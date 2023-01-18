Brad Pitt is quietly selling his Los Feliz compound, just after he sold Plan B

Brad Pitt is truly going through some things financially, huh? Pitt and Angelina Jolie still haven’t finalized their divorce, and while she gets the blame for that, Jolie is the one who is above-board and going through all of the appropriate and fair legal channels. Pitt is the one who illegally colluded with a private judge, lost in California’s Supreme Court, and hid his assets from Jolie, as well as mismanaging a huge part of her asset portfolio, Chateau Miraval. Jolie finally sold her half of Miraval in 2021, and Pitt is still suing her over the completely legal sale. I think he’s going to lose and lose big. Pitt might think the same, because he’s selling off his biggest assets.
First, he quietly put Plan B, his production company, on sale last year. In December, Pitt reached a deal with Mediawan, a French media company, to acquire 60% of Plan B. According to CNBC, Plan B was valued above $400 million, so Pitt arguably sold a controlling interest in Plan B for hundreds of millions of dollars. You would think, okay, surely he’s no longer cash-poor? Then why is also selling his Los Feliz compound, the same one he’s had for decades?
Brad Pitt is looking to let go of a Los Angeles property he’s owned for nearly 30 years. The Babylon star, 59, quietly listed the expansive property located in the Los Feliz neighborhood for about $40 million, a real-estate source confirms to PEOPLE.
Pitt first called the space home after buying the original mansion from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million. Since then, the Academy Award winner has purchased multiple lots adjacent to the original home and filled them with a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.
According to the source, Pitt’s reason for selling the 1.9-acre property is because he’s “looking for something smaller” in the L.A. area.
The sprawling home is where he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, raised their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — before splitting in 2016.
True story, after Pitt terrorized and assaulted Jolie and their children in 2016, she fled and got the kids somewhere safe. But she did ask Pitt if she and the kids could retrieve their belongings at the Los Feliz home. Pitt refused. He’s been financially abusing her ever since. So… these sales are very strange. I don’t have a big conspiracy theory here, other than Miraval seems like a money pit and I’m so glad Jolie has disentangled herself from Pitt’s mismanagement and bad business.
I wonder if all these years he hasn’t been paying child support.
Totally fits the other actions he’s taken. And I remember reading something along those lines, too.
Financial abuse is hideous.
Arm Pitt ain’t sh*t.
He’s reaping what he has sown.
Of course it’s a money pit. anyone who has owned real estate in Europe has experienced it. Even aside Pitt’s absurd, profligate spending, the upkeep on those beautiful *old* chateaux is staggering. Basically you need a full time crew of experts-not just tradesmen-to manage and stay ahead of the deterioration. Hundreds of thousands of euros. Then there’s taxes. Lots and lots of taxes. you gotta sell a lot of wine to support that.
yeah the expense of keeping up hold european properties is a major plot point of White Lotus season 2!
He’s looking for something smaller, huh? I guess he’s finally come to the realization that his kids won’t be coming around to visit him any time soon.
yeah, this was my exact reaction to “he’s looking for a smaller place”. you don’t need room for the kids who have gone NC with you.
Yeah, you don’t need a conspiracy theory to imagine what’s behind Pitt’s liquidation of assets. Yes, he’s going to lose his Miraval suit against AJ, yes, he’s pouring money into Miraval, and, yes, they’re probably nearing an end to their financial settlement. At least I hope so. This is horrible and exhausting.
Lawyers ain’t cheap. In almost any/every legal fight you ever have, unless it’s on consignment, you’re going to end up owing your lawyers more than you will retrieve from the opposing party. So people should always consider settling. It’s gotta be for a fair amount, but unless it’s the principle of the thing, and you think that costly principle is worth it, settle. The value of money in the hand today versus money a year from now is a real consideration.
@Kaiser, please add that after refusing access to their belongings, Brad loaned (with interest) Angie the money to buy a new home. Angie’s finances were tied in various businesses and sue couldn’t access cash that quickly.
Brad later claimed that “loan” was child support which was later proven wrong. He was forced to pay 50% of the children’s expenses and zero spousal support (Angie didn’t request that).
I also think he knows he will lose the court case and will have to pay back Angie & Stoli. He is preparing to file bankruptcy and even for some jail time in France (being investigated for white collar crimes).
Drag him Sierra 🙂
Looks like he is preparing for whatever repayments he will be forced to make to Miraval once his new partners audit the finances and determine the corporate monies he has misused.
If only he cared about his mental health and getting therapy so that he could be a decent person. If only he cared about the well being of his children and his former partner. Instead all that matters to him is his image and power. What a trash bag.
2016! 9 years ago! Poor Angelina (and kids)… why do people think it’s worth it to have such tension in their lives for so long.
I hope we eventually see a reckoning on Pitt someday and recognition of how he’s physically, financially, and emotionally abused his family.
I have a Vogue subscription and the entire previous issue was so underwhelming and tone deaf that I don’t know if I’ll renew when it’s time. It included an exclusive with him and it was no more than an advertisement for his skin care line 🤣
No tears for Brad Pitt from me.
I do not care at all what happens to him.
He is a garbage person and his career is on the downside too.