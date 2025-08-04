Mail: Prince George sent megayacht staffers out to fetch food from McDonald’s

After Prince William and Kate’s appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final, they flew on a private plane to Greece, where they were quickly whisked away to a mega-yacht. They enjoyed what was probably about 10 to 12 days on the yacht, touring around Greek islands. At first, there were just Greek outlets covering the Wales family’s trip, but last week, the Daily Mail finally picked up the story. Now the Mail has a weird/funny update: the megayacht apparently dropped anchor somewhere in Greece so staffers could fetch a Big Mac for Prince George.

In the rarefied world of super yachting, no request is too outlandish – particularly if it comes from a future King. Sailing around the Greek islands with his family last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s eldest son George, 12, apparently fancied something off menu. The royals had just left Kefalonia and were heading south in the Ionian Sea towards another island, Zakynthos. After dropping anchor some distance from the shore, a tender boat was despatched on a special mission. It seems something had tickled young George’s fancy. Sources remain tight-lipped about quite what it was – though one said tantalisingly: ‘George required a specific dietary item which led to the tender going ashore in Zakynthos to purchase it. Nothing extravagant, just something particular.’ It is hard to conceive of what it was that couldn’t be rustled up by the superyacht’s chef. And presumably the kitchen received plenty of forewarning about the children’s likes and dislikes. Hard to imagine the yacht running out of ketchup, say, or chicken nuggets. George is said to have a penchant for spaghetti carbonara, a straightforward dish by any standards. He and sister Charlotte, ten, are also partial to curry. Again, easily prepared. Perhaps as some locals on Zakynthos have half-jokingly speculated, George fancied a fast food treat. They point out that it is one of only a handful of Greek islands that boasts a McDonald’s restaurant. What’s more it is close to the shore in the town of Laganas on the south of the island. ‘It is company policy not to divulge any information regarding our clients,’ said the manager. A mystery indeed. In truth, while Princess Diana was known to indulge William and Harry with burgers and KFC, it is something Kate has avoided.

Did you guys ever watch Triangle of Sadness? I watched it when it was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director a few years ago. I hated that movie, but I have to admit, there are parts of the film which I still think about today. It’s about rich people on a yacht, and then the yacht sinks and a new social hierarchy is built among the survivors. Anyway, it’s a very “rich people on a yacht” thing to send staff out to gather McDonald’s food for the passengers. I’m not sure why George is being singled out either, other than the fact that he’s the heir’s heir and there’s always a vested interest in singling out George. But surely, it’s far more likely that all of the kids got some McDonald’s as a special vacation treat while they were hanging out on a borrowed mega-yacht? It’s also far more likely that William and Kate were the ones asking staffers to do this.