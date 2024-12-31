Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce after eight-plus years

This past fall was the eight-year anniversary of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from Brad Pitt just days after he attacked her and their six kids on a private plane. Their divorce was bifurcated in 2019, but they spent the bulk of the past eight years in a dispute over money and custody of their children. It’s been a long road, especially when Angelina went to the California Supreme Court and successfully voided a joint-custody ruling from a compromised private judge. In recent years, the divorce negotiations seemingly stood at a stand-still because Brad has been suing Angelina over the sale of her half of Chateau Miraval, and Angelina’s countersued. Recently, in the winery dispute, Angelina successfully got the court to order Brad to turn over all of his communications with his publicist and crisis management team. Weeks later, the Jolie-Pitt divorce has been settled. Coincidence?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement in their divorce eight years after the Maria star filed to end their two-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, signed off on their divorce on Monday, Dec. 30, according to Jolie’s lawyers. “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon tells PEOPLE in a statement. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.” A source close to Jolie adds, “She doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time.”

[From People]

Again, I love how Angelina’s lawyers are so much more proactive these days with giving statements to the press. She’s needed that for years. TMZ had some additional information – Angelina signed off on the divorce on Christmas Day, and the paperwork was filed yesterday. According to TMZ’s sources, Angelina is “forgoing spousal and family support from Brad.” Which could mean that he’s giving her a lump-sum settlement (I think that seems likely). There’s also not an agreement over custody, but Knox and Vivienne are 16 years old now and most family courts would say they’re old enough to decide which parent they want to live with and see. TMZ also says that Brad and Angelina recently “exchanged final financial disclosures.” Interesting.