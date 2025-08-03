Prince Harry denies, via spox, a reported physical fight with Prince Andrew

For years, biographer Andrew Lownie has been researching and writing a book about Prince Andrew. The book will be released on August 14. It’s called Entitled. Great title! It’s not only about Andrew, but about “the House of York,” or more of Sarah Ferguson’s sketchy dealings. But the biggest headlines from the book so far are about Andrew being a predator, a boor, a degenerate and an a–hole. Apparently, Andrew had a lot of sh-t to say to and about Prince Harry, which led to Harry coming to blows with his uncle in 2013. From the Mail’s exclusive:

In January 2021 the Royal Family held a summit about Andrew at which it was agreed there was no way back for him because of the reputational damage he was causing the monarchy and his ‘ungracious and ungrateful’ attitude. Andrew’s relationship with his nephews was also a problem. At a family gathering in 2013, Harry and Andrew had got into a heated argument, and punches were thrown over something Andrew said behind Harry’s back. According to a source close to both men, Harry told him he was a coward not to say it to his face. Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the ﬁght was broken up. Later Andrew told Harry his marriage to Meghan Markle would not last more than a month and accused his nephew of going ‘bonkers’ and not doing any due diligence into her past. He openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry, adding that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever. The source said: ‘Harry later told William he hated Andrew.’ According to the same source, the duke’s relationship with William is not much better. There have been tensions between the two men for years, partly occasioned by Andrew being rude about Kate. William refers to Andy as a ‘t****r’, perhaps not as bad as the vile names his brother Harry uses. Harry has referred to Andy as a ‘pooftah’, an ‘a***-h***’ and a ‘twit’. William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, the home he occupies in Windsor Great Park. He thinks Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there, the source says. ‘He also loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out. If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m not sure I believe any of this. Remember in 2016, when Harry and Meghan were dating, and he took her to tea at Royal Lodge and Meghan ended up meeting QEII? Granted, I think Harry was introducing Meghan to Fergie and his York cousins. Still, would Harry bring his girlfriend to his uncle’s home if they had come to blows just three years beforehand? Doubtful. But I have no problem believing that William hates Andrew’s guts.

So, after I wrote all of that, Harry’s rep went to People Magazine to deny everything on the record. Wow!! Harry’s spokesperson told People: “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.” Here’s my new theory: they credited Andrew with what William was actually saying to Harry. Like, ultimately, I don’t think Andrew would care enough to say any of that about Meghan to Harry. But William absolutely said some of that sh-t.