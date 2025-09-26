Meghan McCain criticized ‘nepo baby’ Violet Affleck for speaking at the United Nations

This week, Violet Affleck delivered a speech at the United Nations. Violet has become a youth advocate for mask-wearing and the perils of long Covid. This was not her first public speech about public mask mandates and public health, but her UN speech was probably her biggest audience. Violet is 19 years old and a student at Yale, having just started her sophomore year. Violet said, in part:
“Leaders tell us that we are the future. But when it comes to the current pandemic, our present is being stolen before our eyes.” She lambasted some leaders for “ignoring, minimizing, and hiding both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of the long COVID.” Affleck continued her remarks by providing information on the virus behind COVID-19, emphasizing the risks to those affected should other people carry it.
It was a heartfelt appeal, during which Affleck said she was “terrified,” especially for children who, in her words, “will not know a world without debilitating pain and exhaustion, who cannot trust their bodies to play, explore, and imagine” because of the contagion. “I’m furious for them. It’s first-rate negligence to look children in the eye and say, ‘We know how to protect you, and we didn’t. We have access to technology to prevent airborne diseases, something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world would kill for today, and we refuse to use it.’”
Affleck compared this fight for clean indoor air to another societal action born of a health crisis—the banning of smoking in public places. “We can recognize filtered air as a human right, as intuitively as we do filtered water,” she said. “We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it.”
This reminds me of a theory that’s been going around for a few years, that in America, something broke during the pandemic and never healed. Part of it was the public resistance to even basic public health precautions, but another part of it was the unwritten legacy of long Covid. Speaking of, Meghan McCain decided to put her two cents in:
Meghan McCain unleashed a tirade against Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s ‘nepo baby’ daughter – following the teenager’s mask mandate speech at a United Nations event. The 19-year-old activist spoke about the importance of masks and other preventative devices, more than five years after the Covid-19 pandemic at the Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action event this week.
Former The View cohost and conservative political commentator McCain, 40, who is herself the nepo baby daughter of late senator John McCain, took to X in a now-deleted post on Wednesday, branding Violet’s remarks ‘absurd.’ She wrote: ‘Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much. She has no business speaking at the UN and what she is speaking about is patently absurd.’
While the original post was swiftly deleted by McCain, she later hit back at critics calling her a hypocrite for branding Violet a nepo baby – before labelling the teenager ‘insane’ for her remarks.
She wrote: ‘First, it takes one to know one. I’m clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio. Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in. Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you’re going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done) Finally – anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025 I think is insane, and that is my right. Have a nice day. ‘
Violet wasn’t invited to speak on Ukrainian military strategy at the UN General Assembly, she spoke at one of the many side-sessions which happened alongside the UNGA opening week. The side-conference was literally “Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action.” The UN also has a history of inviting young activists to speak and attend sessions. Basically, Violet had every reason to be there and her speech was great and necessary. Meghan McCain is a hypocrite troll who needs to get a f–king job.
Not trying to hear from you. Please go someplace.
Meghan “My Father” McCain is just upset that her nepo baby grift dried up. Her book sold like 7 copies. Even her fellow hatefuls didn’t support her.
Oh dear…doesn’t this sound like outright jealousy????
Guess the nepo baby McCain can’t handle others getting out there and doing something.
Pot. Kettle. Black. The lack of self-awareness among the magat/Republikkkan adjacent trash is just f#cking stunning at times. This woman has always been pure nepo trash. Icky. Icky. Icky.
What a bitter Betty she seems to have become.
The Princess of Arizona is just mad she was never invited to do anything like this and she can’t stand that a person with 2 actor parents is seemingly doing better.
This. She reeks of jealousy and bitterness that the UN invited Violet to speak and that she is respected. The same cannot be said of Meghan. One could argue that Meghan probably would have had the same opportunities as Violet with her privilege but she pissed that all away by making ‘angry republican troll’ her entire identity. What she thinks she’s accomplishing by sh*tting on and tearing down anyone that she doesn’t agree with is anyone’s guess. She’s not someone history will be kind to…if she’s even remembered at all.
that isn’t even what nepo baby means. it would count if she was trying to act, but her parents don’t work in health care. and honestly violet does have experience in this – she spoke at the LA city council last year and just … if meghan would spend two seconds googling you could see her work is very well referenced and that she has done other research on the subject (article by violet on covid) https://yaleglobalhealthreview.com/2025/05/18/a-chronically-ill-earth-covid-organizing-as-a-model-climate-response-in-los-angeles/
Exactly @Anna! Let’s keep the Nepo baby accusation to those trying to follow in their parents field, with their parents direct or indirect influence. I would call her Nepo if she booked a modeling contract (although she at least is tall enough unlike most nepo models) or acted in a film that her dad’s company financed or did something in the entertainment field. She seems to be staying far from that.
Came here to say the same. If she were pursuing the same career as her parents, she would be a nepo baby but neither of them are testifying about public health issues for children
McCain’s out of line, as always
Meghan’s entire brand is based on hating everyone and everything, If her dad wasn’t John McCain, she’d just be another random MAGA woman on Facebook posting hateful rants.
I believe her major is in Public Health, so I feel like maybe she DOOOOEEESSSS have some cache in speaking on the issues…. {{Insert eye roll here towards those who flap their jaws without an ounce of knowledge behind their whining.}}
She appears to be a lot more knowledgeable and invested in science than the clown sycophants currently running the CDC and HHS.
Not sure what Violet’s major is. However, she did publish an essay in the Yale Global Health Review about her experience with LA Wildfires and their connection to COVID-19. This was probably what brought her to attention of UN organizers.
Violet, at the invitation of UN organizer, expressed compassion for people less fortunate than herself. McCain used public airwaves to broadcast her disdain for a young person she doesn’t know, then got embarrassed and retracted her statement.
She sounds like an impressive young woman, it will be interesting to see what she does in her life. So far, she’s off to a good start.
Violet Affleck seems like such a kind, smart compassionate young woman.
Meghan McCain is stain on society.
Much respect to Violet Affleck, and none to insufferable Meghan McCain.
“She wrote: ‘First, it takes one to know one. I’m clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio. Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in.” First of all you don’t have to have any background to talk about an issue that you feel strongly about or has affected you in some way.
Secondly, you would have never been invited to speak at the UN so it sounds like someone who is jealous of a TEENAGER.
Her parents would never have been okay with her speaking at the UN because they know she’s a dumbass. Didn’t she get fired from her own father’s campaign back in the day for being an incompetent spoiled brat?
As someone with long Covid, almost five years now, I’m grateful it is getting a little more attention. Go Violet!
Violet Affleck is an inspiring person. She’s informed and passionate and engaged. I’m only sorry she has to be engaging in this activism because our governments have let us all down.
She’s used her proximity to celebrity very astutely to advance social causes, not for self-advancement, so she’s very much not doing nepo baby things.
100% agree.
Violet is an intelligent, caring, young woman using her platform to improve the lives of others. She deserves none of the criticism aimed at her. Great job, Violet.
Meghan McCain is so vile, I can’t even muster up any second-hand embarrassment for her ignorance.
Meghan is either crazy or stupid. Everything she’s got was because of who her father was.
Go, Violet! 😍
It was a long road to banning smoking indoors, but ultimately that law doesn’t really cost anything to implement.
Unfortunately, improving air quality in indoor spaces requires a real effort and can be costly to install purifying/filtration systems.
We’re cheap.
Good for Violet!
Boo Meghan “Do you know who was my father?” McCain.
I really wish they would start with schools. I work at a hospital and we have an amazing air system.
I think Meghan sustained a brain injury from all of those tight hairstyles her View stylist put her in. She’s dumb as a brick.
Thank you to Violet for speaking on this very important issue; those of us who have not been the same since our initial covid infection appreciate you! Meghan McCain has always been a jackass and has never had anything of value to say to anyone, ever.
The head of nepo babies has spoken!