Prince Harry & Meghan will pick up Project Health Minds’ Humanitarian award

I love it when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are honored with awards for their work! It’s even better when there’s some kind of event or gala to honor them. Well, get ready, because Harry and Meghan are headed to New York in two weeks! On October 9th, they will attend Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala. Project Healthy Minds is awarding the Sussexes with the Humanitarians of the Year Award.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to New York City to accept a special recognition for their mental health advocacy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will accept Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, Oct. 9, in N.Y.C., PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, will receive the award for their work to make the online world a safer place for families and young people, in addition to their strides to advance mental wellbeing globally. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established The Archewell Foundation in 2020 on a mission to “show up, do good” and launched The Parent’s Network, an initiative to support families impacted by the effects of online harm, at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said, “Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them. We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

The World Mental Health Day Gala isn’t the only stop on the New York schedule for the California couple, as Harry and Meghan will also attend Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival on Friday, Oct. 10. There, the couple’s charitable Archewell Foundation is teaming up with Project Healthy Minds to co-produce a series of conversations with change makers making a difference in the mental health sector.