A federal judge dismissed Drake’s lawsuit against UMG, a rap battle isn’t ‘against the law’

Last year, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s years-long simmering beef came to a boil. First it was Kendrick’s verse on Future & Metro’s “Like That.” Then Drake spent weeks trying to goad Kendrick into a rap battle. Kendrick finally responded, dropping four songs in less than a week. The last two songs, “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us” came out within 24 hours, and they were perfectly executed disses. “Not Like Us” became the song of the year (literally, it won the Grammy for SOTY) and Kendrick even performed “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria” during the Super Bowl Halftime. Drake has not been the same since. Instead of just licking his wounds, taking the L like a man and going away for a year, Drake decided to make a horse’s ass out of himself in like twenty different ways. Notably, Drake sued UMG – his label, and the label which has a licensing deal with Kendrick’s pgLang. In his lawsuit, Drake claimed that UMG *wanted* Kendrick to beat him in the rap battle, and UMG helped Kendrick in some way which Drake could never prove. Well, long story short, a judge just threw out Drake’s lawsuit. Hahahaha LOSER.
A federal judge on Thursday (Oct. 9) dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” ruling that a “war of words” during a “heated rap battle” did not violate the law.
Drake’s case, filed earlier this year, claimed that UMG defamed him by releasing Lamar’s scathing diss track, which tarred his arch-rival as a “certified pedophile.” He believed that millions of people took that lyric literally, severely harming his reputation. But just ten months later, Judge Jeannette Vargas granted UMG’s motion to dismiss the case at the outset – ruling that Kendrick’s insulting lyrics were the kind of “hyperbole” that cannot be defamatory because listeners would not think they were statements of fact.
“The artists’ seven-track rap battle was a ‘war of words’ that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse,” the judge wrote. “Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff.”
The ruling marks an abrupt end to a legal battle that stunned the music industry. Few expected a rapper to respond to a diss track with a lawsuit – a move that drew ridicule in the hip hop world and condemnation from legal scholars. Fewer still expected him to file it against UMG, his longtime record label and the biggest music company in the world.
Drake’s attorneys can appeal the ruling to a federal appeals court. His attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesman for UMG also did not immediately return a request for comment.
While I didn’t follow the minute details of this lawsuit, I saw enough to say that UMG actually took the right position at the start of the beef. UMG’s management basically chose to sit on the sidelines and let the rap battle play out. They didn’t choose sides – they just didn’t “help” Drake, which is why he sued them. He’s spent the past decade getting high from his own supply, and he thought his label would tip the scale in his favor. All of the things he accused UMG of – without evidence, mind you – was projection, I believe. Drake thought UMG was doing all of that against him, because he was used to UMG propping him up.
Here’s the “Not Like Us” video again. It has over 403 million views. The YT video of just the song (with Megan’s Law markers over Drake’s house) has over 258 million views.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Drake’s IG. Screencaps courtesy of the “NLU” video and the NFL/Super Bowl.
Has Drake ever been in love? Honestly I think it would do him some good to meet a nice partner that he can settle with after ‘the chase’ that he loves so much. He has a catalogue that can last generations,he should take a chill pill.
I’m not sure I’d wish anyone into his orbit unless he’s ready to do some serious work on himself.
I don’t think he’s ever been in a verifiable confirmed relationship, and not just dalliance, even with his son’s mother. That’s why he is known for targeting women rappers, the husband’s of women he wanted, and the wives, girlfriends, daughters of the male rappers that he’s beefing with ( Meghan the Stallion, Rihanna, Mos Defs daughter, Ice Spice, ASAP Rocky, Alexis Ohanian, Whitney Alford, etc.). He has pretty textbook issues with happy families and people who are in successful relationships. I could speculate it has something to do with his relationship with his father, but it’s not any huge leap to say that he has significant relationship issues and probably is not a suitable guy to date or anything else.
Congrats to the Gemini King!
Drake is such a loser, my god! You pick a fight you don’t sue because you lost.
I saw some of his clips of his tour earlier this year and he was so mad that a mosh pit didn’t form organically like at Kendrick’s show so he was directing people to go to certain areas to create one.
How sad. Your loss in a rap battle is now part of legal precedence, all because you couldn’t believe that someone else wouldn’t cheat the way that you do. This was the stupidest most self enforced loss ever. Plenty of rap artists have lost rap beefs and been just fine afterwards. Quite a few even working with the people that they had the beef with in the future. Jay Z and Nas, Ice Cube and Common, Rick Ross and Young Jeezy, Drake himself and Meek Mill!!
He should have just taken his L, kicked it last summer and fall and then worked on new music this year and released it in the coming months. It’s not like you didn’t take part in the beef,no one was going to call you a coward, you just lost. People would have made jokes but it wouldn’t have been the biggest deal. Now people are upset with you for challenging free speech. Just stupid.
Dot, is really a Ninja deadly, strike and move.
No back and forth on Social Media.
The smile at the SB halftime show, when he said Drake ‘like em young’ and loves to sue.
The old saying if you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen, when drake said, Dot’s children are not his, and he beats his girlfriend, what did he expect, would happen.
Drake should take a hard look at him team. If they didn’t try to talk him out of this- they do not have his best interests at heart.
You don’t have to be licensed to practice law to know immediately that this case has no merit,
And you don’t have to have extensive, detailed knowledge of the history of hip hop and rap battles to understand this would also be a severe reputational loss for him.
Also. Just in general, don’t get involved in a war of words with a Pulitzer Prize winner.
Wisdom only slightly less known than
– never go against a Sicilian with death on the line, and
– never get involved in a land war in Asia.
(Yeah, I’ll toss in a princess bride reference when I can)
Ah this was such a highlight last year and I still love Not Like Us and the video. Kendrick Lamar knows what he’s doing and we’re lucky to have him.
This is what happens when you surround yourself with sycophants and no one who will tell you any hard truths. Drake really seems like a terrible person and I delight in every bit of bad fortune he brings on himself.
I can’t help myself. Every time I see that top picture of Drake I see a middle-aged man cosplaying a teenage girl. Then I think of how much therapy that man needs…
Also Drake IS creepy around young girls.
Right? I was gonna say that, actually, people DO think that was a statement of fact, because Drake has pretty much shown us as much.
lol. And this is now on a court record now that there were rumors about him and young girls long before the rap battle.
The reason Drake got so upset…there is some truth to what Kendrick said. Instead of taking a good hard look at himself and changing disgusting behavior, he made sure the entire world knew. Hahahaha
UMG was helping Drake in the previous disses. “Like That” got C&D in order to discourage radio shows that wanted to play the song. Kendrick is an independent artist now, so even if they tried, the publisher wouldn’t stop him from releasing songs, which some rapper alleged they did in the past when they wrote disses against Drake.
“Instead of just licking his wounds, taking the L like a man and going away for a year, Drake decided to make a horse’s ass out of himself in like twenty different ways.”
Jay Z lost his too. He is still billionaire, married to Beyonce, has his own music legacy. If Drake accepted the defeat like a man, this would be all over by now. He still fills stadiums, has millions of fans. But, now, he will be known as a Karen who went to court after losing a rap battle. It will be embarrassing to be his fan for a long long time.
Creep and a failure of a person.
He needs extensive therapy and an exit from the music business. Instead, he will probably become an insufferable MAGA streamer and never learn anything from any of this.
I am surprised people still play his music when there are much better artists out there getting less than 1000 streams a month.