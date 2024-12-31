“Happy New Year’s Eve & Happy New Year” links

Happy New Year, everyone! Hope everyone stays safe! We’re off for New Year’s Day, but we’ll be back later this week.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner spent Christmas together. Unsurprisingly, it was mostly about their three kids. Like, divorced parents do that all the time. [JustJared]
Jimmy Carter’s funeral has been scheduled for January 9th. [Hollywood Life]
OMG, Walmart is selling a knockoff Birkin bag. [OMG Blog]
Timothee Chalamet & Elle Fanning recreated the “holding space” meme. [Socialite Life]
More analysis on the Blake Lively situation. [LaineyGossip]
Thoughts on A Complete Unknown – maybe Joan Baez deserves her own biopic? I could see that, because I kind of think they messed up the Baez “character.” [Jezebel]
Yeah, Lauren Sanchez’s publicist is doing too much. [Pajiba]
Margaret Qualley is tired of doing these artsy films. [Buzzfeed]
Glen Powell has a new thing. [Seriously OMG]
I want to say Happy New Year but I’m afraid for many it won’t be so happy. For those who can find the good in it then sure Happy New Year’s. Who knows what it will bring maybe just maybe some good things will happen.
Thank you? 😏😬
I’m honestly pretty tempted by the Walmes fake birkin. It’s apparently real leather and I love the style, just will never have real Birkin money! It’s a pretty nice looking bag.
You should get one. I love the idea of a fake Birkin. Us poors deserve something nice this year.
I think it would be fun to get one and then make it an art project.
I am surprised that Hermes hasn’t come down hard on this.
If they aren’t careful the ‘Birkin’ will be like Burberry and its plaid which was replicated everywhere to the point where it was considered ‘chav’ and a knock on Burberry’s image for a while.
The Birkin is a pretty recognisable shape and style, so Walmart can’t say that they don’t know what they’re doing with this.
I have no dog in this fight (I walk with a kanken, because I’m a pennerial pedestrian) but I do remember the Burberry plaid = chav phenomenon.
I had no idea that you couldn’t even buy the (Hermes) birkin you wanted… just have to take whatever one is available when it’s your turn to be “allowed” to buy one. What absolute nonsense and honestly I hope it does go the way of the burberry.
There’s a company that sells Birkin kits so you can make your own. Comes with the leather, thread, needles, etc. (I bought one. LOL) They also sell the pattern so you can make them to sell. There are a lot of knockoff out there now.
Do you have a link?
It’s babylonleather.com
Top story?
Every now and then a woman pops up on tiktok for me that buys these Wirkin bags and she gussies them up with scarves wrapped on the handle and little charm doo-dads. It looks cute and fun, which I think it has to be, I wouldn’t try to pass this bag off as a birkin, but an obvious riff or play on the bag is fine. I am not a bag girl at all, I walk out of the house with my wallet and phone in my hand, so my take isn’t worth much here.
No bag lady here as well. I travel light; phone in one pocket, drivers license and credit card in the other. Hands free shopping.
Wishing you all health and happiness in 2025. Right now our cats are wigging out as the world explodes outside. Would love it if only the pretty fireworks were allowed and if they only were set off closer to midnight.
Ben Affleck was complaining about JLo’s fame and saying how he didn’t want attention earlier this year. And yet, People wrote that he spent Christmas with his other ex, JGa. Just want to point out the hypocrisy.
Lainey had an excellent take just after the story dropped.
Jezebel is right on Baez.
Lauren Sanchez’s publicist is doing too much, but her partner is mistreating workers and cozying upt to the Orange Monster. LS is there partly to run interference for that bad press.
Never thought of it, but I can see Qualley wanting to do a fun rom-com like her mom.
Wishing the CB Community a happy, healthy and safe 2025! Keep positive, and as my dear old dad used to say…”Don’t let the bastards grind you down!”
My dad used to say the same thing and he always made the “Peace” sign before he left the house.
So, that’s my wish to everyone here – Peace.
Wish my dad had said helpful, pithy things. All I can remember is, ‘Jesus Christ on a crutch’. Though, now that I think about it, that was my response to the recent election results….
Wishing all my Celebitchy family a very Happy and healthy New Year, and may the orange terror not affect our future TOO badly!
The Netflix CEO went to Maralago to kiss the Orange Ones ring. Hope this doesn’t affect what programming we’re allowed to see. I wish I could say happy New Year but I’m just not feeling it. I sense impending doom. High taxes, higher insurance premiums, higher drug prices, higher grocery bills, higher power bills etc.
I agree @Libra! So much for the magats worrying about the price of eggs. I wouldn’t mind but everybody else has to suffer as well. May they all get exactly what they voted for…..in abundance!
Wishing all a Happy New Year!!
Happy New Year to everyone. Here’s hoping Ben Affleck will manage to look less miserable in 2025. And hoping I will see the value in Glen Powell. Still don’t see the allure there.
OMG, what a year 2024 has been. Trump is back. Drake vs Kendrick. Diddy fell. Assad fell. KateGate. TTPD and Matty saga. I don’t know what 2025 is gonna bring, but let’s hope it is gonna be a boring one.
Happy New Year to everyone 🥳🥳
I can’t remember ever feeling this much anxiety and dread at the prospect of a new year.
Grateful for the escapism this site offers.
If you’re celebrating, please be safe. Happy new year to all of the writers and the readers of this site! See you all next year!
🥤☕️🍾🥂🍹🍸
Happy New Year all. I’m certain many of you don’t realize the hope, smarts and laughs you bring into my life. Let’s find reasons to continue on that path. 🥳❤️
A happy and healthy New Year, celebitches!
Your truth-telling, humor, and smarts have kept us sane…thank you, and more of the same, please!