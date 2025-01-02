Duchess Meghan posted an Instagram video (update: her new trailer)

It was a New Year’s Day surprise, and I hope a harbinger of things to come this year: the Duchess of Sussex dropped a video on Instagram on New Year’s Day! It turns out that the @meghan IG account really does belong to Meghan. Hopefully, this is the start of something great for 2025 – Meghan on social media, promoting American Riviera Orchard and other projects, and a new era of visibility on her own terms. People Mag got the confirmation that Prince Harry was the one who filmed Meghan’s video too:
Meghan Markle is back on Instagram! On Jan. 1, Meghan, 43, kicked off the new year with a new account on the social media platform. It had long been rumored that the handle @meghan belonged to the Duchess of Sussex, and her first post under that account featured her in a video, wearing all white and running on the beach, writing “2025” in the sand before running back off camera. PEOPLE understands the unfiltered video was shot by her husband Prince Harry at a public beach near their Montecito, California home.
In addition to her first post, the @meghan account also updated its profile picture to a black-and-white shot of Meghan smiling and wearing white, though a different white look than in her first post.
PEOPLE understands Meghan is excited to return to social media as a way to reconnect with communities around the world and share updates about the projects she’s working on, looking to lead by example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection.
“PEOPLE understands…” As in, this came from the Archewell team. Don’t @ me – Harry, Meghan and their team sometimes speak to the media in this way, and I wish they would do it more. Anyway, I’m glad she’s on Instagram and I wish she would have been ‘gramming this whole time. I get that she and Harry are rightly concerned about the effects of social media, especially on kids and teens. But social media can absolutely be a tool for good, a tool for promotion, and a platform to spread a positive message directly.
Update: The trailer for her Netflix series dropped! The show is called With Love, Meghan! We will have more coverage tomorrow!
She has the comments turned off. Hopefully that will help mitigate the negativity.
That’s good that she does! I don’t think anyone needs to be subjected to that kind of abuse.
Good. Nobody needs deranger and BM comments on their site and she would have been blamed for the slightest of comments that were negative toward any of the others.
Yeah, I can’t even imagine the racist comments she would get otherwise. They used to comment the most racist sh*t on the posts about Meghan on royal accounts and they didn’t do anything about it. Sussex Squad was the one reporting and removing them. But, when people started commenting “Diana” on Camilla’s post, they were quick to limit the comments.
And I hope that she keeps the comments off permanently! Her mental health is most important!
I hope so too 😎It looks like Oprah closed her comments also😎
Those comments aren’t just bad for her mental health, they are awful for any decent person to read. I remember the first time I saw the comments on Gary Janetti’s page I was practically in tears and so shocked. That’s the thing about being a public figure. Anyway, I know it’s for her sake but for ours I’m also so glad.
Catherine and myself googling where to find the gorgeous dresses in the trailer
Bring it on!
I love it!!! She looks beautiful and carefree.
Gotta agree, she does look great, here. (and probably everywhere else too)
To be rich !! No wonder she looks so good!
Simple, elegant and fun.
I think that she will mainly use this IG account for her activism and projects. ARO is business. The fans (and the deranged haters, the unhinged British tabloid press and the rota/royal rats), who expect a lot of private and family content on this IG account, will be disappointed. But the content will be inspirational and uplifting, that’s for sure.
And I’m glad that it’s separate from Harry, so no royal stuff/bs.
Is there an Archewell account? I’d imagine anything charity based would be on Archewell. I hope this means Meghan is back being her amazing self pre-royals.
I must admit, I’m confused by this. I don’t think she wants to post any private stuff. So is this related to ARO, Sussex.com or Archewell foundation or Archewell productions? Any of the above could use a good social media account with her occassional appearance in cute videos like this. She is lovely, it’s a cute little video. And we all jumped on it like we did the ARO instagram and I’m still waiting. Maybe the cooking show is coming out soon and this new account will support the promotion of that? I hope we’ll find out the purpose of this one.
It’s supporting the cooking show and it’s perfeeeeeect! Love the trailer. Finally we got something 🤩🤩🥳🥳
She has over 730,000 followers and the video has been viewed 4 million times! And she’s not even trying. I love that the comments are turned off…let her do it on her terms.
Can’t wait till she has more followers than the one from Salty Island 😂😂😂
I expect some duchy money to be spent on bot farms to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Didn’t NY Times do an article about that? There was suspicious followers increases on K&W’s account whenever Sussex account was too close to them in terms of numbers. They are gonna do the same.
@sevenblue I forgotten all about that. And you’re correct every time they got more followers the then Cambridges would get like a hundred thousand more followers and that growth stopped in 2020, which is from what I understand of social media kind of bizarre. I’m sure we’re going to be subject to a whole bunch of articles in the next few days about what celebrity is and isn’t following her, and what family member that has an Instagram account is there isn’t following her. They’ll be more stories about her Instagram account then their sainted Kate’s first cancer free birthday, so I’m sure she’ll be blamed for ” overshadowing” her yet again.
There is definitely going to be an increase in bot purchases from KP, lol.
@Dee(2) yup the regular increase in followers stopped in 2020, although their follower count still seems suspiciously high. Two things the NYT article laid out that stuck with me – their followers weren’t increasing based on what you would expect. For example. when Louis was born, you would have expected an abnormally large increase in followers and that didn’t happen, it was just the regular monthly growth that the KP account always had (i.e. the bots.) And the other giveaway for me was that the interaction rate is pretty low based on the followers. Like now they have something like 14 million followers but many of their posts and videos only have a thousand likes, maybe a few thousand likes. I think the summer’s eve commercial got a few million likes as did Kate’s original cancer-bench video, but even those numbers don’t line up with the number of followers. But with 14 million followers, even if half of them aren’t very active on social media, you would expect higher engagement.
And if you look at the comments, you can always tell the bots.
Omg I love this sooo much!!! 🥳🥳💕 Hopefully this is a turning point!
Loved seeing the IG post and seeing her followers climb higher and higher has been a delight. Shudder island will throw themselves into a tizzy and eventually combust as her followers count grows and as she posts more.
Looking forward to seeing more from her. So glad she has comments turned off.
edited to add – how long before WanKpost an all white clothed video writing in the sand. I give it 4 months tops.
Keen And pegs can run towards each other in slow motion on the beach
Keen can pick up a starfish.
😂😂😂
The way the haters ( BM and derangers ) simultaneously followed her, threw tantrums and called it cringe and un royal was comical 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Meghan has them on chokehold
More unroyal than cavorting with your husband on video?
And trying to find ‘mistakes’ because they’re STILL defensive about the utterly fake mothers day photo. They’re all idiots.
Some are so obsessed with the holiday card of harry and Meghan they take hours studying it
They love to call anything that they do cringe or bizarre, like they’ve had a sense of humor and fun surgically removed. Ignore it. Beyond the fact that William and Kate put out a sepia toned video that legitimately was what someone could call cringe a few months ago, they always end up saying that whatever Harry and Meghan are doing is wrong and then do the exact same thing a few months later. If early years ever makes a return I guarantee a video like this will be used to announce it.
Yes! That’s how you start the new year off.
I’m so jealous of how neat her handwriting is, even in sand. And however she wants to do or not do social media is fine with me she is the one getting the hate. It good though to have the likes and comments off because it really stops the negativity of comments and fights in their tracks because we all know comment sections can get off track very easily even among supporters. And not showing likes eliminates the ability for the British media to write articles about declining interest and any other stuff because one post got 100,000 likes and another post got 500, 000.
I was just coming to say how fabulous her handwriting is, even when it’s just one finger drawing in sand. She’s a sorcerer. 😊
Me too! My handwritten 2025 is not as pretty–my handwriting has gotten a bit uglier since I generally only find myself writing cards or filling in info by hand. Everything else is digital and my digits lack practice.
I’m glad she’s decided to get directly in touch and we know it’s her. Big things are coming!
She’s a very talented calligrapher, I recall her doing friends’ wedding invitations, place cards, etc. It shows in her sand-writing!
Well I guess it’s time for little old me to finally join Instagram. Love seeing Meghan this happy and free
So happy to see her back! And I hope the comments stay off forever.
“People understands” means they didn’t get the quote directly from Meghan. There’s a write up about the Instagram in both Town and Country and Marie Claire. That’s where the quote comes from. Anyway I’m happy that she’s returned to social media. The Royal Family should have allowed her to keep it. I hope this means that the Tig will be relaunched as well.
LOL I honestly don’t understand why some folks are so fixated on The Tig and on M bringing it back.
Progress always moves forward….never backward.
Meghan’s joy in: “cooking, gardening, entertaining, travel & friendship” were some of the concepts & ideas that informed The Tig and we already know that her upcoming Netflix series will also contain these concepts & ideas.
That’s as close as anyone will ever get to seeing the return of The Tig.
I am soooo looking forward to hearing the name of the Netflix series bcos it will eclipse The Tig and we will all be able to close the lid on The Tig and place it gently & lovìngly in the past where it belongs.
The Tig was more than just a blog it was a business and I see no reason why she can’t revive it. She only closed it because she was told that she couldn’t continue it and mistakenly believed that she would be working for the Royal Family.
So glad she’s back on instagram! Not being able to see the likes or comments is a step in the right direction, I hope both stay off. I do like instagram due to how restricted it can be. I saw a lot of haters (fans tbh) already follow her so I’m glad her and her team aren’t given them the opportunity to abuse her. I also think this is huge that she’s finally in a place where she feels okay to do this. It was really touch and go there for a while during the height of the abuse she experienced while in Britain so seeing her come out of it alive and slowly getting herself back has been a relief and delight to see. Looking forward to her next post!
Meghan’s IG page is blue check mark official. She’s definitely getting to a million by Saturday the latest.
She just hit 1million followers at 1:50 pm PST. How cool is that!
It’s so telling that the sad little man who hates her so much has to follow her. It won’t be long before that witch Levine will be following as well.
She’ll be at 1 million followers by noon EST. Love this for her and I’m so glad she’s back 🙌🏽🎊!
I’m so glad she’s back on IG and on her own terms (i.e. comments turned off.) I am excited to see how she uses the account.
I love her outfit here. I love white on white in the winter. Her hair looks gorgeous too
OMG I’m so happy!!
It’s great to see Meghan looking so carefree and happy. I’m sure the Salty Island people are pulling out what’s left of their hair. I hope 2025 is a wonderful year for Meghan and Harry. They deserve it!!
Can’t wait for the cringe video that Willy & kkkate will post in response!
She’s at 801,000 followers now!!!
🙂🔥🔥
at 7:17a PST, she’s at 810K followers :):)
I said in a post upthread that M’s upcoming Netflix lifestyle series will contain the concepts & ideas that informed The Tig & will be a bigger & better iteration of those concepts & ideas.
But I also wish to say that I foresee M’s new, personal Instagram accnt being the place where theres not only a tie-in with the Netflix lifestyle series but also where M will be able to share more personal stories related to the content of her Netflix lifestyle series, her life & her work.
In fact, creating synergies is one of M’s personal & business strengths & we are going to see this in action regarding: her personal IG, the Netflix lifestyle series, ARO, and ARO’s Instagram.
I’m reminded of something I read or heard M explain back in her pre-H days about personal vs private, saying in effect that she has no problem sharing what’s “personal” to her but never what’s “private.”
And in making the distinction, she said the things that are private to her are the things that are precious/ cherished and which she holds dear and wdnt dream of exposing to strangers. And I recall her saying specifically and by way of example, that her relationship with a loved one wd fall in the category of “private.”
She looks luminous — and blissfully free.
Yay🎉 happy new year fr. Meghan on a beach looking free and happy with Harry taking the vid! ❤️it! Made an insta account for ARO and just revisited for Meghan. I prob like look a bot bc they’re the only 2 things I follow😂. Excited for her.
Of course i wouldve loved to have her on IG this whole time but given what she went through im glad she took the time she felt she needed and came back when she was ready on her own terms. We have to remember that this woman was literally thinking of taking her life just 5 years ago, lost a baby 3 years ago, and has been getting bullied on industrial scale both in print and online for almost a decade now. I totally understand why she’s taken her time in getting back out there and I hope this is a good omen and a sign of us being able to see more of her this year.
I also have to say: all of the excited comments i saw around that tweet from popbase announcing her return to IG made me so happy. I hope someone in her circle has seen them and can let her know how much she was missed(though the fact that she’s already at over 850k followers should also tell her that).
She’s now at 937k and I bet she will be over a million by tomorrow.
And I bet none of them are paid followers.
The trailer she dropped for her show has me so excited! Gives off amazing vibes
There is a new video on her page it is her cooking show wich according to daily fail and co is not happening. Yep see this haters https://www.instagram.com/p/DEVK2sGvyrv/
Everything looking gorgeous, can’t wait!
Her new video with clips of her cooking and sharing food with her smiling friends is fantastic! I am so excited for her. Go, Meghan!!!!
Wow, the trailer is beautiful!
What a nice start to 2025! Can’t wait to see what she posts. Happy she’s restricting comments. I had briefly followed the Meghan account but then thought it was all hype and unfollowed it. Apparently she was in conversations with Meta executives. From Sky news- ‘the couple had “constructive conversations” with senior executives at Meta about “creating safer and healthier online environments”, the spokesperson added.’ May explain why the Meghan account sat dormant for a couple years and how she restricts access. Should be interesting what she posts on Meghan compared to ARO. Will probably be more substantive. Looking forward to content from both accounts but she takes her time so not expecting daily updates or anything, lol.
OMG! She posted a preview of her cooking show and it looks amazing! I need to watch it now!
I am following, I have notifications set on and she just posted something about her new cooking show…. I will do everything in my power to support Meghan, EVERYTHING!!!!
A good person should never have to go through what she went through just marrying a guy! that family is horrible, absolutely horrible.
GO GO GO GO GO Princess Meghan!
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I will buy anything this woman tries to sell me.
+1,000,000
I will do the same thing as well. I am waiting for the jams. I am in the US and I will order a bunch like I do for Clevr. Anything she sells, I will buy!
So said I ❤
I didn’t follow the account because it seemed sus, but now I’m there! And she’s dropped her cooking trailer! It looks good, Mindy Kaling is featured, and a few other glimpses of friends eating that I don’t recognize.
Looks more like an Ina inspired show than Martha, with actual friends 😂. I will say it crossed my mind that it’s a lot of very thin people enjoying her food, gonna be interesting if it gives off Giada vibes (extremely tiny lady who performative enjoys her Italian cooking but sometimes just looks horrified by her own food).
But I’m excited for her and I know it will be a smash. I also finally saw something online that explained ARO, they said it’s patterned after Flamingo Estates, an LA based gardening/lifestyle brand. Found it very interesting to look into, and I can better understand what she’s going for there too.
What crossed my mind is that everyone has the same hair style, but everything looks clean and beautiful and relatively simple. My life is pretty much the opposite of that – still, I can dream, lol.
The owner of Flamingo Estates speaks fondly of Meghan. There was an interview about Meghan copying his ideas, which he laughed off as nonsense. Apparently Meghan is a friend. Don’t you just love it when the media try to find dirt on Meghan only to be told how much she is loved?
Saw the two clips from Instagram and it looks good. I am glad she turned off comments. I hope she never turns them back on.
Congratulations Meghan. Your show looks like a lot of fun and is just beautiful from what I see. Well done
Her friends going all the way back always say what a thoughtful hostess she is, all the way down to her hand written thank you notes. I bet her Pinterest boards are inspired! I love how cheesey she is!
Ahhhhh!!!! I just saw the trailer! It’s everything I was hoping it would be!
I am going to watch this show multiple times just to take in everything.
Love it! The trailer is lovely! Yay Meghan living her best life!
My favourite part in the video is Guy, snoring and she says “It’s a peaceful day”.
As my dog is snoring at my side this very moment, I relate!
Today is the first day of my promotion/pay raise, the trailer for the new season of Expedition Bigfoot dropped and now this!!!!! Omg!!! I’m having the best day ever!!!!!
We are so back. This is for all of The Tig lovers. My girl is officially back! Go Meghan!
Just watched the trailer it looks so joyful and fun. Meghan really looks in her element . She ready to launch. The British media of course will be negative. But it’s their loss and our gain. Joyfulness for a bleak month.
I am SO EXCITED about this!!!!! Yes!!!
If you all have a minute and don’t mind leaving comments, go leave a comment on the Netflix post about this video. The haters and bots are starting to swarm.
Aaaaah! A trailer! With love, Meghan. Omg, so freaking cute. This lady gonna have me cooking or something.
The food she is making in the trailer all looks so luscious!! That guy next to her looked a little bit worried when she was holding the bees though! Can’t wait to watch the show.
Her new show looks amazing .
How clever to do all this at the start of the year .
I wish her nothing but success .
OMG, OMG, OMG!!! The trailer looks so great!!
It is going to be absolutely healing to have this show to watch amid the lunacy that awaits us all. Thank you, Meghan!!! Your timing couldn’t be more perfect.
On YouTube, people are unleashing their venom in the comments there. Threats to cancel Netflix, hopes that this will be a flop, etc. so let’s all be sure to watch and make this series number one to make the haters witness Meghan’s success.
Why are people filled with such hate , I don’t understand it .
Lol, I bet they are. Quelle surprise, a woc of color getting a bunch of hateful comments on YT. Gasp, shock and faux-surprise. The haters are gonna help in making the numbers go up. So is curiosity and interest. Meghan has cute and thoughtful taste so people will check it out either way.
She does the best thing you can do for your soul – she organises everyday things with love, joy and thoughtfulness in a loving community of people. I wouldn’t allow any venom from the comments. There is far too much of it.
Meghan’s account is now less than 9K to meet a million followers
OMG I’m so happy she’s back ! I can’t wait for the TV show : Meghan has a great aesthetic and her voice is so soothing ; it will surely be a favorite in my Netflix library.
However, I advise against going to see the trailer on YouTube. Netflix left the comments and it’s mainly hateful and spiteful comments. I was so shocked as I could almost feel their enjoyment through the screen. I fully understand why she turned the comments off on IG and hope H&M will continue to live a happy life on their terms. I was also among the ones who wanted them to retaliate against the attacks in the media but now I feel like it will just generate even more hatred for almost no understanding. If people decide not to believe or be empathetic to them after the documentary, spare and the interviews ; nothing else could be done.
I’ll just keep enjoying this safe space (and be less in its shadows in 2025 ^^)
Aw, Guy snoring at the end. 🥰