Ines de Ramon apparently convinced Brad Pitt to finalize his divorce

At the very end of 2024, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce after more than eight years. We still don’t know what shifted, but I said at the time that it would not surprise me if part of the Miraval case affected the divorce situation. As in, Angelina was given access to Brad’s emails and texts with his PR team from eight years ago, and Brad suddenly decided to settle the divorce? Yeah. But according to Team Pitt, Brad’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon was the one encouraging him to finalize everything with Angelina. Hm.

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon encouraged him to settle his nearly decade-long divorce battle with Angelina Jolie so that they could move on with their life together, sources tell Page Six. “He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” says the insider. “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses. She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the source added. Another source tells us, “Ines is positive influence on Brad. She has a really good perspective on things. It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.” They also tell us when it comes to signing, “Both sides realized it was time to move on. it was mutually beneficial to get it done with.”

[From Page Six]

From the way it sounded, with Angelina reportedly deciding on Christmas Day to sign the papers, I would assume that Brad finally made her a real settlement offer and it was more like Angelina’s decision, rather than Ines whispering in Brad’s ear to sign the papers? But whatever, if Ines was pushing Brad to let go of his one-sided obsession with Angelina, then good for her. While I think Ines is an idiot for getting involved with Brad, I actually buy that Ines is a “good influence” on him, because of this kind of thing. Still, it doesn’t sound like Ines is getting a ring any time soon:

Brad Pitt isn’t looking to get down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Ines de Ramon … at least, not yet … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … reports claiming Brad is planning to get married next year after settling his divorce from Angelina Jolie are a bunch of hogwash. We’re told the Oscar winner has no imminent engagement plans … though, he is still very happy in his relationship with Ines. Per our sources, Ines is currently living and constantly traveling with Brad as he wraps up filming his upcoming sports action flick, “F1.” So, it’s clear these two are still going strong after first linking up in 2022. Sources say Brad is feeling positive about the divorce settlement, as it now allows everyone involved to get on with their lives. We’re told the whole experience has been an exhausting one for Brad, but he moved on from the drama a long time ago.

[From TMZ]

Poor Ines, but also…whew, at least she won’t be legally tied to him any time soon. I hope she gets out while the getting is good, you know? I still don’t know what she’s really getting out of any of this.