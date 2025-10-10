Duchess Meghan will appear at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit next week

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Sussex at last night’s Project Healthy Minds gala. Meghan and her husband picked up their Humanitarians of the Year Award, and they also have scheduled events today, which is World Mental Health Day. Well, there’s nothing like enjoying a new appearance from Meghan whilst hearing about a future public appearance! On Thursday, Fortune confirmed that Meghan will travel to Washington, DC to participate in the Most Powerful Women Summit.

Meghan Markle is joining a group of powerful women — including Kamala Harris, Selena Gomez and more — at Fortune’s annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., next week. The Duchess of Sussex will sit down with Fortune’s Alyson Shontell on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to discuss launching her line of As ever lifestyle products, as well as “navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure.” The three-day event will also include talks by former Vice President Harris, on her presidential campaign and recently-released book, 107 Days; Selena Gomez, on her Rare Beauty brand; Kara Lawson, on coaching the USA Women’s Basketball Team; Brené Brown on team leadership and company culture; and more.

I’ll admit that I winced at the thought of Meghan flying into DC while the orange man is in the White House, not to mention the fact that National Guardsmen are still occupying the city for no reason. But I’m sure she’ll be fine. It’s incredibly cool that she says “yes” to these kinds of speaking events and conversations, and it’s cool that she’s part of the same summit as Kamala Harris. Maybe they’ll both be in DC at the same time! Maybe they’ll have brunch!

#FortuneMPW is excited to welcome Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Founder of As Ever, to our conference, October 13–15, in Washington, D.C. See the agenda and full list of speakers here 👉 https://t.co/cR8KXJZCkq pic.twitter.com/iENLfWXdcH — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) October 9, 2025