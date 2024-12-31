Prince William & Kate intend to bypass the ‘men in gray’ even more in the future

The first three months of 2024 were pretty bonkers for people who follow royal gossip. A missing Princess of Wales, a mysterious health crisis, a cobbled-together frankenphoto released officially by Kensington Palace, and photo agencies issuing kill orders on an official palace-released photo. All of this happened in a bizarre period of time for Prince William and Kate’s office as well – Kate had been without a private secretary since the fall of 2022, and William’s private secretary left after William shared his plans to hire a CEO. William and Kate’s office seemed like it was being run by clowns as they staggered from self-made crisis to self-made crisis. I still believe that the situation at KP got so dire that King Charles had no other option than sending in royal fixers to “manage” the mess in March. Well, you would think that William and Kate would have learned a lesson about their poor management skills and childish antics. But no – apparently, they’re still committed to bypassing “the men in gray.”
The mysterious image of “men in gray suits” who operate the monarchy behind closed doors has long intrigued the public. Princess Diana reportedly feared these “gray men” – palace courtiers and aides – and their influence over her personal life. Prince Harry has also publicly discussed his struggles with some of his family’s courtiers, referring to three of them by unflattering nicknames in his memoir Spare and describing them as “middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian maneuvers.”
A royal expert recently suggested that after analyzing Prince William and Kate Middleton’s actions over the past year, which have seen the couple face significant challenges, it appears that the future King and Queen plan to manage their roles more directly, possibly avoiding these “gray men” entirely.
As William and Kate juggle their royal duties with raising their young children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six – they’ve made it clear that family is their top priority, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, formerly the BBC’s royal correspondent, in an article for the i newspaper. This is a significant shift from the House of Windsor’s culture during the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign, who was known to prioritize her monarch duties over motherhood, reports the Mirror.
Bond believes this change, along with a recent hire in their office, indicates that William and Kate plan to do things differently when William ascends the throne. “The Waleses have stepped outside the Palace walls in more ways than one,” says Bond.
“They’ve appointed a former CEO of Tescos to head up their Royal Foundation and are planning a more corporate approach for their private office. While plans are on hold as the Princess recovers, it’s clear that the couple intends to bypass some of the ‘gray men’ at the Palace and take more direct control of their affairs.”
I actually think Bond is correct, in that William and Kate still intend to do things in their own clownish, mismanaged way. There were several moments during the year where I thought William in particular was rebelling against his father after Charles cleaned up William’s mess. William and Kate’s September “cancer-free” video was also a “f–k you” to Charles, done without Buckingham Palace’s input. There’s a real push-pull on William these days as the courtiers try to prepare him for kingship and he has to be dragged kicking and screaming into those preparations. It will just get worse in 2025.
So now they are playing emphasis on parenthood to get out of work. They have low work numbers and if they cut work hours taxpayers should not have to pay for them
Actually, they are always claiming to prioritise their family over duty and work. Ever since they got married, everyone was soft towards them to avoid a repeat of Diana, as they put it…it’s pretty annoying and I can’t understand how the taxpayers accept it. I haven’t heard anyone other head of state or future head of state playing so much emphasis on parenthood. It’s as if they are the only ones with children and with no help at all. I find it unacceptable.
Diana was not lazy and worked. Diana got into a dysfunctional marriage work was not the issue
When I talked about Diana, I meant about the pressure she suffered from media and her bad marriage. I remember articles mentioning something similar. I didn’t mean her work. Nobody can say anything about her work ethics. Those two wish they reassembled her… but they are the exact opposite and they always find excuses.
Kate showed no interest in work or learning anything new. She played dress up and avoided work. They learned from how Diana was treated is another excuse like the Malta spin. The royals did not learn a thing considering how Meghan was treated.
@FC: very well said.
Also, the “grey men” are paid by taxpayers. So, why should they have jobs if their advice and guidance is to be ignored?
W&K have always had a “corporate” mindset. They’ve had private companies set up to protect their IP since they got married.
They have to get their hands on their own money and pay for themselves since WanK want to approach his reign like a corporation, a business. There is no point having tax payers paying over Hal a billion a year to stage WanK’s corporation, why should we pay for them to have their business. Abolish the monarchy already
Kate was always the laziest. The way they do their own thing avoiding the “grey men” is their way of breaking out of the trap they’re in, as harry calls it. They are unfortunately so incompetent at everything they do. Even the cosplay was so lame. If willie could have a little bit of charm and if kate had just half of diana’s heart and half of meg’s brain, even just half a personality, it would be great.
It will be interesting to see if Lee Thompson stays on past 2025. And I think they scrapped the search for a CEO because no one was interested in the job.
I don’t think there’s William and Kate anymore. I feel like this is all Will and he lets Kate appear in public only for certain, big events.
This is all him, the reluctant future king.
I think the issue is a grown man is not going to be pressured by the vanities of his weak father and over bearing step mother.
I think THIS comment is it. Kate will be a shadow queen in that she will have no influence but she will be queen. And William will use her where he has to but that’s it. Some kind of separation agreement was hammered out in the first half of 2024.
The proposition that they can pretend they are still married in the traditional sense of the word is not sustainable long term if indeed they are living separately. There is too much scrutiny of their relationship.
What is the point of keeping Kate around if she’s not even pulling her weight as a Royal? The health reason won’t last much longer especially when Charles is still doing treatments and working 10 times as much as Kate, who is several decades younger and supposedly cancer free according to her own words in the video.
But it’s somebody’s idea to make those videos for public consumption, I’m thinking the coronation one & the more-recent cancer-free one. Oh, and that anniversary one. And I don’t think that somebody is Will. Nor do I think it’s Kate. So no private secretaries, no CEO, who, exactly, is running their public-facing life?
I feel that cancer-free video was Kates and Carole’s idea. That and the photoshoot before trooping. That’s why Carole was in the cancer-free video and I feel Carole/ Kate wanted to quell their separation rumors so they really emphasized how much in love they are with all the touchy, feely, grabby stuff in the video.
William seemed to cooperate with the lovey dovey spin in the shampoo commercial. He gritted his teeth but went along with it
When they are in public and on appearances he does not want pda with her.
Yes, true Tessa. Was the video a negotiation of Carole/Kates?
William felt trapped in the early part of the year, pre beard, hence the video. But that was half a year ago and any public appearance since then shows him not looking at her or giving her dirty looks. And since the video kate has been benched from all tiara events, with no reports of objections from William. I think the balance of power has flipped back to William and we will see more of that in the new year.
The only reason William can do this is because of the sacrifices Harry and Meghan have made. When William becomes king, his heir will likely just be out of uni or perhaps starting a family of his own never mind his younger siblings. He will have no peers to manage because his only brother is being hounded on the other side of the planet, his cousins have their own lives, and his aunts and uncles will be ancient. He should get on his knees and thank Harry and Meghan.
I legitimately think this is part of the reason he needs Harry to a) stay gone and b) people hate Meghan, because they can’t force him to abdicate at least until George is 18 as there is nobody tenable to be regent. He needs to be their only option to try and get away with his plan.
He’s definitely more obstinate than either the Queen or Charles so he’ll put up a good fight. I’m sure they’ll get him in the end though.
Unfortunately for William some people don’t like him and Kate. If he gets too pompous the media will turn on him.some have already
Eh, they don’t need ‘tenable’. They have a long list of people in the line-up & they’ll go with the next in line, or use whatever selection process they make up. They’ve. never had a problem with this.
whatever’s wrong with Charles, he won’t last that long. I’ll give him 3 years tops, guessing less.
If William becomes king sooner rather than later, these two are going to put on a real 💩 show. They may finally kill the monarchy all on their own.
Exactly.
Their vanity, stupidity and hubris will be their undoing .
I wonder if Willy will fire all the men in gray? Now that would be interesting to see.
I thought the monarchy was supposed to represent the government. So how do you throw off government control and do that? I would think the only way to not be controlled would be to abdicate.
True; the monarchy is at the apex of the system of government that is the constitutional monarchy. The monarch is the head of parliament. William won’t get away with whatever he’s plotting. His reign of terror is numbered.
Willy has no pr instincts, but arrogant total belief in his complete ineptitude and a belief that though tas payer funded, he doesn’t have to tell the public the truth about ANYTHING. Lying inforces his sense of superiority like a true narcissist. Willy has as many hangers who won’t confront his bs or steer him in the right direction as his dad has ever had. He just carefully controls leaks and keeps keener and the children very isolated to control leaks. Didn’t some of the publically available paperwork indicate that he has 60+ staff? He has as many men in grey as any of them has ever had. He is just completely incompetent and a control freak who causes his own disasters.
That’s right, the 60+ staff. They’re kinda overlooking that part. How can he bypass all those people who have a vested interest in keeping their jobs? And if he doesn’t want to have these ‘grey men’ in his current princing process or future kinging process, why keep them on the payroll? Get rid of them.
William appears to have a huge sense of entitlement . Contrary to what he said. he is actually a royal with a big R
All hat and no cowboy. All sizzle and no steak. A big royal R with nothing to back it up. The DM won’t tell you but they know this is true.
@Libra Will is the reluctant and actively resentful Royal with 2 capital Rs. The Fail are biding their time over Will: they need him to succeed so the monarchy survives and also because of the looming court case brought by Harry. They can’t admit or expose Will at the moment but everything could change if KC meets the choir invisible within the next three to five years. Unless Will gets his act together during that time and begins immediately in 2025 to actively take on more work in preparation for kingship but if he continues to scuttle away from responsibility then he will quickly fail as King.
Great comment.
So to an extent, I get not wanting to have men in grey around. But who are they really? Just anyone working at the palace in a position of power? I’m sure willaim doesn’t want any of Charles’ people around but he’ll have his own yes men who do his dirty work. Will he have people around him who can tell him no or make him do anything he doesn’t want to do? Idk? At the end of the day, I think he wants the people who will keep his secrets and lie for him.
Nobody tells him no. I think the people around him run things & don’t bother to inform him about what they’re actually doing until/unless it’s absolutely necessary. They tell him, daily, that he’s the bestest prince to ever go princing, then go about their work (such as it is). William is the ultimate clueless boss.
Will and Harry grew up with similar resentments and, if he wasn’t first in line, I’ll bet Will would have been more openly rebellious, instead of his current undercover disrespect. With a dog-sh*t father and Evil Stepmother Camilla, it makes sense that Will wouldn’t want his children to grow up the same way. But, once Charles is gone, against what will he rebel? He can rebel against the men in gray, but he’s not very smart and Kate is of no value when it comes to supporting him as Queen. 2025 will be very interesting.
Eurydice, I keep wondering how ill King Snubby is and if he’s as ill as I think he is, he may decide to step back and let Billy Idle be the front person. That could get VERY interesting.
That certainly would be interesting. But I think Charles will die in the saddle as his mother did.
I’m getting more and more convinced that William would like to see the end of the monarchy in his lifetime, he has seen how his late grandmother and now his father needed to bend in order to fit within the rigid system that is the monarchy and he is simply unwilling to do so. And while the “men in gray” are bigoted, racist and misogynistic, they also protect the monarch, guide them through their prescribed role and aid them in upholding the traditions that the public pays vast sums to see upheld. If William thinks he can circumvent the “men in gray” completely, he’s in for a rude awakening, they hold lots of power, don’t want to lose it and will crush anyone, even the monarch, who gets in their way. As William will find out for all of their bowing and scraping, “yes, your majesty, no your majesty”, the “men in grey” are the puppet masters, it’s the monarch who is the puppet.
Harla, I believe you have nailed it.
I can see the men in grey being difficult with anyone who isn’t the monarch but they also protect the next in line, which they have done for William because while Harry got thrown under the bus, William managed to have his drinking and drug use keep out of public view. Same with the non fidelity. There was a reporter that said they thought the video of a prince canoodling in Verbier was Harry and not William and had this been controlled by the UK media and not in Europe, the video likely would not have surfaced. So what else gets hidden for William.
And who does the hiding and direct calls to the media to shut down things? Not William himself but the grey men. There is no way he won’t keep them around. He needs them.
I also think William wants the monarchy to end so he can live a private life like his friends and not “work” or be entrenched in the archaic traditions he clearly loathes. I see George though, he looks burdened by the expectations put on him, he doesn’t look like he has hope for a private life. Poor kid.
William does not want the monarchy to end. He wants to be King because of the power and cachet it attracts. He just doesn’t want to do any of the “work”. He wants all the perks though.
I’d love to know which audience Bond is really trying to engage with (and the Mirror for that matter?) In the UK Grey is spelt with an E not an A. So, I can only assume she (and the Mirror) are hoping this article will get picked up by “Overseas” as reminder to them that William is the FK and not Harry!
Yes, as a Brit, I was trying to work out what she was up to with the spelling. But that’s Jennie Bond being her weird self. The late queen was said to dislike her, despite the brown nosing.
I feel like the important thing to remember about William is always that he is fueled by pettiness and rage, while being massively entitled and self important. Of course he hates these people – he hated his childhood as much as Harry did – and of course once he is fully in power, he thinks he can really do whatever the F he wants. I think he’s not bright enough – nor is his partner – to pull it off but I think he’s dumb, angry and entitled enough to try. Should be entertaining.
Has anyone seen the cover of Star magazine about how Kate and the kids have been living with her parents and William isn’t happy about it? I saw it on Bluesky and I know Star is gutter trash, but interesting because it was a total pro-Middleton piece, fawning especially over Carole. Remember those handwritten tags the kids were carrying at Kate’s carol thing? Well apparently they were notes of thanks and Louis’ was thanking his Granny Carole for playing games with them.
I saw Louis note thanking his grandmother and in a way it confirmed what we suspected about the children: Carole is the principal care provider for them along with the nannies. If Kate was more around I would expect him to thank her and her doctors perhaps for her recovery. And speaking of nannies, has the Wales nanny Maria made any recent appearances with the children? Is she still with them?
What is interesting is that they normally announce if certain high profile staff members leave but there has been silence around nanny Maria. The last I recall was a mention of her helping Kate because of her health issues. But nothing since then.
If she’s left, could that perhaps be the reason the children look so depressed this year? I’m sure she was more of a caregiver than their mother was. I get the sense that Kate isn’t a very “warm” mother with the kids.
I wonder if Nanny Maria has left and that’s why the kids are looking so sad this year. She was probably more of a caregiver than their mother. I get the sense that Kate isn’t a “warm” mother.
It says in the blurb to this thread:
“The first three months of 2024 were pretty bonkers for people who follow royal gossip……………….a cobbled-together frankenphoto released officially by Kensington Palace, and photo agencies issuing kill orders on an official palace-released photo.”
That unforgettable incident inflicted real damage on the british monarchy on a global scale. It was glorious!
So you can bet your bottom dollar that they will make damn sure that a proper, verifiably legitimate photo goes out this year…….their Mothering Sunday is only 3 months away. (Mar 30/2025.)
In fact, I wouldnt be surprised to learn that they have already taken a photo with her and the kids, all ready to be released on mothering sunday……..they wont take any chances of her having one of her fainting couch episodes on THE day. Actually, I’m sure their best-case scenario is that, if she is as manageable as she was for Wimbledon and for Trooping and for the xmas concert, they just might allow her to be seen on the actual day at an event with the kids.
All in the effort to erase the memory of that epic mothering sunday, 2024.
I don’t think we are done repurposing that video for a few more occasions.
That shot of William towering over Kate at church and giving her an intimidating look tells me that they don’t interact unless they have to. The kids look miserable in most of these shots too. Something has to give eventually.
“So you can bet your bottom dollar that they will make damn sure that a proper, verifiably legitimate photo goes out this year”
Why should that be? KP released plenty of others that were just as bent as the Mothering Sunday photo to date, the press will just slap a disclaimer for their own due diligence, not WanKs.
I think they’ll continue as they’ve been doing after that debacle, just keep releasing photos on their social media accounts rather than do these official press handouts.
I’m meh about Kate, because she is a political nothingburger, she won’t be the one reviewing papers or meeting the prime minister every week.
I’d be looking out to see if William wants to get his current/latest mistress lined up à la Camilla for when he becomes King in a few years time, and the grey men are blocking him. He is too arrogant and stupid to realise THEY clean all his mess for him.
What will their underlings be wearing, then? Pink hoodies?
One can only hope. “Call in the skating vicar!”
Kate not being well enough is not important; she gets trotted out a couple times a year and then disappears for weeks. That’s disguised with the occasional motherhood/ post cancer (?)/ early years/ Xmas concert/ whatever news.
I think the men in grey reference is interesting. Something seems to have happened around Christmas of 2023. As stated above, whatever was happening at KP through the Frankenphoto and afterwards was absolutely bonkers. One thing that stood out was that W and KC were NOT on the same page at all. Another tidbit of info we got (late summer or early autumn?) is that KP is not sharing their schedule (diary) with BP. KC was annoyed. Is this a war between the men in grey for power with W and KC as figureheads?
Kate has only ever lived up to the mannequin comment made by Hilary Mantel years ago. She has never cared for duty or anything close to resembling work. I just wish the PR would stop pretending that kate does anything of substance. At least be honest with her superficiality.
William is really living up to Edward VIII in terms of spoiled heir who doesn’t want to work. He will only get worse as he gets more power. Charles was never openly defiant with his mother but this is what happens where there are too many men in a row for the crown. Expect this to continue once George is of age.
Will has gotten away with doing a fraction of royal duties so far but can he as King get away with NOT doing his red box paper work that is delivered on a daily basis? It would stymy the Government if he doesn’t given royal assent to Parliamentary Bills. Not doing sufficient charity work or investitures himself but delegating to minor royals is manageable. He alone can give royal assent to bills. How is going to swerve the red boxes? Would the Suits intervene or would PM have to insist on king, gulp, applying himself on a daily basis to getting the paperwork signed off?
He could always sign them without bothering to reading them.
Why do the papers need to tell us the names and the ages of all the children, their fans know it anyway.
I guess they have to provide a certain number of words for publication and they use whatever means to do so, even if it is highly repetitive.
Last week The Times magazine had a lengthy piece on the RF year and their section on Will was intriguing. A friend described him as aggressive (!) and ambitious without adding he’ll fight anyone who wants him to work on a daily basis and ambitious to be as lazy as possible as king. They did ‘prove” his importance by citing that he is on the WhatsApp inbox for Royal Foundation and Earth Shot?? WTF no actual achievements just WhatsApp notifications??
Early years doesn’t seem to have achieved anything either, two of a kind.
The monarch HAS to work on the daily dispatch box that contains various sensitive and highly classified documents from the Cabinet Office, this is a crucial and time limited function. As ridiculous as it sounds, a lazy monarch can severely affect the machinery of government – I’ve read “King’s Councillor” by Alan ‘Tommy’ Lascelles and he rants about how useless Edward VIII was in regards to fulfilling this crucial function and I’ve often wondered if the abdication was, in a small way, due to his inability and unwillingness to perform the duties of monarch.
If William thinks he can circumvent the daily demands of being King, they (the grey men) will work to have him ruined in a PR sense within 6-8 months of his ascension through a drip drip of negative leaks and comment pieces to bring him firmly back in line. It’s going to be an interesting spectacle when the time comes.
Agreed @Mads do you know who gets to read the riot act to Will when he says his dogs keep eating the contents of his red boxes? Is it PM or one of the Men in Grey?
@Lady Digby The King’s Private Secretary will probably nudge him at first and, if he still lacks the necessary discipline, the PM would probably bring it up during the weekly meeting. If things are still slipping after that, more extreme measures will kick in with negative briefings as to William not being up to the job appearing in The Times, Telegraph and Daily Mail with the Rota and prominent commentators piling on with hit pieces. If that doesn’t have the desired effect, then a lot of the buried stories will surface.
If it comes down to it, the institution will sacrifice William for a young and malleable George to save the monarchy.
I don’t think the monarchy can survive an overtly lazy, recalcitrant, disinterested and rebellious King in the 21st Century. This isn’t 1936 and reverence toward the monarchy is hanging by a thread.
I want to say their allegiance is more to the institution before the monarch. I wonder if they will play hardball with William and attack him in the press to try to make him heel, or if they will try to abdicate him and work on George? They don’t want the institution to fail, so they will try to get rid of whoever is hurting it. What will be their plan?
“negative leaks and comment pieces to bring him firmly back in line” This will be when he will miss Harry the most. The two of them could have worked together to end the press influence on the royals. Willie hasn’t begun to pay for his actions towards his brother yet.
I’m going to enjoy the clusterf*ck that will be William’s reign.
So if they are going to continue to be lazy, claim illness and not follow their duties, they should lose the Sovereign grant and more. I know there have been dreadful kings and queens through history but we get to see it up
and personal. Hard to watch.
Makes sense Willie would suck up to Trump