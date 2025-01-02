James Haven got married last summer & his sister Angelina Jolie didn’t go to the wedding

Here’s a blast from the past: James Haven got married in 2024 and we’re only hearing about it for the first time this week. James Haven used to be James Haven Voight, brother of Angelina Jolie (Voight). Both James and Angelina dropped “Voight” from their legal names in their 20s. Angelina and James used to be very close, and James regularly showed up at Angelina’s events to show his support. Maybe he’s still showing support privately, but it’s been a decade since they’ve been photographed together or seen at the same event. I remember there were some whispers that James and Angelina might have fallen out, or maybe they were no longer as close as they once were and that the cooling-off might be related to James becoming a born-again Christian. Well, it looks like Angelina didn’t go to his wedding. It also appears as if James and his bride separated for five months after the wedding and only recently reconciled. What a mess.

James Haven is a married man! The actor and director, 51, tied the knot with Romi Marie Imbelli—best known from Showtime’s The Real L Word—on Monday, August 12, 2024, sources exclusively confirm to JustJared.com. The intimate ceremony took place in sunny Laguna Beach, California, and was attended by close family including James’ father, actor Jon Voight. However his sister, Angelina Jolie, was notably absent. “In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years,” reflected Romi, who previously went by Romi Klinger. “The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later.” But their story hasn’t been without its challenges. “Unfortunately, we had a big fight the next day,” Romi revealed. After months of reflection and healing, the couple reconciled and are now planning another special celebration, which will include Romi’s daughter. Romi, who now goes by Romi Marie Imbelli-Haven, added, “I feel liberated and ready to return to my husband and our home in LA. Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God’s timing. I will always hold 2024 deeply in my heart. Life is too short. Go out and live it.” In a touching detail, Romi revealed that James proposed at her late father’s grave, adding, “I believe he is watching over us from heaven and smiling down on us.” This marks Romi’s third marriage. She was previously married to musician Dusty Ray and chef Charles Imbelli, with whom she shares a daughter.

So Jon Voight went to the wedding and Angelina didn’t? And James and his wife split up the day after their wedding?? I wonder what James and Romi fought about the day after their wedding. I also wonder if James has any relationships with his nieces and nephews?