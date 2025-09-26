Prince William told Eugene Levy: ‘Sleep is an important part of my life’

There’s nothing funnier than Prince William’s desperation to be popular in America. It started happening circa 2021, the curious mentions in palace briefings of William and Kate’s desire to spend more time in America, to really launch themselves beyond the UK. That’s what the Earthshot trip to Boston was all about, when they went there in late 2022. Their asses got booed at a Celtics game and Bostonians really didn’t care all that much. Then there was the pitiful “I’m a statesman” tour in New York for William, where he desperately tried to “have meetings at the UN,” just like Harry. What’s also funny about all of that is that there IS international interest in William and Kate and they could foster better relations outside of the UK… but they’re simply too lazy to do so. Instead, William just decided to day-drink with Eugene Levy on Levy’s AppleTV+ show.

The Prince of Wales has bonded over a pint with a Hollywood comedian in a trailer for an upcoming Apple TV series. Prince William was filmed touring Windsor Castle with Eugene Levy for his travel programme, The Reluctant Traveller. In a new trailer, the Prince, 43, drinks a pint of Inch’s cider as he tells the Schitt’s Creek creator that “2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had”. The Prince said last December that the year had been “brutal” after both his wife, the Princess of Wales, and his father, the King, were diagnosed with cancer. “You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are,” he tells Levy. Elsewhere in the programme, the pair are filmed walking in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a black spaniel. Levy, 78, asks the Prince of Wales: “What do you do when you’re home?” “Sleep,” he replies. “When you’ve got three small children sleep is an important part of my life.” The programme shows Levy’s invitation to Windsor, which is written on Kensington Palace-headed paper. “I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK, and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?” Prince William asks. “If you’re free at 10am tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the Castle for a private tour? Would be great to see you.” The Prince is then shown greeting Levy in the castle’s quadrangle, where he appears to have arrived on an electric scooter. As the pair walk through the castle, he jokes: “We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere.”

[From The Telegraph]

Imagine having so little going on that “sleep” is your answer to “What do you do when you’re home?” Not… “play with my kids” or “read” or “watch TV” or “work on my special hobbies.” And his kids aren’t babies either – George is 12! Surely all three kids are sleeping through the night. Let’s be real though – he doesn’t have a lot going on. He had time to do a guest appearance on an AppleTV+ show because he thinks that will win over American hearts and minds.

