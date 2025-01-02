Angelina Jolie hopes Brad Pitt can ‘move on’ & ‘stop attacking her’ post-divorce

We don’t know the exact terms of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce, which was finalized right at the end of 2024. TMZ said that Angelina is not getting any kind of spousal support and there doesn’t seem to be any custodial agreement for the only minor children, twins Knox and Vivienne. I would assume that Angelina accepted a simple lump-sum settlement, just as I’m assuming that Brad and Angelina both refused to sign NDAs. While neither Jolie or Pitt has said anything on the record, sources close to both are speaking at length to People Magazine. Some highlights from People’s exclusive:

Angelina Jolie hopes Brad will stop attacking her: A source close to Jolie tells PEOPLE that she hopes Pitt can now “move on” and “stop attacking her…Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children,” says the source. “Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.”

Team Pitt rejects that characterization: A source close to Pitt rejects the characterization, telling PEOPLE that Jolie has engaged in “one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family.”

The Miraval lawsuit continues though: On Dec. 30, a Jolie source added: “Sadly, until he drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve.” Still, “Until he ends the Miraval lawsuit, Angelina will continue to stand up to him,” says the source.

Team Pitt still insists that Brad has a case: On Tuesday, Dec. 31, a source close to Pitt calls Miraval “a perfect example” of Jolie’s approach to attacking Pitt. “Brad built an extraordinary, increasingly valuable business and she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement, and instead of completing negotiations for him to buy her out and keeping Miraval fully in the family and ending the battles, she instead chose to sell to a total stranger not aligned with the company’s vision so she could take the money for herself and punish him,” says the source.

All of this is true: “Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children.” I’ll never forget Pitt’s Oscar campaign and the way he’s been treated in elite Hollywood circles, even though his abuse is well-documented. It also feels like a relatively new thing with Jolie’s team calling it out for what it is: Brad trying to punish her for leaving. He’s still f–king mad at her for leaving eight years ago.

The stuff about the Miraval lawsuit is typical Pitt delusion too – “she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement, and instead of completing negotiations for him to buy her out…” I remember a time, not so long ago, when the crux of Pitt’s argument was that Angelina surprised him by selling Nouvel, that he had no idea about ANY of it. Now, suddenly, he remembers that she tried to sell Nouvel to him and walked away from the deal because he wanted her to sign a comprehensive NDA.

16 Responses to “Angelina Jolie hopes Brad Pitt can ‘move on’ & ‘stop attacking her’ post-divorce”

  1. Amberil says:
    January 2, 2025 at 9:39 am

    “I remember a time, not so long ago, when the crux of Pitt’s argument was that Angelina surprised him by selling Nouvel, that he had no idea about ANY of it. Now, suddenly, he remembers that she tried to sell Nouvel to him and walked away from the deal because he wanted her to sign a comprehensive NDA.”

    Exactly this. He’s constantly lying and the media is complicit for never calling him out on those lies.

    Pitt is not going to drop this lawsuit, it’s the only thing keeping him connected to Angelina, he’s obsessed and will stop at nothing to punish her for leaving, remember his sources said at the times he would never have leave no matter how bad it got. He had a tattoo with her handwritting saying “We live, we die, we know. But I’ll be with you” and he had it make one year before the break up. He’s never going to forgive her for leaving. A very unhinged man

    • Leyla says:
      January 2, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Yup he’s clearly still obsessed. Wasn’t he also crying at a frank ocean concert right after the divorce? Im sure he didn’t expect her to file for divorce and to forgive him like she probably always did. The art he made in 2022 “Aiming at you I saw me but it was too late” was definitely about her.

      • Lively says:
        January 2, 2025 at 11:51 am

        Honestly it amazes me that people forgot that he was recording himself crying at a frank ocean concert. I’m 100% sure he was recording it for her.

      • Anon says:
        January 2, 2025 at 12:23 pm

        What a looser…

      • Leyla says:
        January 2, 2025 at 12:27 pm

        And no one discusses the war tank tattoo next to his tattoo of her initial but sure she’s the one who can’t let go. He would go running back if she took him back

      • Amberil says:
        January 2, 2025 at 12:57 pm

        @leyla “Im sure he didn’t expect her to file for divorce and to forgive him like she probably always did. ”

        Exactly this! there are multiples articles from his sources in usweekly, enews, the Sun etc at the time saying she had threatened divorce multiple times, i’m sure he thought the plane abuse would just be one of this time too.

  2. CL says:
    January 2, 2025 at 9:39 am

    I remember back when I thought he was so charming, and seemed like such a good guy. He has really done a stellar job of tanking his reputation all by himself.

  3. roksolo says:
    January 2, 2025 at 9:56 am

    Majority of Pitts accusations in the winery lawsuit have been debunked. There was no written agreement (still waiting for that proof they claim to have), she offered her shares to him, he was not “shocked” that she sold her shares because he communicated with his team to stop sharing information with Angelina after she was looking to sell. His claims have been jumping all over the place. He’s just mad because his new partner caught him being a fraud. He abused his family and stole Angelina’s profits, she is too good and patient with him. I can’t wait for this case to be over so she can be free of his legal BS. He’s clinging on for dear life because it’s the last connection he has to her.

  4. bergamot says:
    January 2, 2025 at 9:58 am

    This part, below, from LA Times (that someone posted on a Tuesday’s thread), is especially sad and sums up why the kids don’t want relationship with him. Angelina really was a class personified in this whole story and hopefully she and kids are moving towards some peace.

    “She doesn’t speak ill of him publicly or privately

    The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter. Their pain doesn’t count.

    They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories.”

  5. Mireille says:
    January 2, 2025 at 10:00 am

    “A source close to Pitt rejects the characterization, telling PEOPLE that Jolie has engaged in “one-sided attacks for the past eight years…”
    –SMH. I can’t. I just can’t with this a**hole. I’m so sorry that 6 beautiful kids have this lying, manipulative, abusive POS as their father.

  6. Dee says:
    January 2, 2025 at 11:31 am

    Pitt is like William. Two wildly privileged, narcissistic men who have come to lose their good looks and whose rage is red hot because of it. Their whole lives are dedicated to a desperate chase after the adulation and virility they once had. Pathetic.

  7. therese says:
    January 2, 2025 at 12:11 pm

    I read this week that Pitt shut Jolie out of the profits of Miraval while they were co-owners, so she was forced to sue him and get out from under. Basically, I read it that he stole from her. Imagine having to sell a place she once loved and thought of as her forever home. Thank goodness she is finally speaking up for herself.

  8. MoxieMox says:
    January 2, 2025 at 12:13 pm

    I don’t know if I’ve ever wished so much good for a celebrity. I’m glad to see her messaging coming through in mainstream media like People. I hope she has a fantastic 2025.

  9. grniewnie says:
    January 2, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    what is this obsession with “keeping it in the family…” Dude, your family doesn’t want anything to do with you. What family are you keeping it in? Maybe focus on your actual family, not assets….

  10. Dorianne says:
    January 2, 2025 at 2:50 pm

    When AJ found that the negotiations for her Miraval shares were going nowhere with Pitt, she had her attorney file a request with the court in California to lift the remaining ATROS (Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders) so she could sell her LLC, Nouvel, where her Miraval shares were held. Two months later, a judge granted her request and lifted the remaining ATROS. Pitt’s attorney was notified of the judge’s decision. So Pitt knew she was preparing to sell and this is proven by Pitt’s message to his employee Venturini who Pitt told not to share financial info with AJ. So Pitt can’t sue AJ for selling her own property because a judge lifted the ATROS for a sale to commence. He’s suing her for violating an oral or even an unspoken alleged agreement. We know there is no written agreement because messages from Pitt’s attorney prove that Pitt rejected a written contract, outright. Nor did Pitt’s attorney, in emails with AJ’s attorney, mention anything about an oral agreement being in place between Pitt and Jolie. It seems someone would’ve mentioned this oral/unspoken agreement at some point in correspondence. Let’s see what BS Pitt comes up with next. Pitt speaks through the tabloids, but AJ speaks through her attorneys. Says a lot about these two.

  11. CLOVE says:
    January 2, 2025 at 4:46 pm

    For people on the internet saying that she is just pure evil and that she is trying to ruin him has made me shake my head over the years! Those of us that have been following this know what piece of crap Pitt is! We saw Angelina take the high road, and we could see the difference between them. She didn’t engage in any one-sided anything; that was pure Pitt. I mean, for a while there, a source close to Pitt was putting sh** out every other day that didn’t appear to be factual, yet his dumb arse fans believed every bit of it.

    The comment, ” Jolie hopes that Brad Pitt can move on,” is telling. She has long been over and finished with him. We know he will not leave her alone because Jolie is the object of his obsession, and that’s dangerous!

