Duchess Meghan will appear at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit next week

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Sussex at last night’s Project Healthy Minds gala. Meghan and her husband picked up their Humanitarians of the Year Award, and they also have scheduled events today, which is World Mental Health Day. Well, there’s nothing like enjoying a new appearance from Meghan whilst hearing about a future public appearance! On Thursday, Fortune confirmed that Meghan will travel to Washington, DC to participate in the Most Powerful Women Summit.

Meghan Markle is joining a group of powerful women — including Kamala Harris, Selena Gomez and more — at Fortune’s annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., next week.

The Duchess of Sussex will sit down with Fortune’s Alyson Shontell on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to discuss launching her line of As ever lifestyle products, as well as “navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure.”

The three-day event will also include talks by former Vice President Harris, on her presidential campaign and recently-released book, 107 Days; Selena Gomez, on her Rare Beauty brand; Kara Lawson, on coaching the USA Women’s Basketball Team; Brené Brown on team leadership and company culture; and more.

[From People]

I’ll admit that I winced at the thought of Meghan flying into DC while the orange man is in the White House, not to mention the fact that National Guardsmen are still occupying the city for no reason. But I’m sure she’ll be fine. It’s incredibly cool that she says “yes” to these kinds of speaking events and conversations, and it’s cool that she’s part of the same summit as Kamala Harris. Maybe they’ll both be in DC at the same time! Maybe they’ll have brunch!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.

21 Responses to “Duchess Meghan will appear at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit next week”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:21 am

    Quick, The Keens need to plan something on that same day!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      October 10, 2025 at 9:29 am

      Oh they’re on it. They absolutely love when sussex events are pre-announced as opposed to surprise pop-ups. Especially, for the keens, it helps them come up with ideas and fill their calendar.

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      October 10, 2025 at 4:08 pm

      Tessa, this is a Tuesday. Don’t forget the school run. They just might not have time to do anything.

      Reply
  2. Hypocrisy says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:23 am

    More Meghan 🤗🎉💞… love seeing her out and about.

    Reply
  3. wolfmamma says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:24 am

    Can’t wait to see how the BM et al process this !
    And with Waity and Willie’s headlines being how they are sealing off public lands
    – there should be no plates left in the Wales home.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:27 am

    Good for her!!! Cue the she wants to run for president because Kamala was at the same summit so that’s what we will hear.

    Reply
  5. Me at home says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:28 am

    Love this for her!

    Should we expect Kate’s Autumn naytcha video to drop on the same day?

    Reply
  6. Thatgirltothere says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:28 am

    It will be nice to see Meghan at the summit. I look forward to hearing what she has to say.

    I imagine that a couple of the left behinds will have an event on that very day, but I could wrong…

    Reply
  7. Libra says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:29 am

    That chunky necklace is not costume jewelry, imo.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      October 10, 2025 at 10:18 am

      I know it actually takes a lot of work to make her look so natural, but I love how it *looks* like she’s not wearing much makeup, and you can almost see some of the freckles peeking through! She’s absolutely stunning.

      Reply
  8. Neeve says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:29 am

    I am so glad that they managed to find a purpose and balance serious topics while also being able to commercially make money since all the tabloids feast on their existence.

    Reply
  9. Over it says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:36 am

    Superficial here, hi , I wonder what she will wear. It’s unfair to me that one woman could be so beautiful. Smart, kind and gifted with so many qualities and talents and here I sit lol.
    I can’t wait to see her on Thursday and I am so happy that Meghan is out thriving and living her best life on her terms . She makes me proud to support her . So very proud.

    Reply
  10. sevenblue says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Kate is currently searching for new business suits, so she can pretend to be a business barbie at the same date. Maybe a new photoshoot in front of skyscrapers. 😂😂

    Meghan is attending this event as the founder of As Ever. It is so nice she is doing things like that. I know she used to do it in her Tig years. She is gonna network like hell behind the scenes I am sure.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    October 10, 2025 at 9:57 am

    I hope she gets to meet Kamala too.

    Reply
  12. What? says:
    October 10, 2025 at 10:06 am

    Wiggles will be out on that day with her hyena grimace again.

    Reply
  13. MsKrisTalk says:
    October 10, 2025 at 10:17 am

    Meghan is happy, healthy, free to be her authentic self, and successful. Those stale people fumbled big time. I love this for her and her man.

    Reply
  14. Kittenmom says:
    October 10, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Dang it. She’s leaving right before I get there ☹️ Cue the “Meghan is resentful of the soft power for fewtcha kween keen”

    Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    October 10, 2025 at 5:30 pm

    She really is just gorgeous, and that hairstyle is beautiful on her. She could make even more of a fortune if she dropped a beauty line based on the products she uses.

    I mean, that face …

    Reply

