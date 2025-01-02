Angelina Jolie hopes Brad Pitt can ‘move on’ & ‘stop attacking her’ post-divorce

We don’t know the exact terms of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce, which was finalized right at the end of 2024. TMZ said that Angelina is not getting any kind of spousal support and there doesn’t seem to be any custodial agreement for the only minor children, twins Knox and Vivienne. I would assume that Angelina accepted a simple lump-sum settlement, just as I’m assuming that Brad and Angelina both refused to sign NDAs. While neither Jolie or Pitt has said anything on the record, sources close to both are speaking at length to People Magazine. Some highlights from People’s exclusive:

Angelina Jolie hopes Brad will stop attacking her: A source close to Jolie tells PEOPLE that she hopes Pitt can now “move on” and “stop attacking her…Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children,” says the source. “Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.” Team Pitt rejects that characterization: A source close to Pitt rejects the characterization, telling PEOPLE that Jolie has engaged in “one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family.” The Miraval lawsuit continues though: On Dec. 30, a Jolie source added: “Sadly, until he drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve.” Still, “Until he ends the Miraval lawsuit, Angelina will continue to stand up to him,” says the source. Team Pitt still insists that Brad has a case: On Tuesday, Dec. 31, a source close to Pitt calls Miraval “a perfect example” of Jolie’s approach to attacking Pitt. “Brad built an extraordinary, increasingly valuable business and she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement, and instead of completing negotiations for him to buy her out and keeping Miraval fully in the family and ending the battles, she instead chose to sell to a total stranger not aligned with the company’s vision so she could take the money for herself and punish him,” says the source.

All of this is true: “Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children.” I’ll never forget Pitt’s Oscar campaign and the way he’s been treated in elite Hollywood circles, even though his abuse is well-documented. It also feels like a relatively new thing with Jolie’s team calling it out for what it is: Brad trying to punish her for leaving. He’s still f–king mad at her for leaving eight years ago.

The stuff about the Miraval lawsuit is typical Pitt delusion too – “she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement, and instead of completing negotiations for him to buy her out…” I remember a time, not so long ago, when the crux of Pitt’s argument was that Angelina surprised him by selling Nouvel, that he had no idea about ANY of it. Now, suddenly, he remembers that she tried to sell Nouvel to him and walked away from the deal because he wanted her to sign a comprehensive NDA.