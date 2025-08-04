Mail: Prince George sent megayacht staffers out to fetch food from McDonald’s

After Prince William and Kate’s appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final, they flew on a private plane to Greece, where they were quickly whisked away to a mega-yacht. They enjoyed what was probably about 10 to 12 days on the yacht, touring around Greek islands. At first, there were just Greek outlets covering the Wales family’s trip, but last week, the Daily Mail finally picked up the story. Now the Mail has a weird/funny update: the megayacht apparently dropped anchor somewhere in Greece so staffers could fetch a Big Mac for Prince George.
In the rarefied world of super yachting, no request is too outlandish – particularly if it comes from a future King. Sailing around the Greek islands with his family last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s eldest son George, 12, apparently fancied something off menu. The royals had just left Kefalonia and were heading south in the Ionian Sea towards another island, Zakynthos. After dropping anchor some distance from the shore, a tender boat was despatched on a special mission.
It seems something had tickled young George’s fancy. Sources remain tight-lipped about quite what it was – though one said tantalisingly: ‘George required a specific dietary item which led to the tender going ashore in Zakynthos to purchase it. Nothing extravagant, just something particular.’
It is hard to conceive of what it was that couldn’t be rustled up by the superyacht’s chef. And presumably the kitchen received plenty of forewarning about the children’s likes and dislikes. Hard to imagine the yacht running out of ketchup, say, or chicken nuggets.
George is said to have a penchant for spaghetti carbonara, a straightforward dish by any standards. He and sister Charlotte, ten, are also partial to curry. Again, easily prepared. Perhaps as some locals on Zakynthos have half-jokingly speculated, George fancied a fast food treat. They point out that it is one of only a handful of Greek islands that boasts a McDonald’s restaurant. What’s more it is close to the shore in the town of Laganas on the south of the island.
‘It is company policy not to divulge any information regarding our clients,’ said the manager.
A mystery indeed. In truth, while Princess Diana was known to indulge William and Harry with burgers and KFC, it is something Kate has avoided.
Did you guys ever watch Triangle of Sadness? I watched it when it was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director a few years ago. I hated that movie, but I have to admit, there are parts of the film which I still think about today. It’s about rich people on a yacht, and then the yacht sinks and a new social hierarchy is built among the survivors. Anyway, it’s a very “rich people on a yacht” thing to send staff out to gather McDonald’s food for the passengers. I’m not sure why George is being singled out either, other than the fact that he’s the heir’s heir and there’s always a vested interest in singling out George. But surely, it’s far more likely that all of the kids got some McDonald’s as a special vacation treat while they were hanging out on a borrowed mega-yacht? It’s also far more likely that William and Kate were the ones asking staffers to do this.
It’s perfectly normal for a 12-year-old kid, and maybe his younger brother and sister too, to ask for a Big Mac or off-yacht spaghetti carbonara or whatever it was.
What’s appalling is the terrible parenting, where his parents say, sure, we’ll just send out a couple of guys on a tender to get it for you, because hey, we’re not paying for any part of this vacation anyway.
It’s “perfectly normal” for a child to demand his servants to fetch him McDonald’s and bring it to his yacht?
I hear you. But he probably thinks it’s perfectly normal to ask servants to bring him chicken nuggets or a coke from the kitchen, so he may not fully clock that this is different. It’s Kate and William’s complete failure to say “no, this is different” that really jerks my chain.
This sounds like total BS. Unless I see photos, I’m not buying it.
As someone who lived in the Hamptons for many years (my husband grew up in Montauk & later, East Hampton), rich people sending “staff” to go fetch Slurpees from 7-11, pizza, etc. was pretty normal for adults (NOT a 12y.o.) For me, the horrible parentlng part is not saying to him, “There is a chef on board, he can make you a burger,” and be done with it. He could have had his McDonald’s when he got back to Great Britain. He is a prince (and will be king someday) and this is how uber-wealthy and entitled behave,
Diana would bring her son s to McDonald’s and they could buy their own burgers. The yacht crew had to wait on George and buy his burgers. I hope they brought food back to all the children.. I don’t hold out much hope for George if he orders the crew around that way.
So. A boat went to shore to dock and to purchase food. No other details. Wow.
According to the text they don’t even know what he had.
right? Que the faux outrage at the Mad King George and terrible parenting!!
The rats are already going after the kids. The BRF were fools to ignore Harry and Meghan when they said it was time to shut down the quid pro quo. Now another generation is going to be needlessly traumatized by the tabs.
I mean what a trial for the people on the super yacht that the chef provided to cook for them still isn’t good enough.
Odd that they were willing to talk about anchoring, about sending the tender to shore, about somebody wanting some specific food item, about it being George who wanted that specific food item, but they weren’t willing to say what that food item was? Why on earth not? It’s not their policy? Not their policy to provide such specific details about which kid wanted something when they were near a specific island, just not what that specific item was? Utter nonsense.
As someone who´s done a bit of sailing, it´s perfectly normal even amongst rank peers that whoever goes ashore also runs errands for the ones who stay behind. Most likely staffers mentioned they were going to have mcDonalds and either asked George if he wanted some; either they knew George would like it and they brought it for him. I´m not so sure about whether George or his siblings would be allowed to eat just anything they are handed, so I have my doubts about this actually happening.
It is entirely possible that it was something as innocent as this, or that it didn’t happen at all.
But to me the interesting part is that we’re getting this story at all. The press has been pretty hands off with the kids, and now we’re getting a story worded in a very specific way that makes George sound spoiled – the story has the yacht moving islands so that it can be closer to the McDonald’s because the heir wants a cheeseburger. Not just a “oh hey we moved around some, Jessica is going ashore, does anyone need anything?”
Like I said this may not have happened at all in any form, or happened as simply as you described – but I find the fact that this story has been put out there very interesting – and not a good sign for the Wales. I wonder how long it will stay up on the Mail’s site.
Drip drip drip. The press bedmates are not happy with the Wales and are putting out little tidbits. Is George spoiled? Probably. Wasn’t there an article a few years back where he was saying things to other students that he would be king as a threat. George sounds a lot like his father if that is the case. Careful Peg they will come for your children.
The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.
If George is learning from his father , Pegs better watch out with the way he’s treating his own. What goes around comes around, as they say.
I truly hope (for his sake) that he hears enough no’s in his life, but judging from this family’s history of treating firstborns, probably not.
I’ll amazed the media allowed another reminder off the expensive yacht vacation
Oh boy…. this will follow him around for a while. The finest chefs on board and he wants a fast food burger 🤣 …. Like any kid his age tbf, but the optics when he is holidaying on a mega fancy cruise ship… 😬
No mention of the mega yacht being gas-guzzling?
Huh, interesting.
And no mention that this luxury yacht vacay was gifted by the UAE foreign minister. Can you say “conflict of interest”?
What? Kate didn’t personally prepare all the meals?
😂😂😂
I don’t know, it feels like they’re trying to say something else. They kind of leapt to “Big Mac” but are we really sure it was that? Also, “special dietary item” is such a weird phrase.
I mean, kids like McDonald’s. Whatev. What bugs me is how cold and gross it would be by the time it got back to the yacht. Ew. And reheated McDonald’s is the worst!
Why didn’t they go to McDonald’s? Stuck in a boat for a week, a Greek fast food joint would have been a novelty.
That was my first thought. Maybe ordering servants to go out of their way for a personal whim was the special treat because McDonald’s is no treat eaten cold or reheated.
But they’re raising them to be “normal” thanks to how “hands on” will and Kate are and Kate’s middle class roots. Right? Isn’t that what we’ve been told?
this story is funny in that its not clear someone was getting food from Mcdonald’s – that’s just someone trying to connect the dots at the Mail.
but this is a really bad look for a couple of reasons, and that’s interesting, right? This makes George look entitled and spoiled – not even the private chef could tempt him, he had to have Mcdonald’s!! They dropped anchor or whatever and sent staffers to a different island specifically to get the future king something he wanted. So clearly no one is telling this child “no”. And this makes W&K look bad because it removes the whole “normal parenting” image because what parent will say yes to this?
Part of me feels bad for George because I think this is the kind of story that will stick around in the public consciousness for him. And usually the press doesn’t share stories like this about the kids. So its interesting that the Mail is going there.
That’s the real story here. The DM didn’t make it a general story where the family wanted fast food, it was targeted against George. And yes he’s 12 and old enough that he could wait out his super yacht holiday and get McDonald’s at home. It is very interesting for the DM to go here and target one of the kids. I’m surprised they didn’t blame Louis to be honest.
Maybe it’s a warning to the Lazies. We’re going to paint George as a spoilt little brat if you don’t give us clicks.
They must have had an awful time on that yacht. Not gone anywhere, stuck inside. I bet once Chuck leaked they were in Kefalonia, Willy felt trapped and didn’t want to expose his yacht freebie.
Still no photos of them which means they must have hidden badly.
I’m also surprised they didn’t blame Louis. Making it about George does feel pointed.
This strikes me as being both cruel and threatening. Now that George is 12, he’s free game for noxious press? I wonder, too, if the point of this is to provoke a response from the Wales’s— defending George, while supplying more tidbits about their summer plans. What else has changed to make the DM feel so free to target George?
My first thought was: What if it was someone else, even one of the adults, who wanted something? This actually seems more likely to me than the idea that George researched the locations of local fast food outlets AND got his parents to order the round trip delivery of junk food that Kate probably disapproves of. Now this adds to George’s burdens with a potential lifetime of being bullied as nugget-boy, or some other such cruelties— that won’t be remedied by a retraction if it was really about some special request for, say, Kate.
I am turning over theories in my head (lol) and i’m reminded of the ski trip from maybe 8 years ago – when the Waleses went skiing and didnt tell the press and when the press found out they went ballistic. The royals released a family picture as a way of mollifying them.
I dont think anyone in the rota knew about this trip to Greece. They were caught off guard by the Greek reports and they are TICKED about it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the DM asked for a vacation picture, was told no, and so they’re running this story in retaliation.
I think William is going to hit the roof when he sees this – because even if its true, the Waleses don’t want this story out there. “George made the yacht stop for McDonald’s” is a really bad headline if this is true; its worse if its not true.
I agree. This is UK media being pissed at restricted access, especially when the Greek media got the story and more information like when they closed off a tourist thing for a private viewing.
Not sure why they specifically named George for this request but it is a message to William and Kate.
Richard Palmer was saying on twitter he understands William and Kate’s desire to protect their children’s privacy but that the British press knows nothing about George, heir to the throne. I guess this is the DM’s attempt to give him a personality.
In the time before Meghan, Palmer was one of the few borderline actual journalists that somewhat routinely questioned the royals and in particular, Kate and William’s willingness to parade their very small children on foreign trips but go 18 months without showing George in public on British soil.
What do they need to know about him? The job is his regardless of qualifications, so you’ll get what you get. I don’t know if you meant that this Twitter explanation was recent though or something that was said in the past.
Either way though I think the British media is getting fed up with not getting anything from the Wales, even if it is highly curated and nonsense. They are behaving like they aren’t taxpayer funded. So Harry and Meghan can say here’s my butt to kiss for information about our plans and our family, but William and Kate really can’t.
@Dee: Richard Palmer was tweeting these thoughts on George’s birthday a few weeks ago.
I think the press expects to be given SOME tidbits of his life. Its hard to wax poetic about your future king when you don’t know anything about him. Its hard to write a birthday profile if all you know about the kid is that he seems to like Aston Villa football.
I’m not sure where the line is regarding information, privacy and access. I don’t think there need to be cameras at school drop off or that the press should be allowed to watch George play soccer or rugby or whatever. But the press clearly expects a little more than they’re being given. One of the ways the Waleses got the press to back off the kids a decade ago was by releasing the birthday pictures and such. It feels like the press is starting to demand a little more.
So Kate avoids giving the kids fast food. Does this mean George outed his dad? “On dad’s weekends, I get McDonalds!”
I noticed that, too. It wasn’t “Kate and William” it was just “Kate”….I think I remember last week that Celebitches were speculating that there were 2 yachts with William on one and Kate on the other?
I think that has more to do with the DMs sexism than anything else. The kids are the mom’s responsibility, dinner is mom’s responsibility, and so on.
There are unconfirmed reports that William was seen in Corfu with some of his Eton buddies. So it’s possible William wasn’t always on the yacht with the rest of them.
And so it begins. Now it George’s turn to enter the tabloids’ sights.
And an interesting way to bring up the Greek cruise on the mega yacht. Don’t think about the cruise – focus on George and the Big Mac.
Did he make it a month after turning 12 before he became the story? Or only a few weeks?
Yacht schmyat. I would’ve given my right arm to spend a week in The Durrells’ pink villa on Corfu (my favorite show of all time). It has been gorgeously renovated but the exterior of the house is still exactly the same. Of course it’s now missing Gerry’s zoo and Spiros and his magnificent car to chauffeur you around. You can rent it out for a paltry $2500 a night – with a minimum 7 day stay. Now excuse me while I run out to buy lottery tickets.
It is a rare day for me when something doesn’t trigger a memory from the books! And then I have to explain why I’m laughing 🤣
The toxic press are living for the day they can make these kids the centre of every story. I guess the narrative is going to be George is entitled, Louis is the cut up and Charlotte is the secret weapon that will save the monarchy. That aside kids want fast food over fancy food, wow, what a shock.
I mean I’d be having some yummy greek food, one of my favorites, rather than a Big Mac but sure.
I think it’s interesting that the piece is written by the same stringer, that it confirms William and Kate and the children *were* on a superyacht in the Greek islands, and that at least in the headline, they aren’t insisting again that it’s not the UAE owned yacht. Remember, the first piece that was written allowed for doubt.
Yes the DM is releasing information in drips and drabs. But this detail of someone leaving the yacht for food was something the Greek media didn’t publish. I anticipate a few more stories with more information of this trip confirmed.
Too bad for DailyFail we found out their distraction away from the UAE potentate’s lent yacht Opera towards the “sustainable” yacht Almax was pure HRH Greenwashing (aka 🐂💩) for EcoWilly and his trusty EcoJasonKnauf. I mean a yacht that only needs one refueling for 4,500 nautical mile trip after starting out with 2,000 gallons of methane does sound “pretty efficient” — for a megayacht. That the EcoWaleses were def not on. Good on TheFail to stop pushing that lie.
But looks like Georgie is fair game.
My first thought was also of The Triangle of Sadness when I read this story. Though sending out people for junk food is a bit less extravagant than having a jar of Nutella delivered by helicopter like in the movie.
Ugh, just ugh. They might imagine this makes them look good — we have access to plutocratic excess, but all the kid wants is a Big Mac! — but in fact all it does is give the impression of a family whose cultural tastes are low brow, trashy, tacky, and yet perversely entitled. The funny thing is, if Harry / Archie did this, the subtext would be: gotcha, you cheap American. But with William and George it’s supposed to be… funny? What a gas, they’re British royals but they eat McDonald’s. I mean…. Okay. Americans in England (like me) frankly cannot suspend our disbelief long enough to take the class politics seriously. And — predictably — the only people who weaponise class are trying to pull rank, so it’s a pretty howling self-own. Anyhoo, playing chav-for-a-day, from a mega yacht, is let-them-eat-cake levels of tone deaf. It’s the kind of cringey detail that a posh twat trying to be matey with his tabloid audience would seize on, like, bonding by abasing yourself. But actually abasing your child instead. I mean…. Eye roll and cringe.
The vibe I got was the traditional Windsor tactic of throwing someone under the bus to divert attention. This time it’s George. Oh look, Big Mac!!. Never mind the 7th holiday in 6 months on a mega yacht owned by a Middle Eastern potentate.
Parkrunmum, you summed it up perfectly . The thing is, the Queen and Prince Philip had the common touch as youngsters…he went to the very hands on Gordonstoun, she could change tyres and fix engines and their tastes were generally basic , enjoying the telly , prank presents , hanging out en famille at Balmoral in tweed and tartan with a posse of dogs. We know she repurposed her clothes and detested waste. Which is all true of old money. Diana who was an aristocrat was not so upherself that she wouldn’t lift a finger..she related very well to everyone, was capable of doing her own chores and tried to bring up her sons normally ..going out for fast food and fair ground rides , rubbing shoulders with ” gasp” ordinary folk and not putting on that stank face we keep seeing on George wheh he is forced to mingle with peasants . Harry is normal.. William might have been if he wasn’t married to Hyacinth Bucket. Kids might whine for a burger but it’s up to the parent to tell them to zip it , there are children actually starving in war zones not far away . Seriously I don’t see any hope of the Windsor offspring growing up with empathy , look at the example set by their ghastly parents
Any decent parent would push back against this narrative, immediately.
Key phrase there: Any decent parent.
A tender from the yacht went ashore. Islanders are tight lipped. That’s it. The rest is speculative.
Yeah, maybe the yacht was out of bandaids or sunscreen. (Although the article does say it was a food item.) Which raises the question, why is the Fail writing fanfic about George and Big Macs? Are they salty they knew nothing about this trip? Do they want to remind their readers about the megayacht instead of letting the story sink into oblivion? Are they sick and tired of the Lazies laziness and sending a warning shot by taking out on their kid? All of the above?
Yeah, maybe the yacht was out of bandaids or sunscreen. Which raises the question, why is the Fail writing fanfic about George and Big Macs? Are they salty they knew nothing about this trip? Do they want to remind their readers about the megayacht instead of letting the story sink into oblivion? Are they sick and tired of the Lazies laziness? All of the above?