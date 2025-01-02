Monty the Giant Schnauzer won best in show at the AKC National Championship



I hope everyone had a safe and happy new year! Mine was pretty lowkey: leftovers, sipping a perfectly-chilled Coca Cola, and watching true crime documentaries. Someone who had a little extra spring in his step this New Year’s Eve was GCHG CH Hearthmore’s Wintergreen Mountain RI CGC TKN FITB, the Giant Schnauzer who just won Best in Show at the American Kennel Club National Championship on December 29. That’s the pup’s official show name, but he colloquially goes by Monty, which I’d like to think is a nod to his passing resemblance to late character actor Monty Woolly (and if you know that reference, I’m glad you enjoy TCM as much as I do). Monty first won in the Working Group category which promoted him to vie for the big prize — and it is indeed big, $50K! — and looking at this boy’s striking features, it’s not hard to see how he won. Still, he had some stiff competition:

The Giant Schnauzer — show name GCHG CH Hearthmore’s Wintergreen Mountain RI CGC TKN FITB — won Best in Show at the 24th Annual American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. The dog show, the largest in North America, occurred in Orlando, Florida, and aired on ABC on Dec. 29. Monty triumphed over 5,600 other dogs to win Best in Show and the $50,000 cash prize that comes with it. The AKC National Championship win also earned the dog the title of America’s National Champion. Carl Liepmann judged the Best in Show round. Monty didn’t achieve the win alone; his owners, Katie Bernardin, Sandra Nordstrom, and C Ambrose of Ocean City, New Jersey, helped him succeed. The Giant Schnauzer won the dog show’s Working Group’s Best in Group prize before moving on to the Best in Show round. Monty was joined in the final round of judging by River the Gordon Setter from the Sporting Group, Louis the Afghan Hound of the Hound Group, Verde the Welsh Terrier of the Terrier Group, Valentina the Miniature Pinscher of the Toy Group, Neal the Bichon Frise of the Non-Sporting Group, and Mercedes the German Shepherd of the Herding Group. Louis the Afghan Hound won Reserve Best in Show at the 2024 event. This title is the AKC National Championship’s prize for the runner-up. The 2024 AKC National Championship included the conformation competition, which determines Best in Show, as well as agility, obedience, dock diving, and junior showmanship events. In total, over 9,000 dogs participated in the 2024 AKC National Championship. Dog lovers who want to revisit some of the adorable action from the 2024 AKC National Championship can watch videos from the event on AKC.tv.

[From People]

Like I said, it’s Monty’s features that I think sealed the deal for him. Particularly the sharp grooming choices (not unlike those of 2023 National Dog Show champ Stache the Sealyham Terrier). Look at Monty’s face straight on and the eyebrows appear to be concealing his eyes completely, but then turn 90 degrees for a side view and out they pop! A ‘do that’s chic AND gives you built-in sunglasses? This haircut is genius! I would totally march to my hairdresser and ask for the same thing, except with my curly hair I don’t think the coverage would be consistent, meaning I’d end up with a very odd, Jackson Pollock-esque facial farmer’s tan. So for now I’ll stick to taking styling tips from the breed whose tresses most resemble my own: poodles.

And speaking of magnificent manes, whew, get a load of runner-up Louis the Afghan Hound. The sheen of that rich black coat. The way it moves when he’s in motion. The surprise white streak on his chest. The exceptional upward curl of his tail. Get this kid a Garnier contract, stat!