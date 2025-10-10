Kris Jenner’s latest facelift is a ‘refresh’ of one she had done 15 years ago

Earlier this year, Kris Jenner debuted her latest facial incarnation. Kris got one of the best facelifts I’ve seen in a long time – she looks like herself, just Facetuned in real life. She doesn’t look pulled or too “tight.” She looks great, honestly, and I appreciate the fact that she’s pretty open about what she did and why. She spoke about her plastic surgery, her businesses and her reality stardom with Vogue Arabia. Some highlights from the piece:
Her universal appeal. “It’s so nice to hear this… I feel that I can play the role of a girlfriend, I can be like a mom or a grandmother, or I’m just someone that can offer a hug, a shoulder, advice… or great company to enjoy a drink with. I have so many different sides to me, even for my family. One day I’m the manager, the next moment I’m a mom… There’s also something very powerful about our show, as it relates to so many generations. When we started, Kylie and Kendall were 10 and 11. Now, we have an entire new cluster of fans that has seen my kids have kids.”
Starting a new career as a reality TV star at 51. “To be perfectly honest, I never thought the exposure would be harmful. I just thought this was going to be a great journey. ‘Buckle your seatbelts, we are in for a wild ride, but we are going to have the time of our lives.’ I was very optimistic, and I’m also a girl who looks at the glass as half full. We were working in our stores in Calabasas, and I thought this would be a great way to give exposure to our business, as it was like an instant focus group. This was an immediate marketing tool and something that could come in handy for other things. I knew this was not a gamble. I also prayed about it. I got on my knees and I said, ‘Please Lord, lead me in the right direction,’ and that’s what I still do everyday. I have great spirituality and I’m very confident about my decisions, but I also feel we were led in the right direction.”
No regrets: “You know, we don’t have any regrets. I don’t live with regrets. We have a global television show in 200 countries and so many languages. Our enormous fanbase is very emotionally invested in the family. At this point, they want to see what we are doing, and they will know everything, especially as we live in the age of the internet. There’s nothing off-limits.”
The family holds the editing rights of the show: “We always had these rights, that’s the way I negotiated the deal. I wasn’t going to put my family in a vulnerable situation by signing a piece of paper saying they could do whatever they wanted with our image, and we would only see it on TV. But we quickly realised that the raw moments, the tears and showing our real lives had real value. We only took something out when we looked bad, or there was a nicer angle.”
She gets 10% of all of her daughters’ businesses: “All my daughters are incredibly hardworking businesswomen, so of course they want to discuss deals, money and percentages. We have huge and very capable teams, and each company has business managers. I love being able to direct all things. And when it comes to the girls, they know they have a mother who wants to make things happen as much as they do, and has their best interests at heart. That makes me really happy.”
Her facelift: “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.” The much-talked-about procedure was conducted by Dr Steven Levine, and in typical Kardashian style, it became a family and public affair. “Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime. I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”
I used to think Kris’s children would have been better off being raised by wolves, and maybe I still think that sometimes. But one thing you can’t deny is that she actually raised her daughters to be entrepreneurs, and to always keep their eye on the money. Is that the right way to raise children? Eh, probably not, but it’s also not the worst way. I’m fine with what she said about her facelift though – if you don’t want to get plastic surgery, don’t. But Kris had hers done to feel better about herself. My question: reportedly, Steven Levine also did Brad Pitt’s face work, so how did Kris’s facelift end up looking so good and Brad’s looks so bad?
Cover courtesy of Vogue Arabia, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’ve been thinking about face work and am terrified of fillers. I might give her doc a look.
It makes me sad that people think this is good work. Her face screams plastic surgery.
Yes, my version of aging gracefully is to cut my face open and sew it back together so I look different. :-/
hahahahah exactly. i don’t get it.
She can do what she wants to improve herself and make herself feel good as long as it’s not at the expense of others.
However I think the praise she’s getting is odd and very telling of how we as a country are dealing with trauma. Gushing over something superficial instead of everything crumbling around us. I’ve also never seen the poor cape for rich people so much! They do it Drumpt, Musty and Mackenzie Scott’s former husband. It’s a strange trauma bond to the super rich and I don’t get it all.
It’s weird, right? Bread and circuses.
I mean the Kardashians are awful, but they seem better than a lot of the rich kids who I’ve had contact with. No flaming drug addicts or out of control spending or violent behavior. But I’d probably find them horrible up close.
Her face lift earlier in the year I think she was trying to look like Kim and now I think she’s trying to look like Kylie.
What a weird family.
Or all the girls are unconsciously trying to look like their mom.
I’m in a generous mood so I’m going to give her credit here. It’s nice that she was open about her surgeries instead of telling us it’s all due to a good face cream and drinking 2 liters of water a day or whatever. I also think the way she talked about it as a personal choice and not an imperative or expectation was decent. Finally, I actually DO think she had good work done.
That being said, EAT. THE. RICH.
Kris in 2006: “ Please, Lord lead me in the right direction!”
Jesus: “You know that video of your daughter and RayJ? Well…”
I nearly spit my coffee all over my laptop. 🤪😆
I cannot believe this Show is still on air? Not even hating but I have quite an array of girlfriends never heard a single one watching it.Who is the demographic? Also I am surprised that these Surgeons have not found a solution to the neck area doesn’t matter how pulled your face is,the neck is always a give away.
Same. I’ve also never seen an episode, either on E or Hulu, nor has it ever been water cooler talk around the office aside from maybe Kim’s short marriage with the basketball player. I do know several people who love Skims and Good American jeans though.
Maybe Brad’s looks bad because you can’t surgically change his personality.
At this point all of the Kardashian/Jenner children are adults, well over 21, so why does she keep calling them, and herself, “girls,” especially when discussing them in a business context. I don’t know why this is such a pet peeve for me, and it’s not just Kris Jenner, it’s anyone who infantilizes grown up, adult women. And especially when you’ll hear/see references like “men and girls” or the like. Ok, rant over.
I’ve never had any plastic surgery or treatments like botox or fillers. So I don’t know anything.
From my perspective, it seems like once you start doing these kinds of things you have to continue to do maintenance, in a sense, on your face.
I had a coworker who had a face-lift many years ago and she has a new one or updated version, every decade or so, like Kris Jenner.
My friends mother had her eyes “done.” I don’t actually know that the procedure was. But she told me she will have it refreshed about every 10 years or so.
My own mom has never had a cosmetic procedure done, she is aging naturally, and she doesn’t have to do any maintenance but take care of her skin. I acknowledge that genetics play a large factor in this.
Does anyone else have thos experience? Having to refresh or update their face work?
Having had a facelift myself, let me tell you what can change your outcome: how you take care if yourself pre- and post-op. Before your procedure you have to stop drinking caffiene, you have to take a bunch of supplements to reduce swelling, you have to eat well and reduce stress. And no smoking. All that crap starts two months out. And you have to keep a lot of it up post-op so that you heal the best way possible. If you screw any of that up, it doesn’t matter how good your surgeon is or isn’t. You will absolutely have crappy results if you don’t keep taking care of yoursef.
I guess I’m one of the superficial, messed-up hordes, but her face lift looks good to me.
Her face is in profile, looking downward. I don’t know how that promotes her or the work done. 🤔
She looks like Kylie now. At least in that pic.