Mail: Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater’s relationship is currently ‘struggling’

In the summer of 2023, a huge gossip story broke over the course of several weeks. Ariana Grande left her then-husband, then we learned that she was seeing her costar Ethan Slater, and that was the reason for her divorce. Then we learned that Ethan was married and he and his wife just had a baby not even a year before he met Ariana. Two marriages destroyed, all because of an on-set love affair. Well, Ariana and Ethan have given it a go ever since. They’ve been together, they’ve tried to have a real relationship. And obviously, Ariana is starting to get bored. It sounds like Ethan isn’t really into it either. From a Daily Mail exclusive:
Ethan Slater thought he was stepping into a fairytale when he fell for megastar Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked nearly two years ago… but the happy ending looks further away than ever for the couple. Back then, both left long-term partners: Ariana split from realtor husband Dalton Gomez, 30, after two years of marriage, and Ethan, 33, left his high-school sweetheart and now ex-wife Lilly Jay, 31.
Cue the social media meltdown. Fans roasted them as ‘homewreckers,’ memes went viral faster than Ariana’s ponytail whipping around her head. Then Lilly herself went public with a viral essay calling Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’, spilling on what it was like to lose her high school sweetheart to a Broadway star.
The Spotlight hears that Ethan (once best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants in a musical) has since mended his relationship with Lilly as they co-parent their three-year-old son. But insiders say he often looks like a man caught between the life he had and the globe-trotting whirlwind he signed up for with Ariana. One source adds, ‘He sometimes wonders if he should have stayed in his quieter world; the contrast is brutal.’
Because Ariana is busy: touring arenas, rehearsing the sequel Wicked: For Good and juggling media appearances. All of which, my source says, have left Ethan struggling to keep pace – especially while being an involved dad to his son.
‘He loves her, but he’s drowning in the circus of her life,’ one insider explains. ‘He’s used to a controlled Broadway stage, not sold-out arenas screaming for every move. Even when he’s home, he’s mentally halfway through the tour or rehearsals. It’s exhausting just watching him try to keep up.’
Just days before Ariana’s big VMA night in September, Ethan was spotted quietly in Jersey City with Lilly and their little boy, co-parenting duties in full swing. Meanwhile, Ariana was surrounded by brother Frankie, stylist Law Roach, Lady Gaga and basically her own mini army. Ethan? Nowhere in sight.
Their last public appearance together was, incredibly, in late April at a preview of Little Shop of Horrors, supporting Ariana’s Victorious co-star Liz Gillies – and before that, the Oscars in March, where they were photographed hugging and chatting all night. Sources tell The Spotlight that the intensity of Ariana’s schedule – combined with the shadow of her high-profile exes and past fleeting romances – has created tension.
I hear the couple won’t confirm, or deny, any split until after Wicked: For Good premieres, in an attempt to keep the attention off their relationship. But behind the curtain, I’m told, the fairytale has ended. Ariana is flying, and Ethan is somewhere in the wings, missing the calm he left behind.
[From The Daily Mail]
That last part is critical – there probably won’t be a big split announcement until after all of the Wicked promo. That being said, it’s not like Ari and Ethan really put their relationship front-and-center in the promotion last year. They even kept their distance on red carpets, and they were only photographed together behind-the-scenes at some awards shows. Anyway, this sh-t is as much of a cliche as Keith Urban. We all knew how it would play out as soon as we learned of their affair. Ethan blew up his life for a couple of years with a pop diva who only does three-year relationships, max.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Lilly Jay's IG.
Stepping into a fairytale or using this relationship as a step up in his career?
Yep. After the Wicked promo tour, I expect it will be over. I’d be surprised if they stretched it out to award season, that would be a “good” time for Ariana to roll out a new guy.
I hope Lilly is smart enough to not take him back.
🙏🏼
Aw, and here I thought their love story would be one for the books. You mean to tell me that a cheater and a home wrecker do not end up in a happily ever after…noooooo, say it ain’t so.
No $hit!
This little love affair had an expiration date stamped on it from the moment it started. Two self-involved narcissists are bound to implode. I’m genuinely surprised it lasted as long as it did — but I also image it’s already over.
Yea they’re definitely done I bet
I gave it 30 days so kudos them for exceeding all expectations.
They haven’t been spotted together publicly since April?! They may have fizzled out before summer! Yeah, we’ll get the announcement as soon as promo is over.
I’m shocked it’s already been two years.
Huh. You don’t say. What a surprise (not).
I hope Lilly is safe, protected and enjoying her peace.
Um Ariana isn’t even on tour. Sure she’s preparing for it but she’s not traveling like crazy.
I’m not a fan of this relationship but this daily mail article has some blatant lies in it.
Yeah, I’m not taking there DM’s word for it. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was an eventual split but still.
As evidenced by the essay Lilly is a fantastic writer. She should have wrote a whole book about it.
Ariana will be with someone new soon if she isn’t already. She only does the beginning of relationships.
She seems to do the ending part pretty well too.
How could she tire of looking at that face?
Snort!
Bwahahaha
Oh, brutal – “…once best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants in a musical…”
I’m surprised they’ve lasted as long as they have to be honest.
I honestly don’t think they would have if Wicked hadn’t been split into two parts
I think that the best word to describe this entire story since its beginning is “Yikes”.
Do NOT take him back, Lilly Jay !
“[T]he intensity of Ariana’s schedule – combined with the shadow of her high-profile exes and past fleeting romances – has created tension.“
—What do her exes have to do with it?
The ending to this story was apparent even before we finished reading the first page.
What a shocker! At least he has the decency to co-parent like an adult. Leaving Lilly Jay like that, after she’d just had a baby and upended her life to support his career was absolutely brutal and tells you everything you need to know about the strength of his character. Hopefully she’ll move forward with someone else. Someone who deserves the woman she is. Cuz that ain’t Ethan. As for Arianna, she already telegraphed that this would be a relationship defined by the contours of the Wicked movies and promo. Let the countdown begin.
Saw this news described yesterday as “soft launching a break-up”, which is so ridiculous because of how accurate it is. What a dumb time we live in.
Omg I am with every one of you who is saying do not take him back Lilly Jay!
My ex and I are friendly. We split when our kid was a toddler. He tried a few times to rekindle – but once a cheater always a cheater. I never opened that door, even though we had meals together and did a lot of family things with our kid together. But once I was done there was no coming back from it. And I was done the second I discovered the cheating.
I swear once you are that woman who is seething in the front seat of your ride handing some cheating jackass with toddler energy his Jack In the Box in the back, once you have been that woman that has been publicly humiliated and taken down a peg, you never ever forget it. I would NEVER take him back. In fact, I look at him and wonder WTF was I thinking. I am hoping Lily is doing the same. She’s beautiful and was always out of his league, spiritually and physically.
I could teach a class to young women giving the following advice: who you marry is probably the most important decision you will ever make. Don’t just marry cause it’s the right time, or someone is pursuing you. Take a close look at them, their family, their genetics (i.e. are all the men in the family cheating dogs? Do they respect women? Is there a history of addiction etc. take it ALL into consideration – I’m not saying some things can’t be overlooked but pay attention – pay very very close attention). If you have an iota of doubt don’t go through with it.
Thank goodness my kid got my genes, and I’m not looking at his father every day. I know that’s shallow but it’s my one win in this whole debacle. I promise you in my next life, I am much more careful with my biggest decision.
Agree that there should be classes to help people (women, especially) answer this question: IS THIS ACCEPTABLE TO ME?
I think it should be “Would I support my best friend in this?” We women, though we should, don’t always see things clearly when it’s applied to ourselves.
Once Ariana is done with him, his time in the spotlight is over forever and he’ll be alone. Hope it was worth it.
This actually lasted longer than I thought it would. But maybe it’s been over for a while and they’re both too embarrassed to announce it. They should be.
And why TF was there ever a SpongeBob SquarePants musical?
It’s actually really cute! My nephews were in the junior version, and it was ADORABLE!
I…may be the tiniest bit biased, though lol
Nephews aside, it really WAS a cute show. Not something I’d pay to see the full version of. But cute 😊
Ok the proud aunt moment wins.
His ex should know that any costar will be a contender for him. Love the comment above about Arianna only does the beginning part of relationships.
Well, well, well, if it isn’t Karma coming to meet him
So…..Howdy Doody don’t?
“I’m shocked” said no one. LOL
This article paints him as if he were a victim instead of a co-conspirator. Naw, SpongeBob ya should have stayed in your lane with your wife and baby. Instead, you let the idea of pulling THE Ariana Grande go to your head and blow up your life. Better luck next time.
I don’t think they’ll last but it’s hard to take seriously when it’s littered with errors. Ariana has only JUST announced her first tour since before they even met – and it doesn’t even start til next year. Nor is she rehearsing WIcked 2. They are both promo-ing the film they both star in. Basic facts being missing from
“reports” is so irksome to me