‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #186: the Bezos Sanchez clip art wedding invitation



Actual Bezos Sanchez wedding invitation, via CNN

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 8:30

Thanks for understanding as we took time off! I watched Andor and The Resident. Chandra watched The Better Sister, Ludwig, Patience and Echo Valley. She recommends them all except for Echo Valley. We both love Murderbot. We talk about Anna Wintour’s announcement that she’s stepping down as editor for American Vogue. Chandra thinks Edward Enninful might have something to do with it. Wintour was in Venice for the Bezos Sanchez wedding. We know Sanchez’s dress is going to be trashy. You can listen below and on YouTube!

Royals: Minutes 8:30 to 29:45

We found Meghan’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast informative and inspirational. We wish we could get more AsEver raspberry spread. Chandra ordered two jars of apricot spread and I only ordered one. Some people have already received their AsEver orders. AsEver is releasing a rose wine on July first. That’s Diana’s birthday and a special anniversary for Harry and Meghan.

Meghan has been steadily posting to social media. She’s making the most headlines for a video from when she was pregnant and dancing in the hospital. It was funny and cute and the tabloids had a fit. Two reality stars at a King’s Trust event recreated that dance on a staircase at the palace. You’re not supposed to take personal photos or videos at royal receptions, but both the King’s Trust and official Royal Family accounts commented positively on that post. We think it was a setup meant to mock Harry and Meghan but it just makes the Windsors look obsessed as usual. I play a clip from the Aspire podcast where Meghan explained why she posted that video. Camilla Tominey called it a “sexy slut drop,” which is ridiculous.

This week we heard that Prince George will be going to his father and uncle’s boarding school, Eton, in the fall of 2026. I looked through our archives and there are stories as far back as January, 2019 about Kate pushing for her three children to attend her alma mater, Marlborough. We assume she was forced to give in about George’s school, but Louis and Charlotte are likely to go to Marlborough.

Last weekend were the Royal Ascot horse races, probably the biggest social event of the year. Kate pulled out at the last minute. It was a big deal judging by the coverage. Palace staff were said to be “bewildered and worried” and a source told the Daily Beast that Kate was tired after Trooping the Colour and Garter Day and that she has good and bad days. We got several negative stories about Kate after that, mostly about how she disrespected the King, but also just rehashing older negative stories about her. There were stories hinting that she didn’t feel well, which they should have focused on. Kate is reportedly planning to go to Wimbledon, which is from June 30th to July 13th. She usually goes at the end, but in 2023 she went early to sit with Roger Federer.

Hello Magazine has a cover story about Kate with the title “On her own terms.” I put it on Instagram and the aspect ratio makes it say “On her own.” Chandra had two tweets about Kate which went viral this week. It feels like the palace and press are turning on Kate. She might be quite sick, but they play fast and loose with the truth and the royals minimize illness, so it’s hard to tell. Chandra remembers how Princess Anne’s traumatic brain injury was swept under the rug and how she returned to work with bruises.

Harry and William are covering US Magazine, and the article is about how William is mad Harry isn’t his scapegoat anymore. It’s part of William’s embiggening campaign as he tells us about his plans to be king, and it sounds like he can’t wait for his father to die. The press freaked out about Harry saying he didn’t know how much longer Charles has, but had only a mild response to William.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 29:45 to end

Kaiser’s comment of the week is from Lover on the post about Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson kissing on red carpets.

My comment of the week is from Henny Penny on the post about Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’s tacky wedding.

Thanks for listening bitches!