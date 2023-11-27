Stache the Sealyham terrier is the winner of this year’s National Dog Show



We have a champion! NBC aired the 22nd National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day (after the Parade). This year the short-in-stature but mighty-in-spirit Sealyham terrier won Best in Show, thanks to an outstanding performance by three-year-old Stache. I had never heard of the Sealyham breed of terrier, but the American Kennel Club tells me they were bred by a Welsh landowner in the 1800s who wanted the perfect terrier to drive off otters from the waters of his estate, named Sealy Ham. What a quintessentially British story. Anyway, Stache likely took this victory in stride, as it marks his 49th Best in Show win across many competitions. Damn, Stache is one helluva catch.

Stache, a Sealyham terrier, has won Best in Show at this year’s National Dog Show. The cream colored male, with long hair sweeping down from his broad forehead, beat out six other finalists at the annual canine competition, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day. Stache, who is barely as tall as the judge’s knees, had to crane his neck to look at the silver platter he had just won. His handler, Margery Good, smiled broadly when accepting the award. “He just gave a wonderful performance,” she said. “He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring.” Stache defeated a group that included a German shepherd, a Great Dane, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, a Shih Tzu and an Azawakh, a hound originating from West Africa. A Dalmatian named Pumpkin won second place, known as Reserve Best in Show. Up to 2,000 dogs from across more than 200 breeds and varieties competed in this year’s event. There were only 165 breeds shown at the first National Dog Show in 2001. Stache’s registered name is GCHP Goodspice Efbe Money Stache. He lives in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, not far from where he picked up today’s prestigious award. Ahead of this win, Stache was the No. 2-ranked Terrier and No. 12-ranked All-Breed show dog in America. He has won 49 Best in Show prizes. The American Kennel Club describes the Sealyham terrier as “brave and spirited, but not as spiky as small terriers.” It says they are sturdy and outgoing companions with a sly sense of humor. It’s estimated that over 20 million animal lovers watched this year’s National Dog Show, according to Purina, which presented the show.

[From NPR]

I need more information on how this “sly sense of humor” manifests in Sealyham terriers. What, do they tie your shoelaces together under the table, throw a wink to the fourth wall and walk away? You can’t just drop in a descriptor like that and not give me examples! And for those who are wondering (like I did): no, Stache isn’t suffering from bangs trauma, the hair is supposed to be brushed down the forehead for competing Sealyham terriers. Congratulations to Stache and all the other finalists. Reserve Best in Show winner Pumpkin the Dalmatian really is a stunner with those rich spots and soulful face. Yaro the Azawakh is giving me real supermodel vibes, and seemed to trot along with an attitude of “I will SLAY next year.” And Comet the Shih Tzu, well, she just looks like a f—ing diva. And I mean that as a compliment.