Page Six: Brad Pitt used the same cosmetic surgeon as Kris Jenner for his face work

Last week, there was a big story about how Brad Pitt’s LA home had been burglarized, vandalized and ransacked while he was promoting F1 in NYC and London. There were so many strange details about the story, not least of which is that… Brad reportedly sold that exact home over two years ago. He put that home on the market in January 2023 and it sold a few months later. He moved full-time to the Carmel estate he bought around the same time. What’s also weird is that the home is in a gated community with lots of celebrities around. My Spidey sense is tingling that there’s a hell of a lot more to the burglary story.

As for Vroom-Vroom: The Movie, the production cost in excess of $300 million, and add on tens of millions for promotion and ads. It needed to have a huge opening across the board. Apparently, the domestic opening was around $55-58 million, with $85 million internationally. The trade papers are now claiming that Vroom Vroom performed better than expected, which is bullsh-t. Last week, box office prognosticators were predicting a $100 million domestic opening. My prediction: this will make its money back but not much more. Meanwhile, Brad is still using Angelina Jolie’s name to promote this fakakta movie. Page Six had another exclusive straight from the interior of Pitt’s ass. Some highlights:

His relationship with Ines: He has found love after a traumatic divorce from Angelina Jolie — and an ensuing custody battle — and is coming to terms with the fact that his relationship with their six children may be fractured beyond repair, sources told Page Six. Although [Brad and Ines] are said to be super “serious,” there is no wedding planned. “He said he won’t marry again … never say never, although I would be surprised if they wed, ” said a source in the know. “Generally, he’s in a pretty good place. He’s happy and everything is going super well with Ines. She’s been really great for him. She’s very cool, very relaxed.” His facelifts: At 61, Pitt is also looking great, thanks in part to what is described as a light “glow up” by top aesthetic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, the man behind Kris Jenner’s recent facelift. The Miraval case: Despite all this joy, Pitt is still embroiled with Jolie over a contentious court case over the French vineyard they once owned together, Chateau Miraval, after she sold her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. The exes are headed over it to trial next year. They could even come face to face after a judge tossed Jolie’s attempt to dismiss Pitt’s lawsuit over Miraval, the stunning estate where they tied the knot in 2014. His relationships with his children: Meanwhile, Pitt has only rare interaction with his three biological children with Jolie: Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. We are told he does not see his adopted kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20. When asked about Pitt’s thoughts on[Pax’s dirt bike crash], the source said, “Brad hasn’t seen Pax for years and years.” Still, “Brad’s share of Miraval will go to his kids eventually — that’s always been his plan. He wanted them to get 100% of the estate, but Angelina took [her] money that the kids otherwise would have benefited from. Most of the kids are over 18, and he hasn’t seen them very much. He still loves his kids very much, and it’s sad, but how much more pain can one person take?” Jolie accused him of physical abuse: “Brad never said he didn’t do anything wrong,” said another insider who knows him, “He was an a–hole on the plane, but nothing was criminal and even the FBI agreed. Angelina truly did not anticipate her standing up to him after the plane incident — that is the craziest thing. But he’s had the same managers and agents for over 30 years and is someone who has loyalty and consistency for people in his life. They have so much love for him. They weren’t going to let him go down.”

[From Page Six]

The detail about Pitt’s face work is amazing. LOL. As for this: “Angelina truly did not anticipate her standing up to him after the plane incident — that is the craziest thing.” Angelina didn’t anticipate Brad “standing up to her” after she left him, filed for divorce and did everything she could to protect her children from their violently abusive father? More like Brad didn’t anticipate Angelina leaving and protecting the kids and herself. More and more, I wonder what went down behind the scenes to ensure that Brad was never charged with the crimes he committed. As for “Angelina took [her] money that the kids otherwise would have benefited from” – the kids are benefitting for that money NOW, because Brad is a f–king deadbeat who had to be dragged to court to pay any kind of child support or spousal support.