Monty the Giant Schnauzer won best in show at the AKC National Championship

I hope everyone had a safe and happy new year! Mine was pretty lowkey: leftovers, sipping a perfectly-chilled Coca Cola, and watching true crime documentaries. Someone who had a little extra spring in his step this New Year’s Eve was GCHG CH Hearthmore’s Wintergreen Mountain RI CGC TKN FITB, the Giant Schnauzer who just won Best in Show at the American Kennel Club National Championship on December 29. That’s the pup’s official show name, but he colloquially goes by Monty, which I’d like to think is a nod to his passing resemblance to late character actor Monty Woolly (and if you know that reference, I’m glad you enjoy TCM as much as I do). Monty first won in the Working Group category which promoted him to vie for the big prize — and it is indeed big, $50K! — and looking at this boy’s striking features, it’s not hard to see how he won. Still, he had some stiff competition:
The Giant Schnauzer — show name GCHG CH Hearthmore’s Wintergreen Mountain RI CGC TKN FITB — won Best in Show at the 24th Annual American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. The dog show, the largest in North America, occurred in Orlando, Florida, and aired on ABC on Dec. 29.
Monty triumphed over 5,600 other dogs to win Best in Show and the $50,000 cash prize that comes with it. The AKC National Championship win also earned the dog the title of America’s National Champion. Carl Liepmann judged the Best in Show round.
Monty didn’t achieve the win alone; his owners, Katie Bernardin, Sandra Nordstrom, and C Ambrose of Ocean City, New Jersey, helped him succeed.
The Giant Schnauzer won the dog show’s Working Group’s Best in Group prize before moving on to the Best in Show round. Monty was joined in the final round of judging by River the Gordon Setter from the Sporting Group, Louis the Afghan Hound of the Hound Group, Verde the Welsh Terrier of the Terrier Group, Valentina the Miniature Pinscher of the Toy Group, Neal the Bichon Frise of the Non-Sporting Group, and Mercedes the German Shepherd of the Herding Group.
Louis the Afghan Hound won Reserve Best in Show at the 2024 event. This title is the AKC National Championship’s prize for the runner-up.
The 2024 AKC National Championship included the conformation competition, which determines Best in Show, as well as agility, obedience, dock diving, and junior showmanship events. In total, over 9,000 dogs participated in the 2024 AKC National Championship.
Dog lovers who want to revisit some of the adorable action from the 2024 AKC National Championship can watch videos from the event on AKC.tv.
Like I said, it’s Monty’s features that I think sealed the deal for him. Particularly the sharp grooming choices (not unlike those of 2023 National Dog Show champ Stache the Sealyham Terrier). Look at Monty’s face straight on and the eyebrows appear to be concealing his eyes completely, but then turn 90 degrees for a side view and out they pop! A ‘do that’s chic AND gives you built-in sunglasses? This haircut is genius! I would totally march to my hairdresser and ask for the same thing, except with my curly hair I don’t think the coverage would be consistent, meaning I’d end up with a very odd, Jackson Pollock-esque facial farmer’s tan. So for now I’ll stick to taking styling tips from the breed whose tresses most resemble my own: poodles.
And speaking of magnificent manes, whew, get a load of runner-up Louis the Afghan Hound. The sheen of that rich black coat. The way it moves when he’s in motion. The surprise white streak on his chest. The exceptional upward curl of his tail. Get this kid a Garnier contract, stat!
If I remember correctly this gorgeous dog won his group at the national dog show on thanksgiving and I wanted him to win but they gave it do the damn pug (sorry not sorry I think brachy dog breeding is cruel and shouldn’t be promoted) but any way I’m glad this stunning good boy won!
My mom used to have a GS. She was absolutely gorgeous, but you couldn’t walk ten feet without someone stopping to ask what breed she was. A cop once pulled his car over to take a selfie with her while we were out walking.
I love watching the agility and fly ball videos on YouTube. The dogs have SO MUCH FUN! Last night I was watching The Crufts ‘best of’ rescue dog agility videos, which are, indeed, the best.
And the obedience competition, whew, you need endless patience to do that.
Monty does kind of resemble Monty Woolley, and may I congratulate you, Kismet, on spending your day like Sheridan Whiteside, his character in “The Man Who Came to Dinner” – also seasonally appropriate! (I just mean the relaxing part, not the scheming. Also I assume the ghost of Jimmy Durante didn’t show up for you.)
All good wishes for the New Year, everybody!
Who says I wasn’t scheming?😏
There are GIANT schnauzers?! He’s very handsome.
I didn’t know they had a Reserve Best in Show category. Does that mean Louis the Afghan Hound takes over if Monty is unable to perform his duties? 😉