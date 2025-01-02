James Haven got married last summer & his sister Angelina Jolie didn’t go to the wedding

Here’s a blast from the past: James Haven got married in 2024 and we’re only hearing about it for the first time this week. James Haven used to be James Haven Voight, brother of Angelina Jolie (Voight). Both James and Angelina dropped “Voight” from their legal names in their 20s. Angelina and James used to be very close, and James regularly showed up at Angelina’s events to show his support. Maybe he’s still showing support privately, but it’s been a decade since they’ve been photographed together or seen at the same event. I remember there were some whispers that James and Angelina might have fallen out, or maybe they were no longer as close as they once were and that the cooling-off might be related to James becoming a born-again Christian. Well, it looks like Angelina didn’t go to his wedding. It also appears as if James and his bride separated for five months after the wedding and only recently reconciled. What a mess.
James Haven is a married man! The actor and director, 51, tied the knot with Romi Marie Imbelli—best known from Showtime’s The Real L Word—on Monday, August 12, 2024, sources exclusively confirm to JustJared.com.
The intimate ceremony took place in sunny Laguna Beach, California, and was attended by close family including James’ father, actor Jon Voight. However his sister, Angelina Jolie, was notably absent.
“In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years,” reflected Romi, who previously went by Romi Klinger. “The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later.”
But their story hasn’t been without its challenges. “Unfortunately, we had a big fight the next day,” Romi revealed. After months of reflection and healing, the couple reconciled and are now planning another special celebration, which will include Romi’s daughter.
Romi, who now goes by Romi Marie Imbelli-Haven, added, “I feel liberated and ready to return to my husband and our home in LA. Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God’s timing. I will always hold 2024 deeply in my heart. Life is too short. Go out and live it.”
In a touching detail, Romi revealed that James proposed at her late father’s grave, adding, “I believe he is watching over us from heaven and smiling down on us.” This marks Romi’s third marriage. She was previously married to musician Dusty Ray and chef Charles Imbelli, with whom she shares a daughter.
So Jon Voight went to the wedding and Angelina didn’t? And James and his wife split up the day after their wedding?? I wonder what James and Romi fought about the day after their wedding. I also wonder if James has any relationships with his nieces and nephews?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Whew, that’s something! Sounds like a gossipy mess and I would like details lol.
Also, what is with those #hashtags ?!?!
lol yeah the hashtags sure are something.
Interesting that her daughter wasn’t even at the wedding.
While i think it says a lot about them as siblings that the public doesn’t know about the status of their relationship (real love and care). But from my experience born again christians are told to not interact with ” problematic” people from their previous life. That and the fact he invited his father whose a grade A asshole and supposably religious as well. I can see Angelina not being there especially of she is busy. But who knows
If he think Angelina is problematic and their father is not (or has been forgiven so it’s all good) well, that would be disappointing and I’d feel was Angie post her brother to some churchy-cult.
Nah i think it happened same time as Pax’s accident so could be reason why Jolie didn’t attend
Wow. That’s very messy. Jon is a maga bigot. How does James even relate to his dad and not his sister now?
Well, many “Christians” are maga bigots.
And I’m saying that as a Christian who is absolutely non-maga, a democrat, and supports Angelina.
I just want to know why she hyphenates her last name using her previous husband and her current husband’s names
Maybe to have the same name as her daughter? But the being best friends for 23 years then to break up right after the wedding is a bit odd. But what do i know.
Her daughter has that last name.
FYI, if you have a different last mame than your kids, this can sometimes get tricky. Years ago when my kids were young, I flew with them to visit my parents. I had a letter from a notary, my husband (who had to work) was yotally in favor, but the US customs separated me from my almost 4 and almost 2 year olds to make sure they weren’t being abducted. They were hysterical and this took over a half hour before I saw them again. The eldest still remembers this! I totally understand why she did this.
Yep, life is much easier legally, school, hospital, any emergency, to have the same last name as your kids. Maybe it doesn’t matter in other countries where it’s not as common, but it sure does in the USA.
This is very true, after almost 10 years after my divorce my youngest is graduating this June and I will be changing my last name to my now husbands. My current last name is really awful too so I can’t wait!
I am pretty sure I saw pictures of James with some of the Jolie kids this summer.
Maybe they’ve cooled off but I don’t think they have completely fallen out of touch. I didn’t know he reconciled with their father though..that might be one reason yep..
Ps. Why was I convinced he way gay? Lol
It sounds as if even the bride’s daughter didn’t attend the small ceremony, so maybe no big story here.
If he’s gone super religious and is embracing a relationship with their father, it’s possible they had a falling out.
Didn’t expect this. I remember her using her brother as a “nanny” after the plane incident. He was papped with her kids back then.
https://www.eonline.com/news/1392485/angelina-jolies-brother-james-haven-shares-rare-insight-into-life-with-her-and-brad-pitts-kids
This is about a year ago (other links were to PageSix or the Fail). So it sounded like he was in contact with them, but now that this news is out there, it can be taken as him fudging that.
AJ and her kids not attending her brother’s wedding is not a good sign. Born agains can be very anti divorce, man head of the family, anti queer, and can try to convert you. Not saying this is what’s going on. It might also be a personality clash with the bride? Or her dad again? In any case, it looks like interacting with certain people is too stressful and that’s sad.
The bride’s daughter and other family also didn’t attend the wedding. Sounds like it was parents-only. It’s actually not that unusual to have a very tiny wedding with a set of witnesses and to hold a party later for everyone else. I don’t think we should jump to conclusions about why Angie and her kids didn’t attend when the bride’s own children (and siblings if she has any) also weren’t there either.
Pax was injured in August if I remember
Yup! I’ve followed Romi for awhile and her younger brother Andy didn’t attend as well It was just her mom, older brother/his wife, and Jon. Her older brother was like a surrogate dad since he wasn’t always around. Plus she says it was for her parents only in the caption lol
I’m sure Jon Voight being there is a big reason she didn’t go. He’s done nothing but talk sh@t about her. Why put yourself in a situation with a toxic person?
Jon and James always got along, it was just Angie he was trying to control, after she became successful.
Oh man, I remember Romi from the Real L Word (it was a reality show loosely based on the series) and she was THE drama. Sounds like she still is, as this whole story about breaking up the day after the wedding tracks completely with her behaviour in the show.
Yes! I remember that show (I rewatch every few years). She was certainly… something. I hope she was able to stay sober.
A graveside engagement. How…odd…
A virtual nobody marries/falls out with a famous adjacent person and declares she is going to write all about it in her book. All class.
Oh,woah. You can’t tell from her wedding photo with blonde hair on here, but I went over to her Instagram and she looks like an Angie impersonator. Creepy.
well, if James and his new wife split up the day after their wedding because they had a “big fight” that seems like the kind of negativity that Angelina has been trying to excise from her life. she might have had a hint about them before the wedding.
I mean it says pretty clear in her bio that it was only for their parents and they planned on a bigger one at a later date. Her daughter didn’t attend for the same reason I assume.
“Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later.”
I LOL’d at this:
“The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book.”
Okey-doke.
LOL, and so I’ll mirror her phrasing by saying, I’m not quick to judge people at all, but this woman is clearly an eccentric attention-seeker.