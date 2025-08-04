Prince Harry apparently sent legal letters to the Mail over the Prince Andrew book

As we discussed on Sunday, the Daily Mail published a lengthy excerpt from Andrew Lownie’s new book about Prince Andrew and the York family. The book is called Entitled. In the first part of the Mail’s serialization of the book, there was a HUGE emphasis on Andrew’s sexual depravity and his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Fair enough, in my opinion. But the Mail also knew that they needed to connect Andrew with the royal who gets the most attention: Prince Harry. Magically, buried under dozens of lurid paragraphs about Andrew’s behavior towards women, there was a section about Andrew falling out with Prince Harry. According to Lownie’s sources, Andrew and Harry got into a physical fight in 2013, and then years later, Andrew had a lot of nasty sh-t to say about Meghan.
The Mail’s Entitled excerpt hadn’t even been online for 24 hours before Harry was issuing statements. Harry’s spokesperson told People: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.” As I theorized on Sunday, it would make perfect sense if they were crediting Andrew with saying sh-t which was really said by William. But according to Lownie, he stands by his reporting… even if his publisher asked him not to ask for the Sussexes’ to comment on any part of the book.
Lownie told The Daily Beast he stood by the story, saying he had rechecked and reconfirmed it with his source.
“I stand by my source, who has proved reliable and was close to Andrew. They had no reason to make this up and gave me lots of detail,” Lownie said. “On the other hand, it is understandable that Prince Harry’s spokesman should seek to deny the story which has shades of the altercation he had with his brother. I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.”
Lownie said he had not gone to the Sussex camp for comment on the specific allegations about the fight with Andrew before publication, saying his publishers had not asked him to.
Complicating matters is the fact that the story was first published as an article in Saturday’s Daily Mail, a newspaper with which Harry has had a long and fractious relationship. Harry is currently part of a class action lawsuit, which includes Elton John, that accuses the paper of illegal information-gathering. The case is due to go to trial in 2026.
[From The Daily Beast]
British journalists are absolutely insane, my god. Oh, good, you double-checked with your unnamed source and he doubled-down even though the person you’re accusing of assault has stated on the record that it never happened? And Lownie saying that Harry is lying about this situation, but Lownie’s unnamed source has it right? The reference to William assaulting Harry is completely bonkers too, not to mention victim-blaming. Obviously, this is unfolding into a huge mess, so no surprise, the Sussexes’ lawyers are getting involved:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent legal letters to the Daily Mail over allegations of a fist fight with Prince Andrew and derogatory comments about Meghan, Newsweek can reveal. Andrew Lownie’s new book, Entitled, paints a scathing portrait of Andrew as sex-obsessed, boorish and privileged.
However, it is Harry and Meghan’s legal team, not the Duke of York’s, who have been mobilized to respond to the allegations. And that’s because of passages suggesting Harry and Andrew had a fist fight in 2013 and others stating the latter was dismissive of Meghan.
Extracts from the book were serialized in the Daily Mail on Saturday, prompting a strongly worded denial by Harry’s team that evening.
Now though, Harry’s team has told Newsweek they have called in lawyers: “Such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks made in the Daily Mail’s story, I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry’s counsel has been sent to the Mail.”
Saturday’s statement, also sent to Newsweek, read: “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”
[From Newsweek]
Would Harry really sue over this? I have no idea – my guess is that if he sues anyone, it will be Lownie and Lownie’s publisher, not the Mail for serializing this mess. I hope Harry sees the bigger picture too, which is that this is a book full of all kinds of lurid accusations about Andrew’s behavior, and if Harry made this all about himself, it would actually be a distraction from the larger conversations about how Andrew is a degenerate and he needs to be put on some kind of ice floe.
“I stand by my source, who has proved reliable and was close to Andrew. They had no reason to make this up and gave me lots of detail,” Lownie said“
Yeah, 2013 ain’t it. A simple fact checking would have saved Lownie and his publisher heaps of embarrassment. Recollections are out of whack for Lownie’s source who may be very well the voices inside his head.
“I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.”
As someone pointed out, Lownie represents “Lady” Colin Campbell. More projection from this liar. Go Harry. This one’s low hanging fruit and Lownie is bordering on defamatory and libellous statements. Let’s see who’s being economical now. Hope the publisher has deep pockets to defend this rat.
Was Lownie’s source also Tominey’s (M made K cry) source? It’s interesting that Tominey was “used” to cover up a negative story about K and now L is caught lying about H in order to deflect from W’s assault on H. The lies don’t fall far from the WanK tree.
Yeah,this person is good friends with Colin Campbell so their credibility goes out the window. He is also trying to follow a lot of Meghan supporters and he is a known deranger.
I think a physical altercation happened with Andrew but it was William. William is the one known to be physically aggressive not Harry.
My money’s on loudmouth and serial liar Jason. Working with or without William’s knowledge. Jason has already been busted by a judge for forging (yes, actually forging) texts from Meghan, to pretend Meghan said the palace could make public her private letter to her father. Then Jason submitted the forged texts to the court, even though the court hadn’t asked for them. The judge apparently figured the forgery out pretty quickly.
The thing is – Andrew won’t deny it. He won’t tell the truth.
Because the truth is that Harry is always blamed for and saddle with William’s actions. Which means the truth would be harmful to William.
Andrew can’t go against William. William already wants Andrew’s home, badly. William is going to be a relentlessly petty, aggressive, violent and abusive King and that whole family is going to be playing daily Russian roulette with an unchecked narcissist.
The fall of the House of Windsor can’t come sooner then. The heir is too lazy to do his duty and his lifelong mission increasingly looks like stalking and punishing his brother, instead of attending to his duties as head of state.
Sucks to be trapped like violent Willy.
I was thinking that too. Andrew won’t deny this. Although, he should be more worried about what’s in the rest of the book so he’s probably fine with this tiny untrue detail about Harry taking focus over the rest.
Imagine how pathetic your life must be as ‘future king’ if the only pleasure you get is from tormenting your brother. I just… wow.
Exactly. Williams reign will follow the same playbook as the orange ones.
“And that’s because of passages suggesting Harry and Andrew had a fist fight in 2013 and others stating the latter was dismissive of Meghan.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story is one for the ages.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met in early 2016, although their romance wasn’t made public until that October.
I’m going to leave that right here…
I’m sorry, who’s being economical with a lie, Ahole Lonney?
Prince Harry sue every *fu&@ one of them!
And William – We Can See You…
I don’t know if H can make them stop mentioning this in a way like “Lownie’s book that accused Harry of assaulting Andrew, which H denied” over and over. They will make the accusation follow H just by repeating it with an “allegedly”.
I can see why Harry is getting aggressive on this story… There’s a lot of things going on :
–the DM has gone hard on linking Andrew to Harry in people’s minds, like no other tabloid has
–The BRF always wants to discredit Harry and Meghan by painting them as liars. “Recollections may vary” is a compelling narrative for them and difficult to counter
–William and or Camilla could be behind a lot of this, to show Charles that he’s risking an all out war if he reconciles with Harry. “Look at how people hate Harry, you can’t possibly gain by reconciliation!” It’s false of course, Charles has everything to gain but this is exactly the kind of thing that makes Charles dither and shrink away. This has a distinct whiff of Sentebale around it. Who gains by destroying what Harry has or might have? Always the same answer
–William assaulting Harry laid bare exactly what kind of man William is and how much Harry suffered in that family where William is allowed free rein. It goes to a core part of Harry’s recovery. And if they are daring Harry to publish his famous leftover pages in a new book they’re playing with fire, because I’m sure he and Meghan have all the receipts.
I mean yeah Lownie is pretty much outright calling Harry a liar for denying this. What a skeevy person.
@Lady Esther
–the DM has gone hard on linking Andrew to Harry in people’s minds, like no other tabloid has
But at the same time, when Harry sends a letter to the DM, it’s basically repeating the accusation and giving it more air to spread. It’s the Streisand Effect. If I were advising the Sussex’s, I would tell them to ignore any mention of Harry and Andrew in the same sentence.
.
It’s a good thing you don’t advise the Sussexes because the obvious play to link Meghan to Andrew and Epstein is what is happening. Nipping it is what needs to happen. This world isn’t thinking in terms of truth it is thinking in terms of options and variations of the truth to believe. There has been a consorted effort to link Meghan to malice and I’m glad Harry will not let that happen.
Interesting @tashy to point out the SEO angle of linking them all together. Yikes.
The “author” sounds like a tool who is looking for a payday using Harry’s name. However now that Harry issued his denial through his lawyers so he should move on.
It sucks. Bc the author clearly seems to relish getting attention from Harry. But at the same time, I get it. Someone saying you got into a fistfight when you didn’t is messed up. Harry was assaulted by his brother William. Harry, unlike William, doesn’t go out there and throw hands.
If something like this had happened, more than one source should have known about it. Ethics in publishing, including fact-finding and verifying with more sources, is dead in the UK.
What about authors and their personal responsibility to act ethically before publishing? Why didn’t L approach H with his “source’s” claims? Even Tominey asked KP for comment before publishing her foundational lie about M.
Saying, “in publishing” is including everyone involved.
@sure Tominey did not check with Harry and Meghan’s side before publishing her piece about Meghan making Kate cry. I watched Tominey on This Morning, ITV, after the Ophrah Winfrey interview and she was asked if she checked the story with the Palace. Tominey said “No.” because she was so sure about her source that she did not check.
Here we are again This makes you wonder who the sources are, if they have the face of Camilla, William or any other member of the family.
@monika You’re right. I rewatched some of that interview and T almost criticises H&M for not refuting her story after it was published. So I guess she’s now on H’s side (not).
The only problem with this argument is that Harry and Meghan were still represented by KP’s PR team. Harry and Meghan asked the PR team to correct the story but this was refused because it would make Kate look bad.
Tominey on Harry and Meghan side: good joke. She hates them because they caught her out.
When your source is kate or carole, Tominey was confident she was told the truth. And Lownie being confident means he’s getting this either from Knauf or William himself.
That’s his defence, the source was close enough to the story to be seen as credible.
If this happened in 2013 it would have appeared in a tabloid or another book before now. This Lownie is a shady character who has Lady C on his podcast. I don’t think we can trust anything he says or his ‘sources’. Sure Andrew is terrible and I hope one day someone with more credibility does an expose on him.
🎯
Charlotte Griffiths was on GB News last night talking about this story and then at the end said Harry’s team denies it and that she guesses we have to take him at his word. The fact is even though he was doing a big expose on Andrew Lownie didn’t believe that his book would any attention if he left this story out. But the British press still try to us that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant. Even crazier, derangers are upset that Harry spoke against this story and are accusing Harry of defending Andrew.
So you’re writing a biography about someone, and a major story is how someone else who is incredibly newsworthy as well, got into a fist fight with them and you don’t try to corroborate with the other side at all? Not even to get potentially detailing on what was said that led to that fight? What if Harry wanted to talk, you just said no that wouldn’t be good for my book and attention to it? That doesn’t sound right for most writers.
And then you say your source is correct, you didn’t verify with the other side and now that they deny it, it can’t be because your source is lying and you didn’t bother to check, the other person must be lying? Right.
I don’t know that it’s fair to put the onus of the focus of media attention and this book on Harry’s denial. They don’t want to cover Andrew sketchiness and would find some way around it anyway. I do Wonder for these publishers though of these Royal books, do they even bother employing fact checkers? Or have they gotten too comfortable with not potentially getting sued for these Royal books?
Harry has his name out there.
So who is Lownie’s source? Why is he prepared to protect his source when the one he has defamed said, nah your source is a liar. 🤔
So not only is Lownie a liar, he’s also a coward.
The source is directly linked to William. Or it could be William himself. Pasternak certainly implied that William was directly involved with the Tatler story being revised.
I wonder if the threat is really aimed at William/Jason? Is Lownie prepared to go to prison for them if he’s asked by a judge to give up the sources? Harry doesn’t normally get involved in the nonsense spouted in the RR “books” but, I “think” he’s recognised William/Jason’s grubby mitts all over this story and is trying to get Lownie to out them (pun intended). It will be VERY interesting to see who “blinks first.”
Just print the other 400 pages Harry and be damned! “They” don’t care about you or your family and will never stop.
Bring it on. Jason will blink first. Willy and his minion did over Sentebale.
I’m sure Harry’s working with his lawyers on whether to sue, or not. I’m no expert on the intricacies of British disclosure rules and whether Harry would have to respond to random requests for irrelevant information about his family, or the likely results of a lawsuit in British courts. Could he sue over here?
On one hand, I’d love to see Jason and William exposed for the terrible liars they are. Exposed for the second time, after a judge exposed Jason’s forged text from Meghan during her lawsuit about her letter to her father. It might shut up their leaking for good and make Harry and Meghan’s lives somewhat easier. On the other hand, it doesn’t seem right to give terrible “journalism” more air.
As this story was developing yesterday and people started to connect William and Jason as being the likely source here, I wondered does William care if literally anyone in his family likes him? I know that it’s complex for the ones that can’t earn their own money and are depending on him being King to keep them afloat, but Beatrice and Eugenie have outside jobs ( regardless of how you feel about their qualifications) , so they don’t need to beg hat in hand.
But even beyond all of that he’s supremely lazy. The Gloucester’s and Kent’s , his aunt’s, and Uncle Edward aren’t going to be around forever to maintain the heavy lifting, and his kids won’t be old enough for a decade at least. His relatives don’t garner the same interest and some stuff they literally can’t do because he’ll be the sovereign. He needs them to do the bread and butter events, he needs them to attend garden parties, he needs them to basically make this entire pointless endeavor look worthwhile and he just doesn’t seem to care. Lying about stuff like this, on top of even doing stuff like this in the beginning just puzzles me. It’s like he doesn’t care about any of the fallout to other people, and simultaneously expects them to be happy to throw other people under the bus for him.
I also don’t understand what Jason gets out of this. I’m not a conniving liar so proximity to someone like William wouldn’t be appealing to me, but does he really want to spend his life as William’s Smithers? Just a lifetime of toxic backbiting, lying to hide the reality of relationships, paranoia, and faustian back room deals to stay afloat for PR. When you think about all the actual privilege and capability that William has in his role, it’s just such a pathetic life.
Jason is the power behind Willy’s throne. He’s enjoying the role and the power trip he gets. He’s the puppet master. It will be Willy who cops it all, while Jason will be admiring his handiwork: “Oh yes, I did that. I’m so clever.” 💅
Dee (2) — hear, hear. You’ve nailed it. 100%.
I think William is betting that the UK government will not end the monarchy regardless of whether anyone is doing bread-and-butter events or not. He probably sees those events as pointless anyway (correct) and I think he’s reckless enough to dare the government to officially end a centuries-old institution that many UK politicians are benefiting from in some way. I think William genuinely doesn’t care about royal busywork and believes he won’t be hurt in any way if it gets ignored entirely.
Jason has historical precedents including Hugh Despensier. The power they wield being that close to the king is why he would do this.
We also saw how he pushed out the bullying story days before the Oprah interview.
@Nic919, he should also beware of Despenser’s fate.
… or Piers Gaveston’s, more aptly.
This is further evidence of continued SYSTEMIC harassment of the Sussexes by the newspaper and publishing industries.
I think harry is threatening legal action because he knows the Mail is using this excerpt to generate clicks and publicity for a book that probably wouldn’t get that much attention on its own. the book is going to be released regardless but Harry doesn’t want the story of a fight that never happened being the selling point for the book.
And I am one (among many lol) who doesn’t think this ever happened because I think we would have heard about it long before now. And the comments about Meghan seem eerily close to what William was saying about her, so I think someone is just using William’s comments and attributing them to Andrew for some reason.
They could easily be blaming Andrew because they want to keep in with the future King.
It was this line that did it for me: “… I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them [the Yorks] evicted [from Royal Lodge].” According to the Fail excerpt Kaiser helpfully provided on her earlier blog post, this is the very “same source”–a single source–that gave us the 2013 Andrew fight fiction.
This “the first thing King William will do!” line is the same wording that’s always used to talk about stripping titles from the Sussexes and generally bullying them. And yes, the comments about Meghan being an aging opportunist could have come directly from William’s mouth. So this has fingerprints from Jason, or someone else close to William, all over it.
For the rest of his life, and Meghan’s too, they will have to contend with the media making things up like this and various clout-chasing book writers. Notice, the Fail and other publications are running out of stories to rehash. Their “meghan did this, meghan did that FIVE to SEVEN YEARS AGO is getting old and stale.
Won’r this idiot have to name his snitch if this goes to court? This silly story is not getting traction in mainstream US media and this hack may find himself testifying about Andrew before Congress. The Epstein files is still a story in the US.
I was wondering why Harry sees the necessity to send a legal letter. But Lownie now made the connection with the incident with Will attacking Harry. Somebody tries to paint Harry as volatile, aggressive and ill-tempered as William to find an excuse for Willi’s behaviour. Harry might see the need to counter this narrative.
It also could just be that Harry just does not want Lownie or DM using his name to promote this book about Andrew, stick to Andrew’s story.
Whatever his reason I’m glad he’s responding against these obsessed old men. First Bower, now Lownie. If this is a signal he’s going to go after them, then I expect Morgan, Low, Tominey and the rest of the rats to be next in his firing line.
This is his lifelong mission, he said. This is a crusade for a press that serves democracy rather than destroys it.
Yeah, that’s my take too. He’s making it sound like it’s normal for Harry to get into violent interactions to explain away William’s attack on Harry, to make it seem like Harry is just as physically combative as William. Harry is drawing a line and saying no on that.
I wouldn’t mind if someone associated me with knocking the piss out of Paedrew — but then I don’t have a foundation, reputation and various charities depending on me.
This otherwise nothing burger of a book is benefiting from the Streisand effect.
But Harry is not making this all about himself. The fight is a lie and he has to say its a lie, blatant and unmitigated.
So now you don’t want them to push back against such a huge lie when Meghan wasn’t even in the picture?
I don’t understand your point?!
This! We hear every time someone prints something about Netflix that they should respond but they’re not supposed to say something about this?
Lownie and Tom Sykes are good friends. Old friends who have sources in common.
Huh. Well, that would be interesting. Confirmation that William’s “friend” is the source for both of them. How do you know they’re friends?
I know this because Sykes said it in his column this morning.
This all just confirms Harry and his Duchess as the top royals for that classic English sense of decency, morality and pizazz.
It has to kill the climbers that the game shifts between clubs and locker rooms now.
Actually, the palace staffers got the press to hype the Harry story because if he sends his lawyers after the book, they can see the publisher pull the entire book at Harry’s just insistence while actually getting the actual Andrew scandal pulled as a benefit, which the palace really wants to see happen without being seen as protecting Andy.
If William, or William’s lackey Jason is the source, how idiotic are they that they’re reminding everyone of Willy’s physical assault of Harry?
And given that assault, how much likelier is it that William, with his anger issues, got into an altercation with Andrew? Punching that pedo might be the one good thing William’s ever achieved.
Good for Harry for suing. These idiots need to be reminded that truth matters.
They want something on record to counter Harry’s story about William’s violent attack so eventually that the narrative could be how unhinged Harry is and William must be protected from him. We now know the game plan. All of the horrible characteristics about the royals must be assigned to Harry and Meghan. I’m so glad that Harry wrote Spare.