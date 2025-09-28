Princess Kate didn’t go to the women’s Rugby World Cup final & England won

For the past month, the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been played across stadiums in England. The Princess of Wales, patron of England’s men’s and women’s national rugby teams, has only been to one match during the month-long tournament. Her husband, who is patron of the Welsh national rugby teams, has also only been to one match this month. They went to separate matches on the same day so they wouldn’t have to attend another event together. While the Welsh women didn’t do so great in the World Cup, England’s Red Roses battled their way to the final. And guess what? They WON! Another English women’s team winning a major championship! You would expect their royal patron to be there, at the World Cup-winning match, right? Well, Kate couldn’t be bothered. She sent them a good-luck tweet before the final

And that was it. This match was in LONDON, at the Allianz Stadium. The final got historic crowds for women’s rugby. There’s a huge boom for women’s rugby right now following some amazing matches at last year’s Paris Olympics. Meaning, there’s never been more interest in the sport, and it would have been amazing for England’s Red Roses to have their royal patron there, cheering them on AT HOME. Like, Prince William was lazy as hell and sexist as hell for not flying to Australia to support the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup final in 2023, but at least you could say “well, it would have taken a lot of time and effort to fly to Australia last-minute.” William still should have done it, don’t get me wrong. But it’s absolutely insane that Kate was too f–king lazy to go to London for this major moment in women’s rugby, women’s sports and English sports. Kate literally had ONE day of work last week. This happened on a Saturday too, there was no school run to divide her precious attention. But hey, she tweeted her congratulations after the match. She didn’t sign it “-C” so the message was done by staff.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, KP’s Twitter.

8 Responses to “Princess Kate didn’t go to the women’s Rugby World Cup final & England won”

  1. Eurydice says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Royalty with a small “r.”

  2. vs says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Are they really needed? why do British teams need patrons? it is sports….people will always show up! these are patronages to give useless royals something to do

  3. Susan Collins says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:26 am

    Must be too busy taking care of her wig/wigglet collection. Shame they all look bad under he care.

  4. Tarte Au Citron says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:33 am

    AND she is supposed to be the sporty one.
    WTF though?! This would have been such an easy gig to chalk up her numbers.

  5. Tessa says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:37 am

    She is working on the autumn video which she will count as work

  6. Seaside says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:38 am

    She is reserving her strength for those days in October. IYKYK

  7. sunnyside up says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:40 am

    So lazy. Besides, Harry isn’t here to be overshadowed.

  8. Xantha says:
    September 28, 2025 at 8:40 am

    Well given that England rarely wins when Won’t and Can’t are in attendance, it’s probably for the best that she didn’t go. For the team of course, not for beating the lazy AF allegations.

