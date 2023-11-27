Margot Robbie on if Barbie will get a sequel: ‘we put everything into this one’

As you all know, Barbie was the *It* movie of the summer, and probably of the year. In addition to becoming the highest domestic grossing Warner Bros film of all time, it made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. This propelled director Greta Gerwig to become the highest grossing female director of all time and made star Margot Robbie $50 million on the backend. It also brought people back to the movies who hadn’t gone to a theater in years.
As is the case with the blend of wildly popular movies, capitalism, and the Franchise Era we’re living in, there’s been speculation about whether or not Barbie will get a sequel. When asked about plans for one at Variety’s annual Women of Power event, Robbie spit some truths and reminded everyone that original, standalone movies are awesome too.
Following the box office success of Barbie, there’s been a lot of chatter about a potential sequel that would see Margot Robbie reprise the titular character role. However, in a new interview, Robbie seems to shoot down any possibilities of a follow-up to the Greta Gerwig-directed film.
“I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” Robbie told the Associated Press in an interview. “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”
Barbie made over $1.4 billion at the box office and Robbie also reflected on the success of the film noting that “original films can still hit huge.”
“It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” Robbie continued. “It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”
Robbie says that it was important for Barbie to do well so future filmmakers could “have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.”.
This is so refreshing to hear. Back in July, Gerwig also said something similar about giving the movie all she’s got. I totally agree with Margot here. Some films (and books and mini-series *cough cough Big Little Lies cough cough*) are best left as a “one and done.” Don’t get me wrong – I’ve been a sucker for sequels, trilogies, spinoffs, works of theatre “based upon,” and so on, but there’s something really special about artists who create something and stand firm in their convictions that they told the full story that they wanted to tell and there’s nothing more to say. Almost nothing is going to be The Godfather Part II or The Empire Strikes Back. 90% of the time, a sequel – especially one created as a result of a hit movie and not conceived as a multi-part story – is not going to capture the same magic. I’m sure Greta, Margot, and company could do a great job on a second Barbie movie, but I love that they’re confident enough to say, “We know everyone loved our movie, now give other filmmakers with original ideas a chance to shine.”
I am IMPRESSED that the Creators SEEM to acknowledge that a BIG FACTOR in the movie’s success has to ALSO do with the CONTEXT of where SOCIETY is at this moment…and you CANNOT replicate THAT! Also movies like this are an INCREDIBLE drain & the Creators want to grow other gardens…AND I 💞 that❣️
^^ I agree. Quite often, one and done is sufficient. The filmmakers and actors did their job, said what they had to say, and wisely want viewers to continue reflecting upon the value and greatness of their original effort. I love Greta’s and Margot’s creative confidence and their generosity of spirit. Enough money was made on Barbie. Now, they prefer to ‘spread the wealth,’ that was generated by their enterprising effort, and move on to other creative projects. This makes so much sense, and it’s courageous to resist the tempting greed of going back to the same well. What they achieved with Barbie can standalone.
This reminds me of how the first Twilight film, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, was an unexpected sleeper hit. While there was enough material for at least a trilogy, the studio honchos made the mistake of ditching Ms. Hardwicke for ‘big-boy’ special-effects-minded directors, to go forward with a greedy four sequels. What a huge mistake. Hardwicke’s original vision was lost, and the already less-than-stellar source material ended up as mediocre shlock in the ham-handed hands of the ‘big guys.’ 😕
Kudos to Gerwig and Robbie! 👏🏽 Now, will there be an original concept floated by the ‘big guys,’ for a G-I Joe franchise? 😧🫣
Oh, I’m sure Warner Bros. and Mattel will make more Barbie movies, just not with this cast and production team. They will hire a male director and writer, it will be terrible and they will blame women when it doesn’t make nearly as much money. They always hire men to direct second and third movies in franchises that had huge first movies directed by women and those movies are always terrible.
^^ LOL! My thoughts exactly. As I mentioned above, but it didn’t get posted prior to your comments, the glaring example of Twilight proves our similar observations. 💯
Totally. The film execs never learn their lesson. We are going to be bombarded by toy movies whereas the real lesson here is that smart female driven stories are a huge draw. But of course if a movie fronted by females doesn’t work it’s because women movies don’t do well at the box office (eye roll).
I see a Ken spinoff happening possibly.
^^ 🤯😲😦😩🫣 You are probably right. But who is Ken without Barbie? LOL! And Barbie is one and done.
I doubt Gosling would do it and it’ll be hard finding a replacement that can pull it off like he did.
Good, I agree with her. Let it just be this huge perfect success and don’t mess with it.
Now to hope that Warner Bros. actually listens to the two women who made them $1.4 billion.
What are the four quadrants that Robbie referenced?
The film quadrants represent all moviegoers at a high level. They are made by crossing under 25 / over 25 with male / female.
I looked it up:
In the movie industry, the ‘four quadrants’ refers to the four major demographics of the movie-going audience, Male-Female-Adult-Children. Or, it is expressed as: “Both male and female appeal; both over and under 25 years of age appeal.”
I learned something new, so thanks for asking what ‘four quadrants’ means. 👍🏽
Oops, @Mia Girl beat me to the response.
I think the current superhero box office malaise can be chalked up to people being sick of seeing movies which are basically advertisements for some future movie or TV show. It’s no accident that the huge hits of the summer were defiantly stand alone films. Come to think of it Mission Impossible was probably hurt by being Part 1. I know my attitude now is often I’ll catch up on the early ones before watching the last in a series. The studios are forgetting that people are remembering Game of Thrones. An ending like that hurts all multi year sagas.
My worry is that the awards cycle is going to forget how amazingly good Barbie is.