No one wants to buy Ivana Trump’s tacky NYC townhouse

Ivana Trump, the incoming dictator’s first ex-wife, passed away in the summer of 2022 after falling down the stairs of her six-story NYC townhouse. The cause of death was classified as blunt force trauma resulting from an accident and the whole incident was perfectly legitimate and not sus in any way (despite there being an elevator in the home). Anyway, the home went on the market shortly thereafter in November 2022 for $26.5 million, roughly $3,000/square feet for the residence that’s just under 9,000 square feet total, including some outdoor space. Shockingly, there were no buyers. So a year later they dropped the price for a month, before taking it off the market entirely for a wee spell. It went back up in June of this year, this time at $19.5 mill. And still no takers! Mayhaps it has to do with the objectively tacky interior design that Ivana personally oversaw (in the 90s) that comes with the property?

The late Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse is still on the market more than two years after her death. The property was first listed in November 2022, four months after the businesswoman died at age 73 after falling down a flight of stairs in the home on July 14. It was initially asking $26.5 million. After almost a year on the market, the price was slashed to $22.5 million in September 2023. A month later, the listing was taken off the market and then relisted for a lower price in June 2024 for $19.5 million. Ivana, who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990s, moved into the townhome shortly after their split. Very little has changed since she renovated the property in the ‘90s. Following Ivana’s death, it was revealed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office that she had suffered blunt force injuries to her torso as a result of the fall. Officials pronounced her dead on the scene and ruled the incident as an accident. The home, located in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood, is jointly listed by J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman and Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group. The townhouse spans six stories and features five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. Lavish finishings include a crystal chandelier, silk wallpaper and a gold-embossed fireplace in the second-floor living room. A gated elevator and a central, curved staircase connect each floor. The Versailles-inspired dining room’s vast windows overlook the private interior courtyard. An expansive primary suite occupies the entire third floor. From the bedroom, three French doors lead to the private outdoor terrace. The ensuite bathroom boasts pink onyx marble and includes a double sink and a large soaking tub. Across the bedroom is an office adorned with leopard print furniture and an onyx fireplace with gold detailing. Adjacent to the office is a walk-in closet. On the remaining floors, guest rooms overlook the stately homes on 64th Street. The impressive space also boasts a media room and a sauna.

Ok, so whose bright idea was it to sell the place fully furnished? I’m no realtor, but I have been watching HGTV for well over 10 years. Plus, I have EYES. No one wants that townhouse as-is. No one is going to walk in there and think, “Oh thank heavens they kept it intact. I’ll take it all!” What people are seeing when they look at the listing is all the millions on top of the initial price tag that will have to be spent on extensive renovations. And look, I freely admit that like the inimitable Iris Apfel before me, I’m a more is more girl. I like bright colors, mixing patterns, and I cannot honestly say that I wouldn’t decorate a room entirely in leopard. But the thing about going over-the-top is, the pieces you’re working with still have to be tasteful. So… yeah. But bless J. Roger Erickson’s heart for trying, like in this video tour where he claims that pink onyx is back in for bathrooms. Honestly, though? I love this for Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, to whom the proceeds will go. You know, in the increasingly unlikely event someone actually ends up making an offer.

