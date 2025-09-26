Prince Harry & Meghan will pick up Project Health Minds’ Humanitarian award

I love it when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are honored with awards for their work! It’s even better when there’s some kind of event or gala to honor them. Well, get ready, because Harry and Meghan are headed to New York in two weeks! On October 9th, they will attend Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala. Project Healthy Minds is awarding the Sussexes with the Humanitarians of the Year Award.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to New York City to accept a special recognition for their mental health advocacy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will accept Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, Oct. 9, in N.Y.C., PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, will receive the award for their work to make the online world a safer place for families and young people, in addition to their strides to advance mental wellbeing globally. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established The Archewell Foundation in 2020 on a mission to “show up, do good” and launched The Parent’s Network, an initiative to support families impacted by the effects of online harm, at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said, “Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them. We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

The World Mental Health Day Gala isn’t the only stop on the New York schedule for the California couple, as Harry and Meghan will also attend Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival on Friday, Oct. 10. There, the couple’s charitable Archewell Foundation is teaming up with Project Healthy Minds to co-produce a series of conversations with change makers making a difference in the mental health sector.

[From People]

I’d love it if the Sussexes had more New York events on their schedule, but maybe they do and they’re just not announcing anything. They tend to be even more close-hold in and around New York, especially after the extremely dangerous “incident” in May 2023 with all of those “paparazzi” chasing them. Anyway, one of the best things about Harry and Meghan receiving an award is how angry it will make Prince William. Plates are being smashed in Balmoral as we speak!

24 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan will pick up Project Health Minds’ Humanitarian award”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 26, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Peggs has to find someone to give him award and fast. Or maybe keen can release the autumn video.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      September 26, 2025 at 7:49 am

      The Waleses will have to rustle up some engagements the day of the award, too.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 26, 2025 at 8:57 am

        William probably appreciates that he has over two weeks to plan an event to “steal” Harry’s spotlight lmao. (he’s welcome to try….)

    • Eurydice says:
      September 26, 2025 at 7:59 am

      William has plenty of awards that were given him by Grandma and Daddy.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 26, 2025 at 8:37 am

      According to the press and royalists, royals don’t receive awards they give them.

      Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      September 26, 2025 at 10:03 am

      I’m more worried about what shenanigans he and Knauf might cook up to target the couple in NY. I’m fairly certain that each time an announcement is made re the Sussexes making a trip to New York, Kensington Palace tries to use its “influence” with the authorities there to try to get information on their movements under the guise of “royal security”.

      Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    September 26, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Very proud of the work the Sussexes do re online safety for minors. Their owning of their mental health struggles along with championing mental health initiatives is laudatory. Looking forward to seeing them accept this well deserved award.

    Reply
  3. Me at home says:
    September 26, 2025 at 7:47 am

    I love this for them! Well done, and it’s so good you’re getting recognition.

    I hope the reasons for the award are disseminated widely, including the UK. Maybe then the “Harry’s bored, hates his life, and is just surfing in Montecito” crowd will finally sit down.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    September 26, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Congratulations to harry and Meghan

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    September 26, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Congratulations Harry and Meg. Truly a well deserved honor!! Somewhere on salt isle the sound of an unhinged lazy Prince can be heard screaming “ Mental health awards are mine Harold!!!”

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 26, 2025 at 9:11 am

      Peggy is still rage briefing over Prince Harry having tea 🫖 with Chuck lol the man better prepare himself or he’s going to have a stroke before Halloween 👻. Well deserved honor for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 👏🏼🏆.

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:01 am

    Congrats to Harry and Meghan. The really embody their motto of “Show up, do good.”

    Reply
  7. SuOutdoors says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:07 am

    What do these so called journalists for a living? They don’t even get his age right. Harry got 41 two weeks ago.

    Reply
  8. sunnyside up says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:08 am

    The gutter press and William will be really stressed out.

    Reply
  9. Me at home says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:17 am

    I commented above about how great it is that they’re getting recognition.

    It’s also interesting that they’re giving People an exclusive on this. Has their new PR team started systematically courting the US press? A coherent press strategy would be a great thing.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      September 26, 2025 at 8:25 am

      I think they sometimes work with People. Meghan did that cover story right before WLM and Harry did one for Spare. It’s just usually when they’re promoting something but also they sometimes do respond through their comms team. Even though I still side-eye People for a lot of things.

      Reply
  10. jais says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:29 am

    Congrats to the Sussexes. It’s important work and it will be exciting to see them in the wild. Gala sounds fancy so of course I’m looking forward to the fashion.

    Reply
  11. Amy says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:29 am

    Well deserved. Online toxicity is part of the problem we are seeing with young white males who commit mass murder. We need to make the internet a healthier place for ourselves and our young people. Congratulations Harry and Meghan!!

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    September 26, 2025 at 8:34 am

    Good for Harry and Meghan. I’d be surprised if they don’t have other activities in NY but we’ll have to wait and see.

    Reply
  13. Kittenmom says:
    September 26, 2025 at 9:22 am

    Cushions. Willy only throws cushions. But for sure the feathers are flying today! 😹

    Reply
  14. Gemini says:
    September 26, 2025 at 9:26 am

    Harry and Meghan missed the gala last time so I am really happy we will see them being their gorgeous selves.

    Reply
  15. Magdalena says:
    September 26, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Congratulations to Harry and Meghan and Archewell. Would it kill People Mag, which is getting “exclusives” , to use Meghan Sussex??? The disrespect.

    Reply
  16. Elly says:
    September 26, 2025 at 10:20 am

    Congratulations to Harry and Meghan! It’s well deserved 👏

    Reply

