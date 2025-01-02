Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet ‘had an early Christmas celebration together’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still together. They’ve been dating since early 2023, so they’re coming up on their two-year anniversary. While there are always rumors about breakups and dramas, I actually think they’re pretty happy together, against all the odds. Kylie spoke to British Vogue last year and she confirmed that she’s spent a lot of time in New York, with Timothee, without most people knowing that she’s even in town. Sources also confirmed to People Magazine that Timothee and Kylie spent some time together just before Christmas.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are enjoying their romance. Amid the holiday season, Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship is still going strong. A year and a half after they started dating, Jenner, 27, is now integrating the Wonka actor, 29, into her home life, a source tells PEOPLE. “They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” the source says. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He’s part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a ‘friend.’ ” The source adds: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He’s super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work.” Earlier this month, Jenner and Chalamet made a rare public appearance together at the A Complete Unknown afterparty in Los Angeles. Photos captured the couple cozying up to one another as Chalamet celebrated the launch of his latest movie. Jenner skipped the red carpet, but she and the Dune star were “pretty affectionate with each other” at the afterparty, according to an insider. Chalamet, who received his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film, settled into his roped-off section of the party with his girlfriend as she sat in his lap and gave him a quick kiss.

[From People]

“He’s super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot.” I doubt that. I think he’s supportive of her in a lot of ways, but I doubt he works around her schedule. I think the relationship has worked for this long because Kylie is the one traveling to him and arranging her schedule to suit him. That being said, I love how Kylie has no need to be front and center at HIS events. She has skipped every red carpet for his events, all of the awards shows and premieres. There are zero red carpet photos of them together. I feel like that might change this year, especially if he gets nominated for an Oscar for A Complete Unknown. I think he probably will get nominated – and my prediction is that Kylie will be his date, and that will be their red carpet debut.

Meanwhile, there are more pregnancy rumors these days, mostly based on this video of Kylie purposefully hiding her midsection. (Chicago and Stormi are adorable!!)

Kylie Jenner appears in a new video with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and her niece, Chicago West.

pic.twitter.com/6Vhl6Hc7HW — 21 (@21metgala) December 31, 2024

