo of a totally besotted in love proud papa Harry with baby Archie.
Yeah! You can feel his love for his son, something that wasn’t very apparent with William and his children until recent photos where they are much older. Harry is really breaking the cycle!
I still think Archie favors Meghan. He definitely got her nose.
I think he does too. Meghan’s features, Harry’s coloring.
Hi nose wasn’t shown
From previous photos.
Oh wow he really does have the same squinty eyed look Harry had in a lot of photos as a kid. That handle from the jet ski is very strategically placed, but I could also see why he deleted it it’s probably the most full-on shot of Archie we’ve gotten in a few years, especially after their purposeful holiday card shots. Every photo I have seen of Archie full on has been from a friend or associate sharing an innocent shot and it blowing up. I don’t think their friends realize the overwhelming attention that they get from stuff like this until social media and the British media blows up with it, it never seems malicious though more like they are shocked at the attention a snap of a kid doing kid stuff will get.
You are so right! It’s scary how unhinged they are.
That photo isn’t up anymore, but his Insta does have a reel of a sequence of shots of Harry surfing!
I don’t understand why he surfs at this place? It costs thousands, uses an obscene amount of water, has multiple significant complaints for environmental issues, etc etc and he..literally lives at the beach. Surf the real deal…what a waste.
The articles I have seen on it say it is sustainable and environmentally managed. So what specifically are the issues you mention? The cost of something he is funding himself is nobody’s business but his and Meghan’s.
It probably was for the kids. Safer environment both physically and security wise. I’m sure he takes full advantage of the ocean when just surfing himself.😉
He and his children are targets I would surf in a contained environment too with a fleet of guards if I was him.
I agree it’s for his security and privacy. If he was on the beach paps would be swarming and harassing him to take intrusive pix like they have other celebs who surf (Jonah Hill comes to mind). Also, it’s got reliable waves so perhaps ideal for a learning environment.
We got multiple pics of Harry at the beach when they first moved there. The british paps are still following him. That is why he needs a secure space. I didn’t think anyone would need explanation for this.
@Molly: I used to live at least a half hour from that place. It is the most ridiculous place for such a facility–flat overworked farmland with water issues. 🤷♀️
@Molly my guess, safety and privacy reasons. I’ve only been to the Pacific for one trip and I quickly learned that it’s a completely different beast than the Atlantic. I think I would want to learn in school that is contained as well. Plus, he and Archie would be hounded at a public beach which would also mean their neighbors are too.
They are such an adorable father son duo. How happy does Harry look?! 🥹
I just love that Harry is enjoying his life.
Me too. I’ve been a Harry fan since the mid-90s, and I’m always just so happy to see him happy. The RR and RF may try to pretend that Harry wants to return to royal life, but you can see how pleased he is to live in America and to be a husband and father. Wonderful. I love this for him.
She explained why and you cannot recognize him.
Raimana responded to someone’s comment that he gave Archie a lesson too.
I was wondering about that, because all we know for sure from the photo is that Archie went with his dad to the surf ranch & got to ride on the jet ski.
Aw❤️ I love this.
I think I see Charles’ ears on wee lil Archie. To me, he at once looks like Megan while looking a bit like Harry. So, perhaps a nice blend of the two. His hair looks really thick too.
Archie is going to need all of the sunblock on the beach LOL. My niece’s kids are like this, too — she married a ginger and their kids are so fair-skinned, while she has olive skin that deepens to a gorgeous brown in the summer.
I’m so glad Harry and Meghan escaped to the life they’re reveling in now.
From what I can see…..Meghan’s genes didn’t even try😩😆😆
Oh, I think that Archie can thank Meghan for the darker russet tone to his red hair. Harry’s hair at that age, as I recall, was a vibrant light red, or reddish blond. (Your comment made me smile though.)
What a great pic and love how Archie was there the whole time hanging with his dad. They probably do a lot with their kids but they keep it private.
My mom is a white ginger. My dad is Black and dark haired. My hair is a very similar color to Archie’s. I have a bit of blonde mixed in though. And I’m a lot curlier.
I’ll give it to Harry: Despite having the money and living in California for this long, he STILL hasn’t gotten work done on the hair.
He and Jude Law are just walking the earth with a lot of confidence and visible scalp. Respect!
Just a side note — Jude Law had a noticeable hair transplant some years back though. More power to Harry for rolling with it — his choice.