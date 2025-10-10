Kris Jenner’s latest facelift is a ‘refresh’ of one she had done 15 years ago

Earlier this year, Kris Jenner debuted her latest facial incarnation. Kris got one of the best facelifts I’ve seen in a long time – she looks like herself, just Facetuned in real life. She doesn’t look pulled or too “tight.” She looks great, honestly, and I appreciate the fact that she’s pretty open about what she did and why. She spoke about her plastic surgery, her businesses and her reality stardom with Vogue Arabia. Some highlights from the piece:

Her universal appeal. “It’s so nice to hear this… I feel that I can play the role of a girlfriend, I can be like a mom or a grandmother, or I’m just someone that can offer a hug, a shoulder, advice… or great company to enjoy a drink with. I have so many ­different sides to me, even for my family. One day I’m the manager, the next moment I’m a mom… There’s also something very powerful about our show, as it relates to so many generations. When we started, Kylie and Kendall were 10 and 11. Now, we have an entire new cluster of fans that has seen my kids have kids.”

Starting a new career as a reality TV star at 51. “To be perfectly honest, I never thought the exposure would be harmful. I just thought this was going to be a great journey. ‘Buckle your seatbelts, we are in for a wild ride, but we are going to have the time of our lives.’ I was very optimistic, and I’m also a girl who looks at the glass as half full. We were working in our stores in Calabasas, and I thought this would be a great way to give exposure to our business, as it was like an instant focus group. This was an immediate marketing tool and something that could come in handy for other things. I knew this was not a gamble. I also prayed about it. I got on my knees and I said, ‘Please Lord, lead me in the right direction,’ and that’s what I still do everyday. I have great spirituality and I’m very confident about my decisions, but I also feel we were led in the right direction.”

No regrets: “You know, we don’t have any regrets. I don’t live with regrets. We have a global ­television show in 200 countries and so many languages. Our enormous fanbase is very emotionally invested in the family. At this point, they want to see what we are doing, and they will know everything, especially as we live in the age of the internet. There’s nothing off-limits.”

The family holds the editing rights of the show: “We always had these rights, that’s the way I negotiated the deal. I wasn’t going to put my family in a vulnerable situation by signing a piece of paper saying they could do whatever they wanted with our image, and we would only see it on TV. But we quickly realised that the raw moments, the tears and showing our real lives had real value. We only took something out when we looked bad, or there was a nicer angle.”

She gets 10% of all of her daughters’ businesses: “All my daughters are incredibly hardworking businesswomen, so of course they want to discuss deals, money and ­percentages. We have huge and very capable teams, and each company has business managers. I love being able to direct all things. And when it comes to the girls, they know they have a mother who wants to make things happen as much as they do, and has their best interests at heart. That makes me really happy.”

Her facelift: “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.” The much-talked-about procedure was conducted by Dr Steven Levine, and in typical Kardashian style, it became a family and public affair. “Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime. I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”