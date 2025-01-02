The Mail is rage-posting about Duchess Meghan’s New Year’s Instagram video

On New Year’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video on her Instagram. In 2024, she only posted one thing on that @meghan IG account, a little preview IG Story for her American Riviera Orchard brand and her upcoming cooking show. We hoped for more, obviously – in the before-times, Meghan was really good at presenting herself on social media, and she had a hand in operating the SussexRoyal account back in the UK too. The Windsors were big mad about it, to the point where part of the Sussexes’ “exit deal” with the Windsors was that they had to stop posting on the SussexeRoyal account.
Anyway, with one new post, Meghan’s IG account now has 723K followers and the account is now verified. We also have a new profile pic, which looks recent. She’s glowing! Hundreds of thousands of people have liked her post, and some of her friends even reposted it on their IG Stories. As of this morning, the Daily Mail has written NINE stories about a 28-second video. Apparently, Meghan needs to go back to Instagram in a big way because she’s such a “flop.” A flop that the Mail breathlessly obsesses over 24-7. Speaking of:
Meghan Markle is back on social media – but her first post has already sparked controversy as fans are divided over her decision to immediately turn off the comments on her first post. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made her dramatic return to Instagram on Wednesday morning, uploading a short clip that showed her frolicking on the beach in an all-white ensemble.
The video, which was seemingly captured by her husband, Prince Harry, began with Meghan facing away from the camera as her hair blew in the wind. She then wrote ‘2025’ in the sand, before she turned and grinned at the camera before running off.
Immediately, the post attracted the attention of tens of thousands of people and caused a massive frenzy online.
The Duchess of Sussex quickly turned the comments off of the video, but the move was met with a fierce reaction from other social media users. One person branded has as a ‘coward’ for turning them off, while others praised her. ‘Meghan Markle is still a coward. [She] turned off comments’ one woman snarked on X, formerly known as Twitter.
There’s literally no reason for Meghan to turn on her comments. In fact, I hope that is the compromise she struck with herself for her return to social media: she’ll give her fans something, but she’s never going to turn on the comments. There are simply too many vile people out there, and they’re all obsessively following her account now. Those same vile people are raging into the abyss on other platforms because A) Meghan looked so happy and joyful in the video and B) because they can’t sh-t all over her in her comments. Protect your peace, Meghan, and never turn on those comments.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, kicks off 2025 by returning to Instagram with new video. pic.twitter.com/Ur5Gj94Mrg
— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2025
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG.
I would love to know what Meghan ‘s skin care regime is because she is glowing with good health and vitality!
I hear a royal institution detox does WONDERS.
Let them rage!! She came out and took a short video on the beach to welcome 2025. She didn’t come with a film crew and tape a feminine hygiene product like video. It was pure Meg.
😊
@Susan Collins: it was so short I’m not sure how they decided they could call it ‘frolicking on the beach’, that was more apt for Kate’s videos. 🙄 (I’m using the eyeroll emoji a lot in 2025.)
If I had to guess, in office chemical peels like medical grade glycolic acid, salicylic acid, etc (catered to her specific skin needs), a retinoid at home, maybe OTC glycolic acid in between treatments, sunscreen!!!, night cream, eye cream etc. SkinCeuticals, Obagi, Dr. Dennis Roth, Dr. Brandt are all good more affordable brands – pricier than Neutrogena, but cheaper than LaMer. But! My dermatologist who is fancy, will recommend something like “CE Ferulic SkinCeuticals serum” which is $180 and follow up with “just use Cetaphil gentle cleanser and Neutrogena spf 45” – I’d ask your dermatologist! If you don’t have one, go annually!
I swear by Strivectin products — a bit pricey but I wait until the New Year when they go on sale at my local London Drugs (a western Canada chain). I’m 72 and my skin glows.
I just started using a copper peptide…… Love it.
This is me: “just use Cetaphil gentle cleanser and Neutrogena spf 45”. I don’t do anything fancy (meaning, expensive) or anything that takes extra time.
You go, Girl.
Success looks good on you!
Don’t know if this true, but I read once that she used Tatcha products. They’re a Japanese company and are not cheap, but QVC sold a combo of cleansing grains and a serum stick. They had good Easy Pays, so I tried them. It’s a wonderful product, and if she does use them, I can see why her skin looks so beautiful. I’m 71, and they will never do for me what they do for her (and I certainly don’t have her great genes), but I still use them. Have to wait for good sales, though!
Tatcha is really expensive in Oz, I think it’s only available at one retailer by an exclusive deal. I refuse to pay that much because it’s artificially high.
I use Paula’s Choice (Paula Begoun), American brand with some Clinique and some French Pharmacy for sensitive skin. I was using The Ordinary when on a tight budget. Paula changed my skin and saved my bank balance when I read her book for the first time. The products are often on sale. People tell me I look far younger (I do stay out of the sun because I’m very fair). The Australian sun is brutal, we have the highest incidence of melanoma in the world per capita.
You can hear the collective sigh of relief from the idiots in the English tabloids that Meghan is doing something in public again. They finally have something interesting to report on again, because they certainly aren’t making much money in the Left Behinds. 🙄
Go Meghan! Live your best life.
Yeah that 30 sec video will have them writing for weeks. On the one hand that’s a flex, on the other just shows you how dire the situation is in Salty Island.
She’s a coward? If that doesn’t tell you their intentions I don’t know what would. She’s not a politician who has a duty to interact with her constituents she’s a private citizen. She does not have to allow you to comment on her social media, you are just angry you can’t abuse her. The BM wants comments on so they can mine them for articles. I also don’t understand how posting on Instagram makes you a failure? So if Taylor Swift posts about a new release it’s because she’s a failure?? Rihanna posts about Fenty because it doesn’t sell well?? They’re so irrational in their hatred. Everything that Meghan does is because she’s a flop, even if it’s the exact same thing that someone that is incredibly successful does.
On twitter I’ve seen lots of you just outed yourself as a bully if you are complaining about not being able to comment. I thought it was a good response.
Agree. Her page. She determines what engagements she would like to have or not to have. The gutter rats are angry because at this time she is not allowing them to bring their gutterness to her page.
Also, I think its worth pointing out that both the Royal Family account and Charles’ account have turned off comments at various points. I remember they definitely did it around the release of The Crown – maybe the second season with Diana? Basically when a lot of people learned how the royal family treated her and the Camilla affair.
So its okay for them to do it to avoid criticism but Meghan does it to protect her mental health and she’s a coward? SUre, that makes sense.
You knew that the Shutter island loons would be apoplectic over Meghan’s IG. Eden and Cowmilla just my stroke out from their anger and envy 😂😂
They are also so relieved that the royal superstars are giving them something because the lazy do nothing Windsors are complete flops.
How hypocritically self-deluding do you have to be to be *SO* INDIGNANT* about M keeping comments closed? ‘HOW DARE YOU NOT LET ME INSULT, BERATE, AND DENIGRATE YOU????” Have to say, that gives me the greatest pleasure knowing that she has them sputtering into the void 😄
They are obsessed with her and Prince Harry. I’m excited for their future because it’s not restricted to the limits applied by jealous leftover royals. Losing them is the downfall of the royal family. I’m glad that they found each other. We see the love through pictures. Think about how their friends experience their love.
It’s hilarious, really. All these grown-ass people, waiting breathlessly for Meghan to move her little finger – “please, please, please, give us something to write about.”
Someone call the wambulance!!! “I WANT TO BE ABLE TO ABUSE HER SO I DONT HAVE TO THINK ABOUT MY OWN MISERABLE EXISTENCE! 😭😭😭😭” protect your piece girl! You own them nothing!
Meghan doesn’t have time for the trolls and I’m here for it.
They really went wild on her this week…guess they didn’t make any New Year’s resolutions…I also saw where thanks to her father and some washed up hag of an ex royal there is a “demand” for Meaghan to “prove” she gave birth to her kids. What won’t they do..it’s sickening and shows their vileness and twisted obsession…
Yes, that shows who these people are. It’s sad that these non-journalists have such a bitterly evil spirit. They all have no God, no love and no truth. Just bottomless greed. Every new article shows how terrible their ever worsening moral and human decay is. They are trying to drag as many people as possible into their hell. And fewer and fewer succeed.
Whaaattt???? That’s craziness, sheer craziness. Somebody had the gaul to put their name to such a thought???
Just a note that her @meghan account is different from the ARO account. Excited to see where she goes with this.
Love knowing that one day Harry and Meghan just headed for the beach and shot a little video on his phone and no one knew a thing about it until now. It drives the toxic tabs so crazy — H&M have escaped their abusers.
I’m impressed a short video, with nothing happening but the year bring drawn nearly into the sand, can evoke 9 articles! I wish I had those skills back in school when you had a 1000 word essay due and had already exhausted your knowledge at 300 words 😂
Effing daily fail. It was even BREAKING NEWS. Ooookkkkkkk try to contain yourself, British tabloids!
Her real fans are not divided over the comments being turned off. The trolls are on one side yelling that they’re being denied the opportunity to fill the IG post with vitriol and nonsense. The fans on the other side are relieved she chose peace for the new year.
She looks fabulous. Sounds fabulous. Is wearing her own hair.
Yeah – they be crazy jealous
The DM is hiding behind a twitter troll. Meghan has a right to protect her mental health and doesn’t have to subject herself to attacks from the British press and derangers on her own Instagram account.
LOL
By turning off comments, our Duchess of Success is protecting her peace and ours.
A great gift. Thank you.
Real fans of hers aren’t the ones calling her a coward. The only people who would call a person coward for protecting their inner peace are those who live to disrupt that peace. I hope that her new IG account allows her the freedom and peace she deserves and that it causes her haters to continue to be stressed and miserable. They are only proving her point that social media can be a positive space if you control who you allow to interact in it. The same as with life, freeing yourself from hateful people who have bad intentions and want to harm you and those you love mentally and sometimes physically is how you can live a more peaceful and happy life. Her real fans care more for her health and happiness than they do to comment on a social media post, that is why they have remained even when there was no social media page to go to.
She really is beautiful. And happy, she looks so happy every time we have seen her especially this past year. It makes me shed a few tears of joy to see her this happy.If anyone deserves peace and happiness, it’s definitely her. Outside of Harry and even more so than him, I don’t know of anyone who has faced more abuse for loving and being loved by someone of a different race than you.
Beyond all the usual Meghan and Harry shenanigans from Salty Island.
Hubs and I have a running joke when watching beach scenes from the UK. If you haven’t noticed nine times out of ten the beaches are all rocks. So the jokes are all about having a relaxing day at the beach. Taking your shoes off, running on the beach, and feeling the sand between your toes.
All things as Californians we do at the beach and are never shown on UK shows.
So Meghan’s video is the exact narrative we jokingly banter about while seeing yet another rocky beach scene.
Which makes Meghan writing the sand… perfection. 🤣
Yes! That was one of the things that shocked me about the UK, their pebbly beaches! You can’t write the year in rocks!! 🤣 (Ok, wait, the north Norfolk coast has sand; it’s cold as all get out, though.) Let’s go spend a day at the beach! We’ll build…pebble castles! Bury each other in pebbles! Admire our footprints in the pebbles! 🤪
Meghan is trying to demonstrate that social media can be used in a positive way.
The derangers seem intent on demonstrating the hatefulness that proliferates on social media.
Ain’t nobody caring that she turned off comments except for the tabloid abusers. Good. They can’t hate comment on her account.
She just posted again!!!
Aww, what a sweet preview of her show.
Harry and Meghan work and work and work. They are incredibly hard-working behind the scenes and don’t have officials serving you bite-sized portions. They sow, they nurture, they water, they harvest and they process. They do it themselves. Without tax money, without free helpers and an army of servants. And everything is perfect.
That was amazing, I just watched it after seeing your comment. So excited for the show. It looks beautiful.
Ah, y’all! I have a meeting I’ve got to jump on! Dang! Maybe I can watch the video with the sound off….
She’s just posted about the show!!!!!!!!!! January 15th, Celebitches, this is not a drill!!(
Anybody or anything that causes the Fail to froth at the mouth makes me very 😊
Just looked and she’s almost at 900k followers. Bet William’s gone and blown the Duchy budget on bots to try and troll her only to find out it’s a waist because she turned comments off. Such a power move in her part. Bet the Kensington courtiers didn’t even know that was possible. Would have saved them a lot of grief with the franken photo mess
Do you know what’s a power move…knowing to use the correct spelling of a word in your comments, it’s a waste of time otherwise.
Nine stories in one day, the DM editor needs his head examined.
Smart not to turn on comments, as the unhinged reaction clearly illustrates. There was no ‘controversy’ sparked, she is not a ‘coward’ nor should somebody get to call her that on her own page. 🙄
💯✨
Glad she turned off comments and restricted it. We remember how nasty and vicious some of the comments were toward her on SussexRoyal. The way these fools act like they’re entitled to anything of Meghan’s. It’s her page, she can do whatever she wants with it, and opening it to insane from awful people is not worth her peace and pulls focus from her content. It’s counterproductive. Let them vent and act the fool elsewhere.
I thought I might read Daniela Elsers story on this .
I couldn’t finish it , she was so full of hateful bile that it made me feel sick .
So glad Meghan has turned her comments off and I wish her every success x
Keep your comments off Meghan and continue to live your life joyfully and unbothered.
I like that she turned off the comments. If I were any level of famous I would do the same.