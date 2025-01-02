Ines de Ramon apparently convinced Brad Pitt to finalize his divorce

At the very end of 2024, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce after more than eight years. We still don’t know what shifted, but I said at the time that it would not surprise me if part of the Miraval case affected the divorce situation. As in, Angelina was given access to Brad’s emails and texts with his PR team from eight years ago, and Brad suddenly decided to settle the divorce? Yeah. But according to Team Pitt, Brad’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon was the one encouraging him to finalize everything with Angelina. Hm.
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon encouraged him to settle his nearly decade-long divorce battle with Angelina Jolie so that they could move on with their life together, sources tell Page Six.
“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” says the insider. “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses. She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the source added.
Another source tells us, “Ines is positive influence on Brad. She has a really good perspective on things. It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.”
They also tell us when it comes to signing, “Both sides realized it was time to move on. it was mutually beneficial to get it done with.”
[From Page Six]
From the way it sounded, with Angelina reportedly deciding on Christmas Day to sign the papers, I would assume that Brad finally made her a real settlement offer and it was more like Angelina’s decision, rather than Ines whispering in Brad’s ear to sign the papers? But whatever, if Ines was pushing Brad to let go of his one-sided obsession with Angelina, then good for her. While I think Ines is an idiot for getting involved with Brad, I actually buy that Ines is a “good influence” on him, because of this kind of thing. Still, it doesn’t sound like Ines is getting a ring any time soon:
Brad Pitt isn’t looking to get down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Ines de Ramon … at least, not yet … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … reports claiming Brad is planning to get married next year after settling his divorce from Angelina Jolie are a bunch of hogwash. We’re told the Oscar winner has no imminent engagement plans … though, he is still very happy in his relationship with Ines.
Per our sources, Ines is currently living and constantly traveling with Brad as he wraps up filming his upcoming sports action flick, “F1.” So, it’s clear these two are still going strong after first linking up in 2022.
Sources say Brad is feeling positive about the divorce settlement, as it now allows everyone involved to get on with their lives. We’re told the whole experience has been an exhausting one for Brad, but he moved on from the drama a long time ago.
[From TMZ]
Poor Ines, but also…whew, at least she won’t be legally tied to him any time soon. I hope she gets out while the getting is good, you know? I still don’t know what she’s really getting out of any of this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Formula One British Grand Prix Brad Pitt arrives ahead of the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom on 7 July 2024 Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-1048-0002,Image: 887986054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Formula One British Grand Prix Brad Pitt and partner arrive ahead of the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom on 7 July 2024 Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-1048-0006,Image: 887986807, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Formula One British Grand Prix Brad Pitt arrives with partner ahead of the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom on 7 July 2024 Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-1048-0007,Image: 887987015, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Formula One British Grand Prix Brad Pitt during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom on 7 July 2024 Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-1049-0005,Image: 887989555, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Venice, ITALY – Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seen leaving a New York City hotel and getting into a waiting limo SUV.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seen leaving a New York City hotel and getting into a waiting limo SUV.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon exit after enjoying a dinner date at Sistina. The pair made a stylish appearance at the upscale restaurant
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BeautifulSignatureIG / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Following the premiere of “Wolfs”, Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoy a dinner date at Mother Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles. The couple is spotted sharing a cozy evening after the big event.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
81st Venice International Film Festival ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 01 Sep 2024
Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
81st Venice International Film Festival – ‘Wolfs’ Premiere Red Carpet
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 01 Sep 2024
Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
I think the judgement in favor of those text messages and other communications being released is what convinced Bradley to finalize the divorce.
Does that man even talk to Ines unless it’s at a premiere or at a paparazzi date?
“Both sides realized it was time to move on. it was mutually beneficial to get it done with.” In other words, Brad had no choice but to settle before the texts and messages got out. Probably before he has to promote anything. I wonder if Blake’s lawsuit was also a factor. His DARVO tactics were becoming so obvious especially with the kids happily supporting their mom
I think it’s a combination of that and probably hoping that press hoopla and positive celebrity engagement/wedding coverage that could come if he proposes to De Ramon will help deflect from coverage of his other lawsuits
No Heidi Fleiss doesn’t have any such influence over her sugar grandpa boyfriend, more like she’s happy he remains toxic and has alienated his relationship with his six children. That gives her free acess to his millions with promise of replacement family.
She DOES resemble HF, doesn’t she?? I can’t unsee it now!
She’s Alanis Morissette to me, but I definitely see HF, too.
Are leisure suits back in vogue?
Ines, girl—you can do better than this man. He’s no gift.
Apparently Brad doesn’t invest in good tailoring. Baggy saggy pants are too long. Totally tacky banana suit.
He thinks he looks like hot shit, when in reality he just looks like 💩
Wow, what a saint! Once again, he is responsible for nothing. Typical.
Getting married is not a price and does not determine the value of a woman. That’s pretty anti-feminist.
Angelina Jolie signed the divorce papers on Christmas day, whilst Brad Pitt dragged it out after 5 days he was forced to sign it. A very different narrative he was spinning to media 😂. Plus Angelina had won court ruling in November for Pitt to hand over all his communications between his PR and him which lead to cover-ups of his domestic violence. So you can see why he’s begrudgingly signed off on the divorce ..
lol i love that we are all spotted how long it took to sign the papers compared to everyone else. He can spin it anyway he wants but the timeline of her win and this says it all
Ines is getting attention and access to Hollywood and A-list events by dating Brad Pitt. Would she have attended Dicaprio’s birthday party if she were not dating Brad?
Okay, true: “She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the source added.”
Lol! Ya think??
Like everyone else, I also think that the correspondence would have led to a PR nightmare for him. He certainly was not as in a hurry to sign these papers as AJ, which sounds like he had to be cajoled into doing it.
The correspondence is part of another lawsuit; settling the divorce doesn’t change anything with that as it’s a separate legal matter that involves other parties.
Evidence you find in discovery isn’t barred to one case if you can prove it’s relevant. She could’ve used the correspondences and ask for the judge to intervene to help hurry the finalization along. There are penalties for stalling. The correspondences most likely would’ve been sealed in family court but still would’ve been a disaster for him. That was the leverage she needed.
FIFI: I’m not saying the correspondence couldn’t have been used for this case, just that settling the divorce would have no impact on the correspondence being sealed/not released as it’s part of a separate ongoing case.
Pit was gloating because he got the judge to agree to allow the Miraval suit to go to trial. He was hoping for a Johnny Depp-like outcome, banking on his popularity, misogyny and troll farms. That was before a judge ruled that correspondence proving the abuse would be allowed into the trial. So now he has two choices.
He can drop the suit and use the same excuse as to why he’s dropping it i.e. Innes has suddenly, miraculously convinced him to move on. But avoiding the trial he was so eager to have, will signal that the DV evidence exists and he is guilty.
His other choice is to go to trial. But I doubt it will turn out like Johnny Depp‘s did. Not only is there damning correspondence, but with the machinations of the same fixers ( who work for him, Depp) now being laid bare via Baldoni, the public will hopefully be more critical about information they take in.
His guilt will be established no matter which option he chooses.
Thirsty Ines is getting what Amal Clooney got, social climbing into events & lifestyle that she was not accustomed to before. Sadly Pitt name is a game changer for a non name wannabe Instagram model
She’s actually well educated (BA in Business from University of Geneva) and has had some pretty high-falutin’ jobs. She’s currently the Head of Wholesale for the high-end LA-based jewelry brand Anita Ko. Amal comes from a very important family — her father is a retired professor of business studies at the American University of Beirut and comes from a prominent Lebanese Druze family. Her mother had a career as a political journalist and editor. Amal didn’t have to social-climb her way into anything, and Ines isn’t a “wannabe Instagram model”. Get your story straight before hurling baseless insults.
Just to add to @Ohwell and @Ruby comments above, they’re both getting something out of this relationship. He’s dating a younger woman to maintain his Hollywood golden boy image and she gets a lot of publicity and media attention that will open up doors and opportunities for her (I think she’s a jewelry designer?). Not sure marriage and kids are in the works for either of them. Brad already has 6 kids he neglects and Ines may not want kids — that may interfere with their current jet-set, not tied down to anything lifestyle. Just saying. All I know is I would NOT have thrown over sexy Paul Wesley for a Brad Pitt.
She didn’t leave Paul for Brad though. They announced their separation and two months later Paul was out in public with a 22 year old model. He was also the one to file for divorce. If anything, he exchanged her for a younger model. I’ve been side-eying him ever since.
Oh well that’s disappointing to read. And I was crushing on Paul Wesley for awhile.
Paul’s reps confirmed, in September of 2022, that Paul and Ines had been living separately for 5 months, putting their actual separation in April of 2022. Paul began erasing Ines from his social media. Paul’s friends, Nina Dobrev and her now fiance, Shaun White unfriended Ines on social media. In the summer of 2022, Nina posted a photo of herself sitting on a photo of Brad Pitt’s face. Paul didn’t meet Natalie until August of 2022. They went instagram official in that November. Draw your own conclusions.
Does anyone actually believe this narrative? LOL
Oh hell yes, agreed. Paul Wesley is *chefs kiss* and I would SO NOT choose Brad over Paul, if both were in front of me.
Oh well, you do you Ines! He’s your problem now, not Angelina’s anymore. 😁( MAYBE Angie should get with Paul? That would be a HOT couple!!! Haha)
Anyway, I kind of like them together. She seems low maintenance which matches his naturally grubby appearance.
It was filed by Angelina’s attorney and she signed it first while Pitt signed it 5 days later well after everyone else. So I call bullshit on this “this is thanks to Inès” narrative.
Still unable to correlate how him needing to turn over communications from a different case made him finally settle the divorce. Angelina’s been asking him to end all of this so the family can heal, he couldn’t even do that for his kids that he supposedly loves so much. Who knows what happened, I had hoped that once they were officially together it’d mean him leaving Angelina alone. Don’t believe we’ll be getting that. He’s still a narcissistic abuser at the end of the day. I do not feel bad for Ines she knows what he did (and is still doing).
Because evidence discovered in a civil case can be used in a family court/divorce case if deemed relevant, and as long as that evidence is not hearsay or privileged, i.e. emails and text messages.
As Dorianne said, the evidence isn’t barred to one case. All she has to do is ask for a hearing to have the judge intervene and provide the emails to support her position that he’s being unfair. It’s in his best interest to settle
Ines influenced Pitt? Please! No one influences Pitt, let alone a “gf” nobody. He does as he pleases. AJ and her attorney received the Pitt communications sometime in December and they must be quite damning. Those communications are regarding the Miraval case, but still, AJ has them. Not to mention, AJ also has the unredacted FBI report on the plane “incident”. In one court filing, AJ’s attorney wrote that the FBI launched an internal review of the original report after the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles declined to file charges. The internal review showed that AJ and her kids were denied their VICTIMS’ rights. In the law, you can’t be denied your victim’s rights without first being acknowledged to be a victim, meaning there is also a victimizer and we all know who this particular victimizer is. Thank you FBI. I imagine both the original FBI report and the internal review also contain damning information. Pitt is running scared and nothing more. He put out the nonsense Ines story as another distraction. His M.O. is “look at this, don’t look at that”. Let’s see how long it takes for him to back down on the Miraval case, also. And his signature on the court document appears to be his attorney signing for him. Angie signed using DOCUSIGN. Pitt could’ve used his cell phone and done that, too. His attorney must have power of attorney.
I’ve noticed the signature change too. In the past stipulations he usually writes his own out as Angelina does. It was also signed days later after everyone else. Angelina did hers on Christmas day while her and his lawyer signed on the 26th. Brad “signed” on the 30th. I sense someone isn’t happy.
I wouldn’t be surprised if articles slandering Angelina and describing his relationship as if it were the romance of the millennium started appearing even more often than before. Brad probably won’t take it well, and he’s had problems with self-control for a long time.
“Brad, this is costing you a ton of money. There are also some extremely unsavory details about to be released through discovery showing you’ve been lying re: what an abusive pile of dog excrement you are, and how broke you are. It will continue to affect your job prospects, and you aren’t getting younger. Just sign the papers so we can start writing baby watch narratives again.” –Brad’s team
“Okay, fine, but make sure you put out stories that this was my choice, and not Angie’s, so nobody thinks she dumped me. I’m the dumper!” –Brad, clearly not over it.
Of course he’s going to say she influenced him to end it., it helps him save face and come out looking “manly”. What’s he going to say , he was bat sh*t scared with all the communication evidence Angie had gotten turned over?
That’s the best spin he could’ve made?! Hahaha sure brad.
Also gigging at them calling the engagement rumors hogwash. A simple “that’s false” would’ve sufficed
I call BS on this person having anything to do with him signing. He’s more worried about PR than his kids; the documents handed over were horrendous for his well-manicured, protected image. I do not buy this well-crafted PR spin because he’s been doing it for over eight years.
He will stay with Heidi Fleiss 2.0 (I cannot unsee the comparison of both of them) because she doesn’t have the means like AJ does to fight him if anything were to happen. The crazy thing is that she’s good with it. It makes her someone with an unsavory character, too.
I’ve never seen a photo of the two of them where he is looking at her. I don’t mean ‘looking at her with affection’, I just mean actually looking at her. He treats her more like property than a partner.
The November discovery verdict giving Angelina access to his messages is what influenced it not his gf lol. The handover deadline was coincidentally also in December. Brad has to protect not just himself but his team as well. There’s nothing stopping her from using them in a future motion. Settling the divorce is a good way to hold her over until they settle the winery, so those messgaes can never see the light of day
I like to think that the settlement is Angelina’s Christmas gift to herself. Good for her !
I hope that Ines is getting paid well because she’s getting humiliated on the daily now.