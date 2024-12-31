Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce after eight-plus years

This past fall was the eight-year anniversary of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from Brad Pitt just days after he attacked her and their six kids on a private plane. Their divorce was bifurcated in 2019, but they spent the bulk of the past eight years in a dispute over money and custody of their children. It’s been a long road, especially when Angelina went to the California Supreme Court and successfully voided a joint-custody ruling from a compromised private judge. In recent years, the divorce negotiations seemingly stood at a stand-still because Brad has been suing Angelina over the sale of her half of Chateau Miraval, and Angelina’s countersued. Recently, in the winery dispute, Angelina successfully got the court to order Brad to turn over all of his communications with his publicist and crisis management team. Weeks later, the Jolie-Pitt divorce has been settled. Coincidence?
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement in their divorce eight years after the Maria star filed to end their two-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, signed off on their divorce on Monday, Dec. 30, according to Jolie’s lawyers.
“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon tells PEOPLE in a statement.
“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”
A source close to Jolie adds, “She doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time.”
[From People]
Again, I love how Angelina’s lawyers are so much more proactive these days with giving statements to the press. She’s needed that for years. TMZ had some additional information – Angelina signed off on the divorce on Christmas Day, and the paperwork was filed yesterday. According to TMZ’s sources, Angelina is “forgoing spousal and family support from Brad.” Which could mean that he’s giving her a lump-sum settlement (I think that seems likely). There’s also not an agreement over custody, but Knox and Vivienne are 16 years old now and most family courts would say they’re old enough to decide which parent they want to live with and see. TMZ also says that Brad and Angelina recently “exchanged final financial disclosures.” Interesting.
I’m happy for Angelina.
With the court ordering all communications between Brad & his pr team and Blake Lively’s court case blowing the lid on pr smear campaigns done by abusers, Brad was probably running scared.
I think his team & CAA ordered him to settle the divorce. I also think he will withdraw his Miravel lawsuit because he cannot afford the public to see the full extent of his abuse.
Happy New year to Angelina Jolie & her kids, may 2025 bring them true freedom from the abuser.
Yes, potentially.. Between this and the cement below about turning over emails (a few weeks ago?) it’s highly suspicious
This definitely makes him look like the scared little man that he is. He folded and comes out looking like a fool. She comes out looking like the queen she is and she’s not looking back.
I think they are connected. In Megan Twohey’s NYT article on Lively-Baldoni from 21 December, she writes that she went through thousands of texts and emails, some supoenaed. Melissa Nathan worked for Matthew Hiltzik’s company before striking out on her own, BUT one of her clients was…Brad Pitt. Has Melissa Nathan also been supoenaed? If MN mentioned her BP to Jennifer Abel, it’s logical to think that AJ knew what to look for beyond anything BP had.
In any case, congrats to finally wrapping up this contentious chapter and now being able to move on. AJ kept her kids safe.
Whoops–meant to reply to Sienna. Sorry for where my comment landed and any confusion.
Agreed Sienna. Could the timing of Blake’s lawsuit be anymore perfect? There was nothing stopping Angelina from saying “I was affected by a similar smear campaign, and have the proof.”
His yes men know it’s bad and have too much riding on him. I assume that’s one of the reasons why his PR hasn’t commented on any of the stories. He’s mad that he was essential forced to settle ASAP.
He’s such a douchebag. Hopefully he will settle miraval too and finally let her go for good
Angelina successfully got the court to order Brad to turn over all of his communications with his publicist and crisis management team.
–What do you have to hide Brad? Never mind don’t care. Angie and her kids are finally free of you. It does make me angry that he got away with his abuse without accountability or repercussion, but as long as the kids and Angie are healing and can move on with their lives, so be it. I’m so happy for her! I wish her and lovely family all the best in the world.
Exactly… when there’s an abusive spouse and parent on the scene, it’s not a case of “living well is the best revenge”. Revenge isn’t the goal.
It’s the “living” and “living well” AWAY from the abuser and FREE from their destructive actions and intents that’s the best part.
AJ must be SO relieved, for herself and all the kids.
Thank you North, I came here to say Thank you for saying this. It’s not about revenge, it’s only about getting away from the abuse. They look for people pleasers, they look for people that don’t push back. Angelina got away from it, got her kids away. I still see a haunted, scared, hurt look in her eyes. Especially looking back at these old pics of her posing with him. She doesn’t look like he makes her feel safe. I wish her all the healing and renewal in the universe!
Happy for Angie and the children. As for not speaking ill of the deadbeat, don’t worry Angie, we’ve got that covered until the rest of his days.
The children will not come out of this unscathed. Both of their parents have been maligned, criticized and blamed for the divorce in the press and on social media. No amount of evidence can combat the online vitriol that Brad and Angelina have been subjected to for the past eight years, and nothing can protect or shield the kids from it. Children process family trauma very differently from adults and it doesn’t matter what we as outsiders think. There’s no such thing as Team Angie or Team Brad when children are collateral damage.
All that money spent on lawyers.
That was the point I think. Drain her of her money so she has to come back. Right out of the financial abuse playbook
@lanne
How are you and your little boy doing? If you celebrate Christmas, I hope it was special for the both of you ❤️
Good. Happy for her and the kids. So now we see if BP drops the miraval suit bc that’s currently the one in which he has to give the court all his messages with his crisis management team. Hmm. Unless he found a way to fully erase all that info, which is unlikely, I’m thinking he might drop the miraval suit.
I think he will as well. I think this was the first step at settling everything to keep her from revealing any documents until they finish mediation for the winery case.
Merry Christmas Angie!
Custody is moot. California family law says children 14 and up can decide which parent they want to live with. They don’t even want his name, why would they want to live with him or visit him? The four oldest are all adults. It doesn’t look like Brad has made even feeble efforts to see any of the kids since Angie left him.
Let Brad give Angie a decent lump sum, disappear somewhere with his latest squeeze, and leave Angie and the kids the hell alone.
I wonder if he also gave up legal custody of Knox and Vivienne. If he has, Angelina no longer needs his consent for them to travel out of state with her.
I wish we have seen his PR team’s emails, I am sure they aren’t that different from Justin’s PR team’s. But, I am happy for Angelina, she finally closed this chapter. She must have felt a huge burden lifted from her shoulders.
But aren’t the pr emails part of the miraval suit which is still ongoing. So there’s still a very real chance we’ll see them. Unless BP drops the suit against AJ for selling her shares. Which he hasn’t done…yet. Unless I’m misunderstanding?
Emails are part of Miraval lawsuit, not this.
What’s also sad is in some of those pics she’s genuinely happy.. Until he revealed himself
What an excellent way to close out the year.
I know Angie just wants to be done with Pitt, but I hope he at least gave her a very substantial lump-sum settlement.
And I’m sure this made her xmas much more sweeter.
She divorced him. Why would she get a settlement?
Filing first has no bearing on whether or not she would get a settlement.
But that doesn’t explain why she would get a settlement. Child support for the remaining minors, yes; spousal support, not clear. Anywho, glad this part is behind them.
They had multiple properties together. He most likely had to buy her out or share the proceedings. It looks like there may have been some kind of agreement for her attorney fees as well.
Nice Christmas present.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Angelina! I don’t think that there is a coincidence that the request for his emails and this settlement happened. I think that he knew that more would be disclosed of his behavior.
For those asking, why is there a settlement when she filed for divorce?
There’s a thing called child support and back and back child support here in the US..He should have been paying child support and i’m gonna guess that he did not.
Angelina could have going to court, but instead did it quietly and that’s why there is a settlement.
I’m glad that she can now have some peace in her life and maybe he will leave her alone since he has Heidi Fleiss.
I was going to say, now he can marry Heidi Fleiss 2.0 like his lame article said he would when the divorce went through. BP is a complete idiot. He is as dumb as he looks.
I cannot begin to imagine how this has effected her and the kids. Years of dealing with this divorce and always wondering “what next or what is going to hit next”. Seeing their mother going through all of it FOR YEARS. May 2025 bring her and the kids much deserved peace, health and healing.
Hear hear! Wishing them peace in the new year, and wishing for Brad to come to his senses and drop Miraval suit too. Let it go!
I really really hope those emails come out in the winery case. Otherwise, it feels like he kinda got a good part of what he wanted—to abuse her financially and trash her reputation with the public. Hoping that lump sum covers some of those millions she was forced to spend on attorneys defending her kids from this loathsome creature.
“Angelina successfully got the court to order Brad to turn over all of his communications with his publicist and crisis management team.”
This is complete speculation, but wouldn’t it be interesting if the same firm that was used by Depp and Baldoni was used by Pitt.
@Tiffany we knew they used to the same PR firm.
Even if she drops the suit against her , the new owners are going after him. So doubt he’ll drop it.
Something odd is going on with him. I think Heidi might have left him because there’s no b-day or xmas stories from his pr team like usual . He usually gives the media something lame. I highly doubt he’s realized that people don’t care so stopped for that reason
I bet he’s preparing something epic and is just lying in wait for now, so that his ravenous fans get even more excited and start flooding the internet with requests for his comeback. and then he’ll graciously, probably on the day of the Oscars, if Angelina is nominated, pop up with some news like: ines and I got married and we’re expecting a baby. and ines will never leave him, because she is very thirsty for fame and monety
I mean his pr is stuck in the 80s/90s so they might think that’s epic. It’s 2025 and Brad Pitt is 61- it will be a lot more ewws and he’s too old and poor child. Not the Pr he wants.
But who knows. I do think something is going down but may not be positive which is why he’s laying low
You think Angie isn’t a beast. She deliberately signed those papers on Xmas day like it was a gd gift LOL
Brad better settle in mediation cause she is gonna tell everything in court if they go!
good. many people are waiting for Angelina to start talking. now she can. the children are big and safe.
@Facts I said the same thing!
😀😀👏🏻👏🏻
Lovely news. Happy for her and the kids.
This is good news for Angelina. In the meantime Alice Evans continues to drag out the financial settlement following
their divorce in July 2023; now she is contesting the cast iron prenup and they are due back in court in April. Ioan Gruffyd endured abuse during the marriage and told her in 2020 he no longer loved her. They had couples counselling for months but they separated in January 2021. Dragging out a divorce and financial settlement as a form of control and continuation of abuse is not acceptable. IG is a jobbing actor NOT A list superstar: Alice Evans is wasting money he doesn’t have and she hasn’t got round to remaking her own life because of her scorched earth daily existence.
On the los Angeles Times article about the divorce
“The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their pain doesn’t count. They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories.”
It’s really heartbreaking
Angelina is epitome of class.
No freaking way!!! That’s not a coincidence at all. Those emails really did give her the leverage she needed. I bet his PR team and mangers advised him to settle everything as soon as possible. They don’t want their correspondings to be leaked. The winery lawsuit will follow soon.
This was a great way for Angelina and the kids to come in the new year! Love that she signed it on Christmas day.
This makes those recent “Angelina dragging her feet so Brad can’t remarry” stories even slimier. Because I doubt this decision happened in the past few days. They’ve obviously been nearing the end and he knew he wouldn’t be able to go to that well much longer, so he took advantage to whack her one more time with it.
Happy for her! She has been the epitome of grace fr 💙
Interesting to see who signed the settlement doc and when. Brad running to the dailymail to act like he was the one wanting it to end so badly while the doc shows Angelina was the first to sign and he waited days later even after his lawyer had already sign too.
https://x.com/25Eriii25/status/1874195264619372857?t=iJgfuChr8TxugSUjddIh4g&s=19
An enriching eight-year run for the lawyers (other than Laura Wasser, who bowed out). 🙂