Duchess Meghan teases a homeware line, showing a planter with the As Ever logo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t shown their fans much of their Montecito mansion’s interior. We’ve seen one portico, which is where Harry and Meghan like to film some of their public statements. We’ve seen parts of the kitchen, which is decorated in blue-and-white tiles, and there’s a massive island and lots of copper cookware. We’ve also seen their shared office space, decorated in pale creams and beiges. Over the years, we’ve seen some glimpses of white couches, an Hermes throw, and not much else. Okay, so now that I’ve listed everything, we do have a sense of their decor. But still, I want a home tour!! We won’t get one though, and I’m fine with that. All of that to say, Meghan posted a short little video inside her home, and she posted it to her IG Stories. You can see a white chair, an Hermes throw, Mia sleeping soundly, and a large planter full of flowers. On the planter, you can see the As Ever logo.

AsEver flower vase! “Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As ever: With garden roses and Queen Anne's Lace. (And a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely; ladies 💐” – Meghan And Harry’s voice in the background!#AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/8pylEAGSpa — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 26, 2025

She captioned it, “Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica — meet As ever. With garden roses and Queen Anne’s lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies.” Meghan loves her flowers and her flower arrangements. She would love to spend every day at the flower market. As for the As Ever vase/planter, People Magazine wrote: “While PEOPLE understands there is no official debut of a new home line planned — the vase was a fun creation for her With Love, Meghan Netflix series — Meghan has hinted in the past that her brand could expand into new areas, including home goods and fashion, making this glimpse a playful hint at what might be on the horizon.” Yeah… I hope an As Ever homewares collection is coming, just as I hope As Ever collaborates with some major brands. I want to see Le Creuset+As Ever, and maybe something with Williams-Sonoma. I also don’t believe that a homeware collection is imminent – it’s going to take some real time for Meghan to put that together.