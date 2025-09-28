Princess Kate didn’t go to the women’s Rugby World Cup final & England won

For the past month, the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been played across stadiums in England. The Princess of Wales, patron of England’s men’s and women’s national rugby teams, has only been to one match during the month-long tournament. Her husband, who is patron of the Welsh national rugby teams, has also only been to one match this month. They went to separate matches on the same day so they wouldn’t have to attend another event together. While the Welsh women didn’t do so great in the World Cup, England’s Red Roses battled their way to the final. And guess what? They WON! Another English women’s team winning a major championship! You would expect their royal patron to be there, at the World Cup-winning match, right? Well, Kate couldn’t be bothered. She sent them a good-luck tweet before the final

Good luck England! 🌹🤠 Wishing the very best of luck to the @RedRosesRugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C pic.twitter.com/AqoVN1FUKP — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2025

And that was it. This match was in LONDON, at the Allianz Stadium. The final got historic crowds for women’s rugby. There’s a huge boom for women’s rugby right now following some amazing matches at last year’s Paris Olympics. Meaning, there’s never been more interest in the sport, and it would have been amazing for England’s Red Roses to have their royal patron there, cheering them on AT HOME. Like, Prince William was lazy as hell and sexist as hell for not flying to Australia to support the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup final in 2023, but at least you could say “well, it would have taken a lot of time and effort to fly to Australia last-minute.” William still should have done it, don’t get me wrong. But it’s absolutely insane that Kate was too f–king lazy to go to London for this major moment in women’s rugby, women’s sports and English sports. Kate literally had ONE day of work last week. This happened on a Saturday too, there was no school run to divide her precious attention. But hey, she tweeted her congratulations after the match. She didn’t sign it “-C” so the message was done by staff.

Congratulations to @RedRosesRugby, the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions! 🏆🏉 Well done to Canada – you had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇨🇦 https://t.co/O0Wg2rdUUb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2025